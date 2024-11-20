Chapters and Volumes (2024)

in:Manga, Chapters

Edit
  • Edit source
  • History
  • Talk (0)

This is a list of all current volumes of the Japanese manga series Ajin, as well as the titles of the chapters in the volumes.

Volumes[]

#JapaneseEnglish
Release dateISBNRelease dateISBN
1March 7, 2013978-4063878684October 14, 2014978-4063879025
Chapters list:
  • File:01 Detection and Subsequent Action (発覚とその後の行動について Hakkaku to sonogo no kōdō ni tsuite?)
  • File:02 Event on the First Night (１日目、深夜の事象について Ichinichime, shin’ya no jishō ni tsuite?)
  • File:03 Escape and Threat (逃走と脅威について Tōsō to kyōi ni tsuite?)
  • File:04 Interrogation and Conspirator (尋問と協力者について Jinmon to kyōryokusha ni tsuite?)
  • File:05 Appearance and Organization (発現と組織について Hatsugen to soshiki ni tsuite?)
Volume 1

Pages: 228 (Japanese)
200 (English)
Cover characters: Kei Nagai's Black Ghost

Japanese|English

Chapters and Volumes (1)

2June 7, 2013978-4063879025December 9, 2014978-1939130853
Chapters list:
  • File:06 Fresh Start (心機一転 Shinki Itten?)
  • File:07 003
  • File:08 Blindness
  • File:09 Killtacular (キルタキュラー Kirutakyurā?)
  • File:00 The Shin’ya Nakamura Incident (中村慎也事件 Nakamura Shin’ya Jiken?)
Volume 2

Pages: 194 (Japanese)
200 (English)
Cover characters: Kōji Tanaka's Black Ghost

Japanese|English

Chapters and Volumes (2)

3November 7, 2013978-4063879346February 10, 2015978-1941220214
Chapters list:
  • File:10 The Real Kei Nagai 1 (本当の永井 圭❶ Hontō no Nagai Kei 1?)
  • File:11 The Real Kei Nagai 2 (本当の永井 圭❷ Hontō no Nagai Kei 2?)
  • File:12 The Real Kei Nagai 3 (本当の永井 圭❸ Hontō no Nagai Kei 3?)
  • File:13 Plan A (作戦A Sakusen A?)
  • File:14 Backstage (舞台裏 Butaiura?)
Volume 3

Pages: 194 (Japanese)
194 (English)
Cover characters: Satō's Black Ghost

Japanese|English

Chapters and Volumes (3)

4May 7, 2014978-4-06-387972-8April 7, 2015978-1-941220-44-3
Chapters list:
  • File:15 Fight (ファイター Faitā?)
  • File:16 Runaway (逃亡者 Tōbōsha?)
  • File:17 Double Team (ダブルチーム Daburu Chīmu?)
  • File:18 Fringe (フリンジ Furinji?)
  • File:19 Let's Make It Flashy! (派手に行こうぜ！ Hade ni ikōze!?)
Volume 4

Pages: 194 (Japanese)
194 (English)
Cover characters: Reiji Akiyama's Black Ghost

Japanese|English

Chapters and Volumes (4)

5November 7, 2014978-4-06-388007-6June 2, 2015978-1-941220-45-0
Chapters list:
  • File:20 Sucker Punch (サッカーパンチ Sakkā Panchi?)
  • File:21 Battlefield Bad Company (バトルフィールド バッドカンパニー Batorufīrudo Baddo Kanpanī?)
  • File:22 Ajin (亜人 Ajin?)
    • File:22.5 Ajin 2 (亜人② Ajin 2?)
  • File:23 The Chosen Man (選ばれた男 Erabareta Otoko?)
  • File:24 Come with Me!!
Volume 5

Pages: 194 (Japanese)
194 (English)
Cover characters: Okuyama's Black Ghost

Japanese|English

Chapters and Volumes (5)

6June 5, 2015978-4-06-388067-0August 25, 2015978-1-941220-88-7
Chapters list:
  • File:25 Day One (初日 Shonichi?)
  • File:26 Genius…?!
  • File:27 Izumi Shimomura (下村 泉 Shimomura Izumi?)
    • File:27.5 Izumi Shimomura 2 (下村 泉② Shimomura Izumi 2?)
  • File:28 Wall ( Kabe?)
Volume 6

Pages: 194 (Japanese)
194 (English)
Cover characters: Izumi Shimomura's Black Ghost

Japanese|English

Chapters and Volumes (6)

7November 6, 2015978-4-06-388098-4February 23, 2016978-1-942993-26-1
Chapters list:
  • File:29 Listen!!
  • File:30 Call of Duty
  • File:31 Don't say "lazy"
    • File:31.5 Don't say "lazy" 2
  • File:32 The Attack Begins (攻撃開始 Kōgeki Kaishi?)
  • File:33 Invincible (無敵 Muteki?)
Volume 7

Pages: 202 (Japanese)
202 (English)
Cover characters: Takahashi's Black Ghost

Japanese|English

Chapters and Volumes (7)

8May 6, 2016978-4063881370October 18, 2016978-1942993476
Chapters list:
  • File:34 Splinter Cell (スプリンターセル Supurintā Seru?)
  • File:35 The Man Trap
    • File:35.5 The Man Trap 2
  • File:36 Doom
  • File:37 Shadowrun (シャドウラン Shadōran?)
  • File:38 Battlefield Hardline (バトルフィールドハードライン Batorufīrudo Hādorain?)
Volume 8

Pages: 194 (Japanese)
194 (English)
Cover characters: Kei Nagai's Black Ghost

Japanese|English

Chapters and Volumes (8)

9October 6, 2016978-4-06-388189-9April 6, 20179781945054198
Chapters list:
  • File:39 Battlefield Hardline 2 (バトルフィールドハードライン 2 Batorufīrudo Hādorain 2?)
  • File:40 Battlefield Hardline 3 (バトルフィールドハードライン 3 Batorufīrudo Hādorain 3?)
  • File:41 Party's End (祭りのあと Matsuri no ato?)
  • File:42 Hirasawa (平沢 Hirasawa?)
  • File:43 Fight (ケンカ Kenka?)
Volume 9

Pages: 194 (Japanese)
200 (English)
Cover characters: Kōji Tanaka's Black Ghost

Japanese|English

Chapters and Volumes (9)

10April 7, 2017978-4-06-388248-3October 10, 20179781945054280
Chapters list:
  • File:44 Blood Relations (血筋 Chisuji?)
  • File:45
  • File:46 Good Morning, See You Tomorrow (おはよう、またあした Ohayō, mata ashita?)
  • File:47 Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
  • File:48 The Losers (負け犬共 Makeinu domo?)
Volume 10

Pages: 194 (Japanese)
194 (English)
Cover characters: Satō's Black Ghost

Japanese|English

Chapters and Volumes (10)

11September 7, 2017978-4063882483May 8, 2018978-1945054693
Chapters list:
  • File:49 Steep Road (スティープ ロード Sutīpu rōdo?)
  • File:50 Promised Land (約束の地 Yakusoku no chi?)
  • File:51 Fury (フューリー Fyūrī?)
  • File:52 When, Where, Who
  • File:53 Conviction (コンヴィクション Konvikushon?)
Volume 11

Pages: 192 (Japanese)

Cover characters: Masumi Okuyama's Black Ghost

Japanese|English

Chapters and Volumes (11)

12May 7, 2018978-4065114629September 10, 2018978-1947194205
Chapters list:
  • File:54 Greater Cause (大義 Taigi?)
    • File:54.5 Greater Cause 2 (大義2 Taigi 2?)
    • File:54.6 Greater Cause 3 (大義3 Taigi3?)
  • File:55 Paradise (楽園 Rakuen?)
    • File:55.5 Paradise 2 (楽園2 Rakuen 2?)
  • File:56 Rolling Star (ROLLING STAR?)
  • File:57 Beyond Theory (論理を越えて Ronri wo Koete?)
Volume 12

Pages: 194 (Japanese)

Cover characters: Izumi Shimomura's Black Ghost

Japanese|English

Chapters and Volumes (12)

13November 7, 2018978-4065134443September 17, 2019978-1-947194-60-1
Chapters list:
  • File:58 Everything that has a beginning has an end
  • File:59 H-Hour
  • File:60 D-day
    • File:60.5 D-day II
  • File:61 ADGp
  • File:62 Trash Mobs
Volume 13

Pages:

Cover characters: Reiji Akiyama's Black Ghost

Japanese|English

Chapters and Volumes (13)

14June 7, 2019978-4065160459March 17, 2020978-1-949980-11-0
Chapters list:
  • File:63 Strike Back
  • File:64 Him
  • File:65 The Showdown Comes
  • File:66 Dead Heat
    • File:66.5 Dead Heat 2
  • File:67 Victory
Volume 14

Pages:

Cover characters: Takeshi Kotobuki's Black Ghost

Japanese|English

Chapters and Volumes (14)

15November 7, 2019978-4065175095August 11, 2020978-1-949980-35-6
Chapters list:
  • File:68 Fresh Slate
  • File:69 Kaito
  • File:70 Dedication
  • File:71 Deliberation
  • File:72 Limit
  • File:73 Worst
Volume 15

Pages:

Cover characters: Kei Nagai's Black Ghost

Japanese|English

Chapters and Volumes (15)

16May 7, 2020978-4065194768February 16, 2021978-1-949980-65-3
Chapters list:
  • File:74 Flood
  • File:74.5 Flood 2
  • File:75 Leap into the Unknown
  • File:75.5 Leap into the Unknown 2
  • File:76 Diehards
  • File:77 Gloria
  • File:78 Final Run
Volume 16

Pages:

Cover characters: Satō's Black Ghost

Japanese|English

Chapters and Volumes (16)

17May 7, 2021978-4065229897September 21, 2021
Chapters list:
  • File:79 Prologue
  • File:80 The ONE
  • File:81 Noble
  • File:82 Even If
  • File:83 At the End of the Journey
  • File:83.5 At the End of the Journey 2
  • File:84 Seal
  • File:85 Information
  • Final Chapter As Long as it Lasts
Volume 17

Pages: 258
Cover characters:

Japanese|English

Chapters and Volumes (17)

Community content is available under CC-BY-SA unless otherwise noted.

Chapters and Volumes (2024)

References

Top Articles
How Does Breckie Hill Work? | Girls Inc. Westchester
5 Closely-Guarded Breckie Hill Secrets Explained in Explicit Aspect - DBC Renovatie
Helping Others Realize Some Great Benefits Of Breckie Hill – BEST Athens
Latest Posts
EM 2024: Spanien gegen Georgien heute LIVE im TV, Live-Stream und Ticker - Spanien gleich aus!
Tausende Fans feiern in Berlin Einzug der Türkei ins Viertelfinale
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Fredrick Kertzmann

Last Updated:

Views: 5596

Rating: 4.6 / 5 (66 voted)

Reviews: 81% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Fredrick Kertzmann

Birthday: 2000-04-29

Address: Apt. 203 613 Huels Gateway, Ralphtown, LA 40204

Phone: +2135150832870

Job: Regional Design Producer

Hobby: Nordic skating, Lacemaking, Mountain biking, Rowing, Gardening, Water sports, role-playing games

Introduction: My name is Fredrick Kertzmann, I am a gleaming, encouraging, inexpensive, thankful, tender, quaint, precious person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.