Ceratosaurus Cheat Codes (2024)

You could spend lots of time tracking down the root cause but I suggest you save time and just use this consistent solution (in my experience, let me know if you know otherwise).

Sometimes spawn codes fail, by far the most likely cause is a conflict with a mod, or sometimes it appears to be an issue with not having the item already in your cache (this cause is iffy but I have seen it mentioned quite often), or maybe an update has temporarily broken the codes.

Multiplayer: If on multiplayer you must enter the code enablecheats adminpassword in the console before any cheats / commands will work. You can get your password from your server provider / host or admin.

Singleplayer: On single player you do not need to use a password.

Single player you can use the command cheat or simply the command alone instead.

I have included admincheat by default in all the commands you can copy above for convenience as it works everywhere.

This code will only spawn in a wild creature and you cannot specify the level.

You can specify the level with this code but the creature spawned will be wild.

You cannot specify the level with this code so it will always be a random level. The creature spawned will be wild.

You cannot specify the level with this code so it will always be a random level. The creature spawned using the SummonTamed command will not need a saddle if usually required to ride.

I have used the maximum official level 150 here so the Ceratosaurus will be level 225. If I had used 100 it would be level 150.

It is not cheat tamed so puts on levels (50% taming bonus) just as if you had tamed it.

If you log out the Ceratosaurus will remain as a tamed Ceratosaurus belonging to you when you log back in.

You can specify the level (I have used 150 as the default here but you can change the 150 to any number you choose).

This is the SDFRide code to actually become and play as the Ceratosaurus.

If the creature does not have the level you expected then put it into and out of a cryopod to reset.

You can easily change this to wild / tamed or a different level using the options below.

ASA: Using this SDF code in ASA (Ark Survival Ascended) will spawn a perfectly tamed Ceratosaurus. This mean is will gain 50% of the level you specify, for example if you specify a 150 you will spawn a level 225 (150+75). If you choose to spawn a wild creature it will be exactly the level you have specified.

* these codes are supposed to spawn tamed creatures but in some cases the code will still work but will only spawn wild creatures (bosses and event creatures). In thoses cases it is noted on their cheat code page.

FAQs

--Ceratosaurus can be found in Grassland and Jungle biomes. Extremely aggressive, Ceratosaurus will stalk threats a significant distance away before it will begin to attack. --To tame, you will have to hunt Cerato and gather their venom spines. At level 75, you can learn to craft the Hemogoblin co*cktail.

Fight Healer: The Ceratosaurus' "blood explosion" heals allied carnivorous creatures based on the amount of hits that the Cerato does and receives, and the total Health that the target has.

The GFI code for Carno Saddle is CarnoSaddle. Use this command to give yourself one or more Carno Saddle.

The Ceratosaurus is a dinosaur in ARK Additions for ARK: Survival Evolved. It was added to the mod in August 2023 and was the last animal to be added to the mod before support was ended for Ark: Survival Evolved. Where going forward the mod would receive future updates only for Ark: Survival Ascended.

Ceratosaurus is an aggressive and voracious predator, that targets mainly smaller herbivores but can also tackle larger herbivores, including Triceratops. They can either be housed alone, in pairs or in a group of three. They can also be housed safely with almost all sauropods, except Nigersaurus.

Yea, Ceratos and Raptors work, but the Raptors do get bullied by the Ceratos and might forget to eat or drink if it happens too often. Raptors or Dilos and some of the more defensive/able to fight herbivores can coexist too, like Triceratops.

Big theropod dinosaurs such as Allosaurus and Ceratosaurus ate pretty much everything – including each other, according to a new study called “High Frequencies of Theropod Bite Marks Provide Evidence for Feeding, Scavenging, and Possible Cannibalism in a Stressed Late Jurassic Ecosystem.” It was published in PLOS ONE ...

The spawn command for a tamed Ceratosaurus is "Ceratosaurus_Character_BP_ASA_C".

The strength of the Ceratosaurus is not known. Due to its size and estimated musculature, it would have been weaker than it's neighbor dinosaurs, the Allosauruses.

The spawn command for a tamed Carnotaurus is "Carno_Character_BP_C".

Ark dinosaur cheats Summon <type> — Spawns a specified creature at your location. SummonTamed <type> — Spawns a tamed creature at your location. GMSummon <type> <level> — Spawns a tamed creature of a set level. GiveDinoSet <tier> <quantity> — Spawns set of dinos with saddles. Feb 2, 2024

