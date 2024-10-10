Caitlin Clark (Sports Pioneer): Lavender Room: Slowtwitch Forums (2024)

Back To ForumPrint Thread
Caitlin Clark (Sports Pioneer)
Quote | Reply
SDG
Feb 1, 24 11:41
Post #1 of 640 (4302 views)
Full Disclosure----I rarely watch any women's sports of any kind since Anna Kournikova retired from Tennis. And I wasn't watching her to see how good she was at Tennis.
Having said the above, this Caitlin Clark girl has turned into a true pioneer of sport. She is a girl that plays Women's Basketball for the University of Iowa and she is filing up stat sheets and stadiums like nothing women's sports has ever seen. She sold out all the home games for her team and every game on the road throughout her conference is sold out. She is selling out stadiums of up to 15K seats.....for Women's ball. This is in an atmosphere where Women's pro Bball averages about 5K a game if they are lucky and only survives financially because they have the backing of the men's league gifting them money.
Clark has a great head on her shoulders and shows respect to the game and yet plays with a little bit of attitude. She shoots from what seems like half court most of the time and makes them.
Probably going to go down as the most influential women's college player of all time in any sport and when she gets to the pros, they may actually get some real crowds when she is in town.
Truly a once in generation women's player.
Last edited by: SDG: Feb 1, 24 11:47
Quote Reply
Re: Caitlyn Clark (Sports Pioneer) [SDG] [ In reply to ]
Quote | Reply
WannaB
Feb 1, 24 11:45
Post #2 of 640 (4285 views)
I disagree
Caitlin Clark is way better
Quote Reply
Re: Caitlyn Clark (Sports Pioneer) [WannaB] [ In reply to ]
Quote | Reply
WannaB
Feb 1, 24 11:48
Post #3 of 640 (4272 views)
:)
I will go out of my way to watch her.
Quote Reply
Re: Caitlyn Clark (Sports Pioneer) [WannaB] [ In reply to ]
Quote | Reply
SDG
Feb 1, 24 11:49
Post #4 of 640 (4270 views)
WannaB wrote:
I disagree
Caitlin Clark is way better
Yes, her. kids these days and their names......Debby, Debbie, Sara, Sarah, Brynlee, Brinly, Brinley, Lea, Leah, never can get it right.
Clark is a female baller.
Quote Reply
Re: Caitlyn Clark (Sports Pioneer) [WannaB] [ In reply to ]
Quote | Reply
SDG
Feb 1, 24 11:51
Post #5 of 640 (4268 views)
WannaB wrote:
:)
I will go out of my way to watch her.
I am 50 and had never watched more than ten seconds of women's college bball until last year's NCCA final four. I now watch her entire game if I catch it on ESPN plus.
Quote Reply
Re: Caitlin Clark (Sports Pioneer) [SDG] [ In reply to ]
Quote | Reply
slowguy
Feb 1, 24 12:07
Post #6 of 640 (4229 views)
Is she really a pioneer? Taking nothing away from how good she is, but she's the latest great women's college basketball player, who will enter the WNBA and largely fade into that landscape which just doesn't get nearly as much national attention as men's pro sports. We've had several "greatest ever" women's basketball players, and none of them drove the WNBA in a way that would make me think of them as hugely influential outside of that sport, and I'm not sure how Clark is particularly influential in college ball, over and above the influence that any great player has when they're at their peak. Maybe I'm missing something because I don't follow women's basketball too closely.
Slowguy
(insert pithy phrase here...)
Quote Reply
Re: Caitlin Clark (Sports Pioneer) [slowguy] [ In reply to ]
Quote | Reply
SDG
Feb 1, 24 12:33
Post #7 of 640 (4192 views)
slowguy wrote:
Is she really a pioneer? Taking nothing away from how good she is, but she's the latest great women's college basketball player, who will enter the WNBA and largely fade into that landscape which just doesn't get nearly as much national attention as men's pro sports. We've had several "greatest ever" women's basketball players, and none of them drove the WNBA in a way that would make me think of them as hugely influential outside of that sport, and I'm not sure how Clark is particularly influential in college ball, over and above the influence that any great player has when they're at their peak. Maybe I'm missing something because I don't follow women's basketball too closely.
I would argue she is. Folks Like Lisa Leslie and the girl from Texas Tech ( Swoops) where the biggest influences back in the day and Clark has surpassed them by miles.
Clark packs out stadiums like no women has in any sport, ever. Can you name a woman that drew the crowds she is drawing in a team sport?
No doubt, when she gets to the WNBA her star will largely fade because it's just such a bad league, bad play, and its largely ignored. But, while she is in college, she is setting records in popularity and changing the course of girl's college sports. She already has a State Farm Commercial.
If she is smart, she will stay in college another year and keep getting NIL money which is most likely multitudes more than she will make in the WNBA. Her Brand is much brighter in college.
Quote Reply
Re: Caitlin Clark (Sports Pioneer) [SDG] [ In reply to ]
Quote | Reply
sosayusall
Feb 1, 24 12:39
Post #8 of 640 (4183 views)
Quote:
Can you name a woman that drew the crowds she is drawing in a team sport?
Jennie Finch. I remember all of her games being played on ESPN 2 back in the day.
I dont follow many sports anymore, but I think Clark is the most dominant womans bball player in a long time. But a lot of that is because she plays for Iowa. I dont know if B. Stewart or Cheryl Miller were better in college.
If she is in the conversation of best ever, she is a generational talent.
Last edited by: sosayusall: Feb 1, 24 12:49
Quote Reply
Re: Caitlin Clark (Sports Pioneer) [SDG] [ In reply to ]
Quote | Reply
Helltrack
Feb 1, 24 12:43
Post #9 of 640 (4178 views)
Angel Reese from LSU won NCAA over Clark and Iowa.
"I prefer winners."
Quote Reply
Re: Caitlin Clark (Sports Pioneer) [SDG] [ In reply to ]
Quote | Reply
RandMart
Feb 1, 24 12:43
Post #10 of 640 (4178 views)
SDG wrote:
Clark packs out stadiums like no women has in any sport, ever. Can you name a woman that drew the crowds she is drawing in a team sport?
Sabrina Ionescu comes to mind? She'll be competing vs Steph Curry in a 3-0 point contest
"What's your claim?" - Ben Gravy
"Your best work is the work you're excited about" - Rick Rubin
Quote Reply
Re: Caitlin Clark (Sports Pioneer) [RandMart] [ In reply to ]
Quote | Reply
SDG
Feb 1, 24 12:45
Post #11 of 640 (4176 views)
RandMart wrote:
SDG wrote:
Clark packs out stadiums like no women has in any sport, ever. Can you name a woman that drew the crowds she is drawing in a team sport?
Sabrina Ionescu comes to mind? She'll be competing vs Steph Curry in a 3-0 point contest
she never drew the crowds or had the notoriety of Clark in college or the WNBA. She is just a top WNBA player which means she is irrelevant on the national stage. Clark is a relevant nationally known athlete.
Quote Reply
Re: Caitlin Clark (Sports Pioneer) [Helltrack] [ In reply to ]
Quote | Reply
SDG
Feb 1, 24 12:46
Post #12 of 640 (4173 views)
Helltrack wrote:
Angel Reese from LSU won NCAA over Clark and Iowa.
"I prefer winners."
Angel Reese is a whiner. Clark is a true competitor and sportsman.
Reese got kicked off her team for a few games early this season. Not the sign of a role model.
Quote Reply
Re: Caitlin Clark (Sports Pioneer) [SDG] [ In reply to ]
Quote | Reply
slowguy
Feb 1, 24 12:49
Post #13 of 640 (4167 views)
SDG wrote:
slowguy wrote:
Is she really a pioneer? Taking nothing away from how good she is, but she's the latest great women's college basketball player, who will enter the WNBA and largely fade into that landscape which just doesn't get nearly as much national attention as men's pro sports. We've had several "greatest ever" women's basketball players, and none of them drove the WNBA in a way that would make me think of them as hugely influential outside of that sport, and I'm not sure how Clark is particularly influential in college ball, over and above the influence that any great player has when they're at their peak. Maybe I'm missing something because I don't follow women's basketball too closely.
I would argue she is. Folks Like Lisa Leslie and the girl from Texas Tech ( Swoops) where the biggest influences back in the day and Clark has surpassed them by miles.
Clark packs out stadiums like no women has in any sport, ever. Can you name a woman that drew the crowds she is drawing in a team sport?
No doubt, when she gets to the WNBA her star will largely fade because it's just such a bad league, bad play, and its largely ignored. But, while she is in college, she is setting records in popularity and changing the course of girl's college sports. She already has a State Farm Commercial.
If she is smart, she will stay in college another year and keep getting NIL money which is most likely multitudes more than she will make in the WNBA. Her Brand is much brighter in college.
She's a senior, and has played all 4 years, so I'm not sure staying in for more NIL money is really an option, but maybe there's a COVID year exemption or something I'm not thinking of.
I get that she's very good, great, generational talent, etc. I get that she draws crowds, but she's not the first to do that. I get that she has a commercial, but she's also not the first to get endorsements.
I guess I wonder if she's really pioneering something, or if the big numbers are more about access to see these players like you couldn't before (social media, internet video, etc.) along with NIL changes that allow players to get endorsement deals, giving them even more exposure.
Slowguy
(insert pithy phrase here...)
Quote Reply
Re: Caitlin Clark (Sports Pioneer) [SDG] [ In reply to ]
Quote | Reply
Thom
Feb 1, 24 12:50
Post #14 of 640 (4165 views)
SDG wrote:
RandMart wrote:
SDG wrote:
Clark packs out stadiums like no women has in any sport, ever. Can you name a woman that drew the crowds she is drawing in a team sport?
Sabrina Ionescu comes to mind? She'll be competing vs Steph Curry in a 3-0 point contest
she never drew the crowds or had the notoriety of Clark in college or the WNBA. She is just a top WNBA player which means she is irrelevant on the national stage. Clark is a relevant nationally known athlete.
Hope Solo? Mia Hamm? Brandi Chastain?
Quote Reply
Re: Caitlin Clark (Sports Pioneer) [Thom] [ In reply to ]
Quote | Reply
slowguy
Feb 1, 24 12:54
Post #15 of 640 (4156 views)
Thom wrote:
SDG wrote:
RandMart wrote:
SDG wrote:
Clark packs out stadiums like no women has in any sport, ever. Can you name a woman that drew the crowds she is drawing in a team sport?
Sabrina Ionescu comes to mind? She'll be competing vs Steph Curry in a 3-0 point contest
she never drew the crowds or had the notoriety of Clark in college or the WNBA. She is just a top WNBA player which means she is irrelevant on the national stage. Clark is a relevant nationally known athlete.
Hope Solo? Mia Hamm? Brandi Chastain?
I also think SDG might be overestimating the household name factor of Caitlin Clark. I think she's well know in basketball circles, but not in the national consciousness anything like Mia Hamm was, for example. Olympics and World Cup help with that in ways NCAA basketball just doesn't.
Slowguy
(insert pithy phrase here...)
Quote Reply
Re: Caitlin Clark (Sports Pioneer) [Thom] [ In reply to ]
Quote | Reply
trail
Feb 1, 24 12:55
Post #16 of 640 (4155 views)
Thom wrote:
Hope Solo? Mia Hamm? Brandi Chastain?
And Alex Morgan.
Quote Reply
Re: Caitlin Clark (Sports Pioneer) [SDG] [ In reply to ]
Quote | Reply
BigDig
Feb 1, 24 12:57
Post #17 of 640 (4147 views)
SDG wrote:
Reese got kicked off her team for a few games early this season. Not the sign of a role model.
Source please.
------------------------------
The first time man split the atom was when the atom tried to hold Jens Voigt's wheel, but cracked.
Quote Reply
Re: Caitlin Clark (Sports Pioneer) [BigDig] [ In reply to ]
Quote | Reply
SDG
Feb 1, 24 13:05
Post #18 of 640 (4142 views)
BigDig wrote:
SDG wrote:
Reese got kicked off her team for a few games early this season. Not the sign of a role model.
Source please.
The internet. She didn't go to the tournament LSU played in the Caymans or the few games after that. Mulkey gave no definate reasons, but she was healthy and not playing or practicing with the team.
Quote Reply
Re: Caitlin Clark (Sports Pioneer) [slowguy] [ In reply to ]
Quote | Reply
SDG
Feb 1, 24 13:07
Post #19 of 640 (4140 views)
slowguy wrote:
SDG wrote:
slowguy wrote:
Is she really a pioneer? Taking nothing away from how good she is, but she's the latest great women's college basketball player, who will enter the WNBA and largely fade into that landscape which just doesn't get nearly as much national attention as men's pro sports. We've had several "greatest ever" women's basketball players, and none of them drove the WNBA in a way that would make me think of them as hugely influential outside of that sport, and I'm not sure how Clark is particularly influential in college ball, over and above the influence that any great player has when they're at their peak. Maybe I'm missing something because I don't follow women's basketball too closely.
I would argue she is. Folks Like Lisa Leslie and the girl from Texas Tech ( Swoops) where the biggest influences back in the day and Clark has surpassed them by miles.
Clark packs out stadiums like no women has in any sport, ever. Can you name a woman that drew the crowds she is drawing in a team sport?
No doubt, when she gets to the WNBA her star will largely fade because it's just such a bad league, bad play, and its largely ignored. But, while she is in college, she is setting records in popularity and changing the course of girl's college sports. She already has a State Farm Commercial.
If she is smart, she will stay in college another year and keep getting NIL money which is most likely multitudes more than she will make in the WNBA. Her Brand is much brighter in college.
She's a senior, and has played all 4 years, so I'm not sure staying in for more NIL money is really an option, but maybe there's a COVID year exemption or something I'm not thinking of.
I get that she's very good, great, generational talent, etc. I get that she draws crowds, but she's not the first to do that. I get that she has a commercial, but she's also not the first to get endorsements.
I guess I wonder if she's really pioneering something, or if the big numbers are more about access to see these players like you couldn't before (social media, internet video, etc.) along with NIL changes that allow players to get endorsement deals, giving them even more exposure.
I still think its more than that. And yes, I think she has a COVID year coming if she wants it.
There was no one packing out stadiums before, no one. On the road, at home and everywhere she goes. This is like Tiger Woods on the golf course when he came out. Everyone wanted to see him.
Quote Reply
Re: Caitlin Clark (Sports Pioneer) [slowguy] [ In reply to ]
Quote | Reply
trail
Feb 1, 24 13:08
Post #20 of 640 (4134 views)
slowguy wrote:
NCAA basketball just doesn't.
Though to be fair, I'm the most casual of NCAA basketball fans, so barely in tune with it, and I get a vague sense that over the last year or so NCAA women's basketball has turned some kind of corner. Still nothing like NCAAM, but there's a buzz, and a persistent relevance/awareness. Different even from the Taurasi, Sue Bird, Holdsclaw days.
Sometimes I randomly tune into various sports talk radio, and I hear updates.
All subjective, of course, just my take on it.
Unrelated, but I had to bite me tongue today. I was overhearing some uniformed Navy women talking about Brittney Griner, and saying things like, "Very pretty, but transgender people shouldn't be playing women's basketball." Wanted to say, "FFS, Brittney's not transgender." But not the right venue. A bar would have been different.
Quote Reply
Re: Caitlin Clark (Sports Pioneer) [Thom] [ In reply to ]
Quote | Reply
SDG
Feb 1, 24 13:09
Post #21 of 640 (4135 views)
Thom wrote:
SDG wrote:
RandMart wrote:
SDG wrote:
Clark packs out stadiums like no women has in any sport, ever. Can you name a woman that drew the crowds she is drawing in a team sport?
Sabrina Ionescu comes to mind? She'll be competing vs Steph Curry in a 3-0 point contest
she never drew the crowds or had the notoriety of Clark in college or the WNBA. She is just a top WNBA player which means she is irrelevant on the national stage. Clark is a relevant nationally known athlete.
Hope Solo? Mia Hamm? Brandi Chastain?
Mia HAmm played college soccer at UNC. I doubt anyone new her name prior to the Womens WC. And ever after the Womens WC, she was not packing out soccer stadiums. Her notoriety was due to the WC, not because of her. She was good, no doubt, but Clark has created her won buzz due to her play, not because she in the olympics, or WC or WNBA finals.
Quote Reply
Re: Caitlin Clark (Sports Pioneer) [slowguy] [ In reply to ]
Quote | Reply
gofigure
Feb 1, 24 13:23
Post #22 of 640 (4108 views)
Pioneer? Does being the first qualify for pioneer status? I believe she is the first to stay in school for the reason that she could (and does) make more money at Iowa than if she departed Iowa and signed with the professional league. Others may follow in the career progression path pioneered by Ms Clark.
Quote Reply
Re: Caitlin Clark (Sports Pioneer) [gofigure] [ In reply to ]
Quote | Reply
slowguy
Feb 1, 24 13:35
Post #23 of 640 (4093 views)
gofigure wrote:
Pioneer? Does being the first qualify for pioneer status? I believe she is the first to stay in school for the reason that she could (and does) make more money at Iowa than if she departed Iowa and signed with the professional league. Others may follow in the career progression path pioneered by Ms Clark.
Maybe. She's not the first NIL athlete. Even in basketball, Paige Buekers was dubbed the face of NIL before Clark. She probably has more opportunity to make money as NIL gets more traction and her popularity is rising, but other athletes like Livvy Dunne might be the pioneers there?
Slowguy
(insert pithy phrase here...)
Quote Reply
Re: Caitlin Clark (Sports Pioneer) [slowguy] [ In reply to ]
Quote | Reply
SDG
Feb 1, 24 13:41
Post #24 of 640 (4089 views)
slowguy wrote:
gofigure wrote:
Pioneer? Does being the first qualify for pioneer status? I believe she is the first to stay in school for the reason that she could (and does) make more money at Iowa than if she departed Iowa and signed with the professional league. Others may follow in the career progression path pioneered by Ms Clark.
Maybe. She's not the first NIL athlete. Even in basketball, Paige Buekers was dubbed the face of NIL before Clark. She probably has more opportunity to make money as NIL gets more traction and her popularity is rising, but other athletes like Livvy Dunne might be the pioneers there?
Livvy Dunne's NIL money has nothing to do with her sport. She is very cute, post photos online in very little clothing and was in the SI swimsuit issue. She is mainly just an Instagram model that also does some gymnastics.
Quote Reply
slowguy
Feb 1, 24 13:56
Post #25 of 640 (4078 views)
SDG wrote:
slowguy wrote:
gofigure wrote:
Pioneer? Does being the first qualify for pioneer status? I believe she is the first to stay in school for the reason that she could (and does) make more money at Iowa than if she departed Iowa and signed with the professional league. Others may follow in the career progression path pioneered by Ms Clark.
Maybe. She's not the first NIL athlete. Even in basketball, Paige Buekers was dubbed the face of NIL before Clark. She probably has more opportunity to make money as NIL gets more traction and her popularity is rising, but other athletes like Livvy Dunne might be the pioneers there?
Livvy Dunne's NIL money has nothing to do with her sport. She is very cute, post photos online in very little clothing and was in the SI swimsuit issue. She is mainly just an Instagram model that also does some gymnastics.
Whether she's the best gymnast in the country doesn't really have anything to do with whether or not she's the pioneer for women's NIL deals. I agree that most of her NIL opportunities come from the fact that she's cute and plays to that on social media, but the point remains, she's probably one of the pioneers in college NIL deals for the women.
Slowguy
(insert pithy phrase here...)
Quote Reply