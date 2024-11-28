Can you go to Great Wolf Lodge waterparks without staying the night? What to know (2024)

What is Great Wolf Lodge? When does Great Wolf Lodge open in Naples? What will the waterpark look like at the Great Wolf Lodge resort in Southwest Florida? Are all Great Wolf Lodge water parks the same? What slides and pools are kid-friendly? Can Florida residents buy a day pass for the indoor water park? How much are day passes to Great Wolf Lodge? How popular are the day passes at Great Wolf Lodge? FAQs References

Samantha Neely,Phil FernandezUSA TODAY NETWORK - Florida

T-minus two months until Floridians can finally get a break from the beach and retreat up to the mountains — so to speak.

The state'sfirst Great Wolf Lodge resortis set to open in Naplesat the beginning of the fall season, with the $250 million endeavorhousing an indoor waterpark that's kept at a warm 84 degrees year-round.

Sitting nearthe I-75 and Collier Boulevard interchange, the 20-acre resort includes 500 suites, multiple eateries and hosts several family-friendly attractions, including the 100,000-square-foot indoor water park. But is there an option for local residents who don't want to necessarily book a room every time they want to race down the water slides or relax along the lazy river?

What is Great Wolf Lodge?

Great Wolf Lodgeis a family-friendly resort that features an indoor water park and other activities for all age groups.

According to its website, Great Wolf Lodge is "North America's largest family of indoor water park resorts." It was originally started as a small indoor water park resort called Black Wolf Lodge, founded in 1997 by brothers Jack and Andrew "Turk" Waterman in Wisconsin.

It has since grown to 22 Great Wolf Lodge resorts in the U.S. and Canada, including two new locations opening this year in Naples and Houston.

When does Great Wolf Lodge open in Naples?

South Florida's Great Wolf Lodge seeks to open on Wednesday, Sept. 25. The newFlorida Great Wolf Lodgewill be at 3900 City Gate Blvd., Naples.

What will the waterpark look like at the Great Wolf Lodge resort in Southwest Florida?

Sitting nearthe I-75 and Collier Boulevard interchange, the 20-acre resort includes 500 suites and a 100,000-square-foot indoor water park with 12 slides, three poolsand two interactive water play zones.

Here's the highlights, provided by Great Wolf Lodge.:

  • Breakaway Bay: This is the first of its kind for Great Wolf Lodge. You'll get in a five-rider raft and be accelerated into a cone shaped "tornado" before exiting into a 360 degree loop. Then, you'll enter a giant bowl, be spinned around, and freefall into the splash channel.
  • Otter Cave Waterworks: Multi-level interactive water playground with a 1,000-gallon tipping bucket
  • High Paw Roller: This body slide races you through enclosed flumes as you twist and turn before splashing down into a water filled runout.
  • Forest Flume: This is a body slide that accelerates riders through 360 degree loops, sharp turns, and drops.
  • Rapid Racer: Side-by-side slides you can race your loved ones down.
  • River Canyon Run: Family raft ride that sends you down one of the park's longest slides. There's no steep drops on this one.
  • Slap Tail Pond: Family wave pool that produces waves up to three feet.
  • Crooked Creek: Relaxing lazy river.
  • Otter Springs: Play pool with gentle slides for toddlers and young kids.
  • Chinook Cove: Activity pool with basketball hoops and floating obstacles.
  • Big Foot Pass:Lily pad obstacle challenge.

Great Wolf Lodge South Florida will also have an outdoor zero-entry pool and hot tub area surrounded by outdoor cabanas.

Are all Great Wolf Lodge water parks the same?

Though all Great Wolf Lodge locations offer slides and pools, the exact type and number of water attractions vary by location.

What slides and pools are kid-friendly?

All of the Great Wolf Lodge water attractions are kid-friendly except the North Hot Springs, which is an adult-only hot tub.

Can Florida residents buy a day pass for the indoor water park?

Yes, but hang tight, it won't be available immediately when it opens. Officials said there's more than 800 parking spots for the500-roomresort but they want to understand what the guest pattern is first.

"The best way to experience Great Wolf is to stay overnight, and be able to enjoy our restaurants, our 61,000-square-foot adventure park, in addition to the water park," said Jason Bays, the Great Wolf Lodge South Florida general manager who comes to Florida after leading the chain's Atlanta area site.

"That being said, a few months after we open, we will have some limited day pass opportunities for guests who want to just join us for the day. Absolutely."

How much are day passes to Great Wolf Lodge?

While a price has not been set locally for Naples, day passes in more recent resorts have been priced at $80 for a weekday pass per person and $120 for Saturday or Sunday.

How popular are the day passes at Great Wolf Lodge?

In an interview for "In The Know," Great Wolf Resorts Vice-PresidentJason Lasecki shared the popularity of day passes depended on location.

A lot of the day passes at the resort's Georgia location were coming from guests staying at a neighboring hotel who saw Great Wolf Lodge and said, 'Hey, let's go there for the day' kind of thing, Lasecki said.

"But what you'll find is that guests who spend the overnight do end up getting a richer experience. The water park is definitely the most marquee attraction."

Contributing: Kendall Little, Naples Daily News

FAQs

Can you go to Great Wolf Lodge waterparks without staying the night? What to know? ›

Yes, you can purchase a Day Pass to enjoy the pools, slides and more in our 84 degree water park. Some properties may have special restrictions. Purchase your Day Pass here.

Can I bring snacks to Great Wolf Lodge? ›

Can I bring snacks to Great Wolf Lodge? Day pass guests are not allowed to bring outside food or drink. All food and beverages must be purchased on the premises.

Is the water deep at Great Wolf Lodge? ›

The deepest point in the pool is five feet deep.

Do I need to bring shampoo to Great Wolf Lodge? ›

Toiletries are consumer products used in personal hygiene and for beautification. As with most hotels, Great Wolf Lodge offers guests travel sized toiletries such as soap and shampoo.

Can I bring my own food to Great Wolf Lodge Reddit? ›

When my family went, we brought some homemade breakfasts and snacks and did just fine (all the rooms have a microwave and a minifridge). When we wanted more, we just ordered pizza to the room or went out a-la-carte to the restaurants.

Do I need to bring my own towels to Great Wolf Lodge? ›

Towels are provided for your family in the water park as well as bathing towels in your suite. You may wish to bring a beach towel or cover up as we ask that the towels stay in the water park area. Towels in the water park are included but are subject to a fee if not returned.

What happens if you leave something at Great Wolf Lodge? ›

If you left an item at Great Wolf Lodge, please complete the lost and found form. Once you file a report, you'll receive email updates on the status of your item. Lost items are kept for 30 days.

What is the scariest water slide at Great Wolf Lodge? ›

Drop Into The Six-Story Funnel Of Fun.

How much water is in the Great Wolf Lodge bucket? ›

The water park's centerpiece attraction is Otter Cave Waterworks, a multi-level, interactive water play structure with intertwined “leaking” water pipes, spray jets, four twisting body slides and Great Wolf Lodge's signature, 1,000-gallon tipping bucket.

Which Great Wolf Lodge is the biggest? ›

BALTIMORE / PERRYVILLE, MD

This is Great Wolf's 20th resort and its largest with 700 family-friendly suites and a 126,000-square-foot indoor water park.

What are good things to bring to Great Wolf Lodge? ›

And don't forget the water toys, floaties, water shoes, and goggles, as well as some plastic bags to bring those swimsuits home in—so you can fit in one last lazy river ride before you go. Exploring trails? Bring comfortable shoes, a hat, and sunscreen to make sure you're comfortable on a hike.

Do you have to buy the ears at Great Wolf Lodge? ›

Don't Forget Your Wolf Ears

These complimentary accessories are available at check-in. The kids will look right at home trotting around the lodge in their themed headbands. Be sure to get your camera ready!

What clothes to wear at Great Wolf Lodge? ›

Loose, comfortable, casual clothing that covers you and allows you to move around, such as T-shirts, long pants or long shorts, should be worn. Secure all loose articles prior to participating. Pockets must be empty.

Do Great Wolf Lodge rooms have microwaves? ›

Microwaves are only available in the vending area on each floor.

Is the wolf pass worth it? ›

The Wolf Pass is the best value if you are planning to do the majority of the activities that Great Wolf Lodge has to offer. The other benefit of pre purchasing a Wolf Pass prior to your visit is that you do not have to stress about the money or cost during your visit.

What time is check-in at Great Wolf Lodge, PA? ›

Room check-in does not begin until 4:00 p.m. or as your room becomes available. However , you can access the water park any time after opening on your arrival day and until closing time on your departure day.

What to pack for food at Great Wolf Lodge? ›

Great Wolf Lodge rooms come equipped with a mini fridge and microwave, so you can bring along some snacks and meals to enjoy in your room. Consider packing items like popcorn, chips, granola bars, and fruit snacks for easy snacking. Don't forget to bring utensils, plates, and cups if you plan on eating in your room.

Do the rooms at Great Wolf Lodge have microwaves? ›

Microwaves are only available in the vending area on each floor.

Do you need goggles at Great Wolf Lodge? ›

Regular guests recommend a few essentials for those who purchase water park passes: swimsuit/cover-up, plastic bag to carry wet suits home, swim goggles, earplugs, flip flops, aqua socks, and waterproof watch.

What do the different color bands mean at Great Wolf Lodge? ›

Replying to @Shun wristbands are color coded based on room type/ membership status so that the resort knows what perks you have access to like private pools, villas, restaurants etc. Its also your room key and they're waterproof!

