Check out the full rosters for the East-West Shrine Bowl (2024)

Jan 31, 2023 at 09:30 AM
While the NFL's best players will be together for the 2023 Prow Bowl, dozens of college prospects will be trying to make their case to begin their professional careers at the East-West Shrine Bowl.
Here's all the information you need to know ahead of the game:
DATE: Feb. 2
TIME: 8:30 ET
WHERE: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)
HOW TO WATCH: NFL Network
East Team
Coaching Staff: Marquise Williams and the Atlanta Falcons
|Player
|School
|Position
|Morgan Tanner
|Minnesota
|QB
|Aiden O'Connell
|Purdue
|QB
|Tim DeMorat
|Fordham
|QB
|Jordan Mims
|Fresno State
|RB
|Deneric Prince
|Tulsa
|RB
|Derek Parish
|Houston
|FB
|Tavion Thomas
|Utah
|RB
|Jadon Haselwood
|Arkansas
|WR
|Kearis Jackson
|Georgia
|WR
|Nikkon Remigio
|Fresno State
|WR
|Jalen Cropper
|Fresno State
|WR
|Jacob Copeland
|Maryland
|WR
|Antoine Green
|North Carolina
|WR
|Shaquan Davis
|South Carolina State
|WR
|AT Perry
|Wake Forest
|WR
|Blake Whiteheart
|Wake Forest
|TE
|Leonard Taylor
|Cincinnati
|TE
|Daniel Barker
|Michigan State
|TE
|Joel Wilson
|Central Michigan
|TE
|Spencer Anderson
|Maryland
|OL
|Juice Scruggs
|Penn State
|OL
|Alex Palczewski
|Illinois
|OL
|Chandler Zavala
|NC State
|OL
|Luke Haggard
|Kansas
|OL
|John Ojukwu
|Boise State
|OL
|Jordan McFadden
|Clemson
|OL
|Quinton Barrow
|Grand Valley
|OL
|Trevor Reid
|Louisville
|OL
|Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu
|Oregon
|OL
|Jerome Carvin
|Tennessee
|OL
|Carter Warren
|Pittsburgh
|OL
|Jon Gaines
|UCLA
|OG
|Joesph Ngata
|Clemson
|WR
|Mitchell Tinsley
|Penn State
|WR
|Viliami Fehoko
|San Jose State
|DL
|Dante Stills
|West Virginia
|DL
|Ikenna Enechukwu
|Rice
|DL
|Ochaun Mathis
|Nebraska
|DL
|Brodric Martin
|Western Kentucky
|DL
|Kobie Turner
|Wake Forest
|DL
|Moro Ojomo
|Texas
|DL
|Keondre Coburn
|Texas
|DL
|Yasir Abdullah
|Louisville
|EDGE
|Caleb Murphy
|Ferris State
|EDGE
|Robert Beal Jr.
|Georgia
|EDGE
|Jose Ramirez
|Eastern Michigan
|EDGE
|BJ Thompson
|Stephen F. Austin
|EDGE
|Jeremy Banks
|Tennessee
|LB
|Kyle Soelle
|Arizona State
|LB
|Ben VanSumeren
|Michigan State
|LB
|Anfernee Orji
|Vanderbilt
|LB
|Amari Burney
|Florida
|LB
|Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson
|TCU
|CB
|D'Shawn Jamison
|Texas
|CB
|Lance Boykin
|Coastal Carolina
|CB
|Kei'Trel Clark
|Louisville
|CB
|Mehki Garner
|LSU
|CB
|Nehemiah Shelton
|San Jose State
|CB
|Kahlef Hailassie
|Wester Kentucky
|CB
|Gervarrius Owens
|Houston
|S
|Bennett Williams
|Oregon
|S
|AJ Finley
|Ole Miss
|S
|Tyreque Jones
|Boise State
|S
|Art Green
|Houston
|S
|Andre Szmyt
|Syracuse
|K
|Ethan Evans
|Wingate
|P
|Matt Hembrough
|Oklahoma State
|LS
|Arquon Bush
|Cincinnati
|CB
|Austin Ajiake
|UNLV
|LB
|Anthony Adams
|Portland State East
|CB
Related Links
- Here's everything you need to know about the 2023 Pro Bowl
- Get ready for the 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl
- Benjamin St-Juste proved his potential as a starting corner
West Team
Coaching Staff: Troy Brown and the New England Patriots coaching staff
|Player
|School
|Position
|Dorian Thompson-Robinson
|UCLA
|QB
|Tommy DeVito
|Illinois
|QB
|Chase Brice
|Appalachian State
|QB
|Kazmeir Allen
|UCLA
|RB
|Mohamed Ibrahim
|Minnesota
|RB
|Xazavian Valladay
|Arizona State
|RB
|Travis Dye
|USC
|RB
|Jack Colletto
|Oregon State
|FB/TE
|Zay Flowers
|Boston College
|WR
|Demario Douglas
|Liberty
|WR
|Dallas Daniels
|Jackson State
|WR
|Jake Bobo
|UCLA
|WR
|Jadakis Bonds
|Hampton
|WR
|Justin Shorter
|Florida
|WR
|Bryce Ford-Wheaton
|West Virginia
|WR
|Michael Jefferson
|Louisiana
|WR
|Princeton Fant
|Tennessee
|TE
|Travis Vokelek
|Nebraska
|TE
|Luke Schoomaker
|Michigan
|TE
|Thomas Greaney
|Albany
|TE
|Jaxson Kirkland
|Washington
|OL
|Ricky Stromberg
|Arkansas
|OL
|Atonio Mafi
|UCLA
|OL
|Jacky Chen
|Pace
|OL
|Colby Sorsdal
|William & Mary Tribe
|OL
|Henry Bainivalu
|Washington
|OL
|Dalton Wagner
|Arkansas
|OL
|Brent Laing
|Minnesota Duluth
|OL
|Theo Benedet
|British Columbia
|OL
|Mason Brooks
|Ole Miss
|OL
|Connor Galvin
|Baylor
|OL
|Kadeem Telfort
|UAB
|OL
|Mark Evans II
|Arkansas Pine-Bluff
|OL
|Charles McClelland
|Cincinnati
|RB
|Chris Murray
|Oklahoma
|OC
|Jerron Cage
|Ohio State
|DL
|Desjuan Johnson
|Toledo
|DL
|Devonnsha Maxwell
|UT-Chattanooga
|DL
|PJ Mustipher
|Penn State
|DL
|Taron Vincent
|Ohio State
|DL
|Brenton Cox Jr.
|Florida
|EDGE
|Titus Leo
|Wagner College
|EDGE
|Andre Jones
|Louisiana
|EDGE
|Habakkuk Baldonado
|Pittsburgh
|EDGE
|Truman Jones
|Harvard
|EDGE
|Jaiden Woodbey
|Boston College
|LB
|Drake Thomas
|N.C. State
|LB
|Isaiah Moore
|N.C. State
|LB
|Shaka Heyward
|Duke
|LB
|Mohamoud Diabate
|Utah
|LB
|Charlie Thomas
|Georgia Tech
|LB
|Jalen Graham
|Purdue
|LB
|Tyrus Wheat
|Mississippi State
|LB
|Jarrick Bernard-Converse
|LSU
|CB
|Starling Thomas V
|UAB
|CB
|Nic Jones
|Ball State
|CB
|Eric Scott Jr.
|Southern Miss
|CB
|Cameron Brown
|Ohio State
|CB
|Jaylin Williams
|Indiana
|CB
|Myles Brooks
|Louisiana Tech
|CB
|Terell Smith
|Minnesota
|CB
|Trey Dean III
|Florida
|S
|Jordan Howden
|Minnesota
|S
|Christian Izien
|Rutgers
|S
|Christian Young
|Arizona
|S
|Jake Moody
|Michigan
|K
|Michael Turk
|Oklahoma
|P
|Chris Stoll
|Penn State
|LS
|Scott Matlock
|Boises State
|DT
|Terry Hampton
|Arkansas
|DT