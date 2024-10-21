Celebrities with BBL Before and After Photos (2024)

Never missing an opportunity go to waste, while dating Bow Wow, Joie started slowly working on her own social media image, and created brands and all that work has paid off. She is a millionaire and a great mom who has a very rounded bum. Joie might be a fitness junkie but if this is not BBL, it sure is bum injections because it did come from somewhere, right?

A member of the “I’m an Instagram model, fitness advisor, and entrepreneur” club, Joie has skin in the activewear game. Her two children are from two different rappers (Bow Wow and Future) whom she never married and this baby daddy situation just seems to be the thing to do lately.

She has got breast and butt implants inserted rather than a fat transplant procedure. Turning all heads with a perfectly round and oversized butt, her quest to get the buttocks she always wanted is finally in the right direction skipping the black market basement fillers.

After a disastrous illegal basement filler injections story in New York which Cardi talked about in an interview with GQ mag, the girl is out and proud about her latest plastic surgeries.

Regardless of her BBLs payment method, it looks good and it is obvious that it makes her feel good.

This girl volunteered to make it all public and even recorded enough material to document her Brazilian Butt Lift surgery journal. Other than being just open and honest about her aesthetic interventions, her BBL is said to be fully sponsored by her doctor just like her previous cosmetic surgery was. Hence she made an almost commercial campaign about it.

Despite her denial of any plastic surgery on her face or body, for anyone who isn’t blind, Jailyne already looks like a surgeon-created doll. She’s still very young today, and she must have started her cosmetic enhancement journey a while ago. Regarding a BBL which she also denies, before and after pictures of her say it all.

Another example of the oriental Kardashian style curved beauty is Jailyne of Mexican descent as her surname suggests. Part fitness enthusiast on social media, and part hair growth shampoo business owner, she is most famous for her body proportions.

Chiney is of Nigerian origin and Nigerian people are known to be tall and strong with like a hundred times more muscle mass than the rest of the world. Considering that she’s a pro athlete, she’s all toned up all the time. It’s just that lately when presenting on EPSN in very tight clothing, we all noticed an unusually round and perfectly shaped butt. Congrats to Chiney, looking fantastic!

This tall girl is smart. Chiney is not only in the WNBA but is a Stanford grad with a degree in International Relations. Acknowledging her winning attitude with much respect, we’d like to continue with the rumors about a possible BBL.

She then went ahead and posted a boomerang selfie on her Instagram with an emphasis on her buttocks, pretty much announcing and confirming a BBL. Her fans seem to like her new looks and so do we.

The Teen Mom star has previously had information leaked about getting some of her body fat removed from unwanted areas and relocated in her breasts.

Getting back to our topic and down to her buttocks, we see that the Argentine model, dancer, and actress has got a BBL done despite her thin figure. The BBL dramatically changed her overall looks and was done with the conventional implant method rather than fat grafting (probably coz she didn’t have any). Doesn’t look natural on her but most BBLs don’t.

Our impression of Virginia Gallardo from a professional aesthetics perspective is not going to change with poorly made dental implants and veneers that actually aim at a glam look. It is sad when this happens because hardly anything is worse than having teeth that look like granma’s prosthodontics put away in a glass of water every night.

Kim has an eye and love for all things high quality, so it will shock no one if she also interrupts the beauty industry in some shape or form. Having mentioned the cosmetics business, there has been so much talk about Kim’s BBL. And yes, she did go to Nicki Minaj’s surgeon but eventually, years later she got it removed with a set of reversing surgeries.

Best known as a songwriter, singer, and TV actress, Kimberley has a creative mind which she puts into action with surprises. She has a restaurant,a lifestyle brand and aims to break into country music as an African-American female singer after having proven herself in R&B.

Back to the topic, being besties with Kim Kardashian must come with access to the best plastic surgeons and the latest methods in the world of beauty. It has caught everyone’s attention that Alani lately showcases a different, “enhanced” butt which is either a BBL or bum filler injection.

The Ex-MTV VJ and actress Alani also happens to be one of Kim Kardahian’s best friends. They hang out often and probably talk about beauty and plastic surgeons, who knows? But she has made a documentary about the dangers of getting black market plastic surgery. “Your face and body should not be objects you get a discount on,” Alani said in a talk.

But when we look at videos taken by her around the same time as the BBL alerting Instagram pictures, she looks normal. Normal as in she looks the way she does not look on insta photos which clearly points out to enhancing filters. Don’t judge the book by its cover. What is there more to say?

One of the most discussed topics about De’arra Taylor is if she has got a BBL done or not. The thing is that pictures posted on Instagram by influencers like her are more often than not filtered and enhanced (or whatever the trend is at the time).

She did reveal that she has gotten some sort of illegal butt injections but it is unclear what this really means. Could be anything from stem cell fillers to salmon fat, anything that is not approved in the US.

Joining the list of celebrities with a BBL, Jayda says she got her hips wide and apart after giving birth which must be a very rare and lucky condition just when BBLs are trendy. So did Jayda get a BBL in this case?

Explore Ari Fletcher’s unique journey and her distinctive take on body aesthetics in our exclusive gallery featuring Celebrities with BBL Before and After photos. Gain insights into the evolving perceptions of beauty and self-expression as Ariana challenges conventional norms and sparks conversations around body enhancement.

Anyhow she caught our attention with what we’ll call a BBL-look-alike booty because she gets upset when people call it a BBL. When a smart and acclaimed businesswoman gets this upset about a particular subject, you know she was onto something.

Ari Fletcher is the co-founder of the KYCHE Extensions hair company. A social media influencer predominantly on Instagram and YouTube, Ariana has figured things out way before the crowds. She is a prominent figure and the mother of all influencer marketing even before it was a thing. Starting several makeup and beauty related businesses, she was featured in Forbes magazine as a successful businesswoman.

Jess had long acknowledged having a breast augmentation surgery and then came the rumors about an alleged BBL thanks to her sister posting some stuff without Jess’ consent or knowledge. Always remember that it all may just be a goss trap to score more followers.

Who doesn’t love a female comedian, especially if she’s hilarious? Jessica’s career started by posting joke videos on social media, but she took things way further than that. She tours a lot and is often seen on TV. Her straight from the shoulder style content is funny to some and makes others angry. Both ways mean engagement and it doesn’t look like she’s gonna stop anytime soon.

Despite her libertarian views on plastic surgery, Larsa denies having had a BBL. She says she works out seven days a week to keep her buttocks in shape and that she has an athletic body. She’s also an ex-bestie of Kim Kardashian who may have left an influence on Larsa’s standards of beauty. Even if not, Larsa knows that the trend is your friend.

Larsa Pippen ticks all boxes from being the ex-wife of an NBA player to being on reality shows to being a socialite, whatever that means. Larsa embraces trends that make her feel and look beautiful as a 50 year old woman. Most importantly, she is transparent and unapologetic about her plastic surgery decisions of which she had many.

Explore Lainey Wilson’s evolving aesthetic through our exclusive gallery featuring captivating Lainey Wilson BBL Before and After photos . Join us in celebrating not only her musical accomplishments but also her empowering journey of self-discovery and body positivity.

Obsessed with music and having a music career since a child, she’s proof that hard work pays off. Despite her fame, Lainey could still be considered an emerging star and we can’t wait to see what the future has planned for her. Shedding a jaw-dropping 70 pounds (30+ kgs), she started wearing tight pants and crops but her fans did not miss her outstanding bum bum. When losing weight, one can’t choose to keep the fat in a specific body part. A skinny Lainey with a remarkable butt, therefore, sparked the questions about a BBL.

Singing and performing from an early age, Lainey Wilson is a country music singer with a flare. Lainey is also a sought-after songwriter with co-writer credits on more famous country songs than you think.

Blueface took it to his own social media praising Jaidyn’s Brazilian Butt adding that it is 30k well spent… The most important is that Jiadyn is happy in her own skin as a young, emerging influencer but it always helps to have a supportive partner.

A macro influencer with 850k followers, Jaidyn has done a good job creating an image that sells. She gave birth to two children fathered by her on again off again boyfriend Blueface (now fiancee) and as it so happens, opted for liposuction and a BBL.

With fame came money and the freedom to change her looks the way she always dreamed of. Among the plastic surgeries she had so far are a nose job, a boob job, lots of BBL look-alike bum fillers, Hollywood smile, and facial injectables. The thing is that looking plastic is part of her game with shiny outfits, lots of pink, and drag queen-like makeup.

Having attended the prestigious LaGuardia High School of Music and Performing Arts in New York, Minaj is a wordplay master. The Queen of Rap started her career as a backup vocalist for emerging rap artists, climbing up on the US charts with her own songs soon after.

Becky G has so far not gone down the BBL lane. She has a petite but naturally proportioned figure besides being an actual Latina so she may have felt that she does not need the fake Latina looks after all.

Gifted and famous at a young age, Becky G dipped her toes in ever so sublime cosmetic alteration waters a while ago. For now, being shown in the 30 under 30 list of Forbes seems to be satisfying enough for her, so she keeps it simple with subtly altered dental veneer work so far.

Back to Khloe, she captured and posted herself that she had a BBL removal, so it’s a fact. Rumor says that the sisters may have lost interest in having an ethnic butt after breaking up with their black partners. The truth is still to be excavated about that.

The BBL reversing trend seems to have been locked in with both Kim and Khloe getting their BBLs removed. Having received all sorts of allegations for cosmetic procedures from head to toe, the pair are also accused of exploiting a body shape that is exclusively characteristic of Black and Latina women.

As a stunning young woman, Lori may have the usual set of cosmetic touches (nose, chin, lips, and so on). Those curious to know if she also had a BBL surgery are left without satisfaction because she may not be the best candidate for an actual BBL despite having a fuller body type compared to skinny models. This does not mean she can’t get buttocks injections though.

A professional runway model and owner of a skincare line, Lori has famous parents to complete the picture. Her facial features are compared to those of Marilyn Monroe, yep, you read that right. This comparison has to do with the distance between her eyebrows and her eyelids and the general shape of her face structure.

Answering critics about her BBL, she tweeted that body shaming people for being fat, skinny, pregnant, or having had cosmetic surgery is BS and that she loves being in her body. Kudos for standing her ground and safeguarding her personal decisions.

Known to fire back at any negative comment about her appearance, Queen Naija has been quite transparent on social media platforms with her followers about the Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) she underwent in 2019 following the birth of her baby.

When it comes to her cosmetic surgeries, she has had her boobs and her nose done. But there are rumors for more, pointing towards a BBL.

Iggy or Amethyst Amelia is an award-rich rap music talent from Down Under. Her story is unusual from the start because she’s a white girl from Australia with her heart in African American rap music born in the Bronx. The small town she grew up in New South Wales (Mullumbimby) isn’t your standard Aussie settlement. Mullum is where alternative individuals and families choose to live, as her birth name suggests. However, she was only 16 when she moved to the US to pursue a music career.

Explore the intriguing narrative of Lauren London’s aesthetic evolution through our exclusive gallery featuring “ Lauren London BBL Before and After ” photos. Delve into the transformative journey that has sparked conversations and admiration among fans, as Lauren’s allure extends beyond the silver screen into the realm of personal choices and self-expression.

Lauren London has also been subject to claims about having had fat transfer. This is because of pictures taken of her wearing black leather pants in 2021 showing off evidently fuller, rounder buttocks. Whether her bum bum is the result of a new workout routine, BBL shapewear, or the real thing itself, Lauren looks amazing as always!

Sweet, talented, and elegant actress Lauren has gone through a lot since her partner (and the father of her youngest son) was shot dead in 2019. A respected player in the industry, Lauren’s statement dimples have been an inspiration to fans who exhaust plastic surgeons to create her dimples on them.

Explore the captivating evolution of Summer Walker’s appearance through our exclusive gallery featuring “ Summer Walker BBL Before and After ” photos. Witness the seamless blend of motherhood and self-care, as Summer Walker continues to inspire with her musical prowess and empowering personal choices.

Not to forget that Summer Walker is a mom of three children, the last two being twins. So she has lately had a bit of a mommy makeover (in all her right) which includes a gorgeous looking BBL.

An exotic dancer till 2018, Summer Walker already established herself as a notable figure in the contemporary R&B scene. Summer is now well-known for her reflective lyrics and soulful vocals. Walker has been nominated for a Grammy Award, won two Soul Train Music Awards, and received a Billboard Music Award. Due to her career accomplishments, fans are naturally interested in her personal life, including the plastic surgeries she has had.

Our honest opinion is that as a toned workout junkie, Madonna’s muscular tighs go in harmony with her BBL. But her severely filtered Instagram posts that are of a 20-year-old are way too overboard. At 64, she’s clearly obsessed with eternal youth rather than embracing dignified aging.

It is somewhat tiresome to watch an entire Madonna transition timelapse where the first few before pictures of her do not have anything to do with the way she looks now. Probably the most spot-on example of aging celebs who tirelessly want to keep up with the Kardashians, Madonna too got a BBL early into the trend.

Enter Asian Doll, also known as Asian Da Brat, who has undergone a series of plastic surgeries, igniting curiosity among fans, especially regarding her Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL). The burning question persists: did she have enough fat for a BBL, or did she opt for buttock fillers? While opinions vary, Asian Doll herself sheds light on the matter, asserting that the transformation was a contractual agreement. The results speak for themselves – a stunning change that adds another layer to her evolving persona.

The Dallas native rapper has a bold personality which helped her establish her brand. Rules of the game have not changed in decades; striking, bright, neon, holographic hair colors and a catchy stage name to start with. The Queen of Teens has a massive social media following and a solid community knit around her.

James is the first ever male model on CoverGirl but bigger than that, he even made it to the Ellen Show! Regarding cosmetic procedures, despite having an influential role in the beauty industry, James doesn’t seem to be heavy on plastic surgery so far. Yes he is into injectables and yes this may include his BBL look-alike bum but what people see on his socials is always heavily filtered material.

With a flabbergasting 21+m YT and 38+m TikTok following, makeup superstar James Charles is surely doing something right. A beautiful person inside and out, James stands out with his artistic creativity and breaking the beauty norms when it comes to makeup.

Kim Kardashian, perhaps the most dominant Kardashian figure of all, has openly admitted that her BBL was painful and not worth it. Thus, she then got a BBL reduction. Renowned for the stunning curves she takes pride in, Kim may have as well put an end to the BBL trend just by getting hers removed. All we can do is wait and see…

No one can deny that the Kardashians took the US by storm and created a whole new pop culture of consumerism. They may be the most looked upon family when it comes to fashion, accessories, hairstyles, and even the proportions of their nalgas .

Known for the enviable curves she proudly flaunts, Kim Kardashian's journey with BBL has undoubtedly left an indelible mark on the popular perception of beauty. Her choice to reverse the procedure could potentially influence others in reevaluating the BBL trend. As we eagerly await what unfolds, the " Kim Kardashian BBL Before and After " saga continues to captivate and shape the narrative around beauty transformations. Explore the visual evolution through our exclusive gallery featuring striking "Kim Kardashian BBL Before and After" photos, offering a glimpse into the transformative journey that has garnered widespread attention and discussion.

Kim Kardashian, standing as the epitome of the Kardashian influence, has been candid about the challenges she faced with her Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL), acknowledging the pain it brought and deeming it unworthy of the trouble. Consequently, she opted for a BBL reduction, a decision that has sparked discussions and speculation within the realm of cosmetic procedures.

To create a lower waist and a bumpier back, the Brazilian Butt Lift combines severe body sculpting with liposuction. For reference, a BBL employs liposuction to remove fat from other parts of the body, in other words moving things around … Often the fat on the stomach or thighs is sucked out and injected into the buttocks. This is a different approach to bum implants, which require surgically placing silicone into the buttocks area to create artificial volume.

Since she initially debuted on reality television, Kylie Jenner has undergone a significant, very dramatic shift from her lips to her skin tone. Her latest new image, however, showcases a larger butt and a smaller waist. Most likely, a Brazilian Butt Lift or buttock implants were used to achieve the look.

As you explore the gallery, appreciate the artistry behind these procedures and the positive impact they’ve had on the lives of these individuals. Join us in embracing the beauty of self-love, body acceptance, and the freedom to shape one’s narrative through the art of BBL.

Take look on a visual journey that celebrates the diverse beauty of bodies and the transformative power of Brazilian Butt Lift surgery. Our carefully curated gallery showcases about the Celebrities with BBL Before and After who have chosen this path for various reasons. From enhancing natural curves to reclaiming confidence, each image tells a unique story of self-expression and personal empowerment.

For a variety of reasons, including empowerment and increased confidence in their ability to shape their bodies to their desires, many celebs opt for BBL surgery. BBL can therefore be viewed as a means of self-expression that enables individuals to embrace their bodies and feel better in their own skin.

FAQs

Kim Kardashian made headlines when she underwent the BBL procedure in 2015. She was open about her decision to do so and shared her experience with fans on social media.

Yes, you will likely still have a fuller, rounder buttocks ten years after a BBL, provided that you've maintained a stable weight and healthy lifestyle. However, natural ageing can cause some loss of volume and sagging.

Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) 20 years



By the 20-year mark, patients can expect that only about 30-40% of the originally transferred fat will still remain in the treated area. This significantly diminished volume results in a flatter, deflated appearance compared to the initial post-operative results.

Known for the enviable curves she proudly flaunts, Kim Kardashian's journey with BBL has undoubtedly left an indelible mark on the popular perception of beauty. Her choice to reverse the procedure could potentially influence others in reevaluating the BBL trend.

Cardi B got candid about her experience with cosmetic procedures, revealing in an Instagram Live earlier this week that she got 95% of the biopolymers that had been injected into her butt removed back in August. Cardi B isn't singing "I Like It" when it comes to butt injections.

While the overall shape and volume may remain relatively consistent, some degree of sagging or laxity may develop over time. Weight Fluctuations: Significant fluctuations in weight can also impact the appearance of the buttocks following a BBL surgery.

Squat or Stretch- Similar to sitting, these activities increase pressure on your buttock and can cause damage or shift the transferred fat.

While the results can be transformative, it's essential to understand the potential risks and take necessary precautions to ensure a smooth recovery. One of the most common concerns after a BBL is the risk of infection, which can lead to an unpleasant odor.

Potential risks and complications: Like any surgical procedure, a BBL comes with inherent risks. These include infection, bleeding, scarring, asymmetry, fat embolism (fat entering the bloodstream) and changes in sensation. In rare cases, severe complications can be life-threatening.

A Brazilian Butt Lift not only aims to augment the buttocks but also involves liposuction to remove fat from selected areas, including the stomach. This step can significantly flatten the stomach by targeting and eliminating stubborn fat deposits that might not respond to diet and exercise.

After a BBL, the butt and hips are usually pretty firm, and that's a natural part of healing, but after about a month, people often start to get anxious about when things will begin to soften – my best advice… trust the process!

If you are between the ages of 18 and 54, there is an excellent chance you are a good candidate for a BBL. At the end of the day, it comes down to your medical history, current health and ability to make a rational decision whether this is the right procedure to help you achieve your aesthetic goals.

After this initial period, your butt will regenerate and grow new fat cells, which will increase the size of the area. Your buttocks will stabilize after three to six months. Most patients can expect the results of a Brazilian butt lift to last five years or more.

Will my Brazilian butt lift go away if I lose weight? It's possible that your results may shrink if you lose weight after your Brazilian butt lift, but not by a lot: people tend to lose weight proportionally throughout their body, across all of their fat cells.

What is the Most Common Age to Get a BBL? From our experience, most people who get a BBL are between 20-40 years old. Patients in this age range are less likely to have underlying medical conditions.

She revealed one procedure that she's tempted by and another that she'd never do. Rihanna also explained why she isn't interested in having a BBL.

Dr. Alexander Aslani is widely considered one of the best BBL surgeons in the world, especially since he has pioneered the Supercharged BBL procedure that helps patients achieve enhanced BBL surgery results in a safe manner. If you want to enhance the volume of your buttocks, please contact Dr.

For years, there was speculation that Nicki Minaj — seen here in 2015 — got butt implants, but she refused to either confirm or deny the rumors. Then, in a 2022 interview with Joe Budden, she confessed that earlier in her career, she'd had a procedure to enhance her backside that didn't involve surgery.