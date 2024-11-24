cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (2024)

Author Message

chicomarx ◊ 2011-03-06 00:32 @robi All those background cars don't add anything, in fact they make the page look worse. There were four previous contributors that didn't upload them.

chicomarx ◊ 2011-03-06 18:29 So they were just about all validated... There's no point in saying anything.

antp ◊ 2011-03-07 11:00 Some are still worth mentioning I think, but not all; indeed validation should have been done in a more "selective" way.

The fact that there were four previous uploaders is not a proof that nothing is missing: no_car, wickey and me added pictures long time ago, when not many background cars were added, and G-MANN is often quite strict about background cars

sixcyl ◊ 2012-05-06 10:50 Aircraft at:

experiment 626 ◊ 2012-05-07 19:52 Does anyone know anything about that railway tug that they were using in the mine? I know it is not a car but I'm very curious!

G-MANN ◊ 2012-12-03 21:23 I wouldn't validate the Pontiac Firebird, Austin FX4 (it flashes by as the picture fades in) or unknown horse box (so little of the cab is visible you can't expect it to be identifiable) -- Last edit: 2012-12-03 21:28:39

Robi ◊ 2012-12-03 21:38 I already deleted the Firebird (quite a nice car by the way) and the horse box (I just added it because it was part of the scene, with Zorin-symbols on it), but could we at least keap the FX4, because it's the only London scene in this movie, and there always is an establishing shot with a taxi or a routemaster?

Robi ◊ 2012-12-03 21:51 Movie completed.

G-MANN ◊ 2012-12-03 22:02 robi wrote I already deleted the Firebird (quite a nice car by the way) I'm sure there's plenty of others on the site.

G-MANN ◊ 2012-12-03 22:08 By the way I'm pretty sure that BMW 7 E23 is really an E28 5 series (my dad had one when I was a kid)

Robi ◊ 2012-12-03 23:07 I looked at images of both cars, and I just thought that for a surrounding like Zorin's chateau a 7-series would fit more. My grandfather had one too, it was a very great car.

G-MANN ◊ 2012-12-03 23:14 Seems to have been deleted now anyway.

Robi ◊ 2013-11-12 00:22 Good evening

In a couple of minus, I'll start another try to get HD captures for "Skyfall". Added the Bedford because I always kinda liked that truck.

dsl ◊ 2013-11-12 00:26 Good evening. Agent robi - please remember your main mission is to help dethrone the Crown Vics with Minxes.

Robi ◊ 2013-11-12 00:47 Let's hope that every Minx ever produced was visible in some movie

dsl ◊ 2013-11-12 01:01 I'm still waiting to spot any of my Dad's Minxes, Huskys, Imps, Hunters, Sceptres, Avengers, Rapiers, Chrysler 180s/Alpines/Solaras etc in any film role - they were all Rootes/Chrysler fleet cars.

Robi See Also MI6 :: The Home of James BondA View to a Kill - Wikiquote ◊ 2014-07-10 11:31 That Cadillac Seville, could be the very same car as this:

/vehicle_11657-Cadillac-Seville-1980.html The time of filming (1985/86), and the location (UK) match - I doubt there were that many Cadillac Sevilles in the UK, even in the same colour scheme...

Gag Halfrunt ◊ 2014-07-11 20:11 Where is this Seville? It hasn't got an entry.

Robi ◊ 2014-07-20 11:30 It was not validated, because I think it was too far background.

Gag Halfrunt ◊ 2014-07-20 12:27 Ok. I wanted to see if it was in a UK scene, because if it was in a scene filmed in the USA it clearly wouldn't be the same car as in Mona Lisa.

Robi ◊ 2014-07-21 15:08 It was at a scene filmed in the UK, but set in the US.

Robi ◊ 2014-07-26 10:51 Vehicles from special features:

Cadillac

unknown van

"Castle Air" helicopter

unknown red car

Renault Fuego (US-Spec), also shortly visible in the movie



truckface ◊ 2014-10-06 19:45 The red car in thumb is a Fiat Ritmo.

Robi ◊ 2016-07-08 23:56 Other vehicles: AEC Routemaster

unknown sightseeing bus

1982 Vauxhall Cavalier

unknown

1976 Ford Cortina

1980 Ford Cortina

1978 Kässbohrer Setra S 215 HD (identified by S 415 GT)

1969 Peugeot 504

1982 Peugeot 505 Familiale

1972 Citroën GS Break

1977 Kässbohrer Setra S 212 H (also identified by S 415 GT)

1983 Ford Sierra Break

1979 Renault 16 TX

unknown

1975 Ford Transit (deleted scene)

unknown

1978 Simca Horizon (deleted scene)

1968 Citroën ID/DS

unknown (deleted scene)

1973 Ford Escort

1972 Renault 12 Break

1982 Ford Fiesta

1970 Renault 12

Mercedes-Benz [W123]

1980 Peugeot 504 Pick-Up

unknown

1984 Ford Fiesta

1977 Mercedes-Benz [NG]

1983 Citroën BX

1968 Citroën Dyane

Renault 4

unknown

unknown

1981 Renault Trafic

1980 Renault Fuego

1983 Peugeot 205

1973 Mercedes-Benz S-Klasse

1980 Mercedes-Benz S-Klasse

1981 Peugeot 604

1983 BMW 7

1982 Porsche 944

1980 Ferrari Mondial 8

1983 Mercedes-Benz 190

unknown

1979 Mack Mid-Liner

unknown

unknown

1983 Ford Econoline

unknown

unknown

unknown

unknown

unknown

unknown

unknown

unknown

unknown

1979 Pontiac Firebird

unknown

Mercedes-Benz [W111]

unknown

unknown

unknown

unknown

unknown

unknown

unknown

unknown

Volkswagen unknown

unknown

unknown

unknown

unknown

unknown

unknown

1968 Volkswagen Station Wagon

unknown

unknown

BMW unknown

unknown

unknown

unknown

1979 Ford Econoline

unknown

unknown

unknown

unknown

1969 Chevrolet El Camino

unknown

unknown

unknown

1974 Jeep Cherokee

1980 Cadillac Seville

1978 Chevrolet Camaro

Robi ◊ 2018-10-21 11:37 The snowmobile is a 1977-1984 Ski-Doo Alpine 640ER



Ken S ◊ 2020-01-21 18:21 To answer experiment626 only 7.5 years late, details of the railway can be found at the website of the location: https://www.amberleymuseum.co.uk/

JE77 ◊ 2021-05-30 00:19 I say, add the Firebird.