Carol D Codrington Democrat (2024)

  • Justice Carol D. Codrington was nominated in 2010, unanimously confirmed by the Commission on Judicial Appointments and confirmed by the electorate. Justice Codrington is the first African American to serve in the Fourth District Court of Appeal. Prior thereto, Justice Codrington was appointed to the Riverside Superior Court in 2007. As a trial judge, she presided over various civil and criminal assignments. Prior to her elevation to the bench, she practiced complex civil litigation in state and federal court.

  • Endorsements for Carol D. Codrington running as candidate for California 4th District Court of Appeal Division 2. All the candidate information you need to ...

  • Endorsements for Carol D. Codrington running as candidate for California 4th District Court of Appeal Division 2. All the candidate information you need to make quick, informed, pro-democracy choices.

  • The Life Changing Story of Associate Justice Carol D. CodringtonSunday, March 18, 2012 - 3 pm

  • 12 aug 2010 · Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger yesterday nominated Fifth District Court of Appeal Justice Brad R. Hill to become the court's presiding justice.

  • Voters affirmed the appointment of Carol D. Codrington as the new associate justice for the 4th District Court of Appeal division based in Riverside this week, but she won’t have to wait unti…

  • 8 nov 2022 · State of California Lieutenant Governor (Vote for 1). Precincts Reported: 2,765 of 2,765 (100.00%). Mail Ballot, Designated Mail Ballot ...

