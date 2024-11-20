Chapters and Volumes (2024)

|#
|Japanese
|English
|Release date
|ISBN
|Release date
|ISBN
|1
|March 7, 2013
|978-4063878684
|October 14, 2014
|978-4063879025
|Chapters list:
- File:01 Detection and Subsequent Action (発覚とその後の行動について Hakkaku to sonogo no kōdō ni tsuite?)
- File:02 Event on the First Night (１日目、深夜の事象について Ichinichime, shin’ya no jishō ni tsuite?)
- File:03 Escape and Threat (逃走と脅威について Tōsō to kyōi ni tsuite?)
- File:04 Interrogation and Conspirator (尋問と協力者について Jinmon to kyōryokusha ni tsuite?)
- File:05 Appearance and Organization (発現と組織について Hatsugen to soshiki ni tsuite?)
|Volume 1
Pages: 228 (Japanese)
200 (English)
Cover characters: Kei Nagai's Black Ghost
|Japanese|English
|2
|June 7, 2013
|978-4063879025
|December 9, 2014
|978-1939130853
|Chapters list:
- File:06 Fresh Start (心機一転 Shinki Itten?)
- File:07 003
- File:08 Blindness
- File:09 Killtacular (キルタキュラー Kirutakyurā?)
- File:00 The Shin’ya Nakamura Incident (中村慎也事件 Nakamura Shin’ya Jiken?)
|Volume 2
Pages: 194 (Japanese)
200 (English)
Cover characters: Kōji Tanaka's Black Ghost
|Japanese|English
|3
|November 7, 2013
|978-4063879346
|February 10, 2015
|978-1941220214
|Chapters list:
- File:10 The Real Kei Nagai 1 (本当の永井 圭❶ Hontō no Nagai Kei 1?)
- File:11 The Real Kei Nagai 2 (本当の永井 圭❷ Hontō no Nagai Kei 2?)
- File:12 The Real Kei Nagai 3 (本当の永井 圭❸ Hontō no Nagai Kei 3?)
- File:13 Plan A (作戦A Sakusen A?)
- File:14 Backstage (舞台裏 Butaiura?)
|Volume 3
Pages: 194 (Japanese)
194 (English)
Cover characters: Satō's Black Ghost
|Japanese|English
|4
|May 7, 2014
|978-4-06-387972-8
|April 7, 2015
|978-1-941220-44-3
|Chapters list:
- File:15 Fight (ファイター Faitā?)
- File:16 Runaway (逃亡者 Tōbōsha?)
- File:17 Double Team (ダブルチーム Daburu Chīmu?)
- File:18 Fringe (フリンジ Furinji?)
- File:19 Let's Make It Flashy! (派手に行こうぜ！ Hade ni ikōze!?)
|Volume 4
Pages: 194 (Japanese)
194 (English)
Cover characters: Reiji Akiyama's Black Ghost
|Japanese|English
|5
|November 7, 2014
|978-4-06-388007-6
|June 2, 2015
|978-1-941220-45-0
|Chapters list:
- File:20 Sucker Punch (サッカーパンチ Sakkā Panchi?)
- File:21 Battlefield Bad Company (バトルフィールド バッドカンパニー Batorufīrudo Baddo Kanpanī?)
- File:22 Ajin (亜人 Ajin?)
- File:22.5 Ajin 2 (亜人② Ajin 2?)
- File:23 The Chosen Man (選ばれた男 Erabareta Otoko?)
- File:24 Come with Me!!
|Volume 5
Pages: 194 (Japanese)
194 (English)
Cover characters: Okuyama's Black Ghost
|Japanese|English
|6
|June 5, 2015
|978-4-06-388067-0
|August 25, 2015
|978-1-941220-88-7
|Chapters list:
- File:25 Day One (初日 Shonichi?)
- File:26 Genius…?!
- File:27 Izumi Shimomura (下村 泉 Shimomura Izumi?)
- File:27.5 Izumi Shimomura 2 (下村 泉② Shimomura Izumi 2?)
- File:28 Wall (壁 Kabe?)
|Volume 6
Pages: 194 (Japanese)
194 (English)
Cover characters: Izumi Shimomura's Black Ghost
|Japanese|English
|7
|November 6, 2015
|978-4-06-388098-4
|February 23, 2016
|978-1-942993-26-1
|Chapters list:
- File:29 Listen!!
- File:30 Call of Duty
- File:31 Don't say "lazy"
- File:31.5 Don't say "lazy" 2
- File:32 The Attack Begins (攻撃開始 Kōgeki Kaishi?)
- File:33 Invincible (無敵 Muteki?)
|Volume 7
Pages: 202 (Japanese)
202 (English)
Cover characters: Takahashi's Black Ghost
|Japanese|English
|8
|May 6, 2016
|978-4063881370
|October 18, 2016
|978-1942993476
|Chapters list:
- File:34 Splinter Cell (スプリンターセル Supurintā Seru?)
- File:35 The Man Trap
- File:36 Doom
- File:37 Shadowrun (シャドウラン Shadōran?)
- File:38 Battlefield Hardline (バトルフィールドハードライン Batorufīrudo Hādorain?)
|Volume 8
Pages: 194 (Japanese)
194 (English)
Cover characters: Kei Nagai's Black Ghost
|Japanese|English
|9
|October 6, 2016
|978-4-06-388189-9
|April 6, 2017
|9781945054198
|Chapters list:
- File:39 Battlefield Hardline 2 (バトルフィールドハードライン 2 Batorufīrudo Hādorain 2?)
- File:40 Battlefield Hardline 3 (バトルフィールドハードライン 3 Batorufīrudo Hādorain 3?)
- File:41 Party's End (祭りのあと Matsuri no ato?)
- File:42 Hirasawa (平沢 Hirasawa?)
- File:43 Fight (ケンカ Kenka?)
|Volume 9
Pages: 194 (Japanese)
200 (English)
Cover characters: Kōji Tanaka's Black Ghost
|Japanese|English
|10
|April 7, 2017
|978-4-06-388248-3
|October 10, 2017
|9781945054280
|Chapters list:
- File:44 Blood Relations (血筋 Chisuji?)
- File:45
- File:46 Good Morning, See You Tomorrow (おはよう、またあした Ohayō, mata ashita?)
- File:47 Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- File:48 The Losers (負け犬共 Makeinu domo?)
|Volume 10
Pages: 194 (Japanese)
194 (English)
Cover characters: Satō's Black Ghost
|Japanese|English
|11
|September 7, 2017
|978-4063882483
|May 8, 2018
|978-1945054693
|Chapters list:
- File:49 Steep Road (スティープ ロード Sutīpu rōdo?)
- File:50 Promised Land (約束の地 Yakusoku no chi?)
- File:51 Fury (フューリー Fyūrī?)
- File:52 When, Where, Who
- File:53 Conviction (コンヴィクション Konvikushon?)
|Volume 11
Pages: 192 (Japanese)
Cover characters: Masumi Okuyama's Black Ghost
|Japanese|English
|12
|May 7, 2018
|978-4065114629
|September 10, 2018
|978-1947194205
|Chapters list:
- File:54 Greater Cause (大義 Taigi?)
- File:54.5 Greater Cause 2 (大義2 Taigi 2?)
- File:54.6 Greater Cause 3 (大義3 Taigi3?)
- File:55 Paradise (楽園 Rakuen?)
- File:55.5 Paradise 2 (楽園2 Rakuen 2?)
- File:56 Rolling Star (ROLLING STAR?)
- File:57 Beyond Theory (論理を越えて Ronri wo Koete?)
|Volume 12
Pages: 194 (Japanese)
Cover characters: Izumi Shimomura's Black Ghost
|Japanese|English
|13
|November 7, 2018
|978-4065134443
|September 17, 2019
|978-1-947194-60-1
|Chapters list:
- File:58 Everything that has a beginning has an end
- File:59 H-Hour
- File:60 D-day
- File:61 ADGp
- File:62 Trash Mobs
|Volume 13
Pages:
Cover characters: Reiji Akiyama's Black Ghost
|Japanese|English
|14
|June 7, 2019
|978-4065160459
|March 17, 2020
|978-1-949980-11-0
|Chapters list:
- File:63 Strike Back
- File:64 Him
- File:65 The Showdown Comes
- File:66 Dead Heat
- File:67 Victory
|Volume 14
Pages:
Cover characters: Takeshi Kotobuki's Black Ghost
|Japanese|English
|15
|November 7, 2019
|978-4065175095
|August 11, 2020
|978-1-949980-35-6
|Chapters list:
- File:68 Fresh Slate
- File:69 Kaito
- File:70 Dedication
- File:71 Deliberation
- File:72 Limit
- File:73 Worst
|Volume 15
Pages:
Cover characters: Kei Nagai's Black Ghost
|Japanese|English
|16
|May 7, 2020
|978-4065194768
|February 16, 2021
|978-1-949980-65-3
|Chapters list:
- File:74 Flood
- File:74.5 Flood 2
- File:75 Leap into the Unknown
- File:75.5 Leap into the Unknown 2
- File:76 Diehards
- File:77 Gloria
- File:78 Final Run
|Volume 16
Pages:
Cover characters: Satō's Black Ghost
|Japanese|English
|17
|May 7, 2021
|978-4065229897
|September 21, 2021
|Chapters list:
- File:79 Prologue
- File:80 The ONE
- File:81 Noble
- File:82 Even If
- File:83 At the End of the Journey
- File:83.5 At the End of the Journey 2
- File:84 Seal
- File:85 Information
- Final Chapter As Long as it Lasts
|Volume 17
Pages: 258
Cover characters:
|Japanese|English