Caitlin Clark (Sports Pioneer): Lavender Room: Slowtwitch Forums (2024)

Full Disclosure----I rarely watch any women's sports of any kind since Anna Kournikova retired from Tennis. And I wasn't watching her to see how good she was at Tennis.

Having said the above, this Caitlin Clark girl has turned into a true pioneer of sport. She is a girl that plays Women's Basketball for the University of Iowa and she is filing up stat sheets and stadiums like nothing women's sports has ever seen. She sold out all the home games for her team and every game on the road throughout her conference is sold out. She is selling out stadiums of up to 15K seats.....for Women's ball. This is in an atmosphere where Women's pro Bball averages about 5K a game if they are lucky and only survives financially because they have the backing of the men's league gifting them money.

Clark has a great head on her shoulders and shows respect to the game and yet plays with a little bit of attitude. She shoots from what seems like half court most of the time and makes them.

Probably going to go down as the most influential women's college player of all time in any sport and when she gets to the pros, they may actually get some real crowds when she is in town.

Truly a once in generation women's player.