Career Fairs - Texas A&M Career Center (2024)

Preparing for Career Fairs: Tips and Resources
Attending a career fair is an excellent way to connect with recruiters, network, and learn about career opportunities. Whether you are attending a virtual or in-person career fair, this page offers resources to help you prepare, attend, and follow-up with recruiters.
Why Attend a Career Fair?
Attending a career fair allows you to make a positive impression on potential employers, learn about career opportunities, and prepare for your future career. Additionally, many employers attend career fairs to find talented candidates who can meet their recruiting needs.
12 Tips to Prepare for Career Fairs
- Register Early: Sign up early for the career fair to access information about participating companies, workshops, and events that can help you prepare. Visit each career fair website to find the list of participating companies to determine which ones you are most interested in.
- Research Companies: Use HireAggies, CareerShift, company career page to research companies and read job postings to understand their recruiting needs. Apply for internships and full-time positions with the companies you are interested in before attending the career fair.
- International Students: Check HireAggies to see the work authorizations companies are recruiting! Use CareerShift, GoinGlobal, and myvisajobs to see if employers you are interested in have recently sponsored H1B Visas.
- Create a Target Employer List: Prioritize the employers you are most interested in and identify how your interests and skills match their recruiting needs.
- Apply for Jobs: Apply for jobs with companies you are interested in before the career fair. Use a tailored cover letter and resume for each position.
- Send an Email: Send an email to recruiters expressing your interest in their company and indicating that you are looking forward to meeting their recruiting teams at the career fair.
- Attend Employer Information Events: Check HireAggies for employer information events and put them on your calendar.
- Condense Your Resume: Create a one-page resume that highlights your most relevant or recent experiences. Use “Selected” for lengthy resume categories to demonstrate your skill in these areas without listing everything you have done. Use tips in the Resume section and Vmock to get instant feedback on your resume. Print copies of your resume for the career fair.
- Create an Elevator Pitch: Prepare an elevator pitch to introduce yourself to recruiters at the career fair. Describe your education, interests, and qualifications relevant to the company. Practice your pitch before the event.
- Dress Professionally: Dress professionally for the career fair and networking events. If attending a virtual career fair, tidy up your background and use a virtual background if necessary.
- Be Prepared: Bring notes for each company with you to the career fair in a portfolio. Be prepared to tell recruiters why you are stopping by their booth and why you are interested in their company.
- Practice Your Elevator Pitch: Practice your elevator pitch to share that you have already applied for the employer’s internship or full-time positions.
Summer Tip: Conduct informational interviews with professionals over the summer or winter break to learn more about positions and employers. Share this information with recruiters at a career fair.
12 Tips During the Career Fair
- Dress professionally: First impressions are everything! Make sure you dress appropriately for the career fair. A well-fitting suit or business attire is always a safe choice.
- Virtual Career Fairs: If attending a virtual career fair, make sure to tidy up your background and use a virtual background if necessary. Ensure that your internet connection is stable and your camera and microphone are working properly.
- Make a good first impression: Smile, make eye contact, and if comfortable, shake hands. Show enthusiasm and energy towards the employer.
- Research the employer: Do your research before the career fair. Bring notes about each company and share your interest in their organization.
- Share your experiences: If you have done informational interviews with professionals at the employer's organization, mention it during your conversation. Show that you are excited to be a part of their team.
- Be prepared: If there is a line, review your notes, your introduction, and questions for the recruiter. Make sure you are prepared to answer any questions that may come up.
- Be open-minded: Be open to visiting companies that have shorter lines. You may find unexpected opportunities and make valuable connections.
- Engage in meaningful conversations: Talk to recruiters, ask questions, and have memorable conversations. Show genuine interest in the employer and ask about their company culture, hiring process, and job opportunities.
- If attending a career fair not targeted for your major: Share why you are interested in the recruiter's company and ask to be introduced to a recruiter who would know about opportunities for your major within the organization.
- Leave your resume: Ask if you can leave your resume with the recruiter. Make sure your resume is up-to-date and tailored to the job you are seeking.
- Get contact information: Ask for a business card or write down the recruiter's name so you can find them in the Launch HireAggies Employer directory, CareerShift, or on LinkedIn.
- Take notes: Take a moment to write detailed notes about your conversation before starting a new one. This will help you remember important details and follow-up later.
12 Tips After the Career Fair
- Always send thank-you notes! Professional courtesy indicates you should send a thank-you note to anyone who spent time interacting with you during the recruitment process. Every thank-you email should be sent out within 24 hours.
- Start by addressing the person by title and last name (find the correct spelling from their business cards or LinkedIn profile).
- Thank the person for their time and interaction. Give some context for the meeting to refresh their memory of the event.
- Next, explain what you learned and gained, as well as why it mattered to you, referencing specific parts of your conversation.
- Mention the next steps you will take (for example, “Per your suggestion, I will be submitting an application for the position. I will be following up with you on a date.”).
- Then, thank them again.
- Add a complimentary close (Sincerely, Regards, Best Wishes, Respectfully), your name, and your phone number.
- If you want to strengthen someone’s impression of you, consider sending out a handwritten letter to them in the mail in addition to a thank-you email.
- Organize the business cards into one of three categories: (a) You have a specific reason to follow up and have information you want to share, (b) You’d like to build a deeper relationship, or (c) The other person is interesting but doesn’t fall into either category.
- You can’t spend the same amount of time with each group, so send quick thank you notes to those in groups a, b, and c.
- Decide how you want to further engage with those in group b.
- Follow up on the commitments made in your thank-you notes and continue to build relationships with your new contacts.