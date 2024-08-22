Byjasco Universal Remote Codes - General Electric Codes (2024)

Do you have a Byjasco device? If you misplaced your original byjasco device remote or it is not working, you can program a universal remote. This Byjasco universal remote works as a replacement remote for the electronic device you want to program the remote control.Byjasco remote codesare essential for programming a jasco remote control for your device.

TheseJasco remote codeswork to recognize the command and perform relevant action. Our guide will help you discover the best 3-digit, 4-digit, or 5-digitGE jasco remote codesrequired for your remote control. Also, we have posted jasco remote programming methods with their detailed instructions to set up the remote even forGE universal remote codes for Sceptre.

Note: These codes works with all Cl3, Cl4 and Cl5 version you need to search these version codes separately.

ABEX: 0401

ADA: 0461

ADC: 1431, 1661

ADMIRAL: 0371, 0681, 1441, 1661, 4991

ADVENT: 3261, 0631, 2891, 0871, 4931, 0581

ADVENTURA: 0151

AFFINITY: 2361, 2381

AIKO: 1011, 4321

AIWA: 0411, 0931, 4731, 4801

AKAI: 0191, 5891, 5901, 5911, 4151, 5921, 6041, 3215, 0331, 4461, 5141, 5171

ALLERON: 1711

AMARK: 1441

AMES: 1275

AMTRON: 2191

AMW: 0645, 0825

ANABA: 1375

ANAM NATIONAL: 0271, 1941, 2151, 3451, 2191, 2331, 3431

AOC: 4261, 1961

APEX: 6081, 6101, 0045, 4841, 2521, 0431, 0671, 0191, 1891, 0425, 1025, 1105, 5111, 0245

ARCHER: 1441

ARIA: 4101

ARIO: 1891

ASPECT: 1271

ATVIO: 2371

AUDIOVOX: 2191, 2451, 4031, 4051, 4521

AURIA: 1221, 1171, 1411

AURORA: 3061

AVENTURA: 0141

AXION: 0881

BANG & OLUFSEN: 1591

BELCOR: 0001

BELL & HOWELL: 1261, 1691, 1661, 3421

BENQ: 1741, 1761, 2221, 3871

BLUESKY: 3511, 3921

BRADFORD: 2191

BROKSONIC: 0371, 0211, 0851, 1631, 4951

BROKWOOD: 0001

CANDLE: 0001, 0151, 0961, 1221

CAPEHART: 0391, 4221

CCE: 3721

CELEBRITY: 1901

CELERA: 0191

CENTRIOS: 1361

CENTURION: 1221

CETOMER: 0001, 1631, 2901, 2961

CETRONIC: 1941

CHANGHONG: 4841

CHIMEI: 3071

CINERAL: 3511, 4321

CITIZEN: 0001, 0961, 1221, 1941, 1661, 2191, 4321

CLAIRTONE: 0011

CLASSIC: 1941, 4841

CLP: 0061

CLP CLASSIC: 0001, 0041, 0161

COBY: 2521, 3351, 2511, 2531, 2541, 5091, 5191, 2551

COLOR VOICE: 1431

COLORTYME: 0001, 1221, 1431

CONCERTO: 0001, 1221

CONCIERGE: 1771, 1781

CONTEC: 0011, 1911, 1941, 2191

CONTEX: 5411

CORNEA: 1471

CRAIG: 1941, 2191

CROWN: 1941, 2191

CTX: 1441

CURTIS: 2121, 2141, 2361, 2371, 5411, 1881, 1891

CURTIS MATHES: 0351, 1551, 5351, 5371, 0001, 1221, 0261, 1661, 4011, 4941

CXC: 1941, 2191

CYBERVISION: 3511

DAEWOO: 1561, 0001, 0591, 0721, 0831, 0971, 1221, 1431, 1231, 1251, 1501, 1521, 1551, 1941, 2181, 4321, 4681

DAYTRON: 0001, 1221

DELL: 0981, 1401, 3441, 2041, 3601, 3811

DÉVANT: 6211

DIGIMATE: 4301

DIGISTAR: 0381, 0581, 0871, 1061, 2451, 2471, 3901

DIMENSIA: 1691, 3421

DISH NETWORK: 5491

DISNEY: 0371, 1101

DISTAR: 3231

DUKANE: 1271, 1981

DUMONT: 0001, 1771, 1781

DURABRAND: 0371, 0141, 0861, 0921, 1381, 2271, 2291, 5121

DYNASTY: 1941

DYNEX: 3141, 5311, 3161, 0371, 2891

ELECTROBAND: 0011, 1901

ELECTROHOME: 0001, 1221, 1921, 2151, 3431

ELECTRON: 2121

ELEKTRA: 1661

ELEMENT: 5421, 6171, 2401, 5471, 2891, 1741, 1091, 1651, 5831, 5841, 5341, 6021, 5361

ELITE VIDEO: 0901

EMERSON: 2761, 5761, 5221, 5231, 5561, 5831, 4731, 5421, 5741, 0001, 1651, 0201, 0141, 0231, 0951, 1551, 5551

ENVISION: 1411, 5401, 0001, 0071, 1221, 3751, 4261

EQD: 1171, 1411

ESA: 0141, 1381

FAVI: 2141

FISHER: 5001, 1261, 1531, 1581, 1911, 3481

FLUID: 2401, 2421, 2431

FUJITSU: 0901, 1711, 4241, 4341

FUNAI: 0445, 0141, 0931, 1711, 1941, 2191, 4731, 4761

FUTURETEC: 1941, 2191

GATEWAY: 0501

GE (GENERAL ELECTRIC): 4921, 0141, 0191, 1001, 0001, 0041, 0051, 1221, 3451, 0361, 0791, 1921, 1951, 2151, 3431, 4011

GFM: 0141, 5831

GIBRALTER: 0001, 1771, 1781

GOLDSTAR: 0001, 0611, 0761, 0931, 1181, 1221, 1501, 1911, 4731

GPX: 4701

GRADIENTE: 0001, 2291, 3661, 3951, 3961

GRUNDY: 1711, 2191

GUESTVISION: 1861

GVISION: 4871

HAIER: 6141, 6171, 0921, 2141, 2891, 1741, 6151, 0671, 0861, 3831, 4851

HALLMARK: 0001, 1221

HANNSPREE: 5451, 5461, 5291

HARVARD: 2191

HAUPPAUGE: 3791

HELLO KITTY: 5391

HEWLETTPACKARD: 3491, 4881

HISENSE: 6161, 1651, 6171, 2081, 5331, 2891, 1741, 2211, 2141, 5341, 0001, 0671, 4391

HITACHI: 4331, 6171, 0925, 2891, 1741

HKC: 5721

HP: 3491

HYUNDAI: 4651

ILO: 5171, 1381, 3215, 1141, 2391, 3691, 4231, 5031, 5141

IMA: 2191

INFINITY: 4791

INFOCUS: 3421

INITIAL: 4231, 4821, 5031, 5041

INSIGNIA: 2891, 6171, 0371, 2271, 1741, 0141, 0581, 0871, 0921, 2921, 2241, 6181, 3761, 4371, 4721, 4761, 5051, 5061, 5181

INTEGRA: 1841

INTEQ: 1771, 1781

ISYMPHONY: 2141, 3041

JANEIL: 0151

JC PENNEY: 0001, 0051, 0261, 0791, 0961, 1221, 1451, 1911, 1921, 1951, 4011

JCB: 1901

JENSEN: 2271, 0001, 1221

JVC: 5071, 6171, 1481, 0311, 2891, 1741, 0481, 0771, 0901, 1281, 1801, 1911, 5281

KAWASAKI: 4741

KAWASHO: 0001, 1221, 1901

KAYPANI: 0391, 4221

KDS: 5541

KEC: 2191, 1941

KENWOOD: 0001, 1221

KLH: 0191

KLOSS NOVABEAM: 0151, 1021

KOGI: 4871

KONKA: 6181, 4971, 0471, 0521, 5891, 1671, 2191, 2241, 4621

KTV: 0011, 1491, 1681, 1941, 2191

KURAZAI: 1661

KWORLD: 2931

LASONIC: 1211, 1611, 4811

LEGEND: 1891, 0581

LG: 6021, 6171, 0001, 5511, 2891, 1741, 3001, 1911, 1181, 1221

LIQUIDVIDEO: 0881, 1111

LODGENET: 1661, 1691, 2091, 3421, 4091

LOEWE: 1871

LOGIK: 1661, 1691, 3421

LUCE: 0301

LUXMAN: 0001, 1221

LXI: 0001, 0261, 0931, 1221, 1691, 4011, 4731

MAG: 5541

MAGNASONIC: 1711

MAGNAVOX: 5741, 6171, 0975, 4191, 2891, 1741, 4641, 4761, 4261, 0141

MAJESTIC: 1661, 1691, 3421

MANHATTAN: 5381

MARANTZ: 0001, 1221, 1841

MAXENT: 0501, 3361

MEDION: 1101, 1141, 2351

MEGATRON: 0001, 1221, 1271

MEI: 0011

MEMOREX: 1711, 0001, 0211, 1221, 1631, 1661, 2401, 4251, 5001

MGA: 0001, 1221, 1581, 1711, 1801, 1911, 1921

MIDLAND: 0051, 0261, 0811, 1691, 1781, 4011

MINTEK: 4231

MINUTZ: 1951

MISAKAI: 1381

MITSUBISHI: 3271, 1811, 0251, 0001, 1711, 1221, 1581, 1801, 1921, 2701

MONIVISION: 0491

MONTGOMERY WAR: 1661, 1691, 3421

MOTEVA: 1261, 3661

MOTOROLA: 1441, 2151, 3431

MTC: 0001, 0011, 0251, 0351, 1221, 1311

MULTITECH: 2191

MULTIVISION: 0081

MYRON & DAVIS: 2101

NAD: 0001, 0401, 1221, 1311, 4021

NAXA: 1421, 2141

NEC: 0001, 0341, 1221, 1431, 3451, 1801, 1841, 2151, 3431, 4401

NET TV: 0121, 0501

NEXUS ELECTRONICS: 1651, 6021

NEXXTECH: 0871, 1201

NIKEI: 1941

NIKKO: 0001, 1011, 1221, 4321

NIKO: 3581

NORCENT: 0511, 0671, 2181

NTC: 1011, 4321

ÖLEVIA: 3081, 2771, 2791, 5151, 5161

ONCOMMAND: 1861, 3991

ONKING: 1941

ONKYO: 3101

ONN: 6171, 5961, 2891, 1741

ONWA: 1941, 2191

OPTIMUS: 0401, 1571, 3551, 4021, 5201

OPTOMA: 3121, 2441

OPTONICA: 0341, 1441

ORION: 0371, 0281, 1771, 1781

PANASONIC: 6231, 5821, 5201, 5531, 1571, 5561, 5201

PHILCO: 2321, 0141, 0001, 0321, 0961, 1021, 3451, 1221, 1671, 1801, 2151, 2941, 3431, 3931

PHILIPS: 0181, 6171, 6221, 5741, 2891, 1741, 6051, 0201, 0911, 3981, 4261

PHILIPS-MAGNAVOX: 0681, 0911, 2321, 4791, 4991

PILOT: 0001

PIONEER: 0401, 1221, 1981, 0001, 1371, 1511, 1841, 4021, 4661

PIVA: 2411, 5021

PLANAR: 4251

POLAROID: 5541, 2401, 4631, 0191, 5411, 2271, 1961, 0581, 6101, 2311, 2451, 5131

PORTLAND: 0001, 0251, 1011, 1081, 1221, 1551

PRECISION: 0621

PRICE CLUB: 0351

PRIMA: 0381, 0581, 0631, 0871, 2451

PRINCETON GRAPHICS: 1301, 1441

PRISM: 0051

PROSCAN: 5781, 5421, 4191, 0221, 1651, 1731, 2131, 2141, 2361, 2371, 2381, 0261, 2061, 2301, 4011

PROTON: 0001, 0391, 0641, 1221, 1911, 2231, 4211, 4221, 4271

PROTRON: 3731, 4301

PROVIEW: 2401, 2421, 2431

PULSAR: 0001, 1771, 1781

PYLE: 3331

QUASAR: 3551, 1091, 0051, 1491, 1571, 3451, 2151, 3431, 5201

RADIO SHACK: 0001, 0341, 0931, 1001, 1221, 1911, 1571, 1701, 1941, 2191, 4731, 4921

RCA: 1001, 6171, 2481, 1731, 2891, 1741, 4921, 0001, 3431, 2121, 2371, 2131, 2381, 2361, 2141, 1521, 3571, 2011

REALISTIC: 0001, 0341, 0931, 1001, 1701, 1221, 1571, 1911, 1941, 2191, 4731

RHAPSODY: 0011

ROKU TV: 6171, 6001, 2891, 1741, 5931

RUNCO: 1771, 1781, 1841

SAMPO: 0001, 0121, 0391, 0501, 1221, 1911, 4221

SAMSUNG: 5791, 5801, 3301

SAMSUX: 1221

SAMTRON: 0351

SANSUI: 5411, 0211, 1381, 2891, 5241, 5851, 5861, 5871, 6051, 6061, 6071, 1631, 5551

SANTECA: 0171

SANYO: 1161, 6171, 5261, 2891, 1741, 5251

SCEPTRE: 3521, 4071, 5111

SCOTCH: 0001, 1221

SCOTT: 3215, 0001, 0021, 0281, 1221, 1711, 1941, 2191, 5141

SEARS: 0001, 0211, 0261, 1221, 1581, 1711, 1911, 4011, 4761

SEIKI: 1263, 5751, 6091

SELECTRON: 2471, 2491, 2501

SEMP: 3611

SHARP: 5341, 6001, 6171, 6011, 3191, 2891, 1741, 5941, 0001, 4105

SHARP TRINITRON: 4105

SHOGUN: 0001

SIGNATURE: 1661, 1691, 2171, 3421

SIGNET: 2811, 2821, 2861

SILO DIGITAL: 5881

SIMPSON: 0961

SKYWORTH: 0701, 0691, 6191

SONIC: 0011

SONY: 1071, 5811, 5321, 4981, 1901, 2741

SOUNDESIGN: 0001, 0961, 1221, 1711, 1941, 2191

SOVA: 3631, 4431

SOYO: 4611, 5101

SPECTRA: 1611

SPECTRAVISION: 2341

SQUAREVIEW: 0141, 1381

SSS: 0001, 1941, 2191

STAR SIGHT: 0061

STARLITE: 2191

SUNBRITETV: 3081, 3521

SUPERSCAN: 4761, 1291, 2021

SUPERSONIC: 1421, 0241, 4701

SUPRA: 0001, 1991

SUPREMACY: 0151

SUPREME: 1901

SV: 2000 4761

SVA: 0671, 2101

SYLVANIA: 1381, 2761, 0371, 4761, 3701, 0141, 0201, 0231, 0941, 0951, 0001, 0931, 0961, 0321, 1021, 1221, 1801, 1821, 4731

SYMPHONIC: 1381, 4761, 0141, 0021, 0931, 2191, 4731

SYNTAX: 2431, 5151, 5161

TANDY: 1441

TATUNG: 1141, 1741, 2151, 3431

TCL: 6171, 5961, 6031, 5771, 2891, 1741, 6201

TECHNICS: 0051

TECHWOOD: 0001, 0051, 1221

TEKNIKA: 0001, 0151, 0961, 1221, 1571, 1661, 1711, 1911, 1941, 2191

TELECAPTION: 0821

TELERENT: 1661, 1691, 3421

TERA: 0001, 0641

TEVION: 1141

TMK: 0001, 1221

TOSHIBA: 1311, 5531, 2691, 0211, 0341, 0821, 1571, 1801, 1841, 1911, 4891, 4941, 5081

TRUTECH: 0141, 2461, 3821, 4551

TVS: 5241

UNIVERSAL: 0791, 1951

VENTURER: 3781

VICTOR: 1481, 4121

VIDEOCON: 4061

VIDTECH: 0001, 0251, 1221

VIEWSONIC: 3751, 1171, 1411, 5301, 0501, 1981, 3801, 4281

VIKING: 0151

VIORE: 5431, 1421, 1881, 2141, 2831, 2841, 3681

VISTEON: 3411

VIZIO: 5631, 5561, 6121, 6131, 5611, 6111, 5651, 5621, 5711

WARDS: 0001, 0021, 0321, 0341, 0791, 0961, 1021, 1221, 1321, 1661, 1711, 1951

WESTINGHOUSE: 5781, 6171, 5971, 5981, 2891, 1741, 3241, 1891, 2141, 0111, 2281

WHITE-WESTINGHOUSE: 5241, 0601, 0931, 1501, 1521, 1551, 4731

YAMAHA: 0001, 0251, 1221, 1571, 3551

ZENITH: 6021, 5281, 1181, 0001, 1781, 0061, 0931, 1631, 1031, 1221, 1251, 1661, 2171, 2291, 3501, 4321, 4731, 4751, 4791, 4941, 5211

Byjasco Universal Remote Codes CL5

Thebyjasco CL5 remote codesversion means the remote you have needs 4-digit byjasco universal remote codes to program it with the TV or other devices you want to operate. So you need to search for the remote brand & model you have in the codes list and choose a relevant code to program the remote control.

Byjasco Universal Remote Codes CL4

We have also updated manycl4 GE Jasco remote codesfor most remote brands and models. So you will easily find multiple codes available for your remote brand.

Byjasco Universal Remote Codes CL3

All the codes available in the remote lists updated below are valid and recently released codes. Thesebyjasco cl3 codesare compatible with all the devices you wish to program and set up the remote control.

How to Program Byjasco Universal Remote?

Programming byjasco remotecontrol is relatively more straightforward when you have the correct universal remote codes for your device. However, if you cannot find suitable remote codes, you can use the auto code search method. In this process, the remote will scan all the codes available in the library for your programming device. This method works forMagnavox tv codes for GE universal remotealso. Before starting theGE ultrapro universal remote programmingprocess, ensure the remote has working batteries and manually switches on the device.

1). Setup Mode:

Click & hold on the SETUP key on the remote until the led indicator turns on. Release the setup key. The indicator light will remain lit.

2). Tap the device category key:

Tap & release the device key on the universal byjasco remote for the device type you want to program. The led indicator will once blink and then remain lit.

3). Start Code Search:

Aim the remote control at the device, click on and release the power key from the universal remote. The remote sends the device 10 different codes. The light indicator blink once for each code and remain on after sending 10 codes.

4). Did the device switch off?

If yes, navigate to step 4.

If No, step 3 should be repeated to test the 10 following codes after manually turning on the device.

5). Review Individual Codes:

Point out the remote control at the device. Click on and release the Volume key. This will send the first code of 10 codes from step 2. The light indicator blink and remain on.

6). Did the device switch off?

If yes, you have successfully found the code for your device. Tap & release the same device key that you have selected in step 2. This will save the code in remote. Now navigate to step 5.

If No, continue to click on VOL ^ key until the device switches off to test the remaining nine codes from step 3. Wait approximately 3 seconds after each VOL^ key you click to allow the device to respond. When the device switches off, you will get your code. Tap & release the same key from step 3.

7). Test the Remote:

Click on all the function keys of the remote one by one and check if the device responds as expected. Repeat the same process for all the devices you wish to program. Here you go for those who wantGE universal remote codes for JVC tv. We updated recently with only working codes.

Final Words:

This guide is all aboutByjasco GE Universal remote codesand programming methods. We have updated a wide range ofGE universal remote instructions and codemethods from our numerous sources. Please write us how you feel about this article via the comment section so we can provide you with more engaging content.