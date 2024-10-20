Carol D Codrington Democrat (2024)

1. Carol D. Codrington | 4th District - California Courts of Appeal
Bevat niet: democrat | Resultaten tonen met:democrat
Justice Carol D. Codrington was nominated in 2010, unanimously confirmed by the Commission on Judicial Appointments and confirmed by the electorate. Justice Codrington is the first African American to serve in the Fourth District Court of Appeal. Prior thereto, Justice Codrington was appointed to the Riverside Superior Court in 2007. As a trial judge, she presided over various civil and criminal assignments. Prior to her elevation to the bench, she practiced complex civil litigation in state and federal court.
2. Carol D. Codrington - Ballotpedia
Biography · Awards · Elections
Ballotpedia: The Encyclopedia of American Politics
3. Carol D. Codrington - Republican Party of Riverside County
Register more Republican voters, energize our base, and raise funds organizing an effective "Get Out The Vote Program." Create and host fundraising events that ...
Register more Republican voters, energize our base, and raise funds organizing an effective "Get Out The Vote Program."
4. Endorsements for Carol D. Codrington - California Nonpartisan Candidate
Endorsements for Carol D. Codrington running as candidate for California 4th District Court of Appeal Division 2. All the candidate information you need to ...
Endorsements for Carol D. Codrington running as candidate for California 4th District Court of Appeal Division 2. All the candidate information you need to make quick, informed, pro-democracy choices.
5. Voter Information for Carol D. Codrington. November 2, 2010 ...
2 nov 2010 · Occupation: Associate Justice-Designate; Nominated by Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger on August 25, 2010; Judge of the Superior Court ...
6. The Life Changing Story of Associate Justice Carol D. Codrington
Bevat niet: democrat | Resultaten tonen met:democrat
The Life Changing Story of Associate Justice Carol D. CodringtonSunday, March 18, 2012 - 3 pm
7. Schwarzenegger Nominates Justices for Three Courts of Appeal
12 aug 2010 · Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger yesterday nominated Fifth District Court of Appeal Justice Brad R. Hill to become the court's presiding justice.
Metropolitan News-Enterprise
8. New appellate court justice to take bench early - Press Enterprise
Bevat niet: democrat | Resultaten tonen met:democrat
Voters affirmed the appointment of Carol D. Codrington as the new associate justice for the 4th District Court of Appeal division based in Riverside this week, but she won’t have to wait unti…
9. 11/08/2022 - Statewide General Election Results
8 nov 2022 · State of California Lieutenant Governor (Vote for 1). Precincts Reported: 2,765 of 2,765 (100.00%). Mail Ballot, Designated Mail Ballot ...
Registration & Turnout