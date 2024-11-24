Caramel French Toast (VIDEO) (2024)

This Caramel French Toast recipe will spoil you forever. It is stunning, simple to make and tastes as good as it looks. The combination of homemade caramel sauce loaded with crisp bacon and topped with pecans is memorable.

We love breakfast treats that are special-occasion worthy and easily feed a crowd like Cinnamon Rolls, bakery-style Almond Croissants and of course Classic French Toast. Make this Caramel French Toast for your next brunch party and you will get recipe requests.

The Ultimate Caramel French Toast Recipe

My sister Svetlana attended a brunch party where she tried and fell in love with a Caramel French Toast made by Nataliya Shevchuk so she re-made the recipe and shared it with me. This has a little less sugar than the original, but you won’t miss it. This French Toast is a slice of heaven on a plate. You’ve never had French Toast like this before.

All you need is a slice of French Toast and a big mug of coffee to make your day brighter.

The Best Bread for Caramel French Toast

A thick-sliced bread that absorbs well without getting soggy is ideal for French Toast. Do not use bread that is too fresh or cotton-candy soft. Bread that is 1-3 days old works best and will absorb the egg mixture well. Our top bread choices for French Toast are:

Italian bread loaf (pictured here)- slice yourself to 3/4″ thick

Texas Toast – packaged thickly pre-sliced

Brioche – a sturdy bread that soaks well

Challah Bread – a lightly sweet bread

Easter Bread – similar to Challah

How to Make French Toast with Caramel

The process for making French toast is quick and simple. The key is in getting the egg soak mixture right. This has the perfect balance of eggs to milk and is lightly sweet with a touch of cinnamon. The real secret is in adding a little bit of flour. It makes helps the French Toasts to cook up plump, fluffy and beautiful without getting soggy. To make French Toast:

Whisk together all French toast ingredients in a bowl Dip toasts to generously coat, turning a couple of times Sautee 3-4 minutes per side in a buttered skillet

Homemade Bacon Caramel Sauce

This caramel sauce is sweet, salty, savory and dangerous. Dangerously good that is! It is decadent without being overly sweet, being balanced by the bacon (is it possible for bacon to balance anything, really?).

This caramel sauce excites your taste buds. It’s an elevated version of our basic caramel sauce but has all of the best flavors of Autumn, plus it there’s B-A-C-O-N! You’ll savor every bite of French Toast that touches it.

Make-Ahead Tips for French Toast

The French Toast (bread)– can be sauteed an hour before serving, covered loosely with foil and kept warm in the oven until ready to serve.

Caramel sauce can be made up to 1 day ahead then warmed before serving until it reaches a pourable consistency.

If you are looking for an overnight recipe, try our French Toast Casserole recipe.

Watch Natasha Make Caramel French Toast:

Caramel French Toast 4.94 from 15 votes Author: Natasha Kravchuk This Caramel French Toast recipe will spoil you forever. The combination of caramel sauce with crisp bacon and pecan topping is memorable. Save Pin Review Print Prep Time: 20 minutes mins Cook Time: 25 minutes mins Total Time: 45 minutes mins Ingredients Servings: 10 people For the Bacon Caramel Pecan Topping: 1 cup pecans

3 oz bacon , (4 strips), chopped

, 5 Tbsp unsalted butter

1 cup light brown sugar packed

1 Tbsp water

1/4 tsp salt

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 cup heavy whipping cream Ingredients for French Toast: 1 loaf Italian Bread , Cut 3/4" thick (or 9-10 slices Texas Toast)

, 1 cup whole milk

3 large eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 Tbsp granulated sugar

1/2 tsp cinnamon

1 pinch of salt

1 Tbsp unsalted butter , or as needed to saute Instructions How to Make the Bacon Caramel Pecan Topping: Toast pecans on a dry skillet over medium heat, tossing frequently until golden and fragrant. Remove from pan and set aside to cool.

Place a medium saucepan over medium heat and add chopped bacon, sauteing and stirring ocassionally until browned. Use a slotted spoon to remove to plate.

Melt 5 Tbsp butter into the bacon fat then add 1 cup brown sugar, 1 Tbsp water and 1/4 tsp salt. Bring to a boil then keep at a low boil 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Remove pan from heat and stir in 1/2 cup whipping cream and 1 tsp vanilla. Stir in chopped bacon, place back over heat and lightly boil another 1-2 minutes. Remove from heat and cool 10 minutes before serving. How to Make French Toast: In a mixing bowl, whisk together wet ingredients until combined: 1 cup milk, 3 eggs, 1 tsp vanilla. While whisking, add dry ingredients: 1/4 cup flour, 1 Tbsp sugar, 1/2 tsp cinnamon and a pinch of salt.

Cut bread into 9 or 10 slices each 3/4" thick. Place a large skillet over medium heat with 1 Tbsp butter.

Dip each piece of toast generously in the egg mixture, turning a couple of times to thoroughly coat. Add to the skillet in a single layer, cooking in batches about 3-4 minutes per side or until golden brown on each side.* Repeat with remaining toasts, adding more butter as needed then transfer to a platter.

To serve: Top French Toast with a heaping Tablespoon of the bacon caramel topping then sprinkle each with toasted pecans. Notes *Adjust the heat if browning too quickly. You want the egg mixture to cook all the way through the bread. Nutrition Per Serving 633kcal Calories58g Carbs10g Protein41g Fat20g Saturated Fat86mg Cholesterol493mg Sodium252mg Potassium3g Fiber42g Sugar504IU Vitamin A1mg Vitamin C71mg Calcium2mg Iron Full Nutrition Label

Nutrition Disclosure Nutrition Facts Caramel French Toast Amount per Serving Calories 633 % Daily Value* Fat 41 g 63 % Saturated Fat 20 g 125 % Cholesterol 86 mg 29 % Sodium 493 mg 21 % Potassium 252 mg 7 % Carbohydrates 58 g 19 % Fiber 3 g 13 % Sugar 42 g 47 % Protein 10 g 20 % Vitamin A 504 IU 10 % Vitamin C 1 mg 1 % Calcium 71 mg 7 % Iron 2 mg 11 % * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet. Course: Breakfast Cuisine: French Keyword: caramel french toast Skill Level: Easy/Medium Cost to Make: $ Calories: 633