CarBuddy: Fair Values at a Glance on Craigslist - Chrome Web Store (2024)

5.0(3 ratings)
ExtensionShopping5 users
Overview
Quickly discover Kelley Blue Book (KBB) values directly within Craigslist car and truck listings to find good deals at a glance.
🚗 Discover the Best Deals on Craigslist Cars with CarBuddy!CarBuddy for Craigslist is your ultimate tool for swiftly discovering Kelley Blue Book (KBB) values of cars listed on Craigslist. Easily find accurate KBB prices for used, new, and dealer cars without toggling between Craigslist.org and KBB.com. Simplify your search for the perfect deal with CarBuddy for Craigslist!🔍 Find Accurate KBB PricesWith one click, CarBuddy will show you the Kelley Blue Book values right in Craigslist listings, ensuring you make informed decisions effortlessly.💰 Informed Decisions FastInstall CarBuddy for Craigslist today to streamline your car shopping experience and ensure you're getting the best value. It's your trusted companion for navigating Craigslist car listings with ease.Please note: CarBuddy for Craigslist is an independent tool and is not affiliated with Kelley Blue Book or Craigslist.
5 out of 53 ratings
Google doesn't verify reviews. Learn more about results and reviews.
Cassandra LimJul 24, 2024
It works!
kelvin NoveltyJul 19, 2024
KBB right at your doorstep, don't switch tabs use this for craigslist. Spent 20+ hours searching for vehicles and this app just makes purchases easier, I really like saving time with such an app. Copilot for craigslist maybe?!
Marcus ChaoJul 19, 2024
This web extension helped me to make an informed decision when purchasing my first vehicle as an exchange student in the US.
Details
Version
1.0.2
Updated
July 17, 2024
Report a concern
Offered by
matthias.lee.dong.en
Size
25.46KiB
Languages
English (United States)
Developer
matthias.lee.dong.en@gmail.com
Non-trader
This developer has not identified itself as a trader. For consumers in the European Union, please note that consumer rights do not apply to contracts between you and this developer.
Privacy
The developer has disclosed that it will not collect or use your data.
This developer declares that your data is
- Not being sold to third parties, outside of the approved use cases
- Not being used or transferred for purposes that are unrelated to the item's core functionality
- Not being used or transferred to determine creditworthiness or for lending purposes
Support
Visit support hub
Related
Coupert - Automatic Coupon Finder & Cashback
4.7(8.4K) Average rating 4.7 out of 5 stars. 8.4K ratings. Google doesn't verify reviews. Learn more about results and reviews.
Average rating 4.7 out of 5 stars. 8.4K ratings.
Google doesn't verify reviews. Learn more about results and reviews.
Automatically find coupons, apply the best coupon code and earn Cash Back rewards to save money for your online shopping.
Cardboard Market
3.0(22) Average rating 3.0 out of 5 stars. 22 ratings. Google doesn't verify reviews. Learn more about results and reviews.
Average rating 3.0 out of 5 stars. 22 ratings.
Google doesn't verify reviews. Learn more about results and reviews.
The best companion for buying sports cards. Easily view accepted best offer prices on eBay
K+ Reposter
4.1(31) Average rating 4.1 out of 5 stars. 31 ratings. Google doesn't verify reviews. Learn more about results and reviews.
Average rating 4.1 out of 5 stars. 31 ratings.
Google doesn't verify reviews. Learn more about results and reviews.
Easily repost your Kijiji ads
Motorwatch - car price tracker
4.8(51) Average rating 4.8 out of 5 stars. 51 ratings. Google doesn't verify reviews. Learn more about results and reviews.
Average rating 4.8 out of 5 stars. 51 ratings.
Google doesn't verify reviews. Learn more about results and reviews.
Motorwatch - car and bike price tracker AutoTrader, Pistonheads, Cazoo and MCN
AT Toolkit
5.0(3) Average rating 5 out of 5 stars. 3 ratings. Google doesn't verify reviews. Learn more about results and reviews.
Average rating 5 out of 5 stars. 3 ratings.
Google doesn't verify reviews. Learn more about results and reviews.
An extension to improve the user experience on the AutoTrader UK website.
KDP Category Finder
0.0(0) Average rating 0 out of 5 stars. No ratings. Google doesn't verify reviews. Learn more about results and reviews.
Average rating 0 out of 5 stars. No ratings.
Google doesn't verify reviews. Learn more about results and reviews.
KDP Category Finder: pickup the best categories for your book
AT Price Tracker
4.9(1.2K) Average rating 4.9 out of 5 stars. 1.2K ratings. Google doesn't verify reviews. Learn more about results and reviews.
Average rating 4.9 out of 5 stars. 1.2K ratings.
Google doesn't verify reviews. Learn more about results and reviews.
Show price history on AT UK and track price changes automatically
B2BHELP - виджет аналитики
5.0(8) Average rating 5 out of 5 stars. 8 ratings. Google doesn't verify reviews. Learn more about results and reviews.
Average rating 5 out of 5 stars. 8 ratings.
Google doesn't verify reviews. Learn more about results and reviews.
Детальная аналитика объявлений и аккаунтов на доске объявлений с помощью виджета B2BHELP
Coupert UK - Auto Coupon Finder & Cashback
4.1(12) Average rating 4.1 out of 5 stars. 12 ratings. Google doesn't verify reviews. Learn more about results and reviews.
Average rating 4.1 out of 5 stars. 12 ratings.
Google doesn't verify reviews. Learn more about results and reviews.
Coupert automatically finds coupons, applies best coupon code at checkout & gives you cashback.
Coupert DE - Coupon Finder & Cashback
5.0(2) Average rating 5 out of 5 stars. 2 ratings. Google doesn't verify reviews. Learn more about results and reviews.
Average rating 5 out of 5 stars. 2 ratings.
Google doesn't verify reviews. Learn more about results and reviews.
Coupert automatisch findet den besten Couponcode und an der Kasse den besten Code auf Ihre Bestellung anwenden.
Stat Vin
5.0(3) Average rating 5 out of 5 stars. 3 ratings. Google doesn't verify reviews. Learn more about results and reviews.
Average rating 5 out of 5 stars. 3 ratings.
Google doesn't verify reviews. Learn more about results and reviews.
Stat.VIN - Autoauction statistics, a tool for working with auctions copart.com and iaai.com as well as with trading platforms
AB korea cars
4.2(10) Average rating 4.2 out of 5 stars. 10 ratings. Google doesn't verify reviews. Learn more about results and reviews.
Average rating 4.2 out of 5 stars. 10 ratings.
Google doesn't verify reviews. Learn more about results and reviews.
Расчет стоимости авто в рублях c сайта encar.com компании AB Korea
Coupert - Automatic Coupon Finder & Cashback
4.7(8.4K) Average rating 4.7 out of 5 stars. 8.4K ratings. Google doesn't verify reviews. Learn more about results and reviews.
Average rating 4.7 out of 5 stars. 8.4K ratings.
Google doesn't verify reviews. Learn more about results and reviews.
Automatically find coupons, apply the best coupon code and earn Cash Back rewards to save money for your online shopping.
Cardboard Market
3.0(22) Average rating 3.0 out of 5 stars. 22 ratings. Google doesn't verify reviews. Learn more about results and reviews.
Average rating 3.0 out of 5 stars. 22 ratings.
Google doesn't verify reviews. Learn more about results and reviews.
The best companion for buying sports cards. Easily view accepted best offer prices on eBay
K+ Reposter
4.1(31) Average rating 4.1 out of 5 stars. 31 ratings. Google doesn't verify reviews. Learn more about results and reviews.
Average rating 4.1 out of 5 stars. 31 ratings.
Google doesn't verify reviews. Learn more about results and reviews.
Easily repost your Kijiji ads
Motorwatch - car price tracker
4.8(51) Average rating 4.8 out of 5 stars. 51 ratings. Google doesn't verify reviews. Learn more about results and reviews.
Average rating 4.8 out of 5 stars. 51 ratings.
Google doesn't verify reviews. Learn more about results and reviews.
Motorwatch - car and bike price tracker AutoTrader, Pistonheads, Cazoo and MCN
AT Toolkit
5.0(3) Average rating 5 out of 5 stars. 3 ratings. Google doesn't verify reviews. Learn more about results and reviews.
Average rating 5 out of 5 stars. 3 ratings.
Google doesn't verify reviews. Learn more about results and reviews.
An extension to improve the user experience on the AutoTrader UK website.
KDP Category Finder
0.0(0) Average rating 0 out of 5 stars. No ratings. Google doesn't verify reviews. Learn more about results and reviews.
Average rating 0 out of 5 stars. No ratings.
Google doesn't verify reviews. Learn more about results and reviews.
KDP Category Finder: pickup the best categories for your book
AT Price Tracker
4.9(1.2K) Average rating 4.9 out of 5 stars. 1.2K ratings. Google doesn't verify reviews. Learn more about results and reviews.
Average rating 4.9 out of 5 stars. 1.2K ratings.
Google doesn't verify reviews. Learn more about results and reviews.
Show price history on AT UK and track price changes automatically
B2BHELP - виджет аналитики
5.0(8) Average rating 5 out of 5 stars. 8 ratings. Google doesn't verify reviews. Learn more about results and reviews.
Average rating 5 out of 5 stars. 8 ratings.
Google doesn't verify reviews. Learn more about results and reviews.
Детальная аналитика объявлений и аккаунтов на доске объявлений с помощью виджета B2BHELP