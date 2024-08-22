Certain Boeing Max jets grounded after Alaska Airlines emergency landing: Live updates | CNN Business (2024)

By Tori B. Powell, Adrienne Vogt and Matt Meyer, CNN
Air traffic control audio captures how pilot responded after losing section of plane mid-flight
- The FAA temporarily grounded certain Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft after an Alaska Airlines plane made an emergency landing in Oregon on Friday. By Saturday afternoon, Alaska said 18 of its planes had been inspected and were back in service, but later reversed course and said the planes would remain out of service based on an FAA order.
- A section of the aircraft from Friday’s incident — a fuselage plug, which appears to passengers like the typical interior of a commercial jet — blew off during the plane’s ascent, according to firsthand accounts and video from passengers.
- Firefighters were called to assess minor injuries after the landing, and one person was taken to the hospital, but no serious injuries were reported, airport officials said.
- Boeing has faced a string of setbacks in recent years, most notably the 2019 grounding of all 737 Max planes in dozens of countries following two tragic crashes.
Our live coverage has ended. Follow the latest news on Alaska Airlines here or read through the updates below.
Alaska Airlines passenger says she drafted final texts to loved ones after section of plane blew outFrom CNN’s Jillian Sykes
Stephanie King wears an oxygen mask while recording a video aboard her Alaska Airlines flight on Friday.
Stephanie Kingtold CNN shewas returning to her home in California after a visit to Portland when she heard a loud roar of wind on her Alaska Airlines flight Friday.
King saidshe wasseated in an aisle seat in row 12. Several rows back, a section of the Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft had blown out shortly after takeoff.
“I just knew that something bad had happened. I wasn’t sure what was going on and felt pretty scared,” she told CNN by phone Saturday.
King said flight attendants made announcements, but because the plane was open, it was too loud for her to hear much of what was being said.
Several passengers closer to the hole in the plane were frantic and moved to empty seats away from the incident, King told CNN.
“One of the ladies was screaming and crying. She was inconsolable. She kept saying, ‘My son! My son! He got his shirt ripped off!’” King said. “It was absolutely surreal.”
Fearing for her safety,Kingtold CNN shetookout her phone to record video and draft final text messages to her loved ones.
King said while it felt like “forever,” the plane safely landed less than 10 minutes after the incident.
“That was more than enough time to freak out though. I heard that peoples’ cell phones and shoes and shirts got thrown out the window. Anything could’ve happened,” she added.
Shortly after the emergency landing, firefighters boarded the plane to see if there were injuries. Once the area was cleared, the de-boarding process started, King told CNN.
King said she is still processing the event, but she has received communication and unspecified compensation from Alaska Airlines.
“It’s unsettling that there have been so many issues with this specific type of plane. I hope something is done so that this doesn’t happen again because it went okay this time but might not next time,” King said.
Aircraft troubles: Engineering and quality problems have plagued Boeing in recent years.The aircraft maker has seen astring of incidentsthat have resulted in tragedies, groundings and ongoing worries about safety.
All 737 Max planesweregrounded in 2019 across dozens of countries following crashes oftwo of its jets— one in Ethiopia and one near Indonesia — that killed all 346 people on board. It was determined a design flaw in the plane was a major cause ofthe crashes. The US groundinglasted 20 months, with planes starting to return to service inDecember 2020.
A "mini explosion" and rapid depressurization: Alaska Airlines passenger describes "disorienting experience"From CNN's Sharif Paget
A passenger on the Alaska Airlines flight that saw a section of the plane blow off on Friday said the experience was “traumatic,” “tense” and “jarring.”
“There were a few moments where we weren’t sure what was going to happen,” Nick Hoch, 33, told CNN over the phoneSaturday.
As the plane was gaining altitude shortly after taking off from Portland, Hoch said he heard a “loud boom.” He said it was like a “mini explosion” followed by a rapid depressurization of the cabin.
Photos from passengers appear to show a section of the Boeing 737 Max 9 — a fuselage plug, which appears to passengers like the typical interior of a commercial jet, with a side and window — blew off in flight, causing decompression.
“I was pretty startled and frightened, and I think other folks were pretty distraught as well,” he added.
Hoch said he was sitting on the left side of the plane, a few rows in front of where the panel blew off.“There were people much closer who I spoke with who lost AirPods out of their ears,” he said.
Soon after the portion of the plane blew off, Hoch said people were “remarkably calm” as they sat quietly listening to the flight crew.
Hoch told CNN the flight crew and pilot did a great job, calming and reassuring passengers.
“There were a few frantic passengers but mostly everybody was calm,” he said.
Alaska Airlines says 18 Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft have been inspected and returned to serviceFrom CNN's Pete Muntean
Alaska Airlines says about a quarter of its Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft have been returned to service after “thorough” inspections, and that the remaining inspections will be “completed in the next few days.”
The inspections came after Alaska announced it would temporarily ground its fleet of the aircraft model following Friday night’s emergency landing — and after an order from the Federal Aviation Administration to ground and inspect certain 737 Max 9 planes nationwide.
The planes were returned to service following “in-depth and thorough plug door inspections,” Alaska said in a statement. The “plug door” refers to a portion of the plane’s fuselage that the manufacturer can put in place instead of an emergency exit door, depending on the configuration requested by an airline. This is the portion of the plane that blew off Friday night, according to firsthand accounts and video from passengers, leaving a refrigerator-sized hole.
CNN has asked the airline to confirm if its inspections, which it says were conducted “early this morning,” comply with the inspections the FAA mandated as part of its order.
Tragedies, groundings and safety concerns: Boeing plagued by string of incidents over past few yearsFrom CNN's Eva RothenbergandDavid Goldman
A pile of debris sits just outside the impact crater where Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET302 crashed during recovery efforts in Bishoftu, Ethiopia, on March 11, 2019.
Although it’s unclear what or who was to blame for the Alaska Airlines plane incident, engineering and quality problems have plagued Boeing in recent years.The aircraft maker has seen a string of incidents that have resulted in tragedies, groundings and ongoing worries about safety.
In perhaps the most notable incident,all 737 Max planesweregrounded in 2019 across dozens of countries following crashes oftwo of its jets— one in Ethiopia and one near Indonesia — that killed all 346 people on board. It was determined a design flaw in the plane was a major cause ofthe crashes.
The US groundinglasted 20 months, with planes starting to return to service inDecember 2020. Other countries, including China, kept the planes on the ground even longer.
The Max grounding was one of the most expensive corporate tragedies in history, costing the company more than $20 billion.
And the costs are ongoing.
Boeing has faced massive operating losses in recent quarters as it tries to deliver the huge backlog of 737 Max planes to customers and racks up cost overruns on other planes, including the aircraft that will replace the current Air Force One jets.
Boeing has encountered a slew of other problems in recent years, and as recently as December,when the FAA urged airlines toinspect all 737 Max planesin their fleets after the discovery of missing bolts in two planes’ rudder control systems.
Read more about Boeing’s issues.
Boeing supports FAA's temporary grounding decision and NTSB investigation, company saysFrom CNN’s Pete Muntean
Boeing says it supports the Federal Aviation Administration’s decision to temporarily ground the Boeing plane model involved in the Alaska Airlines blowout incident.
The company also indicated its technical team is supporting the National Transportation Safety Board investigation into Friday’s incident, where a section of the Alaska plane — a fuselage plug, which appears to passengers like the typical interior of a commercial jet — blew off the aircraft during the plane’s ascent.
United Airlines will have about 60 cancellations due to the grounding of some of its fleet, airline saysFrom CNN’s Pete Muntean
United Airlines says the temporary grounding of its Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft is expected to cause about 60 cancellations Saturday.
A spokesperson said United’s fleet includes 79 of the Max 9 aircraft — the specific model involved in the Alaska Airlines blowout incident Friday night.
Plane in Alaska Air incident has been in service for about 3 months, records showFrom CNN’s Greg Wallace and Pete Muntean
This file photo, taken at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Arizona on November 23, 2023, shows the Alaska Airlines plane that lost part of its fuselage in flight on January 5, 2024.
The Boeing737 Max 9 involved inFriday’s Alaska Airlinesincident has been in service for about three months and has flown about 150 times since October 2023, according to the flight-tracking site FlightAwareand Federal Aviation Administration records.
The aircraft is listed in an FAA database as having been manufactured in 2023. The plane, registered as N704AL, flew its first tracked flight on October15 and was certified as airworthy by the FAA 10 days later.Its FAA certificate was issued on November 2, according to administrationrecords.
Flight testing is a standard part of the process to certify aircraft.
The plane’s first tracked flight with an Alaska Airlines flight number was on October 31, according to FlightAware records.Since then, the aircraft has made several transcontinental flights to Boston, Fort Lauderdale, and New York City, and has repeatedly flown in and out of Alaska’s Seattle headquarters.
Senator on transportation committee says Alaska Airlines incident calls 737 Max ungrounding "into question"From CNN's Pete Muntean
Sen. JD Vance is seen in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on November 14.
Republican Sen. JD Vance of Ohio says “last night’s near catastrophe” involving an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 calls the Federal Aviation Administration’s November 2020 ungrounding of the Max fleet “into question.”
Vance — who sits on the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, which oversees the FAA — was among the first on Capitol Hill to lob criticism since Friday night’s emergency landing of Alaska Airlines flight 1282 in Portland, Oregon.
Seven minutes into the flight, a refrigerator-sized hole was blown in the side of the plane’s fuselage, causing a rapid depressurization of the passenger cabin. Officials say 171 passengers and six crew members avoided serious injuries.
The agency grounded the 737 Max for 20 months after two crashes abroad killed 346 people.
“Pilots have filed safety complaints on these aircraft, many of which had just rolled off the production line, at a rate which is unbecoming of American aviation,” Vance said in a statement.
Shortly after Vance’s comments, the FAA announced it was temporarily grounding about 171 Boeing Max jets of the specific type involved in the Alaska Airlines incident.
FAA orders grounding of over 150 Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraftFrom CNN's Pete Muntean and Gregory Wallace
The Federal Aviation Administration is ordering the “temporary grounding of certain Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft,” the model of Boeing plane involved in the Alaska Airlines blowout incident.
The FAA said the planes must be parked until emergency inspections are performed, which will “take around four to eight hours per aircraft.”
The order impacts 171 Boeing 737 Max 9 jets, the agency said.
The Max was famously subject to a nearly two-year grounding after two fatal crashes of its Max 8 model involving a different flaw.
A loud bang, a whooshing sound and a boy’s shirt sucked right off: What it was like on Flight 1282From CNN's Jay Croft
The Alaska Airlines flight after its emergency landing back in Portland, Oregon, on January 5.
The short, terrifying journey ofAlaska Airlines Flight 1282on Friday could have been much worse.
When a part of the fuselage blew off shortly after takeoff, a boy’s shirt was sucked off his torso and out through the hole, passengers reported, leaving the mother holding the boy.
“It tore off her son’s shirt!” a man can be heard saying on video posted to Twitter by passenger Stephanie King.
The flight had reached16,000 feet after taking off from Portland, Oregon, bound for Ontario, California, about 5:07 p.m., according toFlightAware. It landed safely about 20 minutes later back at the airport, with no serious injuries among the 171 passengers and six crew members.
Shortly after takeoff, a panel, including a window, popped off, passenger Kyle Rinker told CNN. “It was really abrupt. Just got to altitude, and the window/wall just popped off.”
“You heard a big loud bang to the left rear. A whooshing sound and all the oxygen masks deployed instantly and everyone got those on,” passenger Evan Smith told CNN affiliate KATU.
“We’d like to get down,” the pilot told air traffic control, according to a recording posted onliveatc.net. “We are declaring an emergency. We do need to come down to 10,000.”
After being granted clearance to come to a lower altitude, the pilot told air traffic control, “We are emergency, we are depressurized, we do need to return back to, we have 177 passengers. Fuel is eighteen eight.”
Passenger Emma Vu said passengers comforted each other.
“The flight attendant came over, too, and told me it was going to be OK,” Vu told CNN.“The fact that everyone was kind of freaking out and she took that time to kind of make me feel like I was the only passenger – honestly that was really sweet.”
Passengers applauded as the plane landed, King’s video shows.
Some passengers stood up. Flight attendants reminded them to remain seated.
One man can be heard saying, “There’s a f—in’ hole inside the plane. What the f— is that?”
Transportation officials have sent a "Go Team" to investigate jet that lost panel on ascentFrom CNN’s Andy Rose and Pete Muntean
The National Transportation Safety Board has sent a “Go Team” to Portland, Oregon, to investigate the dramatic accident that prompted an Alaska Airlines jet to make an emergency landing shortly after takeoff, the agencyannouncedSaturday morning.
Photos from passengers appear to show that a section of the Boeing 737 Max 9 — a fuselage plug, which appears to passengers like the typical interior of a commercial jet, with a side and window — blew off in flight, causing decompression.
Firefighters were called to assess minor injuries after the landing, and no serious injuries were reported, the Port of Portland Fire Department said.
The team of experts will arrive on scene later today,” the NTSB said in a statement. Jennifer Homendy, the chair of the NTSB, will also be on scene, according to the agency.
The NTSB is expected to hold a news conference with information about the incident later today.
More on the federal response: Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has been briefed on the Alaska Airlines incident and remains “in close contact with FAA on the response,” Buttigieg said in a post on X.
Buttigieg said he is “grateful to the flight crew that kept passengers safe during this terrifying incident.”
CNN’s Pete Muntean contributed reporting to this post.
Alaska Airlines grounds Boeing 737-9 Max planes after section of the aircraft appears to blow off in flightFrom CNN's Sara Smart,Sharif Paget,Pete MunteanandRaja Razek
Passenger oxygen masks hang from the roof next to a missing panel of the fuselage on Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 in Portland, Oregon, on January 5.
Alaska Airlines has temporarily grounded its fleet of Boeing 737-9 Max aircraft after one of its planes made an emergency landing in Oregon on Friday, officials said – an incident that a passenger says involved a section of the plane blowing out in flight.
Alaska Airlines Flight 1282, which was headed from Portland to Ontario, California, returned safely to Portland International Airport around 5 p.m. PT after “the crew reported a pressurization issue,” the Federal Aviation Administration said.
A panel of the fuselage, including the panel’s window, popped off shortly after takeoff, passenger Kyle Rinker told CNN.
Firefighters were called to assess minor injuries after the landing, and no serious injuries were reported, the Port of Portland Fire Department said.
A passenger’svideoposted to social media shows a side section of the fuselage, where a window would have been, missing – exposing passengers to the outside air. The video, which appears to have been taken from several rows behind the incident, shows oxygen masks deployed throughout the airplane, and least two people sitting near and just behind the missing section.
In a statement late Friday, Alaska Airlines said it was working with Boeing to understand what took place on Flight 1282
The airline’s grounded fleet of65 Boeing 737-9 aircraft is expected to undergo full maintenance and safety inspections over the next several days before being returned to service, the airline said.
Though the airline has acknowledged an incident on Friday’s Flight 1282, it has not detailed what the incident entailed. The plane “landed safely back at Portland International Airport with 171 guests and six crew members,” the airlinesaid.
According toFlightAware, the flight was airborne for about 20 minutes. The plane departed from Portland International Airport around 5:07 p.m. local time and landed at 5:27 p.m. on Friday.
1 person was taken to hospital after Alaska Airlines emergency landing, Portland airport officials sayFrom CNN’s Sarah Dewberry
Officials at Portland International Airport told CNN that one person was transported to a local hospital Friday when an Alaska Airlines plane had to make an emergency landing after part of its fuselage were blown out shortly after takeoff.
An airport spokesperson told CNN that the Port of Portland Fire Department responded to the scene to assess minor injuries, and there was one medical transport called.
The spokesperson told CNN that no serious injuries were reported.
