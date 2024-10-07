Can you play Graveyard Keeper after the ending? (2024)

Do I need to replay the main game? No, whether or not you've already finished the game, just load your latest save and go to sleep. You'll trigger the new content upon waking up (assuming you have progressed far enough into the game).

Takedown request View complete answer on graveyardkeeper.fandom.com

How long can you play Graveyard Keeper?

When focusing on the main objectives, Graveyard Keeper is about 45½ Hours in length. If you're a gamer that strives to see all aspects of the game, you are likely to spend around 69 Hours to obtain 100% completion.

Takedown request View complete answer on howlongtobeat.com

What happened at the end of Graveyard Keeper?

After earning their trust and obtaining the items, the keeper bids farewell to his friends but instead of returning him home, the portal brings his lover to his side instead.

Takedown request View complete answer on en.wikipedia.org

What is the penalty for dying in Graveyard Keeper?

If the player dies, they respawn at their bed with full health and all items. Health can be restored by either sleeping or using honey, health potions, or beer.

Takedown request View complete answer on graveyardkeeper.fandom.com

Which Graveyard Keeper DLC is worth it?

For what it's worth the DLCs do make the game a lot easier once you've a handle on the base systems. Stranger Sins in my opinion is probably the best of the bunch which give you a tavern to run and a few extra quests which helps to explain some of the back story. You won't really see any of this until mid-game though.

Takedown request View complete answer on steamcommunity.com

Graveyard Keeper Story & Endings Explained

How many endings does Graveyard Keeper have?

WARNING. This DLC contains three different endings. Despite all of them being cliff-hangers, there are perks that come with them. If you want to see all of them, you should save and back up your game before you build the watchtower at the Refugee Camp.

What is the best body to bury in Graveyard Keeper?

A basic grave should be a corpse with at least 4 white skulls (no red or green skulls), a stone gravestone and stone fence. This will give you a grave with a +4 rating. Note: If there is a corpse with a long meter or high freshness, it may give a +1 bonus.

Takedown request View complete answer on graveyardkeeper.fandom.com

Should I throw the body in the river Graveyard Keeper?

corpse into a river. There are no known negative consequences if you do so in game. After you first do so, Gerry appears, scolds you, and tells you the secrets of cremation. burial certificate for corpses you dump, this way of disposal is a financial loss for you.

Takedown request View complete answer on graveyardkeeper.fandom.com

Is there a day limit in Graveyard Keeper?

There are no time limits to anything you're doing in Graveyard Keeper, there are no seasons and no dates.

Takedown request View complete answer on mozillogames.wordpress.com

How many zombies are in the Graveyard Keeper?

You can make as many zombies as you want, but you will need to ensure that you have good quality bodies.

Takedown request View complete answer on thegamer.com

What should I build first in graveyard keeper?

When getting started, players should improve the quality of the graveyard, so the church will unlock. Faith points are needed throughout the game and the easiest way to earn them is to create quality sermons. Along with adding fences and headstones to the graveyard, the church can be upgraded on the inside.

Takedown request View complete answer on gamerant.com

Who is Inquisitor's son in graveyard keeper?

There are hints that Snake is Inquisitor's son - he was pulled out from burning house and was raised in a Orphanage and Inquisitor says that he never found his son's body.

Takedown request View complete answer on graveyardkeeper.fandom.com

How do you get past level 10 in graveyard keeper?

In order to get past the 10th floor, the gate can be opened by using the Hunter´s Medallion. The Hunter's Medallion is retrieved by finishing a part of Snake's questline.

Takedown request View complete answer on graveyardkeeper.fandom.com

What is the maximum skulls in Graveyard Keeper?

26 White Skulls Corpse Guide.

Takedown request View complete answer on graveyardkeeper.fandom.com

What is the goal of Graveyard Keeper?

Build & manage your own graveyard while finding shortcuts to cut costs, expand into entertainment with witch-burning festivals, and scare nearby villagers into attending church. This is a game of capitalism and doing whatever it takes to build a thriving business.

Takedown request View complete answer on nintendo.com

How often do bodies show up Graveyard Keeper?

Before making the carrot box, the donkey brings carcasses every 2 days, sleeping seems to affect this negatively (unconfirmed). After the construction of the carrot box it will deliver every day as long as the box is full.

Takedown request View complete answer on graveyardkeeper.fandom.com

What are the 6 sins in Graveyard Keeper?

Each visitor carries inside them the epitome of a deadly sin. The bishop is Pride, Ms. Charm is Lust, the merchant is Gluttony, Snake is Envy, the inquisitor is Wrath, and the astrologer is Sloth. That leaves one sin remaining... Greed.

Takedown request View complete answer on steamcommunity.com

How do I get more stories in Graveyard Keeper?

As previously stated, Stories may be obtained through a variety of methods:

The player may craft their own stories at a desk, after unlocking the crafting recipe. A zombie may craft their own stories at a random text generator. They may be generated during dialogue with notable NPCs, after unlocking the perk Journalist.

Takedown request View complete answer on graveyardkeeper.fandom.com

What body am i supposed to exhume in graveyard keeper?

After your first night in your bed, Yorick appears and asks you to exhume the corpse in the lower right corner of the graveyard and toss it into the river, claiming that they are a jerk and should be evicted from the graveyard. Note: You can choose any corpse, as long as you throw it into the river.

Takedown request View complete answer on graveyardkeeper.fandom.com

Should I give the key to Snake in graveyard keeper?

Upon using it at the study table with the instructions for key from Snake, the active key will be created, which can then be given to Snake to unlock the dungeon. Beyond this, there is no known purpose for this item.

Takedown request View complete answer on graveyardkeeper.fandom.com

Should I tell the farmer about the flask graveyard keeper?

He'll ask you not to tell his father about it. Optional: If you don't tell the Farmer that his son is drinking, he will have a cut scene discussion with you as you exit your Sweet Home after sleeping. He'll thank you for not telling him. He's happy that his son is growing up and has the gumption to defy him.

Takedown request View complete answer on graveyardkeeper.fandom.com

Do Red skulls affect zombies in Graveyard Keeper?

skulls will have no effect. A zombie can be modified, much like a regular corpse, as many times as is necessary either by autopsy at the preparation place or injections at the embalming table.

Takedown request View complete answer on graveyardkeeper.fandom.com

Do skulls affect zombies Graveyard Keeper?

White skulls are +2.5% efficiency for zombies. Efficiency makes them faster. Red skulls do nothing.

Takedown request View complete answer on reddit.com

How do you make the most money in Graveyard Keeper?

10 Quickest Ways To Make Money In Graveyard Keeper

3 Set Up A Zombie Farm. 4 Smelt Coal Into Graphite. ... 5 Witch Burning Burger Stand. ... 6 Giving Books To The Astrologer. ... 7 Donation-Focused Sermons. ... 8 Putting Together Crates of Goods. ... 9 Process And Package Flesh. ... 10 Sell Your Burial Certificates. ...

Takedown request View complete answer on thegamer.com