cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (2024)

G-MANN

2008-10-11 20:13



-- Last edit: 2012-02-27 22:34:43

Robi

2010-11-12 21:49

deleted comment

chicomarx

2011-03-06 00:32

@robi All those background cars don't add anything, in fact they make the page look worse. There were four previous contributors that didn't upload them.

chicomarx

2011-03-06 18:29

So they were just about all validated... There's no point in saying anything.

antp

2011-03-07 11:00

Some are still worth mentioning I think, but not all; indeed validation should have been done in a more "selective" way.
The fact that there were four previous uploaders is not a proof that nothing is missing: no_car, wickey and me added pictures long time ago, when not many background cars were added, and G-MANN is often quite strict about background cars cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (8)

sixcyl

2012-05-06 10:50

Aircraft at:
http://www.impdb.org/index.php?title=A_View_to_a_Kill

experiment 626

2012-05-07 19:52

Does anyone know anything about that railway tug that they were using in the mine? I know it is not a car but I'm very curious!

G-MANN

2012-12-03 21:23

I wouldn't validate the Pontiac Firebird, Austin FX4 (it flashes by as the picture fades in) or unknown horse box (so little of the cab is visible you can't expect it to be identifiable)

-- Last edit: 2012-12-03 21:28:39

Robi

2012-12-03 21:38

I already deleted the Firebird (quite a nice car by the way) and the horse box (I just added it because it was part of the scene, with Zorin-symbols on it), but could we at least keap the FX4, because it's the only London scene in this movie, and there always is an establishing shot with a taxi or a routemaster?

Robi

2012-12-03 21:51

Movie completed.

G-MANN

2012-12-03 22:02

robi wrote I already deleted the Firebird (quite a nice car by the way)

I'm sure there's plenty of others on the site.

G-MANN

2012-12-03 22:08

By the way I'm pretty sure that BMW 7 E23 is really an E28 5 series (my dad had one when I was a kid)

Robi

2012-12-03 23:07

I looked at images of both cars, and I just thought that for a surrounding like Zorin's chateau a 7-series would fit more. My grandfather had one too, it was a very great car.

G-MANN

2012-12-03 23:14

Seems to have been deleted now anyway.

Robi

2013-11-12 00:22

Good evening cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (19)
In a couple of minus, I'll start another try to get HD captures for "Skyfall". Added the Bedford because I always kinda liked that truck.

dsl

2013-11-12 00:26

Good evening. Agent robi - please remember your main mission is to help dethrone the Crown Vics with Minxes.

rjluna2

2013-11-12 00:36

cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (22)

Robi

2013-11-12 00:47

Let's hope that every Minx ever produced was visible in some movie cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (24)

dsl

2013-11-12 01:01

I'm still waiting to spot any of my Dad's Minxes, Huskys, Imps, Hunters, Sceptres, Avengers, Rapiers, Chrysler 180s/Alpines/Solaras etc in any film role - they were all Rootes/Chrysler fleet cars.

Robi

2014-07-10 11:31

That Cadillac Seville, could be the very same car as this:
/vehicle_11657-Cadillac-Seville-1980.html

The time of filming (1985/86), and the location (UK) match - I doubt there were that many Cadillac Sevilles in the UK, even in the same colour scheme...

Gag Halfrunt

2014-07-11 20:11

Where is this Seville? It hasn't got an entry.

Robi

2014-07-20 11:30

It was not validated, because I think it was too far background.

Gag Halfrunt

2014-07-20 12:27

Ok. I wanted to see if it was in a UK scene, because if it was in a scene filmed in the USA it clearly wouldn't be the same car as in Mona Lisa.

Robi

2014-07-21 15:08

It was at a scene filmed in the UK, but set in the US.

-- Last edit: 2014-07-21 15:09:16

Robi

2014-07-26 10:51

Vehicles from special features:
Cadillac

unknown van

"Castle Air" helicopter

unknown red car

Renault Fuego (US-Spec), also shortly visible in the movie

truckface

2014-10-06 19:45

The red car in thumb is a Fiat Ritmo.

Robi

2016-07-08 23:56

Other vehicles:

AEC Routemaster cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (41)

unknown sightseeing bus cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (43)

1982 Vauxhall Cavalier cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (45)

unknown cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (47)

1976 Ford Cortina cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (49)

1980 Ford Cortina cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (51)

1978 Kässbohrer Setra S 215 HD cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (53) (identified by S 415 GT)

1969 Peugeot 504 cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (55)

1982 Peugeot 505 Familiale cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (58)

1972 Citroën GS Break cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (60)

1977 Kässbohrer Setra S 212 H cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (62) (also identified by S 415 GT)

1983 Ford Sierra Break cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (64)

1979 Renault 16 TX cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (66)

unknown cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (68)

1975 Ford Transit cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (70) (deleted scene)

unknown cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (72)

1978 Simca Horizon cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (74) (deleted scene)

1968 Citroën ID/DS cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (76)

unknown cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (79) (deleted scene)

1973 Ford Escort cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (81)

1972 Renault 12 Break cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (84)

1982 Ford Fiesta cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (86)

1970 Renault 12 cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (89)

Mercedes-Benz [W123] cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (91)

1980 Peugeot 504 Pick-Up cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (93)

unknown cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (95)

1984 Ford Fiesta cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (97)

1977 Mercedes-Benz [NG] cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (100)

1983 Citroën BX cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (102)

1968 Citroën Dyane cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (104)

Renault 4 cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (106)

unknown cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (108)

unknown cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (111)

1981 Renault Trafic cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (115)

1980 Renault Fuego cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (117)

1983 Peugeot 205 cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (119)

1973 Mercedes-Benz S-Klasse cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (121)

1980 Mercedes-Benz S-Klasse cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (123)

1981 Peugeot 604 cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (126)

1983 BMW 7 cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (129)

1982 Porsche 944 cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (131)

1980 Ferrari Mondial 8 cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (133)

1983 Mercedes-Benz 190 cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (135)

unknown cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (137)

1979 Mack Mid-Liner cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (139)

unknown cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (141)

unknown cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (144)

1983 Ford Econoline cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (146)

unknown cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (148)

unknown cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (150)

unknown cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (152)

unknown cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (154)

unknown cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (156)

unknown cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (158)

unknown cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (160)

unknown cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (162)

unknown cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (164)

1979 Pontiac Firebird cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (166)

unknown cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (168)

Mercedes-Benz [W111] cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (170)

unknown cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (172)

unknown cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (174)

unknown cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (176)

unknown cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (178)

unknown cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (180)

unknown cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (182)

unknown cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (184)

unknown cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (186)

Volkswagen unknown cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (188)

unknown cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (190)

unknown cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (192)

unknown cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (194)

unknown cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (196)

unknown cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (199)

unknown cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (202)

1968 Volkswagen Station Wagon cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (204)

unknown cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (206)

unknown cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (208)

BMW unknown cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (210)

unknown cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (212)

unknown cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (214)

unknown cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (216)

1979 Ford Econoline cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (218)

unknown cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (220)

unknown cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (222)

unknown cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (224)

unknown cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (226)

1969 Chevrolet El Camino cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (229)

unknown cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (231)

unknown cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (233)

unknown cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (235)

1974 Jeep Cherokee cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (237)

1980 Cadillac Seville cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (239)

1978 Chevrolet Camaro cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (241)

-- Last edit: 2020-11-25 20:11:20

Robi

2018-10-21 11:37

The snowmobile is a 1977-1984 Ski-Doo Alpine 640ER cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (244)cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (245)

Ken S

2020-01-21 18:21

To answer experiment626 only 7.5 years late, details of the railway can be found at the website of the location: https://www.amberleymuseum.co.uk/

JE77

2021-05-30 00:19

I say, add the Firebird.

SixtiesSwing

2022-07-15 06:32

My guess is that this is a circa 1976 Honda Civic that must have been part of the production company because it seems to make a couple of appearances.
https://pics.imcdb.org/3985/iadt_auto14.jpg
https://pics.imcdb.org/3985/iadt_auto33.jpg
https://pics.imcdb.org/3985/iadt_auto34.jpg

This looks like it might be a 1980 Chevrolet Monza
https://pics.imcdb.org/3985/iadt_auto31.jpg
https://pics.imcdb.org/3985/iadt_auto32.jpg

This is a 1980 to 1985 Chevrolet Citation four door hatchback
https://pics.imcdb.org/3985/iadt_auto18.jpg

This looks to be a 1977 to 1979 B-Body GM car, possibly an Oldsmobile Delta 88, Pontiac Catalina or Bonneville (missing its fender skirts), or a Buick LeSabre. Honestly, my instinct is that this is a Pontiac Bonneville sans skirts or possibly a Catalina.
https://pics.imcdb.org/3985/iadt_auto35.jpg

-- Last edit: 2022-07-15 06:45:11

