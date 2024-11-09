Calendar Search: Find Things To Do in New York City for Tweens & Teens on 07/20/24 | Mommy Poppins (2024)

Thu, Aug 8

Tea Around Town: Afternoon Tea Bus Tour in NYC TopView Sightseeing Bus Stop Various times All dates and times Learnmore

Fri, Aug 9

FREE

Summer Fridays at Sloomoo Institute Sloomoo Institute In-personPick 1:00 PM All dates and times Learnmore

FREE

Movie Night on Randall's Island: Elemental Randall's Island Park In-personPick 7:00 PM Learnmore

FREE

Picnic Performances in Bryant Park Bryant Park In-personPick 7:00 PM All dates and times Learnmore

FREE

Coney Island Fireworks Coney Island In-personPick 9:45 PM All dates and times Learnmore

FREE

BRIC: Celebrate Brooklyn in Prospect Park Prospect Park In-personPick Various times All dates and times Learnmore
Sloomoo Institute Sloomoo Institute 10:00 AM All dates and times Bookit

FREE

Twelfth Night in Riverside Park Soldiers and Sailors Monument, Riverside Park In-person 6:30 PM All dates and times Learnmore

FREE

A Midsummer Nights Dream in Queens Parks Various locations in Queens In-person Various times All dates and times Learnmore
The Escape Game NYC The Escape Game NYC Various times All dates and times Bookit
Tea Around Town: Afternoon Tea Bus Tour in NYC TopView Sightseeing Bus Stop Various times All dates and times Learnmore

Sat, Aug 10

See Also
Elevate Entertainment Group hiring Cinema Manager in Baytown, Texas, United States | LinkedIntravel nurse practitioner jobs new york

FREE

Summer Streets NYC streets In-personPick 07:00 AM All dates and times Learnmore

FREE

Community Science Seining at Brooklyn Bridge Park Brooklyn Bridge Park In-personPick 10:00 AM Learnmore

FREE

Summer Skies at the Skyscraper Museum The Skyscraper Museum In-personPick 10:30 AM Learnmore
Jazz Age Lawn Party on Governors Island Governors Island In-personPick 11:00 AM All dates and times Bookit
Wonderland: Curious Nature Character Encounters at the New York Botanical Garden The New York Botanical Garden In-personPick 11:00 AM All dates and times Learnmore
Nickelodeon Animation Celebration at the Paley The Paley Center For The Media In-personPick 12:00 PM All dates and times Learnmore

FREE

32nd Annual Coney Island Sand Sculpting Contest Coney Island In-personPick 12:00 PM Learnmore

FREE

Arte Pa' Mi Gente: Latiné Children’s Music Day at Teatro SEA Teatro SEA In-personPick 1:00 PM Learnmore

FREE

Hudson River Park's Blues BBQ Hudson River Park In-personPick 1:00 PM Learnmore

FREE

Hindu Lamp Ceremony Brooklyn Bridge Park In-personPick 3:00 PM Learnmore

FREE

New Victory Theater: Ephrat Asherie + Barkin/Selissen Project in Bryant Park Bryant Park In-personPick 5:00 PM Learnmore

FREE

Picnic Performances in Bryant Park Bryant Park In-personPick 7:00 PM All dates and times Learnmore

FREE

BRIC: Celebrate Brooklyn in Prospect Park Prospect Park In-personPick Various times All dates and times Learnmore
Sloomoo Institute Sloomoo Institute 10:00 AM All dates and times Bookit

FREE

Summer Saturdays at Sloomoo Institute Sloomoo Institute In-person 10:00 AM All dates and times Learnmore
Family Art Project: Buzzing Bee Hives at Wave Hill Wave Hill In-person 10:00 AM All dates and times Learnmore

FREE

Big City Fishing at Pier 51 Pier 51 In-person 11:00 AM All dates and times Learnmore

FREE

Rocking the Boat: Community Sailing in Hunt's Point Park Hunts Point Riverside Park In-person 1:00 PM All dates and times Learnmore

FREE

Free Community Rowing in Hunts Point Park Hunts Point Riverside Park In-person 1:00 PM All dates and times Learnmore
Improv 4 Kids Off-Broadway Live New York Improv Theater Times Square In-person Get two tickets for the price of one! 2:45 PM All dates and times Bookit

FREE

Shakespeare Workout in Riverside Park Soldiers and Sailors Monument, Riverside Park In-person 3:00 PM All dates and times Learnmore

FREE

Twelfth Night in Riverside Park Soldiers and Sailors Monument, Riverside Park In-person 6:30 PM All dates and times Learnmore

FREE

The Winter's Tale in Queens Parks Various locations in Queens In-person Various times All dates and times Learnmore
Tea Around Town: Afternoon Tea Bus Tour in NYC TopView Sightseeing Bus Stop Various times All dates and times Learnmore

FREE

SummerStage in Central Park Rumsey Playfield, Central Park In-person Various times All dates and times Learnmore
The Escape Game NYC The Escape Game NYC Various times All dates and times Bookit

Sun, Aug 11

Jazz Age Lawn Party on Governors Island Governors Island In-personPick 11:00 AM All dates and times Bookit
Wonderland: Curious Nature Character Encounters at the New York Botanical Garden The New York Botanical Garden In-personPick 11:00 AM All dates and times Learnmore
Nickelodeon Animation Celebration at the Paley The Paley Center For The Media In-personPick 12:00 PM All dates and times Learnmore

FREE

Open Studios: Fogo Azul in Brooklyn Bridge Park Brooklyn Bridge Park In-personPick 2:00 PM All dates and times Learnmore

FREE

42nd Annual Battery Dance Festival Rockefeller Park In-personPick 7:00 PM All dates and times Learnmore
Whale Watching NYC Adventure Cruise Event Cruises NYC In-person 09:00 AM All dates and times Learnmore
Sloomoo Institute Sloomoo Institute 10:00 AM All dates and times Bookit
Family Art Project: Buzzing Bee Hives at Wave Hill Wave Hill In-person 10:00 AM All dates and times Learnmore

FREE

Harlem Meer Performance Festival Central Park In-person 2:00 PM All dates and times Learnmore

FREE

Twelfth Night in Riverside Park Soldiers and Sailors Monument, Riverside Park In-person 6:30 PM All dates and times Learnmore

FREE

Habana Outpost Outdoor Movie Series Habana Outpost In-person 8:00 PM All dates and times Learnmore
Tea Around Town: Afternoon Tea Bus Tour in NYC TopView Sightseeing Bus Stop Various times All dates and times Learnmore

FREE

A Midsummer Nights Dream in Queens Parks Various locations in Queens In-person Various times All dates and times Learnmore

1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9

Calendar Search: Find Things To Do in New York City for Tweens & Teens on 07/20/24 | Mommy Poppins (2024)

References

Top Articles
Bachmann Summer 2023 Announcements
Bachmann Europe - Spring 2024 Announcements
Bachmann Kicks Off 2024 in Style with the Spring British Railway Announcements - BACHMANN EUROPE NEWS
Latest Posts
SOLVED Brain Test Level 199 – They All Need Some Warmth
British Railway Announcements | Spring 2023 - BACHMANN EUROPE NEWS
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Delena Feil

Last Updated:

Views: 5995

Rating: 4.4 / 5 (65 voted)

Reviews: 80% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Delena Feil

Birthday: 1998-08-29

Address: 747 Lubowitz Run, Sidmouth, HI 90646-5543

Phone: +99513241752844

Job: Design Supervisor

Hobby: Digital arts, Lacemaking, Air sports, Running, Scouting, Shooting, Puzzles

Introduction: My name is Delena Feil, I am a clean, splendid, calm, fancy, jolly, bright, faithful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.