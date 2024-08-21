CarBuddy: Fair Values at a Glance on Craigslist - Chrome Web Store (2024)

Overview

Quickly discover Kelley Blue Book (KBB) values directly within Craigslist car and truck listings to find good deals at a glance.

🚗 Discover the Best Deals on Craigslist Cars with CarBuddy!CarBuddy for Craigslist is your ultimate tool for swiftly discovering Kelley Blue Book (KBB) values of cars listed on Craigslist. Easily find accurate KBB prices for used, new, and dealer cars without toggling between Craigslist.org and KBB.com. Simplify your search for the perfect deal with CarBuddy for Craigslist!🔍 Find Accurate KBB PricesWith one click, CarBuddy will show you the Kelley Blue Book values right in Craigslist listings, ensuring you make informed decisions effortlessly.💰 Informed Decisions FastInstall CarBuddy for Craigslist today to streamline your car shopping experience and ensure you're getting the best value. It's your trusted companion for navigating Craigslist car listings with ease.Please note: CarBuddy for Craigslist is an independent tool and is not affiliated with Kelley Blue Book or Craigslist.

5 out of 5
3 ratings

Google doesn't verify reviews. Learn more about results and reviews.

Cassandra Lim
Jul 24, 2024

It works!

kelvin Novelty
Jul 19, 2024

KBB right at your doorstep, don't switch tabs use this for craigslist. Spent 20+ hours searching for vehicles and this app just makes purchases easier, I really like saving time with such an app. Copilot for craigslist maybe?!

Marcus Chao
Jul 19, 2024

This web extension helped me to make an informed decision when purchasing my first vehicle as an exchange student in the US.

Details

  Version

    1.0.2

  Updated

    July 17, 2024

  Offered by

    matthias.lee.dong.en

  Size

    25.46KiB

  Languages

    English (United States)

    matthias.lee.dong.en@gmail.com

Privacy

The developer has disclosed that it will not collect or use your data.

This developer declares that your data is

  • Not being sold to third parties, outside of the approved use cases
  • Not being used or transferred for purposes that are unrelated to the item's core functionality
  • Not being used or transferred to determine creditworthiness or for lending purposes

Support

