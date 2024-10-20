Carol D Codrington Democrat (2024)

Justice Carol D. Codrington was nominated in 2010, unanimously confirmed by the Commission on Judicial Appointments and confirmed by the electorate. Justice Codrington is the first African American to serve in the Fourth District Court of Appeal. Prior thereto, Justice Codrington was appointed to the Riverside Superior Court in 2007. As a trial judge, she presided over various civil and criminal assignments. Prior to her elevation to the bench, she practiced complex civil litigation in state and federal court.