Die G-Shock-Kollektion ist recht umfangreich und gliedert sich auf dem europäischen Markt in insgesamt 8 Linien. Die wohl bekanntesten Varianten finden Sie in den Reihen Master of G, Classic, Squad und The Origin. In letzterer befinden sich die Modelle im sogenannten Square-Format, wie es erstmal 1983 vorgestellt wurden. In der Kollektion Baby-G finden Sie teils recht farbenfrohe Uhren, die auch für Damen geeignet sind. Als einer der führenden Konzerne auf dem Elektroniksektor ist Casio ein Unternehmen, das praktisch alle Bauteile selbst entwickelt und herstellt.

The G-Shock DW-6600 watch is an all-time lightweight classic that is trusted by military personnel from around the globe. This model is shock protective, water resistant up to 100-meters of water, and has a 2 year battery life.

G-Shock takes the concept a step further by adding additional rugged features and elevating build quality. With G-Shock, expect a higher quality crystal (hard mineral or better) than the easily scratched resin crystal found in the standard Casio watches.

MTG Casio watches, particularly from the G Shock line, are renowned for their resilience and cutting-edge features, often leading to their high price tags. These watches incorporate premium materials such as sapphire crystal, titanium, and DLC coatings, ensuring they stand up to rigorous use.

Time in space is precious, and several time-keeping devices help the astronauts stay on their schedule of tasks. One of the most popular timepieces in the Space Shuttle era was the durable Casio G-Shock (gravitational shock) wristwatch with stopwatch feature and countdown timer.

The four G-Shock models in question are the DW-5600E-1V, DW-6600-1V, DW-6900-1V, and DW-9052-1V. (The DW-6600-1V referred to may possibly be the DW-6600E-1V, DW-6600C-1V, or DW-6600-1VZ.)

The G-Shock then was conceived as a watch which would have "triple 10" resistance, meaning it would have a battery life of 10 years, have a water resistance of 10 bar and could survive a fall of 10 meters.

G Shock watches are known to last a lifetime, but the bands wear out after prolonged use. To replace them, place the watch facing downwards on a soft cloth, unhook the spring bars located at the base of each strap. Some models have the bars covered while others are exposed.

Today, G-Shock watches continue to be a popular choice for many in the hip-hop and rap community, with collaborations with artists such as Eminem and Wu-Tang Clan. Their cultural significance has helped keep the brand relevant and popular among a wide range of consumers.

G-shock is an abbreviation for Gravitational-Shock and refers to the absolute G-SHOCK toughness.

Currently, the G-Shock premium line, including the MR-G series, largely sells watches for $2,000-$7,000. Its limited edition and special collaboration models can sell for upward of $10,000.

The crystal oscillator and other critical parts inside the module are guarded individually by cushioning material. Any strong shock to the watch causes immediate distortion of the cushioning inside the module, preventing contact failure and malfunction.

Tag Heuer Carrera only made 2,012 1887 SpaceXChronograph timepieces. The Chronograph is inspired by the 2915A and has an image of the Friendship 7 spacecraft used for that mission on the dial and display case back.

On the other wrist was a Rolex watch. Usually, the watches were Rolex GMT Masters or Rolex Datejust watches.

The Luminox Navy SEAL Series is a renowned line of durable, highly visible watches, purpose-built for military use and favored by Navy SEALs. Luminox itself has a long-standing relationship with Navy SEALs, offering watches with superior luminescence and robust construction.

The G-Shock Frogman is a special line of G-Shock watches specifically designed for diving and water sports. With its exceptional water resistance, diving-specific functions, and durable construction, the Frogman series continues to be a popular choice for professional divers and water sports enthusiasts.

One Special Forces unit I met in the Gulf issued members with Rolex Pro-Hunter Submariners. They had big budgets. The UK SAS are issued with Nite MX10 watches, although this is not officially acknowledged.