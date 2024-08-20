CASIO G-SHOCK Watches at low prices • uhrcenter Shop (2024)

G-Shock stands for absolute toughness. Casio G-Shock watches embody ultimate coolness. In short: the G-Shock wristwatches from Casio are truly a cult. G-Shock rocks – for around 40 years now. Ever since, the Casio G-Shock collection has been delighting the fittest trendsetters, the sportiest hipsters and everyone else with plenty of style with distinctive edges, irresistible durability and great innovations. Under the ultra-tough shell of the Casio G-Shock men's watches there is often cutting-edge technology. G-Shock watches for men have always been extremely extreme: extremely boldly designed, extremely well equipped and extremely reliable even under the most extreme conditions. For all technophile, truly tough and really cool guys a Casio G-Shock watch is therefore definitely still a must-have.

Cult watches of the coolest kind: Casio G-Shock

The Casio G-Shock collection is essentially about three things: toughness, coolness and technical innovations. Fans of the hip, ultra-hard G-Shock models appreciate the enormous robustness, unusual designs and many functions of a Casio G-Shock watch. Since 1983 the first G-Shock saw the light of day, Casio has always remained true to its original ideal: to create indestructible watches of incomparable coolness. Admittedly, coolness wasn't in the foreground at the beginning. However, it should soon become an integral part of the G-Shock philosophy.

Casio G-Shock – a success story

The G-Shock legend starts with the bold dream of Casio engineer Kikuo Ibe. When one day his valuable pocket watch fell to the ground and was completely destroyed, this was a dramatic experience for him. From then on, Ibe aspired to build an indestructible watch. At the beginning of the 1980s, his dream was all the more daring, as wristwatches were classically considered fragile jewellery. At most, higher-priced watches were shock-resistant at that time. Ibe's starting point was the so-called Triple 10 concept. According to this, the new watch should have three properties: a battery life of 10 years, water resistance up to 10 bar, shock resistance if dropped from 10 metres.

The G-Shock revolution

When Ibe saw a child playing with a rubber ball, the decisive idea came to his mind: however strong the impact, the internal workings of the bouncing ball remain completely unaffected. This knowledge led to the development of the legendary G-Shock protection. The movement, which was stored in a hollowly designed case in a manner akin to floating, was an ingenious innovation. All parts that are important for the function of the watch were padded for shock absorption. In addition, the stainless steel case of the Casio quartz watches was already then usually coated with resin. But it wasn't just the shock resistance of the Casio G-Shock men's watches that was revolutionary. Apart from that, even the first G-Shock model, the DW-5000C-1A, was water resistant up to 20 bar, anti-magnetic and temperature and vibration-resistant – all of this with a battery life of around 10 years and at an astonishingly low price. As extremely robust, multi-purpose watches affordable for everyone, the Casio G-Shock wristwatches revolutionized the market at that time as a completely new segment.

Casio G-Shock: tough watches with many functions

G-Shock watches met the needs of modern lifestyle and were able to cope with the most extreme demands. Soon there were G-Shock watches for a wide variety of sports and areas of professional use. From cops or GIs to divers or climbers to skaters and hip-hoppers, almost everyone wore a G-Shock. The G-Shock collection is still one of the most versatile from Casio. Adventurers looking for water resistant outdoor men's watches with solar drive will not only find them among the Casio Pro Trek outdoor watches – a G-Shock Mudmaster is also ideal. Equally, military specialists definitely go for a Master of G men's watch: hard-wearing G-Shock digital watches with an illuminated display are just as suited as a high-quality radio-controlled solar chronograph. A Casio G-Shock watch is perfect for tough professionals – even on the most extreme missions.

G-Shock rocks!

Of course, smart trendsetters also boost their style with a Casio G-Shock. A G-Squad men's watch with Bluetooth or a G-Shock Classic men's watch are strong fashion statements. Casio celebrates the iconic G-Shock design in a particularly impressive way with the retro look of the The Origin and G-Shock Classic series. Discover Casio men's watches with the original G-Shock look at uhrcenter.de. Many are available immediately. Casio cultivates the hip image of the G-Shock models with worldwide “friends” of the men's watches. These brand ambassadors embody the original Gshock spirit. Whether rapper, surfer or fashion designer: everyone of them loves G-Shock – and lives the values of the cult watches. Coolness is also a lifestyle for all friends of the Casio Baby-G collection.

Buy cheap G-Shock watches in the uhrcenter online shop

With a Casio G-Shock watch you show your individual profile, a G-Shock men's watch underlines your style – whether you wear a G-Shock Classic or prefer a Casio G-Squad or G-Lide watch. uhrcenter.de is an authorized Casio Premium Partner. Our range of available Casio wristwatches is imposingly large. Would you like to buy G-Shock watches online? Contact our customer service to find out whether your G-Shock men's watch is available. We are happy to advise you and are there for you even after the delivery.