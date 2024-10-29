Cavinder twins reach March Madness Sweet 16 after transfer (2024)

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Women’s basketball practice at Miami had been over for 30 minutes. Most of the coaches were gone. Almost all the players were gone. The scoreboard had long been turned off.

The Cavinder twins were still working.

Haley and Hanna Cavinder made their way around the 3-point arc, one shooting, then the other, over and over with a couple male practice players rebounding. The guys didn’t have to do much, since most every shot went through the net with a soft swish.

“What nobody knows about the twins,” Miami coach Katie Meier said, “is that they’re gym rats.”

Sweet 16 bound gym rats, that is, after ninth-seeded Miami upset No. 1 seed Indiana in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Monday. The Hurricanes face No. 4 seed Villanova on Friday.

The twins are major influencers with 4.4 million followers on TikTok alone, two of the bigger stars of the NIL era in college athletics, a pair of 22-year-olds who didn’t set out to get famous through short videos. They’re as serious about basketball as they are just about anything else, though that isn’t always noticed by those in the comment section.

“I’m not going to sit here and say that it hasn’t frustrated me. It has,” said Haley Cavinder, the older twin by two minutes. “I feel like coming in, you have to prove that. But that comes with it. I think people will paint you how they want to paint you. And if I’m known as an influencer and being successful, then that’s fine with me.”

RELATED COVERAGE

Unintended consequences: How NIL in college sports has raised questions about nonprofits

Who is getting paid and how in the landmark settlement of NCAA antitrust cases

See Also
The Stunning Transformation Of The Cavinder Twins - Nicki Swift

Haley Cavinder leads the Hurricanes in scoring, averaging 12.6 points per game. Hanna Cavinder plays off the bench, averaging 4.0 points and is fourth on the team in 3-pointers made.

They came to Miami after playing three seasons at Fresno State, making the decision to transfer last spring with the goal of making the NCAA Tournament. When the NIL era started on July 1, 2021, and NCAA rules began allowing athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness, the Cavinders were among the first stars: Boost Mobile signed them immediately, touting the deal with a giant advertisement in New York’s Times Square, and many other deals followed.

Put bluntly, they were millionaires before coming to Miami. Success had already found them, and would have kept finding them no matter where they played. And they freely acknowledge that Miami had obvious advantages when they were transferring: phenomenal weather, family ties to the area and they immediately loved the campus.

“I’m not going to sit here and lie. Haley and I were perfectly fine at Fresno with NIL,” Hanna Cavinder said. “Perfectly fine. I didn’t transfer for NIL. We didn’t need to. I’m just going to put that out there and I’m trying to say that in the most humble way possible. Does the marketplace in Miami help? Yes. I’m not going to sit here and deny that either. I’m not stupid. But at the end of the day, I came here for basketball, came here to play on Saturday and be in March Madness. That was our goal. That’s why we trained so hard in the gym.”

The year at Miami has not always been easy.

Their recruitment was instantly scrutinized and led to Meier missing the first three games of this season through a university-imposed suspension that was handed down in anticipation of NCAA sanctions. Last month, Miami was placed one year of probation after the school and the NCAA agreed that coaches arranged impermissible contact between a booster and the Cavinders.

The twins did nothing wrong. Their eligibility was not jeopardized. But they were in the headlines anyway.

“I was in archaeology class and got a nice notification (on Twitter),” Haley Cavinder said. “I try not to react based off of emotion. We both knew we never did anything wrong. In that instance, when that happened, I was like, ‘Here we go.’”

Added Hanna Cavinder: “If you really know what happened and you actually read different articles and understand the basketball world, nothing was done that was wrong. It’s right there in front of you. But it’s the people that don’t really understand and just see the story and it’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, they’re in trouble.’”

After the NCAA ruling, the Cavinders responded — fittingly — on TikTok with a 15-second statement that asked “dear NCAA, scared that female athletes have value?”

It got 2.2 million views and more than 100,000 likes. That’s an average day for the twins: Their TikToks alone have been liked more than 130 million times.

“The thing is, NIL, it’s a controversial topic to begin with,” Haley Cavinder said. “It’s new. A lot of people don’t understand it. A lot of older people don’t understand it. So with that, there’s already opinions. Hanna and I are trailblazers of it and that’s what comes with it.”

Their rise to fame started during the pandemic, out of boredom. Their TikTok videos, mostly dancing, went viral. They became stars, the timing was right with NIL about to happen, and they’ve reaped the benefits.

What makes Meier and teammates appreciate them is the work. They might have photo shoots or interviews or other responsibilities outside of class, but basketball never gets cheated. Haley has the better stats on the court; “nobody will outwork her,” Hanna said. And Hanna has the better mindset when it comes to taking advantage of the 24 hours in a day; “it’s like she’s my manager. My twinager,” Haley said.

They have been inseparable. That may soon end in the basketball sense. Haley Cavinder will play at Miami next season and take advantage of an extra year of eligibility; Hanna Cavinder isn’t sure if she will continue playing.

“There’s nobody closer to me than Haley in the world,” Hanna Cavinder said. “I love basketball. I ride or die basketball. I’ve given basketball so much of my life. And sometimes I’m like, I just want to breathe. I have to go back and weigh out my pros and cons.”

No matter what happens with basketball, the TikToks will continue. Their work together will continue. Their shared entrepreneurship will continue.

“I’m going to do what’s best for me,” Haley Cavinder said, “and I want what’s best for her.”

And with that, they were off. The Sweet 16 awaits. The Cavinder twins have more work to do.

___

AP March Madness coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Cavinder twins reach March Madness Sweet 16 after transfer (2024)

FAQs

Are the Cavinder twins signed to WWE? ›

The Cavinder twins signed with WWE in 2021 as part of the company's new “Next In Line” (NIL) program. This initiative allowed college athletes to monetize their name and likeness, while also providing a pipeline for future WWE Superstars.

Learn More Now
Are the Cavinder twins going to the WWE? ›

Hanna and Haley Cavinder were announced as members of WWE's inaugural NI class in December 2021. In April, the college basketball stars announced that they were forgoing their fifth year of NCAA eligibility. They started to train at the WWE Performance Center, and the duo appeared on the June 6 episode of WWE NXT.

Get More Info Here
Who is the sweet 16 in NCAA? ›

Who's in the Sweet 16?
  • Alabama Crimson Tide.
  • Arizona Wildcats.
  • Clemson Tigers.
  • Creighton Bluejays.
  • Duke Blue Devils.
  • Gonzaga Bulldogs.
  • Houston Cougars.
  • Illinois Fighting Illini.
May 30, 2024

Get More Info Here
Do the Cavinder twins have another year of eligibility? ›

They still have a final season of eligibility because of the NCAA ruling that restored a year of eligibility to all athletes who went through a pandemic-affected season. Haley Cavinder has 2,065 career points and averaged 12.2 points per game in 2022-23, which led that Miami team.

See More
Who are the twins in WWE now? ›

“You're just sleeping with one and the other one you're not, but you're fully in a relationship with them." Along with Twin Love, the twins host The Nikki and Brie Show podcast, plan on opening a tasting room in Napa, California for their Bonita Bonita Wine brand and continue to focus on raising their kids.

Find Out More
How much do the Cavinder twins make from NIL? ›

Cavinder twins' NIL deals, net worth

The duo is nearing $2 million in NIL deals, according to Forbes, and more is undoubtedly on the way. They are at $1.7 million annually. Their overall NIL ranks are 32nd and 33rd in the nation, and they're first and second in the women's rankings.

Find Out More
Who are the twins sisters in WWE? ›

The Bella Twins were an American professional wrestling tag team that performed in WWE and consisted of identical twin sisters Brie Bella and Nikki Bella. Each of the Bella Twins are former WWE Divas Champions.

See Details
Who are the twins brother in WWE? ›

The Usos were an American professional wrestling tag team consisting of twin brothers Joshua and Jonathan Fatu, better known as Jey and Jimmy Uso, signed with the WWE.

Continue Reading
Are the Cavinder twins any good? ›

Haley, the 2021 Mountain West player of the year, earned second-team All-ACC honors in 2022-23, averaging 12.2 points and 4.9 rebounds per game, while Hanna averaged 3.8 points per game in a reserve role in her first season in Coral Gables.

Show Me More
Who is going to Sweet 16 2024? ›

All four No. 1 seeds — the North Carolina Tar Heels, the Connecticut Huskies, the Houston Cougars and the Purdue Boilermakers — made it to the Sweet 16. The lowest seed that was still competing as of Thursday is the No. 11 seed North Carolina State Wolfpack.

Explore More

What Big 12 teams made the Sweet 16? ›

The Big 12 produced eight NCAA tournament teams and has two in the Sweet 16 — Houston and Iowa State. Same for the SEC, which saw Alabama and Tennessee advance after the league secured eight bids. The conference's poor showing included another early exit from marquee program Kentucky.

Get More Info Here
Why is it called Sweet 16? ›

How did the Sweet 16 get its name? It's believed that CBS commentators originally started using the term in the late 1980s after the NCAA tournament expanded to 64 teams. But before that, the Sweet 16 was often used for state high school basketball tournaments.

View Details
Is Cavinder not at TCU? ›

One day after Hanna Cavinder revealed she was returning to the Hurricanes, twin sister Haley Cavinder said she was decommitting from TCU. FORT WORTH, Texas — The Cavinder twins are back at Miami.

Find Out More
Why did one of the Cavinder twins quit basketball? ›

“We made it to the Elite 8, that was Hanna and I's goal. Hanna didn't want to play, so she made me quit basketball.” Hanna chimed in and explained that she was “so done” with basketball after the constant social media trolling.

Get More Info
Did Haley Cavinder decommit from TCU? ›

But when Hanna announced she would be coming back and playing for Miami, Haley flipped her commitment back to the program they both know. The process of decommitting from TCU was not an easy one for her, being big on loyalty and not taking back the word she gave head coach Mark Campbell.

Learn More Now
Who is signed to a WWE Legends contract? ›

The Undertaker and Kurt Angle have inked such contracts, which explains their sporadic appearances. 'Taker famously appeared in the main event of WrestleMania XL Night Two to take down The Rock in a 'Mania moment for the ages. Angle also appeared on special RAW episodes.

Continue Reading
Who were the twins in WWE? ›

The Bella Twins were an American professional wrestling tag team that performed in WWE and consisted of identical twin sisters Brie Bella and Nikki Bella. Each of the Bella Twins are former WWE Divas Champions.

Explore More
What team are the Cavinder twins on? ›

Cavinder twins are back: Haley, Hanna announce return to Miami women's basketball. The Cavinder sisters are back together. Haley and Hanna Cavinder will play basketball together one last time after the twins announced they will be returning to the University of Miami for their final college basketball season.

Read On

References

Top Articles
“One-ring” cell phone scam can ding your wallet
970 Area Code - Map, Phone Lookup, Time Zone
Should You Pick Up? How to Find Out Who's Calling You
Latest Posts
Jimmy John's: 20 Facts About The Popular Sandwich Chain - Mashed
Number of Jimmy John's locations in the USA in 2024 | ScrapeHero
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Jamar Nader

Last Updated:

Views: 6706

Rating: 4.4 / 5 (75 voted)

Reviews: 90% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Jamar Nader

Birthday: 1995-02-28

Address: Apt. 536 6162 Reichel Greens, Port Zackaryside, CT 22682-9804

Phone: +9958384818317

Job: IT Representative

Hobby: Scrapbooking, Hiking, Hunting, Kite flying, Blacksmithing, Video gaming, Foraging

Introduction: My name is Jamar Nader, I am a fine, shiny, colorful, bright, nice, perfect, curious person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.