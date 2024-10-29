Career Fairs - Texas A&M Career Center (2024)

Summer Tip: Conduct informational interviews with professionals over the summer or winter break to learn more about positions and employers. Share this information with recruiters at a career fair.

Attending a career fair allows you to make a positive impression on potential employers, learn about career opportunities, and prepare for your future career. Additionally, many employers attend career fairs to find talented candidates who can meet their recruiting needs.

Attending a career fair is an excellent way to connect with recruiters, network, and learn about career opportunities. Whether you are attending a virtual or in-person career fair, this page offers resources to help you prepare, attend, and follow-up with recruiters.

FAQs

A career fair offers you the chance to touch base with dozens of potential employers. You can learn what types of jobs they offer and if they have any internships available. You may also find some less than obvious job opportunities that would fit your education and goals.

Decide which companies you want to visit and research them beforehand. Know the primary products and functions of the employer and the majors they hire. Prepare questions to ask the employers and develop your "30-second pitch." Also, register with the Career Center for on-campus interviews.

What do I wear to the career fair? Business casual attire is REQUIRED, however, we recommend business professional for both the In-Person and Virtual Career fairs.

Tips for Success at a Career Fair Research. Many job-seekers go to career fairs to “see the sights” and are not prepared to interview. ... Resumes. ... Take the Event Seriously. ... Interviewing. ... Ask Questions Directly, Politely, and Concisely. ... Attire. ... Follow-Up. ... Questions to Ask at Career/Job Fairs. More items...

The downside of large job fairs is that even if you do everything right and network and shake hands with employers, there may be hundreds or even thousands of other job seekers that are trying to make an impression on those same employers at the same time. You can become just another face in a very large crowd.

At the Career Fair



Offer recruiters copies of your resume after you introduce yourself.

Student Rule 15 - No Upper Division student found responsible of academic misconduct may receive Cum Laude, Magna Cum Laude, or Summa Cum Laude honors at graduation.

If you're in the top 10% of your Texas high school class and meet the minimum SAT/ACT requirements (if applicable), you'll be guaranteed admission to Texas A&M. However, this does not mean you'll be automatically accepted into the specific major or program of your choice.

The 9 Hardest Classes at A&M MATH 409 – Advanced Calculus. ...

MGMT 211 – Business Law. ...

MEEN 363 – Dynamics and Vibration. ...

PHYS 208 – Electricity and Optics. ...

CHEM 328 – Organic Chemistry II. ...

ACCT 327 – Financial Reporting. ...

NUEN 418 – Fuel Assembly and 3-D Reactor Core Design and Modeling. ...

RPTS 371 – Skills for Youth Development. More items... Dec 11, 2014

Professional Bottoms



But don't shy away from dark jeans, linen pants, and other more casual bottoms that are on the business casual side. No matter what, they should fit impeccably and be selected to align with the dress code of your dream workplace.

All of our cadets are wearing pink carnations on their uniforms in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month! Great! Classy my Ags!

We're looking for students with the curiosity, character and determination to change the world. Here at Texas A&M University, you'll learn, serve and lead in a unique campus community where you'll form meaningful, lasting connections.

In addition, a career fair is not the time for a job seeker to initiate a conversation about pay, benefits or vacation time.

Don't waste the opportunity to network, not only with the recruiters, but with fellow job-seekers and other professionals in attendance at the career fair. Don't ever say anything negative to the recruiter about your college or previous jobs, companies, or supervisors.

Hired after a Job Fair - Does it Happen? The short answer is YES! Millions of people have found employment after visiting a career fair.

Career fairs and networking events can create feelings of anxiety for many people – even career counselors! The thoughts, emotions, and physical sensations you experience is your body's way of telling you this is important and needs attention.

For most Job Fairs, the appropriate style of dress is “Business Casual”. What is Business Casual? Business Casual is crisp and neat, not overly dressy, and more classic than trendy.

Participating in a Career Fair as a first or second year student is a great way to learn about companies you may want to work for in the near future. Also, learning how to speak professionally with employers is a valuable, life- long skill. If you research companies in advance, you can prepare what you'll say.

By attending a career fair, you're able to speak with representatives from multiple organizations during one event. In your conversations, you will be able to learn about each organization — its values, work culture...etc. — and the types of opportunities they typically hire for.