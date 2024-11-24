cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles (2024)

G-MANN
The fact that there were four previous uploaders is not a proof that nothing is missing: no_car, wickey and me added pictures long time ago, when not many background cars were added, and G-MANN is often quite strict about background cars
I'm sure there's plenty of others on the site.
In a couple of minus, I'll start another try to get HD captures for "Skyfall". Added the Bedford because I always kinda liked that truck.
/vehicle_11657-Cadillac-Seville-1980.html
The time of filming (1985/86), and the location (UK) match - I doubt there were that many Cadillac Sevilles in the UK, even in the same colour scheme...
Cadillac
unknown van
"Castle Air" helicopter
unknown red car
Renault Fuego (US-Spec), also shortly visible in the movie
AEC Routemaster
unknown sightseeing bus
1982 Vauxhall Cavalier
unknown
1976 Ford Cortina
1980 Ford Cortina
1978 Kässbohrer Setra S 215 HD (identified by S 415 GT)
1969 Peugeot 504
1982 Peugeot 505 Familiale
1972 Citroën GS Break
1977 Kässbohrer Setra S 212 H (also identified by S 415 GT)
1983 Ford Sierra Break
1979 Renault 16 TX
unknown
1975 Ford Transit (deleted scene)
unknown
1978 Simca Horizon (deleted scene)
1968 Citroën ID/DS
unknown (deleted scene)
1973 Ford Escort
1972 Renault 12 Break
1982 Ford Fiesta
1970 Renault 12
Mercedes-Benz [W123]
1980 Peugeot 504 Pick-Up
unknown
1984 Ford Fiesta
1977 Mercedes-Benz [NG]
1983 Citroën BX
1968 Citroën Dyane
Renault 4
unknown
unknown
1981 Renault Trafic
1980 Renault Fuego
1983 Peugeot 205
1973 Mercedes-Benz S-Klasse
1980 Mercedes-Benz S-Klasse
1981 Peugeot 604
1983 BMW 7
1982 Porsche 944
1980 Ferrari Mondial 8
1983 Mercedes-Benz 190
unknown
1979 Mack Mid-Liner
unknown
unknown
1983 Ford Econoline
unknown
unknown
unknown
unknown
unknown
unknown
unknown
unknown
unknown
1979 Pontiac Firebird
unknown
Mercedes-Benz [W111]
unknown
unknown
unknown
unknown
unknown
unknown
unknown
unknown
Volkswagen unknown
unknown
unknown
unknown
unknown
unknown
unknown
1968 Volkswagen Station Wagon
unknown
unknown
BMW unknown
unknown
unknown
unknown
1979 Ford Econoline
unknown
unknown
unknown
unknown
1969 Chevrolet El Camino
unknown
unknown
unknown
1974 Jeep Cherokee
1980 Cadillac Seville
1978 Chevrolet Camaro -- Last edit: 2020-11-25 20:11:20
https://pics.imcdb.org/3985/iadt_auto14.jpg
https://pics.imcdb.org/3985/iadt_auto33.jpg
https://pics.imcdb.org/3985/iadt_auto34.jpg
This looks like it might be a 1980 Chevrolet Monza
https://pics.imcdb.org/3985/iadt_auto31.jpg
https://pics.imcdb.org/3985/iadt_auto32.jpg
This is a 1980 to 1985 Chevrolet Citation four door hatchback
https://pics.imcdb.org/3985/iadt_auto18.jpg
This looks to be a 1977 to 1979 B-Body GM car, possibly an Oldsmobile Delta 88, Pontiac Catalina or Bonneville (missing its fender skirts), or a Buick LeSabre. Honestly, my instinct is that this is a Pontiac Bonneville sans skirts or possibly a Catalina. -- Last edit: 2022-07-15 06:45:11
https://pics.imcdb.org/3985/iadt_auto35.jpg
-- Last edit: 2022-07-15 06:45:11