Cavalli Residential Flat Arabian Peninsula (2024)

28 nov 2022 · The Project located is close to iconic Burj Khalifa with Modern Arabian architecture, which are surrounded by lush green grounds. The total ...
DAMAC CAVALLI COUTURE WATER CANAL PRICE DUBAI Damac Cavalli Couture is a an upcoming luxury branded residential apartments project from Damac Properties located at Dubai Water Canal Dubai United Arab Emirates. Cavalli Couture project offers 3 and 4 Bedrooms apartments of sizes ranging between 4,300 sft to 8,750 sft , also the residential apartments comes
Damac Bay is the ideal home where sun and sea meet luxury, featuring beautiful branded residences by Cavalli, a renowned Italian fashion designer. Choose from ...
Highlights Price starting from AED 2.9M 80/20 Payment Plan Handover: 2027 Private Beach Access Most profitable rental gain in Dubai Branded
Beach and Palm facing luxury designer apartments in Dubai Marina! Overlooking the Palm and crafted to take your breath away, this architectural masterpiece is ...
21 jan 2024 · The project offers One, Two and Three BHK flats for sale in Dubai United Arab Emirates. This is an under construction off-plan housing project ...
DAMAC BAY 2 DAMAC BAY 2 BY CAVALLI APARTMENTS HARBOUR DUBAI Damac Bay 2 by Cavalli is a new launch Braded Luxury Residential apartment property for sale in Dubai Harbour, Marina United Arab Emirates.
The luxury complex offers spacious villas with 6-7 bedrooms, with property sizes ranging from a very spacious 11,317 sq. ft to a huge 17,531 sq. ft. The multi- ...
Villas in the Cavalli Estates community in DAMAC Hills, Dubai. Developer DAMAC Properties offers units for sale at favourable prices.
DAMAC Cavalli Tower in Dubai Marina in collaboration with world famous fashion designer Roberto Cavalli. offers 1 to 3-bedroom apartments.
Apartments in this ultra-luxurious complex come with 1, 2, and 3 bedrooms. Renowned architect Roberto Cavalli created these lavish homes. A breathtaking setting ...
28 sep 2021 · Sweeping views of the Arabian ... The spectacular Cavalli Tower will take four years to complete, and the pricing for the Cavalli Tower apartments ...
The mercurial decline and climb of the Cavalli brand have shown us that anything can happen within a span of a few months. From filing for bankruptcy in early 2019 to being acquired by Dubai-based Vision Investment Company, owned by Damac Properties Group, in October of the same year, the Cavalli brand has indeed seen both ends of the spectrum. It is now in the spotlight once again in the form of an architectural saga of sorts- a $545m luxury Dubai tower to revive the luxury brand. The Cavalli tower will flaunt no less than 70-storey in Dubai Marina, scheduled to begin next year. Let us take a look at yet another grand addition to the extravagant Dubai- Hussain Sajwani, affluent founder and chairman of Dubai-based Damac Properties, has set aside $545 million to revive his newly acquired brand Cavalli. He said, “I am committed to rebuilding the Cavalli brand, to relaunching it on key markets.” He continued, “We are ready to invest as much as needed.”