Career Fairs - Texas A&M Career Center (2024)

Preparing for Career Fairs: Tips and Resources

Attending a career fair is an excellent way to connect with recruiters, network, and learn about career opportunities. Whether you are attending a virtual or in-person career fair, this page offers resources to help you prepare, attend, and follow-up with recruiters.

Why Attend a Career Fair?

Attending a career fair allows you to make a positive impression on potential employers, learn about career opportunities, and prepare for your future career. Additionally, many employers attend career fairs to find talented candidates who can meet their recruiting needs.