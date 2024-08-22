Byjasco Universal Remote Codes - General Electric Codes (2024)

Do you have a Byjasco device? If you misplaced your original byjasco device remote or it is not working, you can program a universal remote. This Byjasco universal remote works as a replacement remote for the electronic device you want to program the remote control.Byjasco remote codesare essential for programming a jasco remote control for your device.
TheseJasco remote codeswork to recognize the command and perform relevant action. Our guide will help you discover the best 3-digit, 4-digit, or 5-digitGE jasco remote codesrequired for your remote control. Also, we have posted jasco remote programming methods with their detailed instructions to set up the remote even forGE universal remote codes for Sceptre.
Note: These codes works with all Cl3, Cl4 and Cl5 version you need to search these version codes separately.
ABEX: 0401
ADA: 0461
ADC: 1431, 1661
ADMIRAL: 0371, 0681, 1441, 1661, 4991
ADVENT: 3261, 0631, 2891, 0871, 4931, 0581
ADVENTURA: 0151
AFFINITY: 2361, 2381
AIKO: 1011, 4321
AIWA: 0411, 0931, 4731, 4801
AKAI: 0191, 5891, 5901, 5911, 4151, 5921, 6041, 3215, 0331, 4461, 5141, 5171
ALLERON: 1711
AMARK: 1441
AMES: 1275
AMTRON: 2191
AMW: 0645, 0825
ANABA: 1375
ANAM NATIONAL: 0271, 1941, 2151, 3451, 2191, 2331, 3431
AOC: 4261, 1961
APEX: 6081, 6101, 0045, 4841, 2521, 0431, 0671, 0191, 1891, 0425, 1025, 1105, 5111, 0245
ARCHER: 1441
ARIA: 4101
ARIO: 1891
ASPECT: 1271
ATVIO: 2371
AUDIOVOX: 2191, 2451, 4031, 4051, 4521
AURIA: 1221, 1171, 1411
AURORA: 3061
AVENTURA: 0141
AXION: 0881
BANG & OLUFSEN: 1591
BELCOR: 0001
BELL & HOWELL: 1261, 1691, 1661, 3421
BENQ: 1741, 1761, 2221, 3871
BLUESKY: 3511, 3921
BRADFORD: 2191
BROKSONIC: 0371, 0211, 0851, 1631, 4951
BROKWOOD: 0001
CANDLE: 0001, 0151, 0961, 1221
CAPEHART: 0391, 4221
CCE: 3721
CELEBRITY: 1901
CELERA: 0191
CENTRIOS: 1361
CENTURION: 1221
CETOMER: 0001, 1631, 2901, 2961
CETRONIC: 1941
CHANGHONG: 4841
CHIMEI: 3071
CINERAL: 3511, 4321
CITIZEN: 0001, 0961, 1221, 1941, 1661, 2191, 4321
CLAIRTONE: 0011
CLASSIC: 1941, 4841
CLP: 0061
CLP CLASSIC: 0001, 0041, 0161
COBY: 2521, 3351, 2511, 2531, 2541, 5091, 5191, 2551
COLOR VOICE: 1431
COLORTYME: 0001, 1221, 1431
CONCERTO: 0001, 1221
CONCIERGE: 1771, 1781
CONTEC: 0011, 1911, 1941, 2191
CONTEX: 5411
CORNEA: 1471
CRAIG: 1941, 2191
CROWN: 1941, 2191
CTX: 1441
CURTIS: 2121, 2141, 2361, 2371, 5411, 1881, 1891
CURTIS MATHES: 0351, 1551, 5351, 5371, 0001, 1221, 0261, 1661, 4011, 4941
CXC: 1941, 2191
CYBERVISION: 3511
DAEWOO: 1561, 0001, 0591, 0721, 0831, 0971, 1221, 1431, 1231, 1251, 1501, 1521, 1551, 1941, 2181, 4321, 4681
DAYTRON: 0001, 1221
DELL: 0981, 1401, 3441, 2041, 3601, 3811
DÉVANT: 6211
DIGIMATE: 4301
DIGISTAR: 0381, 0581, 0871, 1061, 2451, 2471, 3901
DIMENSIA: 1691, 3421
DISH NETWORK: 5491
DISNEY: 0371, 1101
DISTAR: 3231
DUKANE: 1271, 1981
DUMONT: 0001, 1771, 1781
DURABRAND: 0371, 0141, 0861, 0921, 1381, 2271, 2291, 5121
DYNASTY: 1941
DYNEX: 3141, 5311, 3161, 0371, 2891
ELECTROBAND: 0011, 1901
ELECTROHOME: 0001, 1221, 1921, 2151, 3431
ELECTRON: 2121
ELEKTRA: 1661
ELEMENT: 5421, 6171, 2401, 5471, 2891, 1741, 1091, 1651, 5831, 5841, 5341, 6021, 5361
ELITE VIDEO: 0901
EMERSON: 2761, 5761, 5221, 5231, 5561, 5831, 4731, 5421, 5741, 0001, 1651, 0201, 0141, 0231, 0951, 1551, 5551
ENVISION: 1411, 5401, 0001, 0071, 1221, 3751, 4261
EQD: 1171, 1411
ESA: 0141, 1381
FAVI: 2141
FISHER: 5001, 1261, 1531, 1581, 1911, 3481
FLUID: 2401, 2421, 2431
FUJITSU: 0901, 1711, 4241, 4341
FUNAI: 0445, 0141, 0931, 1711, 1941, 2191, 4731, 4761
FUTURETEC: 1941, 2191
GATEWAY: 0501
GE (GENERAL ELECTRIC): 4921, 0141, 0191, 1001, 0001, 0041, 0051, 1221, 3451, 0361, 0791, 1921, 1951, 2151, 3431, 4011
GFM: 0141, 5831
GIBRALTER: 0001, 1771, 1781
GOLDSTAR: 0001, 0611, 0761, 0931, 1181, 1221, 1501, 1911, 4731
GPX: 4701
GRADIENTE: 0001, 2291, 3661, 3951, 3961
GRUNDY: 1711, 2191
GUESTVISION: 1861
GVISION: 4871
HAIER: 6141, 6171, 0921, 2141, 2891, 1741, 6151, 0671, 0861, 3831, 4851
HALLMARK: 0001, 1221
HANNSPREE: 5451, 5461, 5291
HARVARD: 2191
HAUPPAUGE: 3791
HELLO KITTY: 5391
HEWLETTPACKARD: 3491, 4881
HISENSE: 6161, 1651, 6171, 2081, 5331, 2891, 1741, 2211, 2141, 5341, 0001, 0671, 4391
HITACHI: 4331, 6171, 0925, 2891, 1741
HKC: 5721
HP: 3491
HYUNDAI: 4651
ILO: 5171, 1381, 3215, 1141, 2391, 3691, 4231, 5031, 5141
IMA: 2191
INFINITY: 4791
INFOCUS: 3421
INITIAL: 4231, 4821, 5031, 5041
INSIGNIA: 2891, 6171, 0371, 2271, 1741, 0141, 0581, 0871, 0921, 2921, 2241, 6181, 3761, 4371, 4721, 4761, 5051, 5061, 5181
INTEGRA: 1841
INTEQ: 1771, 1781
ISYMPHONY: 2141, 3041
JANEIL: 0151
JC PENNEY: 0001, 0051, 0261, 0791, 0961, 1221, 1451, 1911, 1921, 1951, 4011
JCB: 1901
JENSEN: 2271, 0001, 1221
JVC: 5071, 6171, 1481, 0311, 2891, 1741, 0481, 0771, 0901, 1281, 1801, 1911, 5281
KAWASAKI: 4741
KAWASHO: 0001, 1221, 1901
KAYPANI: 0391, 4221
KDS: 5541
KEC: 2191, 1941
KENWOOD: 0001, 1221
KLH: 0191
KLOSS NOVABEAM: 0151, 1021
KOGI: 4871
KONKA: 6181, 4971, 0471, 0521, 5891, 1671, 2191, 2241, 4621
KTV: 0011, 1491, 1681, 1941, 2191
KURAZAI: 1661
KWORLD: 2931
LASONIC: 1211, 1611, 4811
LEGEND: 1891, 0581
LG: 6021, 6171, 0001, 5511, 2891, 1741, 3001, 1911, 1181, 1221
LIQUIDVIDEO: 0881, 1111
LODGENET: 1661, 1691, 2091, 3421, 4091
LOEWE: 1871
LOGIK: 1661, 1691, 3421
LUCE: 0301
LUXMAN: 0001, 1221
LXI: 0001, 0261, 0931, 1221, 1691, 4011, 4731
MAG: 5541
MAGNASONIC: 1711
MAGNAVOX: 5741, 6171, 0975, 4191, 2891, 1741, 4641, 4761, 4261, 0141
MAJESTIC: 1661, 1691, 3421
MANHATTAN: 5381
MARANTZ: 0001, 1221, 1841
MAXENT: 0501, 3361
MEDION: 1101, 1141, 2351
MEGATRON: 0001, 1221, 1271
MEI: 0011
MEMOREX: 1711, 0001, 0211, 1221, 1631, 1661, 2401, 4251, 5001
MGA: 0001, 1221, 1581, 1711, 1801, 1911, 1921
MIDLAND: 0051, 0261, 0811, 1691, 1781, 4011
MINTEK: 4231
MINUTZ: 1951
MISAKAI: 1381
MITSUBISHI: 3271, 1811, 0251, 0001, 1711, 1221, 1581, 1801, 1921, 2701
MONIVISION: 0491
MONTGOMERY WAR: 1661, 1691, 3421
MOTEVA: 1261, 3661
MOTOROLA: 1441, 2151, 3431
MTC: 0001, 0011, 0251, 0351, 1221, 1311
MULTITECH: 2191
MULTIVISION: 0081
MYRON & DAVIS: 2101
NAD: 0001, 0401, 1221, 1311, 4021
NAXA: 1421, 2141
NEC: 0001, 0341, 1221, 1431, 3451, 1801, 1841, 2151, 3431, 4401
NET TV: 0121, 0501
NEXUS ELECTRONICS: 1651, 6021
NEXXTECH: 0871, 1201
NIKEI: 1941
NIKKO: 0001, 1011, 1221, 4321
NIKO: 3581
NORCENT: 0511, 0671, 2181
NTC: 1011, 4321
ÖLEVIA: 3081, 2771, 2791, 5151, 5161
ONCOMMAND: 1861, 3991
ONKING: 1941
ONKYO: 3101
ONN: 6171, 5961, 2891, 1741
ONWA: 1941, 2191
OPTIMUS: 0401, 1571, 3551, 4021, 5201
OPTOMA: 3121, 2441
OPTONICA: 0341, 1441
ORION: 0371, 0281, 1771, 1781
PANASONIC: 6231, 5821, 5201, 5531, 1571, 5561, 5201
PHILCO: 2321, 0141, 0001, 0321, 0961, 1021, 3451, 1221, 1671, 1801, 2151, 2941, 3431, 3931
PHILIPS: 0181, 6171, 6221, 5741, 2891, 1741, 6051, 0201, 0911, 3981, 4261
PHILIPS-MAGNAVOX: 0681, 0911, 2321, 4791, 4991
PILOT: 0001
PIONEER: 0401, 1221, 1981, 0001, 1371, 1511, 1841, 4021, 4661
PIVA: 2411, 5021
PLANAR: 4251
POLAROID: 5541, 2401, 4631, 0191, 5411, 2271, 1961, 0581, 6101, 2311, 2451, 5131
PORTLAND: 0001, 0251, 1011, 1081, 1221, 1551
PRECISION: 0621
PRICE CLUB: 0351
PRIMA: 0381, 0581, 0631, 0871, 2451
PRINCETON GRAPHICS: 1301, 1441
PRISM: 0051
PROSCAN: 5781, 5421, 4191, 0221, 1651, 1731, 2131, 2141, 2361, 2371, 2381, 0261, 2061, 2301, 4011
PROTON: 0001, 0391, 0641, 1221, 1911, 2231, 4211, 4221, 4271
PROTRON: 3731, 4301
PROVIEW: 2401, 2421, 2431
PULSAR: 0001, 1771, 1781
PYLE: 3331
QUASAR: 3551, 1091, 0051, 1491, 1571, 3451, 2151, 3431, 5201
RADIO SHACK: 0001, 0341, 0931, 1001, 1221, 1911, 1571, 1701, 1941, 2191, 4731, 4921
RCA: 1001, 6171, 2481, 1731, 2891, 1741, 4921, 0001, 3431, 2121, 2371, 2131, 2381, 2361, 2141, 1521, 3571, 2011
REALISTIC: 0001, 0341, 0931, 1001, 1701, 1221, 1571, 1911, 1941, 2191, 4731
RHAPSODY: 0011
ROKU TV: 6171, 6001, 2891, 1741, 5931
RUNCO: 1771, 1781, 1841
SAMPO: 0001, 0121, 0391, 0501, 1221, 1911, 4221
SAMSUNG: 5791, 5801, 3301
SAMSUX: 1221
SAMTRON: 0351
SANSUI: 5411, 0211, 1381, 2891, 5241, 5851, 5861, 5871, 6051, 6061, 6071, 1631, 5551
SANTECA: 0171
SANYO: 1161, 6171, 5261, 2891, 1741, 5251
SCEPTRE: 3521, 4071, 5111
SCOTCH: 0001, 1221
SCOTT: 3215, 0001, 0021, 0281, 1221, 1711, 1941, 2191, 5141
SEARS: 0001, 0211, 0261, 1221, 1581, 1711, 1911, 4011, 4761
SEIKI: 1263, 5751, 6091
SELECTRON: 2471, 2491, 2501
SEMP: 3611
SHARP: 5341, 6001, 6171, 6011, 3191, 2891, 1741, 5941, 0001, 4105
SHARP TRINITRON: 4105
SHOGUN: 0001
SIGNATURE: 1661, 1691, 2171, 3421
SIGNET: 2811, 2821, 2861
SILO DIGITAL: 5881
SIMPSON: 0961
SKYWORTH: 0701, 0691, 6191
SONIC: 0011
SONY: 1071, 5811, 5321, 4981, 1901, 2741
SOUNDESIGN: 0001, 0961, 1221, 1711, 1941, 2191
SOVA: 3631, 4431
SOYO: 4611, 5101
SPECTRA: 1611
SPECTRAVISION: 2341
SQUAREVIEW: 0141, 1381
SSS: 0001, 1941, 2191
STAR SIGHT: 0061
STARLITE: 2191
SUNBRITETV: 3081, 3521
SUPERSCAN: 4761, 1291, 2021
SUPERSONIC: 1421, 0241, 4701
SUPRA: 0001, 1991
SUPREMACY: 0151
SUPREME: 1901
SV: 2000 4761
SVA: 0671, 2101
SYLVANIA: 1381, 2761, 0371, 4761, 3701, 0141, 0201, 0231, 0941, 0951, 0001, 0931, 0961, 0321, 1021, 1221, 1801, 1821, 4731
SYMPHONIC: 1381, 4761, 0141, 0021, 0931, 2191, 4731
SYNTAX: 2431, 5151, 5161
TANDY: 1441
TATUNG: 1141, 1741, 2151, 3431
TCL: 6171, 5961, 6031, 5771, 2891, 1741, 6201
TECHNICS: 0051
TECHWOOD: 0001, 0051, 1221
TEKNIKA: 0001, 0151, 0961, 1221, 1571, 1661, 1711, 1911, 1941, 2191
TELECAPTION: 0821
TELERENT: 1661, 1691, 3421
TERA: 0001, 0641
TEVION: 1141
TMK: 0001, 1221
TOSHIBA: 1311, 5531, 2691, 0211, 0341, 0821, 1571, 1801, 1841, 1911, 4891, 4941, 5081
TRUTECH: 0141, 2461, 3821, 4551
TVS: 5241
UNIVERSAL: 0791, 1951
VENTURER: 3781
VICTOR: 1481, 4121
VIDEOCON: 4061
VIDTECH: 0001, 0251, 1221
VIEWSONIC: 3751, 1171, 1411, 5301, 0501, 1981, 3801, 4281
VIKING: 0151
VIORE: 5431, 1421, 1881, 2141, 2831, 2841, 3681
VISTEON: 3411
VIZIO: 5631, 5561, 6121, 6131, 5611, 6111, 5651, 5621, 5711
WARDS: 0001, 0021, 0321, 0341, 0791, 0961, 1021, 1221, 1321, 1661, 1711, 1951
WESTINGHOUSE: 5781, 6171, 5971, 5981, 2891, 1741, 3241, 1891, 2141, 0111, 2281
WHITE-WESTINGHOUSE: 5241, 0601, 0931, 1501, 1521, 1551, 4731
YAMAHA: 0001, 0251, 1221, 1571, 3551
ZENITH: 6021, 5281, 1181, 0001, 1781, 0061, 0931, 1631, 1031, 1221, 1251, 1661, 2171, 2291, 3501, 4321, 4731, 4751, 4791, 4941, 5211
Byjasco Universal Remote Codes CL5
Thebyjasco CL5 remote codesversion means the remote you have needs 4-digit byjasco universal remote codes to program it with the TV or other devices you want to operate. So you need to search for the remote brand & model you have in the codes list and choose a relevant code to program the remote control.
Byjasco Universal Remote Codes CL4
We have also updated manycl4 GE Jasco remote codesfor most remote brands and models. So you will easily find multiple codes available for your remote brand.
Byjasco Universal Remote Codes CL3
All the codes available in the remote lists updated below are valid and recently released codes. Thesebyjasco cl3 codesare compatible with all the devices you wish to program and set up the remote control.
How to Program Byjasco Universal Remote?
Programming byjasco remotecontrol is relatively more straightforward when you have the correct universal remote codes for your device. However, if you cannot find suitable remote codes, you can use the auto code search method. In this process, the remote will scan all the codes available in the library for your programming device. This method works forMagnavox tv codes for GE universal remotealso. Before starting theGE ultrapro universal remote programmingprocess, ensure the remote has working batteries and manually switches on the device.
1). Setup Mode:
- Click & hold on the SETUP key on the remote until the led indicator turns on. Release the setup key. The indicator light will remain lit.
2). Tap the device category key:
- Tap & release the device key on the universal byjasco remote for the device type you want to program. The led indicator will once blink and then remain lit.
3). Start Code Search:
- Aim the remote control at the device, click on and release the power key from the universal remote. The remote sends the device 10 different codes. The light indicator blink once for each code and remain on after sending 10 codes.
4). Did the device switch off?
- If yes, navigate to step 4.
- If No, step 3 should be repeated to test the 10 following codes after manually turning on the device.
5). Review Individual Codes:
- Point out the remote control at the device. Click on and release the Volume key. This will send the first code of 10 codes from step 2. The light indicator blink and remain on.
6). Did the device switch off?
- If yes, you have successfully found the code for your device. Tap & release the same device key that you have selected in step 2. This will save the code in remote. Now navigate to step 5.
- If No, continue to click on VOL ^ key until the device switches off to test the remaining nine codes from step 3. Wait approximately 3 seconds after each VOL^ key you click to allow the device to respond. When the device switches off, you will get your code. Tap & release the same key from step 3.
7). Test the Remote:
Click on all the function keys of the remote one by one and check if the device responds as expected. Repeat the same process for all the devices you wish to program. Here you go for those who wantGE universal remote codes for JVC tv. We updated recently with only working codes.
Final Words:
This guide is all aboutByjasco GE Universal remote codesand programming methods. We have updated a wide range ofGE universal remote instructions and codemethods from our numerous sources. Please write us how you feel about this article via the comment section so we can provide you with more engaging content.