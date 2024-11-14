CASIO G-SHOCK Watches at low prices • uhrcenter Shop (2024)

G-Shock stands for absolute toughness. Casio G-Shock watches embody ultimate coolness. In short: the G-Shock wristwatches from Casio are truly a cult. G-Shock rocks – for around 40 years now. Ever since, the Casio G-Shock collection has been delighting the fittest trendsetters, the sportiest hipsters and everyone else with plenty of style with distinctive edges, irresistible durability and great innovations. Under the ultra-tough shell of the Casio G-Shock men's watches there is often cutting-edge technology. G-Shock watches for men have always been extremely extreme: extremely boldly designed, extremely well equipped and extremely reliable even under the most extreme conditions. For all technophile, truly tough and really cool guys a Casio G-Shock watch is therefore definitely still a must-have.

Cult watches of the coolest kind: Casio G-Shock

The Casio G-Shock collection is essentially about three things: toughness, coolness and technical innovations. Fans of the hip, ultra-hard G-Shock models appreciate the enormous robustness, unusual designs and many functions of a Casio G-Shock watch. Since 1983 the first G-Shock saw the light of day, Casio has always remained true to its original ideal: to create indestructible watches of incomparable coolness. Admittedly, coolness wasn't in the foreground at the beginning. However, it should soon become an integral part of the G-Shock philosophy.

Casio G-Shock – a success story

The G-Shock legend starts with the bold dream of Casio engineer Kikuo Ibe. When one day his valuable pocket watch fell to the ground and was completely destroyed, this was a dramatic experience for him. From then on, Ibe aspired to build an indestructible watch. At the beginning of the 1980s, his dream was all the more daring, as wristwatches were classically considered fragile jewellery. At most, higher-priced watches were shock-resistant at that time. Ibe's starting point was the so-called Triple 10 concept. According to this, the new watch should have three properties: a battery life of 10 years, water resistance up to 10 bar, shock resistance if dropped from 10 metres.

The G-Shock revolution

When Ibe saw a child playing with a rubber ball, the decisive idea came to his mind: however strong the impact, the internal workings of the bouncing ball remain completely unaffected. This knowledge led to the development of the legendary G-Shock protection. The movement, which was stored in a hollowly designed case in a manner akin to floating, was an ingenious innovation. All parts that are important for the function of the watch were padded for shock absorption. In addition, the stainless steel case of the Casio quartz watches was already then usually coated with resin. But it wasn't just the shock resistance of the Casio G-Shock men's watches that was revolutionary. Apart from that, even the first G-Shock model, the DW-5000C-1A, was water resistant up to 20 bar, anti-magnetic and temperature and vibration-resistant – all of this with a battery life of around 10 years and at an astonishingly low price. As extremely robust, multi-purpose watches affordable for everyone, the Casio G-Shock wristwatches revolutionized the market at that time as a completely new segment.

Casio G-Shock: tough watches with many functions

G-Shock watches met the needs of modern lifestyle and were able to cope with the most extreme demands. Soon there were G-Shock watches for a wide variety of sports and areas of professional use. From cops or GIs to divers or climbers to skaters and hip-hoppers, almost everyone wore a G-Shock. The G-Shock collection is still one of the most versatile from Casio. Adventurers looking for water resistant outdoor men's watches with solar drive will not only find them among the Casio Pro Trek outdoor watches – a G-Shock Mudmaster is also ideal. Equally, military specialists definitely go for a Master of G men's watch: hard-wearing G-Shock digital watches with an illuminated display are just as suited as a high-quality radio-controlled solar chronograph. A Casio G-Shock watch is perfect for tough professionals – even on the most extreme missions.

G-Shock rocks!

Of course, smart trendsetters also boost their style with a Casio G-Shock. A G-Squad men's watch with Bluetooth or a G-Shock Classic men's watch are strong fashion statements. Casio celebrates the iconic G-Shock design in a particularly impressive way with the retro look of the The Origin and G-Shock Classic series. Discover Casio men's watches with the original G-Shock look at uhrcenter.de. Many are available immediately. Casio cultivates the hip image of the G-Shock models with worldwide “friends” of the men's watches. These brand ambassadors embody the original Gshock spirit. Whether rapper, surfer or fashion designer: everyone of them loves G-Shock – and lives the values of the cult watches. Coolness is also a lifestyle for all friends of the Casio Baby-G collection.

Buy cheap G-Shock watches in the uhrcenter online shop

With a Casio G-Shock watch you show your individual profile, a G-Shock men's watch underlines your style – whether you wear a G-Shock Classic or prefer a Casio G-Squad or G-Lide watch. uhrcenter.de is an authorized Casio Premium Partner. Our range of available Casio wristwatches is imposingly large. Would you like to buy G-Shock watches online? Contact our customer service to find out whether your G-Shock men's watch is available. We are happy to advise you and are there for you even after the delivery.

How much is the cheapest G-Shock?

G-Shock watches vary in price depending on the model and features. Basic models start around P6,000.00, while more advanced models can cost over P10,000. Special edition models can also be quite expensive, like MTG or Master of G and G-shock Mudmaster.

How can you tell the difference between real and fake G Shock watches?

A genuine G-Shock watch will always have the manufacturer's name 'Casio' appear on the face of the watch alongside the brand's signature name G-Shock appearing on the dial or the bezel. Check to see that both names appear somewhere on the watch's face as an indicator that your G-Shock watch is an original product.

How long do Casio G shocks last?

G Shock watches are known to last a lifetime, but the bands wear out after prolonged use. To replace them, place the watch facing downwards on a soft cloth, unhook the spring bars located at the base of each strap. Some models have the bars covered while others are exposed.

Which is better G-Shock or Casio watch?

G-Shock takes the concept a step further by adding additional rugged features and elevating build quality. With G-Shock, expect a higher quality crystal (hard mineral or better) than the easily scratched resin crystal found in the standard Casio watches.

Why are Casio G Shock so expensive?

MTG Casio watches, particularly from the G Shock line, are renowned for their resilience and cutting-edge features, often leading to their high price tags. These watches incorporate premium materials such as sapphire crystal, titanium, and DLC coatings, ensuring they stand up to rigorous use.

Which is the cheapest G class?

Mercedes-Benz G-Class price starts at ₹ 2.55 Cr and top model price goes upto ₹ 4 Cr. G-Class is offered in 3 variants - the base model of G-Class is 400d Adventure Edition and the top model Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG G 63 Grand Edition.

Are any G-Shocks made in China?

Casio's G-Shock Movements are “Made in Japan” however, some models are Cased or Assembled in Thailand or in China. The Higher-end models like the G-Steel, MT-G, MR-G, etc. are Completely “Made in Japan”. G-shock is made by Casio which is a Japan Company.

What is the difference between OEM and original G-Shock?

OEM's (if true) are items manufactured by the same company who manufactures the original using the same materials, but QA may differ. Fakes are manufactured by a different company that has copied products manufactured by another.

Can you replace the battery on a G-SHOCK?

Leave battery replacement up to your original retailer or authorized CASIO service center. Have the battery replaced only with the type specified in the “Specifications”. Use of a different battery type can cause malfunction.

How long do cheap shocks last?

Generally, shocks and struts wear out every 50,000-100,000 miles. If you're a more aggressive driver and/or frequently drive on rough roads, they will wear out faster.

How much does it cost to replace a Casio watch battery?

A Casio watch battery replacement starts from £14.95. This will include resealing and pressure testing. Prices all does depend on the model of the watch. As all watches have different requirements.

What is so special about G-Shock?

The G-Shock then was conceived as a watch which would have "triple 10" resistance, meaning it would have a battery life of 10 years, have a water resistance of 10 bar and could survive a fall of 10 meters. A team of three individuals was selected by Ibe which was known as "team tough".

What watches are similar to G-Shock?

Casio has been the best G-Shock alternative watch of all time and the Pro Trek edition is an excellent choice. This series is designed specifically for outdoor enthusiasts and adventurers, offering a range of features that make it ideal for activities like hiking, climbing, and trekking.

Why is G-Shock so special?

The G-Shock then was conceived as a watch which would have "triple 10" resistance, meaning it would have a battery life of 10 years, have a water resistance of 10 bar and could survive a fall of 10 meters.

How much is the G-Shock 2100 full metal?

Casio NEW GShock Full-Metal Copper GM-B2100GD-5A for R9 256 for sale from a Trusted Seller on Chrono24.

Is G-Shock a good brand?

Value for Money. Considering their unparalleled toughness, accuracy, reliability and practicality, investing in a G-Shock watch guarantees a long-lasting timepiece that will serve you well for years to come.

Are G shocks still trendy?

Today, G-Shock watches continue to be a popular choice for many in the hip-hop and rap community, with collaborations with artists such as Eminem and Wu-Tang Clan. Their cultural significance has helped keep the brand relevant and popular among a wide range of consumers.

