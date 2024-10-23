Buy cheap EA SPORTS FC 24 CD Key 🏷️ Best Price (2024)

Useful information about EA SPORTS FC 24 PC

Before you can start looking for a cheap EA SPORTS FC 24 CD key, we recommend you gather some information about this title. It is created by EA Canada & EA Romania, while Electronic Arts took on the role of the publisher. EA SPORTS FC 24 release date for PC occurred on September 28, 2023. The genre of the game can be defined as simulation and sports. If you're not 18 yet, it's advised to become acquainted with EA SPORTS FC 24 age rating information. According to the European age-rating system, the game falls under the category of PEGI 3. A U.S. regulatory organization, ESRB, classified the game as ESRB Everyone, oting depictions of In-Game Purchases and Users Interact. According to our data, 2,990 GG.deals users have wishlisted the game, which can give you a general idea of the level of interest surrounding this product.

If you have very limited amount of free time, it's worth considering that it takes about 28 hours to beat the main story of the game. Don't miss out on readingEA SPORTS FC 24 reviews written by both critics and players. The game's Metascore sits at 79 based on the critics' reviews, while users on Metacritic have rated it 1.7 out of 10. The review aggregator OpenCritic gave this title a "Fair" rating, with 74 Top Critic Average and 58% of critics endorsing the game. Looking at the reviews on Steam, this product has received 86,848 gamer reviews, 57% of which are positive. If the description caught your attention, you could be on the hunt for a discounted EA SPORTS FC 24 Steam key. Fortunately, GG.deals can help you with this task.

EA SPORTS FC 24 PC sale & discount - all in one place

By using GG.deals, PC gamers can quickly discover where tobuy EA SPORTS FC 24 PC key at low cost. This is thanks to our price comparison features as well as our curated selection ofgaming coupon codes. We've identified the availability of this game in 23 stores and our list of 53 offers will help you discover the best deals within seconds. The recommended retail price is set by the publisher at £59.99. Thankfully, you won't have to spend as much today. According to our findings, the best EA SPORTS FC 24 price on PC is £11.79, which is 80% off. You can get this cheap key on CDKeys.com.

All prices in our listing include payment fees to ensure that both official stores and resellers play by the same rules. We have also included all valid coupon codes to help you obtain the best possible EA SPORTS FC 24 discount. Take note you may be able to decrease the price on the Steam Store by 3% if you top up your account with a discounted Steam gift card.

Cheap EA SPORTS FC 24 PC key - browse price history, find a historical low, create price alerts

Even if the 80% discount may seem appealing, it's important to make sure that you're getting your money’s worth. To help you shop smartly, GG.deals tracksEA SPORTS FC 24 price history.The graph on this page displays all price fluctuations. On top of that, GG.deals provides details about the lowest price ever offered for each game, referred to as the "historical low". Thebest EA SPORTS FC 24 PC price of all time was documented on September 3, 2024 on CDKeys.com. On that day, gamers could obtain the game for just £9.49.

Watching price trends could give you an idea of what kind ofEA SPORTS FC 24 sale to expect in the future. This is where price alerts on GG.deals come in extremely ​​handy and you can configure one by navigating to the "Create Alert" button.

Where can I download EA SPORTS FC 24 after the purchase?

The majority of stores in our EA SPORTS FC 24 price comparison will deliver your key instantly after the payment is confirmed. The launcher on which you activate your key will vary, depending on the offer you have selected - the game is currently available on Steam, EA App and Epic Games Launcher. Once your code is activated, you're free to download EA SPORTS FC 24 on your preferred platform and play the game whenever you wish.

Can I buy EA SPORTS FC 24 on Steam?

Yes, you can buy this title on the Steam Store. Our price comparison includes 17 offers with Steam DRM. Select one to guarantee that your EA SPORTS FC 24 download will take place on Valve's platform.

Is EA SPORTS FC 24 Steam Deck verified?

Unfortunately, it looks like, EA SPORTS FC 24 is currently unsupported on the Steam Deck. There are various reasons why games aren't verified, for example, anti-cheat systems of multiplayer games or poor graphics performance.

Is EA SPORTS FC 24 on Game Pass or other subscription services?

You'll be pleased to hear that EA SPORTS FC 24 is available onPC Game Pass. Current subscribers can access this title via the Xbox PC app and play it at no additional cost.

EA SPORTS FC 24 PC is also available onEA Play and EA Play Steam.