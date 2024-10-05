Can You Get a Balance Transfer With a Bad Credit Score? (2024)

A balance transfer card can be a helpful tool to help reduce interest fees for those who qualify. If you’re not eligible for a balance transfer card, consider other options to help minimize interest payments, like a secured credit card or debt consolidation. Bad credit doesn’t have to be a permanent problem, and with the right strategies, you can improve your credit score, reduce debt, and get your finances on track.

Improving your credit score is a great way to begin to qualify for credit cards with more favorable features, like balance transfer cards or those with a 0% introductory APR.

If you don’t want to take out a loan or open a new credit card, you could transfer your debt to an existing credit card account with a lower interest rate. Though you wouldn’t get the benefits of a 0% APR card, you could still reduce your interest payments over time.

As the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau explains, debt consolidation is a way to combine credit card bills and loan payments into one monthly payment. You can consolidate debt using a personal loan or with a balance transfer. If you can secure a lower interest rate, you could reduce overall interest costs and simplify your bill pay. If you need help creating a repayment plan, consider seeking support from a non-profit credit counselor.

With the Discover it ® Secured Card, you can get your deposit back after 6 consecutive on-time payments and maintaining good status on all your credit accounts.2 And, you can build your credit history3 while you earn 2% cash back at gas stations and restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter, automatically.4

A secured credit card requires you to provide a security deposit as collateral. Your credit limit is usually equal to your security deposit. A secured card could help boost your credit as long as you make timely payments and practice responsible spending habits. Then, over time you may qualify for a balance transfer card.

If you don’t qualify for a balance transfer, you may still improve your credit score, consolidate debt, or reduce interest costs.

A balance transfer may not directly affect your credit, but it does have some secondary effects on your credit score. Before approving your credit card application, card issuers typically perform a hard credit inquiry which may impact your credit score. On the other hand, a new credit card can increase your total available credit limit, which may reduce your credit utilization (if you don't increase your spending). Lower credit utilization may improve your score.

Eligibility criteria and features for balance transfer offers vary based on the card issuer and the specific card. For example, new customers can get a balance transfer offer from Discover that may help consolidate monthly credit card payments and save money on credit card interest.

Balance transfer credit cards with 0% promotional APRs are usually available to people with good or excellent credit scores. So, if you have a good or excellent credit score, you may have a better chance of qualifying for a balance transfer card. However, it’s not essential to have an excellent credit score to qualify. While someone with a poor credit score may not be eligible for a balance transfer card with a 0% introductory APR and high balance transfer limit, a balance transfer card with a low intro APR and low balance transfer limit might be an accessible option.

To set up a balance transfer, you often must pay a balance transfer fee of around 3% to 5% of the amount you’re transferring, depending on the card issuer. Try calculating the balance transfer fee and comparing it to the interest you would incur if you were to leave the debt on your current credit card account. If the fee is less than the interest, a balance transfer card could help you. Before you sign up for a balance transfer, it’s also a good idea to review the standard APR on the card that takes effect after the promotional period ends. A balance transfer may not be worth it if you’re stuck with high fees and an increased APR after the promo period.

A balance transfer allows you to shift part or all the outstanding amount (or credit card balance) from one credit card account to another. The new account is usually from a different card issuer and offers a lower interest rate. The right balance transfer credit card offer could help you avoid accumulating further interest and simplify debt repayment.

Mounting bills and debt can be tough to manage without a strategy to help you balance your finances. Budgeting and cutting back on leisure expenses could help you chip away at paying off debt faster. And financial tools like balance transfers can support your progress. But who qualifies for a balance transfer card? Let’s look at what a balance transfer is and what kind of credit score you need to qualify.

Secured credit cards and debt consolidation may help reduce interest fees and help rebuild your credit score.

If you don’t qualify for a balance transfer card, there are other ways to consolidate debt and reduce interest payments.

FAQs

While someone with a poor credit score may not be eligible for a balance transfer card with a 0% introductory APR and high balance transfer limit, a balance transfer card with a low intro APR and low balance transfer limit might be an accessible option.

Balance transfer credit cards typically require good credit or excellent credit (scores 670 and greater) in order to qualify.

Your request for a balance transfer might be declined if the transfer amount is above your credit limit, your account is in poor standing or you're trying to transfer a balance to a card from the same credit card issuer.

The easiest balance transfer credit card to get approved for is the Citi Double Cash Card because you only need fair credit to qualify. The Citi Double Cash Card also offers an introductory balance transfer APR of 0% for 18 months.

You probably stopped getting balance transfer offers because your credit score decreased, you've opted out, or issuers have reduced the number of offers available. The best balance transfer credit cards usually require at least good credit, so if your score drops, you may no longer be eligible for offers.

This means that having a low credit score can sometimes make a balance transfer a bad idea. There are some unsecured credit cards for bad credit that offer balance transfer options, but you'll still want to carefully read the terms to understand whether it's the right move for you.

An issuer may reject your application for a balance transfer credit card if your credit score is too low or if you have too many recent balance transfers.

The problem is that transferring a balance means carrying a monthly balance. Carrying a monthly balance by not paying off the minimum amount due each month—even one with a 0% interest rate—can mean losing the card's introductory APR, its grace period and paying surprise interest on new purchases.

You may have to pay a balance transfer fee



Many balance transfer credit cards will charge a balance transfer fee of 3% to 5% of the amount you transfer, usually with a minimum of $5 to $10. Let's say you transfer $5,000 and there's a 3% balance transfer fee. You'll end up paying a $150 fee just to do the transaction.

The Discover it Balance Transfer card is for consumers with a FICO credit score in the good to excellent range. This means your credit score will need to be between 670 and 850 to qualify for this card.

It can take two weeks or longer for an issuer to approve and complete a balance transfer request. That means you may have to make another monthly payment on that old debt you're trying to move. With major issuers, balance transfers are generally done directly.

Your balance transfer request will likely be denied if you have a low credit score. Getting approved with a low score is possible, but those with higher credit scores are much more likely to get approved. Too many recent inquiries.

Like most issuers, Chase doesn't allow cardmembers to transfer a balance from one Chase credit card account to another Chase credit card account. If you have debt on a Chase card that you want to transfer, you should choose a balance transfer card from another issuer.

A balance transfer can take anywhere from a few days to several weeks, depending on the credit card company, but they're typically done within five to seven days. Knowing what to expect can help you ensure that you stay caught up on payments.

Qualifying for a top-rated balance transfer credit card is generally easier if you have a good credit score, which means a FICO score of at least 670.

If you can't repay your debt in the promotional period, are nearing the finish line on total debt repayment or are planning on applying for major financing soon, a balance transfer may not be a good move.

Why am I not eligible for a balance transfer? You might not be eligible for a balance transfer due to having a low credit score, having too many recent balance transfers, exceeding your credit limit or specific policies of your credit card issuer.