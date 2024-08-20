Chapter 11 P-values | Introduction to Statistics and Data Science (2024)

In Chapter 10, we covered how to construct and interpret confidence intervals, which use the theory of repeated samples to make inferences from a sample (your data) to a population. To do so, we used counterfactual thinking that underpins statistical reasoning, wherein making inferences requires you to imagine alternative versions of your data that you might have under other possible samples selected in the same way. In this chapter, we extend this counterfactual reasoning to imagine other possible samples you might have seen if you knew the trend in the population. This way of thinking will lead us to define p-values.

Let’s load all the packages needed for this chapter (this assumes you’ve already installed them). If needed, read Section 1.3 for information on how to install and load R packages.

If likelihood of the observed relationship is small (given your assumption of no relationship), then this is evidence that there is in fact a relationship between X and Y in the population.

There are three steps in a Proof by Contradiction. In order to illustrate these, assume we wish to prove that there is a relationship between X and Y.

Let’s take the difference in means between two groups as a motivating example. In order to prove that there is a difference between average SAT scores for men and women, we might proceed with what is in math called a proof by contradiction. Here, however, this proof is probabilistic (aka stochastic).

In many scientific pursuits, the goal is not simply to estimate a population parameter. Instead, the goal is often to understand if there is a difference between two groups in the population or if there is a relationship between two (or more) variables in the population. For example, we might want to know if average SAT scores differ between men and women, or if there is a relationship between education and income in the population in the United States.

This standardized statistic \(t\_stat\) is then used to determine the sampling distribution under the null hypothesis and the p-value based upon the observed value.

Note this is just a special case of the previous standardization formula we've seen before, where here we're plugging in the "null value" for the mean of the estimate. The null value refers to the value of the population parameter assumed by the null hypothesis. As we mentioned, in many cases the null value is zero. That is, we begin the proof by contradiction by assuming there is no relationship, no differences between groups, etc. in the population.

In general, in order to estimate a p-value, you first need to standardize your sample statistic. This standardization makes it easier to determine the sampling distribution under the null hypothesis.

This is the p-value : The probability of your observing an estimate as extreme as the one you observed if the null hypothesis is true. If this p-value is small, it means that this data is unlikely to occur under the null hypothesis, and thus the null hypothesis is unlikely to be true. (See, proof by contradiction!)

Once the distribution of the sample statistic under the null hypothesis is determined, to complete the stochastic proof by contradiction, you simply need to ask: Given this distribution, how likely is it that I would have drawn a random sample in which the estimated value is this extreme or more extreme?

Importantly, this hypothesis is about the value or relationship in the population, not the sample. (This is a very easy mistake to make). Remember, you have data in your sample, so you know without a doubt if there is a difference or relationship in your data (that is your estimate). What you do not know is if there is a difference or relationship in the population. Once a null hypothesis is determined, the next step is to determine what the sampling distribution of the estimator would be if this null hypothesis were true (Step 2). We can determine what this null distribution would look like, just as we've done with sampling distributions more generally: using mathematical theory and formulas for known distributions.

In the example of asking if there is a difference in SAT scores between men and women, you will note that in order to prove that there is a difference, we begin by assuming that there is not a difference (Step 1). We call this the null hypothesis – it is the hypothesis we are attempting to disprove. The most common null hypotheses are:

11.3 P-value and Null Distribution Example

11.3.1 IMDB data The movies dataset in the ggplot2movies package contains information on 26 movies that have been rated by users of IMDB.com. movies title current previous gross1 Pearl Harbor (TO) 29.6 75.2 118.92 Shrek (DW) 28.2 55.2 148.43 The Animal (CO) 19.6 NA 19.64 Moulin Rouge (20) 13.7 0.3 14.45 What's the Worst that... (MGM) 13.0 NA 13.06 The Mummy Returns (UN) 7.8 19.0 181.27 A Knight's Tale (CO) 3.4 9.1 49.48 Bridget Jones's Diary (MM) 2.0 4.2 65.49 Angel Eyes (WB) 1.9 6.2 21.710 Momento (Newmarket Films) 1.0 1.9 15.811 Along Came a Spider (PA) 0.7 2.1 71.812 Spy Kids (DI) 0.4 1.3 105.913 Blow (NL) 0.4 1.3 52.214 Driven (WB) 0.3 1.2 31.815 O'Brother, Where Art... (TS) 0.3 0.3 44.216 Crocodile Dundee in L.A. (PA) 0.3 1.0 24.317 The Tailor of Panama (CO) 0.3 0.7 12.918 Crouching Tiger...Dragon (SC) 0.3 0.5 127.219 Save the Last Dance (PA) 0.2 0.5 90.220 The Golden Bowl (LG) 0.2 0.5 1.521 With a Friend Like Harry (MM) 0.2 0.4 1.822 Traffic (USA) 0.1 0.4 123.823 Castaway (20) 0.1 0.2 233.224 Startup.com (AR) 0.1 0.2 0.525 Amores Perros (Lions Gate) 0.1 0.3 4.826 Kingdom Come (FS) 0.1 0.4 22.7 We'll focus on a random sample of 68 movies that are classified as either "action" or "romance" movies but not both. We disregard movies that are classified as both so that we can assign all 68 movies into either category. Furthermore, since the original movies dataset was a little messy, we provided a pre-wrangled version of our data in the movies_sample data frame included in the moderndive package (you can look at the code to do this data wrangling here): movies_sample # A tibble: 68 × 4 title year rating genre <chr> <int> <dbl> <chr> 1 Underworld 1985 3.1 Action 2 Love Affair 1932 6.3 Romance 3 Junglee 1961 6.8 Romance 4 Eversmile, New Jersey 1989 5 Romance 5 Search and Destroy 1979 4 Action 6 Secreto de Romelia, El 1988 4.9 Romance 7 Amants du Pont-Neuf, Les 1991 7.4 Romance 8 Illicit Dreams 1995 3.5 Action 9 Kabhi Kabhie 1976 7.7 Romance10 Electric Horseman, The 1979 5.8 Romance# … with 58 more rows The variables include the title and year the movie was filmed. Furthermore, we have a numerical variable rating , which is the IMDB rating out of 10 stars, and a binary categorical variable genre indicating if the movie was an Action or Romance movie. We are interested in whether there is a difference in average ratings between the Action and Romance genres. See Also The p-value of a test — Learning statistics with jamovi That is, our parameter of interest is \(\mu_1 - \mu_2\), which we estimate by \(\bar{x}_1 - \bar{x}_2\). We start by assuming there is no difference, therefore our null value is \(\mu_1 - \mu_2 = 0\). We want to calculate \(t\_stat\) for this scenario: \[t\_stat = \frac{Estimate - Null \ \ value}{SE(Estimate)} = \frac{(\bar{x}_1 - \bar{x}_2) - 0}{\sqrt{\frac{s_1^2}{n_1} + \frac{s_2^2}{n_2}}}\] Let's compute all the necessary values from our sample data. We need: the number of movies ( n ), the mean rating ( xbar ), and the standard deviation ( s ) split by the binary variable genre . We'll also calculate \(\frac{s_i^2}{n_i}\) for each group ( var_xbar ), which is needed to calculate the denominator of \(t\_stat\). genre_mean_stats <- movies_sample %>% group_by (genre) %>% summarize ( n = n (), xbar = mean (rating), s = sd (rating), var_xbar = s ^ 2 / n)genre_mean_stats # A tibble: 2 × 5 genre n xbar s var_xbar <chr> <int> <dbl> <dbl> <dbl>1 Action 32 5.28 1.36 0.05792 Romance 36 6.32 1.61 0.0720 So we have 36 movies with an average rating of 6.32 stars out of 10 and 32 movies with a sample mean rating of 5.28 stars out of 10. The difference in these average ratings is thus 6.32 - 5.28 = 1.05. And the standard error of this difference is 0.36. Our resulting t_stat is 2.906. genre_mean_stats %>% summarize ( diff_in_means = diff (xbar), SE_diff = sqrt ( sum (var_xbar)), t_stat = diff_in_means / SE_diff) # A tibble: 1 × 3 diff_in_means SE_diff t_stat <dbl> <dbl> <dbl>1 1.05 0.360 2.91 There appears to be an edge of 1.05 stars in romance movie ratings. The question is however, are these results indicative of a true difference for all romance and action movies? Or could this difference be attributable to chance and sampling variation? Computing a p-value for this t-statistic can help us to answer this.

11.3.2 p-values using formulas Recall from Chapter 10 that even though the sampling distribution of many estimators are normally distributed, the standardized statistic \(t\_stat\) computed above often follows a \(t(df)\) distribution because the formula for the standard error of many estimators involves an additional estimated quantity, \(s^2\), when the population variance is unknown. Recall that (differences in) proportions still follow the \(N(0,1)\) distribution because they do not require \(s^2\) to be estimated. An abbreviated version of Table 10.1 with the relevant degrees of freedom for the t-distribution is given below: Statistics Population parameter Estimator t-distribution df Mean \(\mu\) \(\bar{x}\) \(n – 1\) Difference in means \(\mu_1 -\mu_2\) \(\bar{x}_1 - \bar{x}_2\) \(\approx min(n_1 -1, n_2 – 1)^*\) Regression intercept \(\beta_0\) \(b_0\) \(n - k - 1\) Regression slope \(\beta_1\) \(b_1\) \(n - k - 1\) Note that for difference in means, the exact degrees of freedom formula is much more complicated. We use \(min(n_1 -1, n_2 – 1)\) as a conservative approximation when doing computations manually. For the regression parameters, \(k\) is equal to the number of predictors in the model. So for a model with one predictor, \(k = 1\) and the degrees of freedom would be \(n - 1 - 1 = n - 2\). Caveat: It is important to note that the t-distribution is often referred to as a “small sample” distribution. That is because once the degrees of freedom are large enough (when the sample size is large), the t-distribution is actually quite similar to the normal distribution as we have seen previously. For analysis purposes, however, you don’t need to determine when to use one or the other as your sampling distribution: unless dealing with proportions, you can always use the t-distribution instead of the Normal distribution. We can calculate a p-value by asking: Assuming the null distribution, what is the probability that we will see a \(t\_stat\) value as extreme as the one from our data? Typically, we want to calculate what is called a "two-sided" p-value, which calculates the probability that you would observe a \(t\_stat\) value as extreme as the one observed in either direction. That is, we are interested in values of \(t\_stat\) that are as large in magnitude as the one we observed, in both the positive and negative directions. For example, if we observe a \(t\_stat\) value of 2.0, the appropriate two-sided p-value is represented by the probability shaded in Figure 11.2 FIGURE 11.2: 2*pt(-2, df = 99) We can calculate this probability using the pt() function in R, where we plug in the appropriate degrees of freedom and our t_stat value as the quantile. Remember there is a default argument lower.tail = TRUE in the pt() function, which means it returns the probability to the left of the t_stat value you enter. Because the t-distribution is symmetric, you can simply multiply the probability in the lower tail by two to get the probability of falling in either tail. The p-value implied by Figure 11.2 would therefore be calculated by 2*pt(-2, df = 99) . Note that in general if you have positive t_stat value, you will want to either use 2*pt(-t_stat, 99) or 2*pt(t_stat, 99, lower.tail = FALSE) . A general form that will always work regardless of the sign of t_stat is to use 2*pt(-abs(t_stat), 99) , where abs() is the absolute value function. In our IMDB movies example, we observe t_stat = 2.91 , and we want to know what the probability of observing a \(t\_stat\) value as large in magnitude as this would be under the null distribution. Note our approximate \(df = min(n_1 - 1, n_2 - 1) = min(36 - 1, 32 - 1) = 31\), so our p-value is given by 2*pt(-2.91, 31) = 0.007. This tells us that if the null distribution is true (i.e. if there is no true difference between average ratings of romance and action movies on IMDB), we would only observe a difference as large as we did 0.7% of the time. This provides evidence - via proof by contradiction - that the null distribution is likely false; that is, there is likely a true difference in average ratings of romance and action movies on IMDB.

11.3.3 p-values using t.test There is a convenient function in R called t.test that will conduct the above calculations for you, including \(t\_stat\) and its \(p-value\). For a difference in means like the IMDB example, t.test requires two arguments x and y that are numeric vectors of data values for each group you are comparing. In this example, x would be the ratings for romance movies and y would be the ratings for action movies. We can create these two vectors by using filter() on our movies_sample data. romance <- movies_sample %>% filter (genre == "Romance" )action <- movies_sample %>% filter (genre == "Action" ) movies_t.test <- t.test ( x = romance $ rating, y = action $ rating)movies_t.test Welch Two Sample t-testdata: romance$rating and action$ratingt = 3, df = 66, p-value = 0.005alternative hypothesis: true difference in means is not equal to 095 percent confidence interval: 0.328 1.767sample estimates:mean of x mean of y 6.32 5.28 We see that t.test returns the same values for \(\bar{x}_1 = 6.32\) and \(\bar{x}_2 = 5.28\) that we saw before. The output shows a rounded value for \(t\_stat\) as \(t = 3\), but we can access the unrounded value using movies_t.test$statistic and find that it gives the same value \(t\_stat = 2.91\). movies_t.test $ statistic t 2.91 Note the degrees of freedom in movies_t.test are different due to the fact that t.test is able to use the more complicated exact formula for degrees of freedom, whereas we used the conservative approximate formula \(df = min(n_1 - 1, n_2 - 1)\). Using t.test gives a p-value of 0.005, which is similar to the value we computed using formulas above 0.007. Again, the p-values here will not match exactly due to the different degrees of freedom.