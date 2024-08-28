Ceratosaurus Cheat Codes (2024)

Spawn Commands:
- SDF
- SDFRide - become the dino!
- GMSummon
- SummonTamed
- Summon
- SpawnDino
- SpawnActor
- Blueprint Path
- Creature ID
How to:
- Choose The Right Spawn Code
- How to Use Spawn Codes
How to change parameters and FAQ's?
Choose the Right Spawn Code
Tame
Wild
Specify Level
Play as Dino
Tame Effectiveness
Ride Bareback
Spawn Distance
Offset
|SDF
|SDFRide
|GMSummon *
|SummonTamed *
|Summon
|SpawnDino
|SpawnActor
* these codes are supposed to spawn tamed creatures but in some cases the code will still work but will only spawn wild creatures (bosses and event creatures). In thoses cases it is noted on their cheat code page.
SDF Cheat Command
ASE: This is the SDF Code to spawn a tamed level 150 Ceratosaurus.
ASA: Using this SDF code in ASA (Ark Survival Ascended) will spawn a perfectly tamed Ceratosaurus. This mean is will gain 50% of the level you specify, for example if you specify a 150 you will spawn a level 225 (150+75). If you choose to spawn a wild creature it will be exactly the level you have specified.
You can easily change this to wild / tamed or a different level using the options below.
If the creature does not have the level you expected then put it into and out of a cryopod to reset.
Ceratosaurus SDF Code
Parameters - admincheat SDF [Creature ID] [Tamed = 1, Wild = 0] [Level] - How to change?
SDFRide Cheat Command
This is the SDFRide code to actually become and play as the Ceratosaurus.
You can specify the level (I have used 150 as the default here but you can change the 150 to any number you choose).
If you log out the Ceratosaurus will remain as a tamed Ceratosaurus belonging to you when you log back in.
Ceratosaurus SDFRide Code
Parameters - admincheat SDFRide [Creature ID] [Level] - How to change?
GMSummon Cheat Command
GMSummon Code for Ceratosaurus. This will spawn in a tamed Ceratosaurus.
It is not cheat tamed so puts on levels (50% taming bonus) just as if you had tamed it.
I have used the maximum official level 150 here so the Ceratosaurus will be level 225. If I had used 100 it would be level 150.
Ceratosaurus GMSummon Code
Parameters - admincheat GMSummon [Creature ID] [Level] - How to change?
SummonTamed Cheat Command
This is the SummonTamed Code for Ceratosaurus.
You cannot specify the level with this code so it will always be a random level. The creature spawned using the SummonTamed command will not need a saddle if usually required to ride.
Ceratosaurus SummonTamed Code
Parameters - admincheat SummonTamed [Creature ID] - How to change?
Summon Cheat Command
This is the Summon Code for Ceratosaurus.
You cannot specify the level with this code so it will always be a random level. The creature spawned will be wild.
Ceratosaurus Summon Code
Parameters - admincheat Summon [Creature ID] - How to change?
SpawnDino Cheat Command
This is the SpawnDino Code for Ceratosaurus.
You can specify the level with this code but the creature spawned will be wild.
Ceratosaurus SpawnDino Code
Parameters - admincheat SpawnDino [BlueprintPath] [SpawnDistance] [SpawnYOffset] [SpawnZOffset] [Level] - How to change?
SpawnActor Cheat Command
This is the SpawnActor Code for Ceratosaurus.
This code will only spawn in a wild creature and you cannot specify the level.
Ceratosaurus SpawnActor Code
Parameters - admincheat SpawnActor [BlueprintPath] [SpawnDistance] [SpawnYOffset] [SpawnZOffset] - How to change?
Blueprint Path
This is the blueprint path for Ceratosaurus.
Ceratosaurus Blueprint Path
Creature ID
ID Code for Ceratosaurus.
Ceratosaurus Creature ID
How to Use Cheat Codes
- Press the TAB key on your keyboard to open your console (bottom of screen)
- Paste a spawn command from the list below into the console and press the ENTER key on your keyboard.
- Note: If on multiplayer you must first enter the code enablecheats adminpassword in the console.
FAQ's
- How do I change Parameters?
- Should I use Admincheat or Cheat?
- Do I need a password?
- Why does my code not work?
How do I change Parameters
- [Command] - The cheat command such as SDF, Giveitem or Summon.
- [Creature ID] - Each creature has a unique code you can copy from above. Be aware the some spawn codes require _C after the Creature ID.
- [Blueprint Path] - Each creature has a unique blueprint path. Be aware that some spawn codes require " " around the blueprint path to work.
- [Tame Status] - This value should be 1 or True for tamed, or 0 / false for wild. Not all commands will spawn a tamed creature, each creatures own cheat code page will specify which codes you can use.
- [Level] - The level which you want the creature to spawn. This spawns the exact level for all codes here except GMSummon which spawns a creature with additional taming bonus.
- [SpawnDistance] - The distance in front of you.
- [SpawnYOffset] - Spawns to the right or left of you, negative numbers spawn to the left, positive numbers spawn to the right.
- [SpawnZOffset] - Spawns above or below you - positive numbers spawn above, negative numbers spawn below.
Should I use Admincheat or Cheat?
I have included admincheat by default in all the commands you can copy above for convenience as it works everywhere.
Single player you can use the command cheat or simply the command alone instead.
Do I need a password?
Singleplayer: On single player you do not need to use a password.
Multiplayer: If on multiplayer you must enter the code enablecheats adminpassword in the console before any cheats / commands will work. You can get your password from your server provider / host or admin.
Why does my code not work?
Sometimes spawn codes fail, by far the most likely cause is a conflict with a mod, or sometimes it appears to be an issue with not having the item already in your cache (this cause is iffy but I have seen it mentioned quite often), or maybe an update has temporarily broken the codes.
EASY CODE NOT WORKING SOLUTION - Use the full GMSummon cheat code above.
You could spend lots of time tracking down the root cause but I suggest you save time and just use this consistent solution (in my experience, let me know if you know otherwise).