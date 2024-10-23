Buy Super Silver Haze Marijuana Seeds USA - Abundant Life Seeds (2024)

This is the best plant I ever had, it is perfect. I grew it outdoors in soil. It reached a large size over 10 ft. tall and I harvested more than 2 lbs from that one SSH. Big long frosty buds. Really worth growing, it’s super easy to grow. Very nice high, among the best. The effect is clear and energetic, you can easily stay up all day.

It grew very tall and lanky with long nodes, the buds were however f*cking heavy. Very frosty nugs with a pleasant smell.

Strong Haze hybrid, it’s amazing what good breeding has been done over the decades, it hasn’t won so many Cups for nothing. Quite a few phenotypes I’ve seen from mostly Haze to Skunk/NL and in between. The effect is really psychedelic and also narcotic. I recommend it for experienced cultivators.

Mold resistant. Super Silver Haze does well for us here on Kauai. Big plants…big buds…long legs🤙

Super Silver Haze is one of my favorite sativas, sticky buds, good density and the plants are super easy to grow. Soaring sativa high.

No hermies. No problems. 100% females. I grew this marijuana strain from feminized seeds and it became of my best mothers. She gave birth to some nice plants, one was SSHxNL which I still use for breeding. Super Silver is an all around great, vigorous grower that packs on the buds come flower time.

I love this plant! I only grew 1 and it yielded 1.5 lbs from a 30 gallon pot. It’s so beautiful and delicious smoking, not mention a real head trip. Buds are covered with a nice resin coating and it gets very tall in flower.

I got 5 seeds and all of them popped! Grown in a tent, had to top and LST as they got pretty big. Smells amazing, and tastes just as good. Very happy with this purchase, and will be getting more seeds when I run out!

Great seeds! My plants grew very fast and tall, forming big long colas covered in shiny trichomes. Impressed with the yield and quality of the buds, 5 stars for me!

My super silver plants grew very well from seed to harvest. A bit thin and stretchy at first then gained the most mass thru flower cycle. Stretched at least 3x its size. The buds are huge, potent and tasty. 5 stars all day!✨🏆🔥

I got my Super Silver Haze seeds from a friend and had them germinated within 2 days. These babies came up strong and were quick to bulk up. Very hardy and thrived even in the hot Florida sun. I pulled a ton of top grade fat nugs from those plants and will grow it again this year!

Super Silver Haze is the best Sativa I have ever grown. It’s very BIG and produces ridiculous yields in you grow her right. The buds are incredible to say the least. Great strain for indoor or outdoor cultivation! Highly recommend getting a hold of the seeds or a cut!👊🏼

A legendary strain in every aspect. If you can get your hands on some seeds, do yourself a favor and start planting! You will not regret it!

This strain is a beast! I’ve never grown anything like it before that grows so big and buds even bigger. Heavy on the THC so you can feel that burst of energy in your head. Definitely worth every penny spent on seeds!

This is my favorite strain to grow. It’s easy to take care of and resistant to pests, mold, and diseases. It grows big fast so its perfect for growing outside. The smell is out of this world good and the yield is so high it’s ridiculous!

Wonderful strain! The plants grew sooo big!! I absolutely love the smell of the haze that comes off these flowers – just like the best incense you ever experienced.

Been growing cannabis of all kinds and this one did not disappoint! I grew outside in the ground and got no less than 5 pounds off of 2 plants that were taller than me! They were trees full of buds! The smoke is delicious and for me at least, it’s very creative and opens the mind to new ideas and solutions.

These were an excellent choice for me! I grew 2 of them so far and put the others away in storage until I can get around to trying to grow them again. Both seeds germinated fine and produced beautiful sativa plants with big resinous buds.

Best strain I’ve ever grown and I’ve tried a lot of strains! Grew it outdoors and had a huge plant with dense frosty nugs. Very easy to grow. Smokes very nice with an orgamic buzz not felt in most other plants. Every stoner should try this at least once.

Now I have more buds than I know what to do with hehe… I’m going to get some more of these seeds because growing it was such a pleasurable experience. Not difficult at all really if you know how to handle sativa strains.

Super Silver Haze is one of the best “old school” strains IMHO. I’ve grown this strain 3 times and everytime it has produced outstanding results. Not only does it grow massive with buds everywhere, the high is just out of this world!

Never grows anything less than amazing. Takes a little longer to grow than some but that’s because the buds are huge!

This is a great plant to grow if you want something that yields well and have space to grow. The buds are still up there with the best strains of this year.

I bought 5 seeds and every single one of them sprouted and grew. The high is long-lasting and the smell is something else. Once these babies start to bloom, they really produce a lot of flowers!

I’ve grown super silver haze before and they always come out good for me. Plants typically grow really tall so be prepared but the high yeilds and quality of bud produced is more than worth it.

I have gotten 5 of these ssh seeds and they all sprouted into healthy plants. They grew faster than i expected. Although It was my first time growing sativa and I don’t have a green thumb, they turned out pretty good. When they are in the flowering stage they look pretty incredible.

Great smoke, great high. Fairly easy to grow but does require a bit more attention than some other strains. But well worth the effort. This is the type of weed that you can really appreciate as a connoisseur.

I grew three different brands of Super Silver Haze seeds and they were all really easy to grow and all turned out very nice. I don’t know if I just got lucky or what but all of the plants were very healthy and made it through the flowering stage with no issues at all.

Super Silver Haze is a very strong plant. It grows tall with a lot of branching. It likes to grow big so expect a big plant. I learned this from my first grow as they grew pretty tall. You can train them early or top early to control the height. It is very easy to clone and root.

These were some of the best plants I have ever seen in my life. I grew them outside and they grew to giant sizes. They had a very good high too, it wasn’t like any other I have tried.

The yield was crazy and I still have some leftover. Really good smoke, strong and tasty. All in all, a great buy that I plan on doing again.

This was a great plant to grow. It grew super tall and gangly with dense, frosty buds all over. Nice and dank smelling, excellent smoke with an up high.

Super Silver Haze is incredible! I grew 5 seeds started indoors then transplanted outdoors in pots and the resulting plants were big and beautiful. The buds were huge and full of crystal and the smell is very pleasant. I enjoy this one to get me through the day (stoned of course!)

Best strain I ever bought! The buds were like big sticky diamonds, seriously, they looked like rocks of kief. Took a long time to grow, but so rewarding. The smoke is really nice, not too heavy and smells, tastes and feels great.

I have grown out a few Super Silver Hazes and they were some of the biggest, healthiest I have ever grown, they are some of the best outdoor plants in my opinion… and the buds are really good as well. I will keep going back to it.

SSH performed very well for me. I grew it in my backyard and found it to be easy to grow. The buds really are lovely and frosty. One of my favorites.

Great buds that were frosty all the way through, a very nice smoke.

SSH is the real deal…a very hardy Sativa that is easy to grow. Very good yields of buds that are big and covered in trichomes.

Great weed. Great high. Super high yield. Grows big. But seriously, this stuff grows like crazy. Must have for beginner and experienced growers alike!

Grew these out back and they grew like wild fire. Really great buds and strong buzz, definitely got my money’s worth.

One of the best strains I’ve tried. If you’re looking for a big yield this is the way to go. This is a plant that can get pretty large. The nugs are so frosty and chock full of resin. The smell and taste are outstanding too!

Tremendous stuff, definitely the best homegrown weed I’ve ever grown. The buds are oozing with resin and heavy with crystals, the aroma and taste are also incredible. Very strong sativa high that’s long lasting and very smooth and cerebral. I highly recommend this strain to everyone!

I had never grown this strain before but I had heard so much about it and I was really anxious to try it. It exceeded my expectations and it was great. The buds were absolutely beautiful. The high was also very good, I smoked it for a month straight and had no problem functioning.

One of the best sativa’s I’ve grown. I had no problems growing this sativa I was lucky and got a huge harvest! Good buds tons of trics and great high 👍👍👍

This strain is an absolute rockstar in the garden! I was amazed at the size of my plants and the huge, dense buds they produced. Definitely one of the best high yielding sativa strains out there. Grows tall and bushy with a lot of buds, so it’s great for outdoor growing. The smell is intense and the high is really something special. Can’t recommend this one enough!

This is a plant that grows like a weed, produces insane amounts of buds and they’re loaded with crystals. Definitely recommended!

Quality yields and great genetics made these seeds worth every penny. The buds came out super sticky and had a fantastic top shelf smell. The high is elevated and cerebral too! Unique experience overall.

I’ve been growing Super Silver Haze for years, and this strain never ceases to amaze me. The plants are strong and have massive potential. Take care of them right and they’ll give you the most beautiful, glistening with trichomes buds and a cerebral high that is pure bliss. A classic strain that every cannabis connoisseur should have in their collection!

These lil’ Super Silver Haze seeds be banging! I ain’t no green thumb, but they sprouted easy peasy and grew like fire. Stoked I got myself some sticky, stanky buds just like back in the good ol’ days!

This Super Silver Haze is legit! Germination rate was on point, all my beans popped. The plants got big and healthy with some serious trichome action. Totally satisfied with the harvest. A+ quality with an upbeat high that lasts for ages. Big thumbs up to this classic strain! Definitely stocking up on these beans.

Phenomenal results with these feminized Super Silver Haze seeds. Grew em out and gotta say, they’re the real deal. Solid yield, amazing sativa vibes, and the terp profile is on point. Definitely a top tier strain for any sativa fan looking to elevate their stash.

I had a blast growing these! I’m seriously impressed with how well they turned out. These plants are just fantastic. They produced some seriously potent stuff to smoke. The buds are unbelievably dense and top tier quality. I’m really happy with them.

Five stars all the way for Super Silver Haze! Grew like a champ, great yields and top quality. Smokes smooth with a fantastic cerebral buzz. Can’t ask for more in a strain.

Super Silver Haze is a winner in my book! The plants grew tall and healthy, flowering stage was a sight to behold with buds galore. The aroma is absolutely divine and the smoke is smooth as silk with a heady sativa kick. Highly recommend growing these seeds!

Super Silver Haze is moderately difficult to grow. The plants can get rather tall and unwieldy if allowed to, making indoor cultivation possible using SCROG or LST techniques. The flowering time is long at up to 11 weeks, but yields are well over 500 g/m2. Super Silver Haze can grow into multi-pound trees outdoors, ready to harvest by late October.

Super Silver Haze is a hybrid strain developed in the nineties by Nevil Shoenmakers and Shantibaba. It was created by crossing Nevil’s special NL#5 x Haze A female with a Skunk x Haze A male. Super Silver haze was first entered into the Hydro category of the 1997 Cannabis Cup and won 1st prize. In 1998, the seeds were released by Green House Seed Co ., and it won the Hydro category again that year, as well as taking the overall 1st place prize. Super Silver Haze took 1st place yet again at the 1999 Cannabis Cup to complete its hat-trick of victories.

Super Silver Haze, aka SSH, is a champion award-winning sativa dominant marijuana strain designed to impress the cannabis grower and consumer alike. It is an excellent breed that produces giant colas packed full of potent top-shelf buds. The long-lasting effects of Super Silver Haze provide a psychoactive cerebral head high and powerful body stone, leaving the user gasping for reality. Sweet, herbal aromas and flavors. Up to 19% THC.

Super Silver Haze produces a stunning, sticky flower that offers an energizing, long-lasting body high with uplifting effects that are excellent for situations where there is a lot of tension present, as well as when one is experiencing nausea or feeling hungry.

