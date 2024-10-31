CalFresh Eligibility Guide (2023) - California Food Stamps Help (2024)

CalFresh is a benefits assistance program that helps limited-income individuals and families buy the food they need in order to stay healthy. If you want to apply for California Food Stamps or CalFresh, you have to make sure you qualify and are eligible. There are strict eligibility requirements that you must follow to apply for Food Assistance. In this article, we will discuss the CalFresh Eligibility guidelines for 2023 and what you need to qualify.

Monthly benefits are provided on an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card that works just like a bank debit card to buy food at most grocery stores and markets (including some Farmers’ Markets).

Before we get into CalFresh eligibility guidelines, first, we will explain what CalFresh is about and who is eligible to apply.

Next, we will explain each of the eligibility guidelines in detail, including the income limit, which is the most important.

Also, we will walk you through how much you are likely to receive if you are approved for CalFresh.

Finally, we will answer the most frequently asked questions, including how long the process takes.

This post will cover:

What is CalFresh?

Who is Eligible for CalFresh?

CalFresh Eligibility Guidelines

CalFresh Income Limits – 2023

How Much in CalFresh will I Get?

How do I apply for CalFresh Benefits?

CalFresh Eligibility FAQs

Table of Contents What is CalFresh?

Who is Eligible for CalFresh?

CalFresh Eligibility Guidelines for 2023

CalFresh Income Limits - 2023

How Much in CalFresh will I Get?

Able-Bodied Adults Without Dependents (ABAWD)

How do I apply for CalFresh Benefits?

CalFresh Guide by County

CalFresh Eligibility FAQs

CalFresh Eligibility Summary

What is CalFresh?

The CalFresh Program is California’s version of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP and formerly known as Food Stamps.

CalFresh assists low-income individuals and households to purchase nutritional food.

Eligibility for CalFresh, as well as the benefit amount, is based on your household’s size and income level.

A household can be one person, a group of people, a family, or any combination of people that buy and prepare food together.

Children living with their parents are considered part of the same household until age 22.

Furthermore, many legal non-citizens are eligible for CalFresh benefits.

Also, even if you can’t get CalFresh benefits for yourself, other members of your household may be eligible.

Who is Eligible for CalFresh?

Here are the categories of people who live in the state of California that are eligible for CalFresh:

Any California household or individual (including homeless) with low or no income

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients

CalWORKS or CAAP applicants can apply for CalFresh as part of their application process for those services

Students of higher education who meet eligibility requirements

Legal permanent residents and qualified immigrants

CalFresh Eligibility Guidelines for 2023

Here’s what you need to apply for CalFresh:

Proof of Identity

Applicants must provide proof of their identity to show that they are the person they claim to be.

Identity may be verified through a variety of documents, including but not limited to,

Department of Motor Vehicles ID or driver’s license

Work or school ID

Voter registration card

Birth certificate

Social Security Numbers

Individuals, including children, applying for CalFresh benefits, must either provide a Social Security number or proof they have applied for a Social Security Number.

Household members that are not eligible for CalFresh do not have to provide or apply for a Social Security Number.

Residency

The applicant must live in the state of California and must apply in their county of residence.

Persons without a permanent residence or a fixed mailing address can get CalFresh as long as they can prove residency in a county.

Work Rules

There are special rules for able-bodied adults without dependent children.

If you are an able-bodied adult without dependents and are between the ages of 18 and 50, here’s what you need to know:

You must register for work or be working at least 20 hours per week or an average of 80 hours per month to receive CalFresh benefits.

Citizenship Status

U. S. citizens and many non-citizens are eligible for CalFresh.

Furthermore, even if some members of the household are not eligible, those who are may be able to get CalFresh benefits.

Eligibility for Aged and Disabled Households

There are special rules for households with seniors and people who are disabled.

If you are age 60 or over, or you are receiving Social Security Disability or Medi-Cal due to a disability, or a full VA pension here’s what you need to know.

You may be eligible with income over the regular limits if you pay very high rent and utilities and/or have medical expenses over $35 per month.

However, this must be computed on a case-by-case basis.

Asset Limits

As of February 1, 2011, your resources (bank accounts, cash on hand, etc.) are not considered in the eligibility determination.

The resources of a household are only looked at when screening for emergency appointments and/or when a household exceeds the gross income limit for their household size.

Resource limits are $2,750 or $4,250 if the household has an elderly and/or disabled member.

Income and Deductions

To be eligible for CalFresh, your monthly gross income (before payroll deductions) must be the same or below the amount listed in the chart for your household size.

CalFresh counts most types of income to determine if a household is eligible.

Most households must have a total gross monthly income less than or equal to 200% of the federal poverty level, to be potentially eligible for CalFresh.

For CalFresh purposes, gross monthly income means a household’s total income before excluding allowable deductions.

Also, deductions are expenses that are subtracted from the household’s monthly gross income to arrive at the net monthly income.

CalFresh Income Limits – 2023

Most households must have a total gross monthly income less than or equal to 200% of the federal poverty level, to be potentially eligible for CalFresh.

California SNAP (CalFresh) Income Eligibility Standards for Fiscal Year 2023 Effective October 1, 2022 – September 30, 2023 Household Size Monthly Gross Income (200% of FPL) Monthly Net Income (100% of FPL) 1 $2,266 $1,133 2 $3,052 $1,526 3 $3,839 $1,920 4 $4,625 $2,313 5 $5,412 $2,706 6 $6,199 $3,100 7 $6,985 $3,493 8 $7,772 $3,886 Each Additional Household Member: Add $787 $394

CalFresh Income Deductions

Deductions are allowable expenses that can be subtracted from the household’s monthly gross income to arrive at the net monthly income.

The net monthly income is used to determine eligibility and the amount of CalFresh benefits that will be received monthly.

CalFreshdeductions include:

20% deduction from earned income,

A standard deduction of $193 for households with 1-4 members,

A standard deduction of $225 for a household with 5 members,

Standard deduction of $258 for a household with 6 or more members,

Cost of childcare when needed to work, seek work or attend training for work,

Medical expenses exceeding $35 for elderly or disabled household members,

Court-ordered child support payments paid to non-household members, and

A portion of shelter (rent or mortgage) and utility costs

How Much in CalFresh will I Get?

If you are approved for food stamps in California, how much in benefits you get partly depends on the number of people in your household.

The table below shows you the maximum amount of benefits you may receive if you are approved, based on the number of people in your household.

Maximum SNAP Benefit Amount by Household Size for Fiscal Year 2023 Effective October 1, 2022 – September 30, 2023 Household Size Maximum SNAP Benefit Allotment 1 $281 2 $516 3 $740 4 $939 5 $1,116 6 $1,339 7 $1,480 8 $1,691 Each Additional Household Member: Add $211

Able-Bodied Adults Without Dependents (ABAWD)

An ABAWD is a person who is applying for, or receiving, CalFresh benefits and is between the ages of 18 and 49, is able to work, and does not have dependent children.

ABAWDs are limited to receiving three months of CalFresh benefits within a 36-month period unless he/she:

Is exempt from the ABAWD Time Limit;

Satisfies the CalFresh work requirement;

Qualifies for an additional three consecutive month period of eligibility;

Receives a discretionary exemption; or

Lives in a county or area with a waiver of the ABAWD Time Limit.

How do I apply for CalFresh Benefits?

There are three ways you can apply for CalFresh benefits:

Option 1 –Online

You can apply online at www.GetCalFresh.org.

Option 2 – By Mail or Phone

You can call your county Department of Social Services (CDSS) Office to apply by phone or have an application mailed to you.

To locate a CDSS office near you, click here.

You can complete the paper application and return it to your county CDSS office for processing.

Option 3 – In Person

Apply at your county Department of Social Services (CDSS) office.

To locate a CDSS office near you, click here.

After you submit an application, you will be contacted by an eligibility worker to complete the application process.

CalFresh Guide by County

For your convenience, we have created a detailed guide about CalFresh for select counties.

Click on the county name below to see the complete guide.

Alameda County

Contra Costa County

Fresno County

Kern County

Los Angeles County

Orange County

Riverside County

Sacramento County

San Bernardino County

San Diego County

San Francisco County

San Mateo County

Santa Barbara County

Santa Clara County

Sonoma County

Tulare County

Ventura County

Yolo County

CalFresh Eligibility FAQs

Here are the most frequently asked questions about CalFresh benefits:

What do I need for my CalFresh interview?

To avoid delays in processing your application, bring proof of the following with you to your interview.

However, keep your interview even if you do not have the proof. The County may be able to help if you need help getting proof.

During the interview, the County will go over the information on the application.

In addition, you will be asked questions to see if you can get CalFresh benefits and the amount of benefits you qualify for.

Proof Needed to Get Benefits

Identification – Driver’s License, State ID card, passport



Where you live – a rental agreement, a current bill with your address listed



Social Security Numbers – Social security card or proof that you have applied for one

Money in the bank for all the people in your household – recent bank statements

Earned income of everyone in your household for the past 30 days – recent pay stubs, a work statement from an employer

NOTE: If you are self-employed, you need to bring income and

expense or tax records.

Unearned income – Unemployment benefits, SSI, Social Security, Veteran’s benefits, child support, worker’s compensation, school grants or loans, rental income, etc.

Lawful immigration status ONLY for noncitizens applying for benefits – an Alien Registration Card, visa

NOTE: Certain noncitizens applying for immigration status based on domestic violence, prosecution or trafficking may not need this proof.

Furthermore, they also may not need a Social Security Number.

How Long Can I Receive CalFresh Benefits?

There is no time limit for how long eligible individuals and families can receive assistance.

However, in order to continue to receive benefits, CalFresh recipients are required to fill out semi-annual reports and annual recertifications.

If I am denied CalFresh, can I ask why?

Yes. Once a decision has been made on your CalFresh application, you will be notified of the decision by mail.

If your application is denied, you will be notified in writing of your denial.

If you have any questions about the decision, you may call your caseworker.

However, if you think there is a mistake, ask to speak to a supervisor.

Also, if you do not agree with the explanation from the supervisor, you may request a “State Hearing.”

State Hearings are free but you must ask for one within 90 days of the date you were denied.

How soon will I receive my CalFresh benefits?

You will receive CalFresh benefits within 30 days of submitting your application.

However, all required information has been provided and verified before a decision can be made on our application.

What if I need CalFresh benefits right away?

If you need food assistance right away, you may qualify for Expedited Services and receive your CalFresh benefits within three (3) days.

To qualify for Expedited Services, you must provide identification and meet all other CalFresh requirements in addition to one of the following:

Your household makes less than $150 in monthly income and has less than $100 on hand right now.

Your household’s combined monthly income and money on hand are less than your household’s combined monthly rent and utilities.

You are a migrant or seasonal farmworker and have less than $100 on hand right now.

To learn more about expedited Calfresh, read our complete article on Emergency Food Stamps in California.

I am not a U.S. citizen. Can I get CalFresh? Can my children?

You might get CalFresh if you are a legal immigrant.

Your caseworker worker will let you know if you qualify.

However, even if you are not eligible for CalFresh due to immigration status, your legal immigrant or citizen children may qualify.

Can I get CalFresh if I am homeless?

If you are homeless and applying for CalFresh, let the County caseworker know right away.

That way, they can help you figure out an address to use to accept your application and get notices from the County regarding your case.

For CalFresh, homeless means you are:

A. Staying in a supervised shelter, halfway house, or similar place.

B. Staying at the home of another person or family for no more than 90 days straight.

C. Sleeping in a place not designed for, or normally used as, a place to sleep (e.g., a hallway, a bus station,

a lobby, or similar places).

Can I get CalFresh if I am a College Student?

College students (age 18 to 49) enrolled half-time or more must meet one of the following criteria on the date of the CalFresh interview:

Working an average of 20 hours per week or 80 hours per month.

Approved for state or federally funded work-study for the current term or enrolled in WIOA, EOPS, or other programs that increase employability.

Have parental responsibility for a child under age 6.

Enrolled full-time and a single parent with responsibility for a dependent child under age 12.

What can I buy with CalFresh benefits?

CalFresh can be used to purchase any food EXCEPT heated foods.

In addition, non-food items like tobacco, alcohol, pet food, and toiletries are not able to be purchased with CalFresh.

Here’s a more comprehensive list of permissible and non-permissible items.

Foods You Can Buy With CalFresh EBT Card

Bread and cereals

Fruits and vegetables

Meats, fish, and poultry

Dairy products

Seeds and plants to grow and produce food for the household to eat

What you CANNOT buy with CalFresh EBT Card

Hot foods ready to eat,

Food intended to be heated in the store,

Lunch counter items or foods to be eaten in the store,

Vitamins or medicines,

Pet foods,

soaps and paper products,

household supplies,

Alcoholic beverages, or

Tobacco. For more details on what you can and cannot buy, see our list of eligible CalFresh foods. Restaurant Meal Program

If there is anyone in your home who is over 60, has a disability, or if you are homeless, you may be able to use your CalFresh at participating restaurants.

This is part of the Restaurant Meals Program. For more information about this program or to find a participating restaurant near you, click here.

CalFresh Eligibility Summary

Here’s the bottom line:

CalFresh helps limited-income individuals and families buy the food they need in order to stay healthy.

Eligibility for CalFresh, as well as the benefit amount, is based on your household’s size and income level.

U. S. citizens and many non-citizens are eligible for CalFresh.

There are three ways you can apply for CalFresh benefits: Online, In Person, and By Phone.

You will receive benefits within 30 days of submitting your application.

ABAWDs are limited to receiving three months of CalFresh benefits within a 36-month period unless they meet work requirements.

Questions?

We hope this post on CalFresh Eligibility was helpful.

If you have further questions about CalFresh or California EBT Card, please let us know in the comments section below.

Be sure to check out our other articles about CalFresh and CalFresh EBT, including: