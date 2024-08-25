CalFresh Income Limits for 2024 - California Food Stamps Help (2024)

Are you trying to apply for California food stamps (CalFresh) and want to know if your income qualifies? In this post, we will review the CalFresh income limits, and show you how to use the income calculator to determine if you qualify for benefits and how much you will receive if approved.

Most families and individuals who meet the income guidelines for the CalFresh Program are eligible to apply. How much you will get in benefits depends on your household income and certain expenses.

When determining eligibility for California food stamp benefits, the most important factor is the income limit. To be eligible for SNAP benefits, you must meet both the gross and net income limits for your household size.

We will help you calculate your gross and net income to see if you meet the criteria for food assistance.

CalFresh Income Limits for 2024

The CalFresh Income Limits for 2024 are based on your household’s total income and size. To find out if your income meets the eligibility requirements you must first calculate the gross monthly income for your household.

For instructions on how to calculate your gross monthly income, follow the steps below.

How to Calculate Your Gross Income

The gross income for your household is the total income earned before taxes have been taken out. If you are applying for California food stamp benefits, you must determine your gross monthly income to see if you qualify.

Step 1: Determine your Household Size

A household is a group of people who regularly buy and eat food together.

The people in a household do not have to be related to each other.

Households can be as small as one person

The sameaddress can have more than one household

You don’t need to have a home to receive food stamps

Step 2: Gather your Monthly Earned Income

Earned income is any countable income you have earned within a given one-month period before taxes.

For the California food stamps income limit, earned income includes any of the following:

Wages or salaries earned from a job

Earnings from self-employment (after allowable business expenses)

Income made from renters, roommates, or boarders (after operational costs)

Any income from rental property (minus business expenses)

Social Security payments

Step 3: Add your Earned Income to Calculate Gross Monthly Income

Once you have determined all your sources of earned income, add them all together.

This will give you your total gross monthly income for your household.

Step 4: Determine if your Gross Monthly Income is Eligible

Now that you have your gross monthly income, you can see if your income is eligible for California food stamp benefits.

Use the chart and follow the steps below to determine your eligibility.

Start by finding your household size on the chart. Once you have located your household size, look in the next column at the maximum gross income for your household size. If the maximum allowable gross income is higher than your total gross income, you may be eligible for California food stamp benefits. When the maximum allowable gross income is lower than your total gross income, you may not be eligible for California food stamp benefits.

CalFresh Income Limit Chart for 2024

Most households must have a total gross monthly income less than or equal to 200% of the federal poverty level (FPL), to be potentially eligible for CalFresh.

If your household has a person who is 60 or older or disabled, only the net income limit must be met.

California SNAP (CalFresh) Income Eligibility Standards for Fiscal Year 2024 Effective October 1, 2023 – September 30, 2024 Household Size Monthly Gross Income (200% of FPL) Monthly Net Income (100% of FPL) 1 $2,420 $1,215 2 $3,288 $1,644 3 $4,144 $2,072 4 $5,000 $2,500 5 $5,858 $2,929 6 $6,714 $3,357 7 $7,570 $3,785 8 $8,428 $4,214 Each Additional Household Member: Add $858 $429

Calculate your Net Monthly Income

Once you have successfully found your gross monthly income, you will need to calculate your net monthly income.

For help on how to calculate your net monthly income for the California food stamps income limit, keep reading below.

How to Calculate Your Net Income

Net income for the CalFresh Income Limits is your household’s total gross monthly income minus any allowable expenses.

All allowable expenses should be subtracted from your gross monthly income. To find out what all of the allowable deductions are, continue reading below.

Deductions Allowed for Net Income

To calculate your net monthly income, you must deduct approved household expenses.

Here are the expenses that can be deducted from your household’s gross income:

CalFreshdeductions include:

20% deduction from earned income,

A standard deduction of $198 for households with 1-3 members,

A standard deduction of $208 for households with 4 members,

A standard deduction of $244 for a household with 5 members,

Standard deduction of $279 for a household with 6 or more members,

Cost of childcare when needed to work, seek work or attend training for work,

Medical expenses exceeding $35 for elderly or disabled household members,

Court-ordered child support payments paid to non-household members, and

A portion of shelter (rent or mortgage) and utility costs

CalFresh Standard Deduction Amount

When determining your eligibility for California food stamp benefits, you will subtract a standard deduction from your total household income.

The standard deduction amount is based on two factors – your household size and location.

To find out how much your standard deduction will be, use the SNAP Standard Deduction Chart for the fiscal year 2024 provided below:

CalFresh Standard Deductions for Fiscal Year 2024 Effective October 1, 2023 – September 30, 2024 Household Size Standard Deduction 1-2 $198 3 $198 4 $208 5 $244 6+ $279

Calculating Net Income with Allowable Deductions

Follow these steps to successfully calculate your net income for Calfresh EBT benefits.

Step 1: Subtract any Allowable Deductions

After you have determined which allowable deductions apply to your household, subtract those (in order) from your total gross monthly income.

Doing this will give you the total net monthly income for your household.

If you need additional help doing this, use the example below:

How to Calculate SNAP Net Income Net Income Calculation: Example for a 4-person household: Subtract 20% earned income deduction… $2,050 gross income

$1,500 earned income x 20% = $300. $2,050 – $300 = $1,750 Subtract standard deduction… $1,750 – $208 standard deduction for a 4-person household = $1,542 Subtract dependent care deduction… $1,542 – $362 dependent care = $1,180 Subtract child support deduction… $0 Subtract medical costs over $35 for the elderly and disabled… $0 Excess shelter deduction… See below Determine half of the adjusted income… $1,180 adjusted income/2 = $590 Determine if shelter costs are more than half of adjusted income… $700 total shelter – $590 (half of the income) = $110 excess shelter cost Subtract excess amount, but not more than the limit, from adjusted income… $1,180 – $110 = $1,070 net monthly income Apply the net income test… Since $1,040 is less than the $2,500 allowed for a 4-person household, this household has met the income test.

Step 2: Determine if your Net Monthly Income is Eligible

Now that you have your net monthly income, you can see if your income is eligible for California food stamp benefits.

Use the chart and follow the steps below to determine your eligibility.

Start by finding your household size on the chart. Once you have located your household size, look in the last column at the maximum net income for your household size. If the allowable net income is higher than your total net income, you may be eligible for California food stamp benefits. If the allowable net income is lower than your total net income, you may not be eligible for California food stamp benefits.

Household Size Net monthly Income Limit 1 $1,215 2 $1,644 3 $2,072 4 $2,500 5 $2,929 6 $3,357 7 $3,785 8 $4,214 Each Additional Household Member: Add $429

If you have determined that your gross and net income are eligible for food assistance benefits and would like to know how much you can expect to receive, continue below.

How Much in Food Stamps will I get?

Once you determine you qualify for food stamps, you probably want to know how much in benefits your household will get on a monthly basis.

See the chart below for details. You will find that the maximum benefits you can get are based on the number of people in your household.

CalFresh Maximum SNAP Benefit Amount by Household Size Effective October 1, 2023 – September 30, 2024 Household Size Maximum SNAP Benefit Allotment 1 $291 2 $535 3 $766 4 $973 5 $1,155 6 $1,386 7 $1,532 8 $1,751 Each Additional Household Member: $219

Note:The allotments described here are for households in California

Check out the example for a SNAP benefit calculation below:

Benefit Calculation Example Multiply net income by 30%… (Roundup) $1,040 net monthly income x 0.3 = $312 Subtract 30% of net income from the maximum allotment for the household size… $973 maximum allotment for 4-person household – $312 (30% of net income) = $661, SNAP Allotmentfor a full month

Exemptions to CalFresh Income Limits

If all members of your household are receiving TANF, SSI, or in some places general assistance, you do not have to meet the food stamps income test.

In addition, while most households must meet both the gross and net income tests, if you live in a household where there is an elderly person or a person who is receiving certain types of disability payments, then that household will only have to meet the net income test to qualify for California food stamps (SNAP Benefits).

How to Apply for CalFresh

There are 3 ways you can apply for food stamps in California.

Option 1 – Apply online

You can apply online through the California getcalfresh.org account (as shown in the image below).

If you have an account, you can log in or create your getcalfresh.org account.

Click hereto be taken to the website.

Option 2 – Apply at CDSS Office Near You

You can apply in person at the California Department of Social Services (CDSS) office near you.

Click hereto locate a CDSS office.

Option 3 – Download the California Food Stamps Application

You candownload an application, complete it, and mail it to your county CDSS office or submit it in person.

CalFresh Customer Service

If you need additional help with your California food stamps online account, assistance applying, or have a question about your benefits, please contact the California CDSS Customer Call Center.

You can call the CDSS at 1-877-847-3663.

How long to get Approved for CalFresh?

Once you submit a complete application, your caseworker will schedule an interview with you to review your application information and ask any questions they may have about the information you submitted.

Generally, a decision will be made on your food stamps application within 30 days of the day you submitted a COMPLETE application.

What is the CalFresh EBT Card?

The California EBT Card, also called the Golden State Advantage card is used to administer your monthly benefits.

If you are approved for food stamps, your monthly food stamps allocation will be given to you each month on a California EBT Card, which works like a debit card.

What time is CalFresh EBT deposited in California?

Generally, your EBT payment is available at midnight on your payment date.

In the state of California, Food Stamps Benefits are deposited on EBT Cards over the first 10 days of every month.

When your food stamps benefit is deposited on your EBT Card depends on the last digit of your case number.

Here is the schedule of payment based on the last digit of your case number:

If your Case Number ends in Benefits are deposited on the 1 1st of the month 2 2nd of the month 3 3rd of the month 4 4th of the month 5 5th of the month 6 6th of the month 7 7th of the month 8 8th of the month 9 9th of the month 0 10th of the month

CalFresh Food Stamps FAQs

Here are the most frequently asked California Food Stamps questions.

Who can receive CalFresh benefits?

You may be eligible to receive CalFresh benefits, whether or not you work, if you have a low income.

See the income limit above for gross and net income requirements.

What can you purchase with CalFresh?

CalFresh can be used to buy any food or food product that is produced for human consumption.

The exception to this is hot foods or lunch counter items prepared or heated in the store.

In addition, CalFresh benefits cannot be used to buy non-food items like soap, toilet paper, shampoo, alcoholic beverages and tobacco, vitamins or medicines, and pet food.

However, you can use your California SNAP EBT Card to purchase seeds and plants for use in home gardens to produce food.

Can SSI/SSP recipients get CalFresh?

As of June 1st, 2019, SSI/SSP recipients may be eligible to receive CalFresh in addition to receiving a monthly Social Security Disability benefit.

Can I get CalFresh just for myself if I live with my family or with others?

People who live together and purchase food and prepare meals together are grouped as a “household”.

Husbands and wives and their children under age 22 must be one household.

Can I get CalFresh if I am not a United States citizen?

You may be eligible if you are a “qualified” noncitizen. This includes Permanent Legal Residents (holders of a green card), refugees, asylees (an individual who has been granted asylum), and individuals granted withholding of deportation or removal.

In addition, Cuban/Haitian entrants, individuals paroled into the U.S. for a least one year by immigration authorities, conditional entrants (temporary green card).

Furthermore, certain victims of domestic violence, victims of human trafficking (T visa), and applicants for U visa/interim relief are also eligible for CalFresh.

Can I get CalFresh if I am a college student?

Students, ages 18 through 49 enrolled in college or other institutions of higher education at least half-time, students may be able to get CalFresh if they are:

Physically or mentally unfit, or

Working at least 20 hours per week, or

Participating in a state or federally-financed work-study program, or

Participating in an on-the-job training program, or

Receiving CalWORKs benefits, or

Taking care of a dependent household member under the age of 6, or

Taking care of a dependent household member over the age of 6 but under 12 and do not have adequate child care to be able to attend school and work a minimum of 20 hours, or take part in a state or federally-financed work-study program, or

Single parent enrolled full time in college and taking care of a dependent household member under the age of 12, or

Enrolled in college as a result of participation in the Job Training Partnership Act (JTPA), or the Job Opportunities and Basic Skill (JOBS) program under Title IV of the Social Security Act.

Voluntarily participating in The Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) or The Extended Opportunity Programs and Services (EOPS).

Voluntarily participating in EOP, JOBS, DSPS, CARE, MESA, Puente, McNAIR, Former Foster Youth Programs, Cal Grant A&B that meet TANF requirements.

What Stores accept CalFresh EBT Card Online?

You can use your CalFresh Golden State Advantage EBT Card at the following stores online – for delivery or pickup:

Albertsons

ALDI

Amazon

Andronico’s Community Markets

Big Square

Brothers Marketplace

Cardenas Markets

Co-opportunity Market

ExtraMile by Jacksons

Food 4 Less (Kroger)

Food 4 Less (PAQ)

FoodMaxx

Foods Co

Glen Ellen Village Market

Gong’s IGA Market

Island Pacific Market

Jacksons Food Stores

Jimbo’s Naturally

Lucky Supermarkets

Mar Val Foods

Northgate Markets

Pavilions

Raley’s

Ralphs

Rancho San Miguel Markets

Safeway

Sam’s Club Scan and Go

Save Mart Supermarkets

Seafood City

Sprouts Farmers Market

Stater Bros.

Super King Market

Superior Grocers

Target

The Market by Superior

Victory Produce

Vons

Walmart

Whole Foods

CalFresh Income Limits Summary

We hope this post on CalFresh Income Limits was helpful to you.

Questions?

If you have further questions about CalFresh or California EBT Card, please let us know in the comments section below.

