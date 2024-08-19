Cavalli Residential Flat Arabian Peninsula (2024)

The mercurial decline and climb of the Cavalli brand have shown us that anything can happen within a span of a few months. From filing for bankruptcy in early 2019 to being acquired by Dubai-based Vision Investment Company, owned by Damac Properties Group, in October of the same year, the Cavalli brand has indeed seen both ends of the spectrum. It is now in the spotlight once again in the form of an architectural saga of sorts- a $545m luxury Dubai tower to revive the luxury brand. The Cavalli tower will flaunt no less than 70-storey in Dubai Marina, scheduled to begin next year. Let us take a look at yet another grand addition to the extravagant Dubai- Hussain Sajwani, affluent founder and chairman of Dubai-based Damac Properties, has set aside $545 million to revive his newly acquired brand Cavalli. He said, “I am committed to rebuilding the Cavalli brand, to relaunching it on key markets.” He continued, “We are ready to invest as much as needed.”