Can Credit Card Companies Garnish Wages? (2024)

Editorial Note: We earn a commission from partner links on Forbes Advisor. Commissions do not affect our editors' opinions or evaluations.

Find Out If You Qualify For Debt Relief Free, No-commitment Estimate Get Started Today

Falling behind on loan payments, credit cards and other financial obligations can hurt your credit score if late payments are reported to the credit bureaus. There may be other consequences as well if your creditor decides to sue you for an unpaid debt. These consequences can include bank account levies, liens and wage garnishments.

Wage garnishment is a legal procedure in which someone’s earnings are withheld to pay outstanding debt. You can’t be fired for having a wage garnishment in place, but it can put a pinch on your paychecks until the debt is satisfied.

Federal entities, including the IRS and Department of Education, can garnish wages for unpaid tax debts or past due student loans. But can credit card companies garnish wages if you don’t pay?

The short answer is, yes, they can. But there are certain steps a credit card company must take before they can lay claim to your earnings. Understanding how credit card wage garnishments work can help you protect your paychecks if you’ve fallen behind on bills.

Can a Credit Card Company Garnish Your Wages?

Credit card companies, like other types of creditors, can garnish personal wages for unpaid debts. When you open a credit card account, you agree to pay back the charges you make. If you don’t keep up your end of the bargain and default, the credit card company can use a wage garnishment to try and get back the money you owe.

There is, however, a caveat to how this works. Before a credit card company can garnish wages for unpaid credit card debt, they must first have a court order in place. To get the court order, they have to sue you in small claims court for outstanding credit card debt and win their case.

So can a credit card company garnish wages without warning? Not legally, no. And credit card companies can’t garnish wages for credit card debt in every state.

The four states that do not allow a credit card company to garnish your wages are:

North Carolina

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Texas

If you live in one of these states, your wages can’t be garnished for credit card debts. But your wages could still be garnished for other types of debt, including outstanding tax bills, court-ordered child support or alimony payments if you owe them.

When Can Credit Card Companies Garnish Wages?

Wage garnishment isn’t automatically triggered when you default on a credit card debt. Again, credit card companies must follow a process before moving ahead with wage garnishment. Generally, it works like this:

Your credit card company files a lawsuit against you in small claims court.

You’re served with official notice of the lawsuit, so you have a chance to respond to it.

If you decide to go to court, you and the credit card company both have an opportunity to present the claims and evidence.

If the credit card company proves its case, the court can enter a judgment against you.

Once a judgment is entered, the credit card company can request a separate court order to garnish your wages.

If granted, the wage garnishment order is forwarded to your employer.

Your employer has to comply with a wage garnishment order from the court, whether associated with credit card bills or other debts. The garnishment order must stay in place until the debt is satisfied.

In terms of when wage garnishment can begin after a court order is issued, this can depend on the laws in your state. But generally, it may begin any time within the 30-day period after the court order is finalized.

How Much Can a Credit Card Garnish From Your Paycheck?

If you’re subject to wage garnishment, there’s a silver lining. The Department of Labor limits how much creditors can garnish from your paychecks each payday. This means you don’t have to worry about your paycheck being $0 when it’s time to get paid.

See Also How to Object to a Wage Garnishment

Under Title III of the Consumer Credit Protection Act (CCPA), wage garnishments for credit card debts are limited to the lesser of:

25% of your disposable earnings, or

The amount by which your disposable earnings are greater than 30 times the federal minimum wage, which is currently $7.25 per hour

Your disposable earnings equal the earnings you receive after legally required deductions are made, such as federal, state and local taxes, Medicare and Social Security.

Garnishment may not be possible, based on what you earn. Say, for example, that your weekly disposable earnings are $217.50. Because this amount equals the federal minimum wage of $7.25 x 30, the rules prevent garnishment. But, if your weekly disposable earnings are more than $217.50 but less than $290 (which equals $7.25 x 40), the amount over $217.50 could be garnished. If you have disposable earnings of more than $290 per week, the maximum garnishment allowed is 25%.

A different cap applies to other types of debt. For example, if you owe back child support or alimony, the garnishment rules allow up to 50% of your disposable earnings to be garnished. This assumes you’re supporting another spouse or child. If you’re not, the rules allow for garnishment of up to 60%, plus an additional 5% for support payments that are more than 12 weeks in arrears.

The cap is lower if you owe nontax debts to the federal government, such as federal student loans. In this case, you’d be subject to a maximum garnishment of 15% of your disposable earnings. But the Department of Education could offset your tax refund as well and keep that money to cover what you owe.

What Income Can’t Be Garnished?

Can wages be garnished for credit card debt? Yes, if you live in a state that allows it. Can other types of income be garnished for unpaid debts? Not necessarily.

Under Title III of the CCPA, earnings subject to wage garnishment can include:

Wages

Salaries

Commissions

Bonuses

Profit sharing

Periodic payments from a pension or retirement program

Payments from an employment-based disability plan

Moving or relocation incentive payments

Attendance, safety, and cash service awards

Retroactive merit increases

Payment for working during a holiday

Workers’ compensation payments for wage replacement, whether paid periodically or in a lump sum

Termination pay

Severance pay

Back and front pay payments from insurance settlements

Federal benefits, on the other hand, are typically not subject to wage garnishments. These include:

Social Security benefits

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits

Veteran’s benefits

Civil service benefits

Servicemember pay

Military annuities or survivor benefits

Federal student aid

Railroad retirement benefits

Financial assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

If you receive any of these benefits and rely on them for income, you generally don’t have to worry about their being taken through wage garnishment or a bank account levy. However, there are exceptions if you owe federal taxes, federal student loans or back child support.

How to Avoid a Wage Garnishment for Credit Card Debts

Once a court order for wage garnishment is in place, there’s little you can do to reverse it unless you can prove unequivocally that you don’t owe the debt. The best way to protect your wages from creditors is to be proactive before a dispute over an unpaid credit card debt or any other debt reaches the lawsuit stage.

Some of the possible remedies when credit card debt may lead to a wage garnishment include:

Debt management plan. A debt management plan or DMP is a structured plan for repaying outstanding credit card debt. You make one payment to a credit counselor, who then distributes funds among your creditors. Your creditors will need to agree for this to work, but it could help you avoid a debt collection lawsuit.

is a structured plan for repaying outstanding credit card debt. You make one payment to a credit counselor, who then distributes funds among your creditors. Your creditors will need to agree for this to work, but it could help you avoid a debt collection lawsuit. Debt settlement. Debt settlement involves offering to pay your creditors less than the full amount owed. In exchange, they forgive the remaining debt. Debt settlement can help you to avoid debt collection actions, including lawsuits, if you have cash on hand to pay. But this form of debt relief is risky and is generally an option of last resort.

involves offering to pay your creditors less than the full amount owed. In exchange, they forgive the remaining debt. Debt settlement can help you to avoid debt collection actions, including lawsuits, if you have cash on hand to pay. But this form of debt relief is risky and is generally an option of last resort. Bankruptcy. Filing bankruptcy is another last-resort option to avoid credit card debt wage garnishment actions. The slate is wiped clean in a Chapter 7 bankruptcy, though you may have to give up some of your assets. In a Chapter 13 bankruptcy, you restructure your debts and pay them off over time.

Talking to a certified credit counselor can help you decide which option is best if you’re facing a debt collection lawsuit or wage garnishment. Nonprofit credit counselors can offer a free consultation to help you evaluate your debt and financial situation and develop a workable solution.

Bottom Line

The most important thing to keep in mind is that if you’re served notice of a creditor lawsuit, don’t ignore it. If you ignore it and don’t respond, the court may automatically enter a judgment against you. Even if you know you owe the debt, you may be able to work out an agreement with the creditor beforehand to dismiss the case. This can help to preserve your credit score, as judgments can stay on your credit reports for up to seven years.