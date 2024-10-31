CalFresh Eligibility Guide (2023) - California Food Stamps Help (2024)

Table of Contents
What is CalFresh? Who is Eligible for CalFresh? CalFresh Eligibility Guidelines for 2023 Proof of Identity Social Security Numbers Residency Work Rules Citizenship Status Eligibility for Aged and Disabled Households Asset Limits Income and Deductions CalFresh Income Limits – 2023 CalFresh Income Deductions How Much in CalFresh will I Get? Able-Bodied Adults Without Dependents (ABAWD) How do I apply for CalFresh Benefits? Option 1 –Online Option 2 – By Mail or Phone Option 3 – In Person CalFresh Guide by County CalFresh Eligibility FAQs What do I need for my CalFresh interview? How Long Can I Receive CalFresh Benefits? How soon will I receive my CalFresh benefits? What if I need CalFresh benefits right away? I am not a U.S. citizen. Can I get CalFresh? Can my children? Can I get CalFresh if I am homeless? Can I get CalFresh if I am a College Student? What can I buy with CalFresh benefits? CalFresh Eligibility Summary Questions? FAQs References

CalFresh is a benefits assistance program that helps limited-income individuals and families buy the food they need in order to stay healthy. If you want to apply for California Food Stamps or CalFresh, you have to make sure you qualify and are eligible. There are strict eligibility requirements that you must follow to apply for Food Assistance. In this article, we will discuss the CalFresh Eligibility guidelines for 2023 and what you need to qualify.

Monthly benefits are provided on an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card that works just like a bank debit card to buy food at most grocery stores and markets (including some Farmers’ Markets).

Before we get into CalFresh eligibility guidelines, first, we will explain what CalFresh is about and who is eligible to apply.

Next, we will explain each of the eligibility guidelines in detail, including the income limit, which is the most important.

Also, we will walk you through how much you are likely to receive if you are approved for CalFresh.

Finally, we will answer the most frequently asked questions, including how long the process takes.

CalFresh Eligibility Guide (2023) - California Food Stamps Help (1)

This post will cover:

  • What is CalFresh?
  • Who is Eligible for CalFresh?
  • CalFresh Eligibility Guidelines
  • CalFresh Income Limits – 2023
  • How Much in CalFresh will I Get?
  • How do I apply for CalFresh Benefits?
  • CalFresh Eligibility FAQs

Table of Contents

  • What is CalFresh?
  • Who is Eligible for CalFresh?
  • CalFresh Eligibility Guidelines for 2023
  • CalFresh Income Limits - 2023
  • How Much in CalFresh will I Get?
  • Able-Bodied Adults Without Dependents (ABAWD)
  • How do I apply for CalFresh Benefits?
  • CalFresh Guide by County
  • CalFresh Eligibility FAQs
  • CalFresh Eligibility Summary

What is CalFresh?

The CalFresh Program is California’s version of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP and formerly known as Food Stamps.

CalFresh assists low-income individuals and households to purchase nutritional food.

Eligibility for CalFresh, as well as the benefit amount, is based on your household’s size and income level.

A household can be one person, a group of people, a family, or any combination of people that buy and prepare food together.

Children living with their parents are considered part of the same household until age 22.

Furthermore, many legal non-citizens are eligible for CalFresh benefits.

Also, even if you can’t get CalFresh benefits for yourself, other members of your household may be eligible.

Who is Eligible for CalFresh?

Here are the categories of people who live in the state of California that are eligible for CalFresh:

  • Any California household or individual (including homeless) with low or no income
  • Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients
  • CalWORKS or CAAP applicants can apply for CalFresh as part of their application process for those services
  • Students of higher education who meet eligibility requirements
  • Legal permanent residents and qualified immigrants

CalFresh Eligibility Guidelines for 2023

Here’s what you need to apply for CalFresh:

Proof of Identity

Applicants must provide proof of their identity to show that they are the person they claim to be.

Identity may be verified through a variety of documents, including but not limited to,

  • Department of Motor Vehicles ID or driver’s license
  • Work or school ID
  • Voter registration card
  • Birth certificate

Social Security Numbers

Individuals, including children, applying for CalFresh benefits, must either provide a Social Security number or proof they have applied for a Social Security Number.

Household members that are not eligible for CalFresh do not have to provide or apply for a Social Security Number.

See Also
Am I Eligible for SNAP Benefits in California?California SNAP EBT Food Stamps Eligibility (CalFresh)CalFresh Income Limits for 2024 - California Food Stamps Help

Residency

The applicant must live in the state of California and must apply in their county of residence.

Persons without a permanent residence or a fixed mailing address can get CalFresh as long as they can prove residency in a county.

Work Rules

There are special rules for able-bodied adults without dependent children.

If you are an able-bodied adult without dependents and are between the ages of 18 and 50, here’s what you need to know:

You must register for work or be working at least 20 hours per week or an average of 80 hours per month to receive CalFresh benefits.

Citizenship Status

U. S. citizens and many non-citizens are eligible for CalFresh.

Furthermore, even if some members of the household are not eligible, those who are may be able to get CalFresh benefits.

Eligibility for Aged and Disabled Households

There are special rules for households with seniors and people who are disabled.

If you are age 60 or over, or you are receiving Social Security Disability or Medi-Cal due to a disability, or a full VA pension here’s what you need to know.

You may be eligible with income over the regular limits if you pay very high rent and utilities and/or have medical expenses over $35 per month.

However, this must be computed on a case-by-case basis.

Asset Limits

As of February 1, 2011, your resources (bank accounts, cash on hand, etc.) are not considered in the eligibility determination.

The resources of a household are only looked at when screening for emergency appointments and/or when a household exceeds the gross income limit for their household size.

Resource limits are $2,750 or $4,250 if the household has an elderly and/or disabled member.

Income and Deductions

To be eligible for CalFresh, your monthly gross income (before payroll deductions) must be the same or below the amount listed in the chart for your household size.

CalFresh counts most types of income to determine if a household is eligible.

Most households must have a total gross monthly income less than or equal to 200% of the federal poverty level, to be potentially eligible for CalFresh.

For CalFresh purposes, gross monthly income means a household’s total income before excluding allowable deductions.

Also, deductions are expenses that are subtracted from the household’s monthly gross income to arrive at the net monthly income.

CalFresh Income Limits – 2023

Most households must have a total gross monthly income less than or equal to 200% of the federal poverty level, to be potentially eligible for CalFresh.

California SNAP (CalFresh) Income Eligibility Standards for Fiscal Year 2023
Effective October 1, 2022 – September 30, 2023
Household SizeMonthly Gross Income (200% of FPL)Monthly Net Income (100% of FPL)
1$2,266$1,133
2$3,052$1,526
3$3,839$1,920
4$4,625$2,313
5$5,412$2,706
6$6,199$3,100
7$6,985$3,493
8$7,772$3,886
Each Additional Household Member: Add$787$394

CalFresh Income Deductions

Deductions are allowable expenses that can be subtracted from the household’s monthly gross income to arrive at the net monthly income.

The net monthly income is used to determine eligibility and the amount of CalFresh benefits that will be received monthly.

CalFreshdeductions include:

  • 20% deduction from earned income,
  • A standard deduction of $193 for households with 1-4 members,
  • A standard deduction of $225 for a household with 5 members,
  • Standard deduction of $258 for a household with 6 or more members,
  • Cost of childcare when needed to work, seek work or attend training for work,
  • Medical expenses exceeding $35 for elderly or disabled household members,
  • Court-ordered child support payments paid to non-household members, and
  • A portion of shelter (rent or mortgage) and utility costs

How Much in CalFresh will I Get?

If you are approved for food stamps in California, how much in benefits you get partly depends on the number of people in your household.

The table below shows you the maximum amount of benefits you may receive if you are approved, based on the number of people in your household.

Maximum SNAP Benefit Amount by Household Size for Fiscal Year 2023
Effective October 1, 2022 – September 30, 2023
Household SizeMaximum SNAP Benefit Allotment
1$281
2$516
3$740
4$939
5$1,116
6$1,339
7$1,480
8$1,691
Each Additional Household Member: Add$211

Able-Bodied Adults Without Dependents (ABAWD)

An ABAWD is a person who is applying for, or receiving, CalFresh benefits and is between the ages of 18 and 49, is able to work, and does not have dependent children.

ABAWDs are limited to receiving three months of CalFresh benefits within a 36-month period unless he/she:

  • Is exempt from the ABAWD Time Limit;
  • Satisfies the CalFresh work requirement;
  • Qualifies for an additional three consecutive month period of eligibility;
  • Receives a discretionary exemption; or
  • Lives in a county or area with a waiver of the ABAWD Time Limit.

How do I apply for CalFresh Benefits?

There are three ways you can apply for CalFresh benefits:

Option 1 –Online

You can apply online at www.GetCalFresh.org.

Option 2 – By Mail or Phone

You can call your county Department of Social Services (CDSS) Office to apply by phone or have an application mailed to you.

To locate a CDSS office near you, click here.

You can complete the paper application and return it to your county CDSS office for processing.

Option 3 – In Person

Apply at your county Department of Social Services (CDSS) office.

To locate a CDSS office near you, click here.

After you submit an application, you will be contacted by an eligibility worker to complete the application process.

CalFresh Guide by County

For your convenience, we have created a detailed guide about CalFresh for select counties.

Click on the county name below to see the complete guide.

  • Alameda County
  • Contra Costa County
  • Fresno County
  • Kern County
  • Los Angeles County
  • Orange County
  • Riverside County
  • Sacramento County
  • San Bernardino County
  • San Diego County
  • San Francisco County
  • San Mateo County
  • Santa Barbara County
  • Santa Clara County
  • Sonoma County
  • Tulare County
  • Ventura County
  • Yolo County

CalFresh Eligibility FAQs

Here are the most frequently asked questions about CalFresh benefits:

What do I need for my CalFresh interview?

To avoid delays in processing your application, bring proof of the following with you to your interview.

However, keep your interview even if you do not have the proof. The County may be able to help if you need help getting proof.

During the interview, the County will go over the information on the application.

In addition, you will be asked questions to see if you can get CalFresh benefits and the amount of benefits you qualify for.

Proof Needed to Get Benefits

Identification – Driver’s License, State ID card, passport

Where you live – a rental agreement, a current bill with your address listed

Social Security Numbers – Social security card or proof that you have applied for one

Money in the bank for all the people in your household – recent bank statements

Earned income of everyone in your household for the past 30 days – recent pay stubs, a work statement from an employer

NOTE: If you are self-employed, you need to bring income and
expense or tax records.

Unearned income – Unemployment benefits, SSI, Social Security, Veteran’s benefits, child support, worker’s compensation, school grants or loans, rental income, etc.

Lawful immigration status ONLY for noncitizens applying for benefits – an Alien Registration Card, visa

NOTE: Certain noncitizens applying for immigration status based on domestic violence, prosecution or trafficking may not need this proof.

Furthermore, they also may not need a Social Security Number.

How Long Can I Receive CalFresh Benefits?

There is no time limit for how long eligible individuals and families can receive assistance.

However, in order to continue to receive benefits, CalFresh recipients are required to fill out semi-annual reports and annual recertifications.

If I am denied CalFresh, can I ask why?

Yes. Once a decision has been made on your CalFresh application, you will be notified of the decision by mail.

If your application is denied, you will be notified in writing of your denial.

If you have any questions about the decision, you may call your caseworker.

However, if you think there is a mistake, ask to speak to a supervisor.

Also, if you do not agree with the explanation from the supervisor, you may request a “State Hearing.”

State Hearings are free but you must ask for one within 90 days of the date you were denied.

How soon will I receive my CalFresh benefits?

You will receive CalFresh benefits within 30 days of submitting your application.

However, all required information has been provided and verified before a decision can be made on our application.

What if I need CalFresh benefits right away?

If you need food assistance right away, you may qualify for Expedited Services and receive your CalFresh benefits within three (3) days.

To qualify for Expedited Services, you must provide identification and meet all other CalFresh requirements in addition to one of the following:

  • Your household makes less than $150 in monthly income and has less than $100 on hand right now.
  • Your household’s combined monthly income and money on hand are less than your household’s combined monthly rent and utilities.
  • You are a migrant or seasonal farmworker and have less than $100 on hand right now.

To learn more about expedited Calfresh, read our complete article on Emergency Food Stamps in California.

I am not a U.S. citizen. Can I get CalFresh? Can my children?

You might get CalFresh if you are a legal immigrant.

Your caseworker worker will let you know if you qualify.

However, even if you are not eligible for CalFresh due to immigration status, your legal immigrant or citizen children may qualify.

Can I get CalFresh if I am homeless?

If you are homeless and applying for CalFresh, let the County caseworker know right away.

That way, they can help you figure out an address to use to accept your application and get notices from the County regarding your case.

For CalFresh, homeless means you are:
A. Staying in a supervised shelter, halfway house, or similar place.
B. Staying at the home of another person or family for no more than 90 days straight.
C. Sleeping in a place not designed for, or normally used as, a place to sleep (e.g., a hallway, a bus station,
a lobby, or similar places).

Can I get CalFresh if I am a College Student?

College students (age 18 to 49) enrolled half-time or more must meet one of the following criteria on the date of the CalFresh interview:

  • Working an average of 20 hours per week or 80 hours per month.
  • Approved for state or federally funded work-study for the current term or enrolled in WIOA, EOPS, or other programs that increase employability.
  • Have parental responsibility for a child under age 6.
  • Enrolled full-time and a single parent with responsibility for a dependent child under age 12.

What can I buy with CalFresh benefits?

CalFresh can be used to purchase any food EXCEPT heated foods.

In addition, non-food items like tobacco, alcohol, pet food, and toiletries are not able to be purchased with CalFresh.

Here’s a more comprehensive list of permissible and non-permissible items.

Foods You Can Buy With CalFresh EBT Card

  • Bread and cereals
  • Fruits and vegetables
  • Meats, fish, and poultry
  • Dairy products
  • Seeds and plants to grow and produce food for the household to eat

What you CANNOT buy with CalFresh EBT Card

  • Hot foods ready to eat,
  • Food intended to be heated in the store,
  • Lunch counter items or foods to be eaten in the store,
  • Vitamins or medicines,
  • Pet foods,
  • soaps and paper products,
  • household supplies,
  • Alcoholic beverages, or
  • Tobacco.

For more details on what you can and cannot buy, see our list of eligible CalFresh foods.

Restaurant Meal Program

If there is anyone in your home who is over 60, has a disability, or if you are homeless, you may be able to use your CalFresh at participating restaurants.

This is part of the Restaurant Meals Program. For more information about this program or to find a participating restaurant near you, click here.

CalFresh Eligibility Summary

Here’s the bottom line:

CalFresh helps limited-income individuals and families buy the food they need in order to stay healthy.

Eligibility for CalFresh, as well as the benefit amount, is based on your household’s size and income level.

U. S. citizens and many non-citizens are eligible for CalFresh.

There are three ways you can apply for CalFresh benefits: Online, In Person, and By Phone.

You will receive benefits within 30 days of submitting your application.

ABAWDs are limited to receiving three months of CalFresh benefits within a 36-month period unless they meet work requirements.

Questions?

We hope this post on CalFresh Eligibility was helpful.

If you have further questions about CalFresh or California EBT Card, please let us know in the comments section below.

Be sure to check out our other articles about CalFresh and CalFresh EBT, including:

  • Emergency Allotment for CalFresh
  • Restaurants that Take CalFresh in California
  • How to Apply for California P-EBT
  • California P-EBT Extension
  • CalFresh Income Limits
  • California Food Stamps Increase for 2023
CalFresh Eligibility Guide (2023) - California Food Stamps Help (2024)

FAQs

CalFresh Eligibility Guide (2023) - California Food Stamps Help? ›

In order to qualify for CalFresh benefits through the second method, your annual household pre-tax income must be below the following amounts: 18,954 dollars for a household of one. 25,636 dollars for a household of two.

Read On
What is the maximum income to qualify for CalFresh 2023? ›

Who is eligible for CalFresh?
Household Size*Maximum Income Level (Per Year)
1$19,578
2$26,572
3$33,566
4$40,560
4 more rows

View Details
What is the highest income for food stamps in 2023? ›

SNAP Income Limits—Oct. 1, 2023 through Sept. 30, 2024
Household SizeGross monthly income (130% of poverty)Net monthly income (100% of poverty)
1$1,580$1,215
2$2,137$1,644
3$2,694$2,072
4$3,250$2,500
1 more row
Jan 16, 2024

See More
What income is excluded from CalFresh? ›

Direct services provided to such families are excluded as income. Also payments made to a vendor or third party on the behalf of the household for an expense, are excluded as income. Exception: Any cash paid directly to the CalFresh household would be treated as income.

View Details
How much money can you make and still get EBT in California? ›

Household gross monthly income (prior to deductions) cannot exceed 200 percent of the Federal poverty guidelines. For a household of three, this is $4,144. A household's net monthly income cannot exceed 100 percent of the Federal poverty guidelines.

Learn More Now
How does CalFresh verify income? ›

For example, the CalFresh office might ask an employer to send a letter confirming wages. Or, the CalFresh office might call a landlord or neighbors to confirm an address. Broadly speaking, disclosures for verification are permitted and do not violate privacy protections. [7 C.F.R.

Read On
How much income to qualify for CalFresh 2024 California? ›

Income Limits Effective October 1, 2023 to September 30, 2024
Household SizeMaximum Gross Monthly IncomeMaximum CalFresh Allotment
1$2,430$291
2$3,288$535
3$4,144$766
4$5,000$973
2 more rows

Read More
How to get more money from CalFresh? ›

These documents are optional but can increase your benefit amount:
  1. Proof of housing expenses.
  2. Proof of child support that you pay.
  3. Proof of child/dependent care that you pay for.
  4. If you are 60+ or disabled, proof of medical expenses.

Keep Reading
Does social security count as income for CalFresh? ›

You can get CalFresh even if you get money from Social Security, retirement, a job, unemployment, or General Assistance. If you receive SSI (Supplemental Security Income), you are not eligible for CalFresh. However, people living with you may be eligible.

Show Me More
How is CalFresh IRT calculated? ›

If everyone in your household is on your CalFresh case, your IRT limit is based on your household size. Find your family size on the IRT Chart to the right. Next to it is your IRT limit. Compare your monthly gross income to your IRT limit.

Tell Me More

Is CalFresh ending in 2023? ›

CalFresh Emergency Allotments are ending because new federal law in the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 ends the issuance of CalFresh Emergency Allotments to households in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Discover More
How is CalFresh eligibility calculated? ›

In general, to get CalFresh benefits, the household's gross income must be less than the gross-income eligibility standard — 130% of the Federal Poverty Level (FPL). However, under California's modified categorical eligibility standard, eligibility can go up to 200% of FPL.

Explore More

References

Top Articles
Activated Charcoal: Health Benefits, Dosage, Side Effects, & More
Bet scandal grows as Labour suspends candidate and Welsh Tory probed - live
8 Carat Engagement Rings - Estate Diamond Jewelry
Latest Posts
The Ultimate 8 Carat Diamond Ring Buying Guide
Q&A: Universal Remotes
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Dean Jakubowski Ret

Last Updated:

Views: 5873

Rating: 5 / 5 (70 voted)

Reviews: 85% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Dean Jakubowski Ret

Birthday: 1996-05-10

Address: Apt. 425 4346 Santiago Islands, Shariside, AK 38830-1874

Phone: +96313309894162

Job: Legacy Sales Designer

Hobby: Baseball, Wood carving, Candle making, Jigsaw puzzles, Lacemaking, Parkour, Drawing

Introduction: My name is Dean Jakubowski Ret, I am a enthusiastic, friendly, homely, handsome, zealous, brainy, elegant person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.