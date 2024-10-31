Build Upon the Rock (Come Follow Me Lesson for Kids: Aug 26-Sep 1) (2024)

We live in a truly remarkable time. We have amazing technological advances, conveniences, and a world of information at our fingertips. Sometimes the abundance of information and distractions can be overwhelming and confusing. But, we can find peace amid the chaos, if we build our lives on the rock of our Redeemer, Jesus Christ.

In this week's lesson, we will discover the importance of building our foundation on Christ from the "Wise Alligator"; a fun retelling of "the wise man and the foolish man".

➤ P R E P A R A T I O N

Gather some blocks and some pillows. You will also need a hard surface, such as a hardwood floor or a table.

➤ L E S S O N

Open the lesson with a song and a prayer.

🎶 O P E N I NG S O N G : "The Wise Man and the Foolish Man"

➤ I N T R O D U C T I O N

Pass out the blocks and the pillows. Invite children to build a tall tower with the blocks. Explain that the pillow represents a soft foundation. Allow the children to attempt this for a few minutes. Invite them to try again, but this time have them build on a firm foundation (the floor or the tabletop).

After you complete the activity, discuss the following questions:

1) What was the best foundation to build on? The soft foundation or the firm foundation? (The firm foundation.)

2) What happened when you built on the soft foundation? (The building kept falling down.)

3) What happened when you built on the firm foundation? (It was stronger and it stayed up better.)

🎥 V I D E O : "The Wise Alligator | Scripture Lesson for Kids"



Say: “Now we are going to watch a video about some alligators! The alligators both need to build a house. One alligator builds his house on the sand and the other alligator builds his house on a rock. What do you think is going to happen when it rains?”

Discuss the following questions after watching the video:

1) What happened to the house that was built on the rock? (It stayed in place!)

2) What happened to the house that was built on the sand?(It sank into the sand.)

3) Why did the second alligator think it was okay to build on the sand? (Because there weren’t any storms or rain at first.)

4) What does a storm do? What does a storm feel like?(Discuss.)

5) Can you think of some things in your life that might feel like a storm?(Discuss.)

6) What does the “rock” represent in the scriptures? (Jesus Christ.)

7) What are some things we can do to build our life on Jesus Christ?(Discuss.)

➤ S C R I P T U R E

Invite the children to make their hands into tight fists! Tell the children to bang their fists together like two rocks whenever they hear the word “rock.”

12 “And now, my sons, remember, remember that it is upon the rock of our Redeemer, who is Christ, the Son of God, that ye must build your foundation; that when the devil shall send forth his mighty winds, yea, his shafts in the whirlwind, yea, when all his hail and his mighty storm shall beat upon you, it shall have no power over you to drag you down to the gulf of misery and endless wo, because of the rock upon which ye are built, which is a sure foundation, a foundation whereon if men build they cannot fall.”

“24 Therefore whosoever heareth these sayings of mine, and doeth them, I will liken him unto a wise man, which built his house upon a rock:

25 And the rain descended, and the floods came, and the winds blew, and beat upon that house; and it fell not: for it was founded upon a rock.”

2 “And he said, The Lord is my rock, and my fortress, and my deliverer;”

➤ A C T I V I T Y P A G E

[Pass out the coloring page]

Allow the children to color the image of the wise alligator building on a firm foundation. You can also choose to print and complete the "sinking house" paper craft printable activity. Use this time to talk about the importance of building our lives on the foundation of Jesus Christ and his gospel.

➤ T E S T I M O N Y

Bear testimony of the truths found in the scriptures.

