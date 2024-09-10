Check out the full rosters for the East-West Shrine Bowl (2024)

Jan 31, 2023 at 09:30 AM

East running back Isaih Pacheco, of Rutgers, (1) in action against the West during the East West Shrine Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

While the NFL's best players will be together for the 2023 Prow Bowl, dozens of college prospects will be trying to make their case to begin their professional careers at the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Here's all the information you need to know ahead of the game:

DATE: Feb. 2

TIME: 8:30 ET

WHERE: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)

HOW TO WATCH: NFL Network

East Team

Coaching Staff: Marquise Williams and the Atlanta Falcons

Table inside Article
Player School Position
Morgan Tanner Minnesota QB
Aiden O'Connell Purdue QB
Tim DeMorat Fordham QB
Jordan Mims Fresno State RB
Deneric Prince Tulsa RB
Derek Parish Houston FB
Tavion Thomas Utah RB
Jadon Haselwood Arkansas WR
Kearis Jackson Georgia WR
Nikkon Remigio Fresno State WR
Jalen Cropper Fresno State WR
Jacob Copeland Maryland WR
Antoine Green North Carolina WR
Shaquan Davis South Carolina State WR
AT Perry Wake Forest WR
Blake Whiteheart Wake Forest TE
Leonard Taylor Cincinnati TE
Daniel Barker Michigan State TE
Joel Wilson Central Michigan TE
Spencer Anderson Maryland OL
Juice Scruggs Penn State OL
Alex Palczewski Illinois OL
Chandler Zavala NC State OL
Luke Haggard Kansas OL
John Ojukwu Boise State OL
Jordan McFadden Clemson OL
Quinton Barrow Grand Valley OL
Trevor Reid Louisville OL
Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu Oregon OL
Jerome Carvin Tennessee OL
Carter Warren Pittsburgh OL
Jon Gaines UCLA OG
Joesph Ngata Clemson WR
Mitchell Tinsley Penn State WR
Viliami Fehoko San Jose State DL
Dante Stills West Virginia DL
Ikenna Enechukwu Rice DL
Ochaun Mathis Nebraska DL
Brodric Martin Western Kentucky DL
Kobie Turner Wake Forest DL
Moro Ojomo Texas DL
Keondre Coburn Texas DL
Yasir Abdullah Louisville EDGE
Caleb Murphy Ferris State EDGE
Robert Beal Jr. Georgia EDGE
Jose Ramirez Eastern Michigan EDGE
BJ Thompson Stephen F. Austin EDGE
Jeremy Banks Tennessee LB
Kyle Soelle Arizona State LB
Ben VanSumeren Michigan State LB
Anfernee Orji Vanderbilt LB
Amari Burney Florida LB
Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson TCU CB
D'Shawn Jamison Texas CB
Lance Boykin Coastal Carolina CB
Kei'Trel Clark Louisville CB
Mehki Garner LSU CB
Nehemiah Shelton San Jose State CB
Kahlef Hailassie Wester Kentucky CB
Gervarrius Owens Houston S
Bennett Williams Oregon S
AJ Finley Ole Miss S
Tyreque Jones Boise State S
Art Green Houston S
Andre Szmyt Syracuse K
Ethan Evans Wingate P
Matt Hembrough Oklahoma State LS
Arquon Bush Cincinnati CB
Austin Ajiake UNLV LB
Anthony Adams Portland State East CB

West Team

Coaching Staff: Troy Brown and the New England Patriots coaching staff

Table inside Article
Player School Position
Dorian Thompson-Robinson UCLA QB
Tommy DeVito Illinois QB
Chase Brice Appalachian State QB
Kazmeir Allen UCLA RB
Mohamed Ibrahim Minnesota RB
Xazavian Valladay Arizona State RB
Travis Dye USC RB
Jack Colletto Oregon State FB/TE
Zay Flowers Boston College WR
Demario Douglas Liberty WR
Dallas Daniels Jackson State WR
Jake Bobo UCLA WR
Jadakis Bonds Hampton WR
Justin Shorter Florida WR
Bryce Ford-Wheaton West Virginia WR
Michael Jefferson Louisiana WR
Princeton Fant Tennessee TE
Travis Vokelek Nebraska TE
Luke Schoomaker Michigan TE
Thomas Greaney Albany TE
Jaxson Kirkland Washington OL
Ricky Stromberg Arkansas OL
Atonio Mafi UCLA OL
Jacky Chen Pace OL
Colby Sorsdal William & Mary Tribe OL
Henry Bainivalu Washington OL
Dalton Wagner Arkansas OL
Brent Laing Minnesota Duluth OL
Theo Benedet British Columbia OL
Mason Brooks Ole Miss OL
Connor Galvin Baylor OL
Kadeem Telfort UAB OL
Mark Evans II Arkansas Pine-Bluff OL
Charles McClelland Cincinnati RB
Chris Murray Oklahoma OC
Jerron Cage Ohio State DL
Desjuan Johnson Toledo DL
Devonnsha Maxwell UT-Chattanooga DL
PJ Mustipher Penn State DL
Taron Vincent Ohio State DL
Brenton Cox Jr. Florida EDGE
Titus Leo Wagner College EDGE
Andre Jones Louisiana EDGE
Habakkuk Baldonado Pittsburgh EDGE
Truman Jones Harvard EDGE
Jaiden Woodbey Boston College LB
Drake Thomas N.C. State LB
Isaiah Moore N.C. State LB
Shaka Heyward Duke LB
Mohamoud Diabate Utah LB
Charlie Thomas Georgia Tech LB
Jalen Graham Purdue LB
Tyrus Wheat Mississippi State LB
Jarrick Bernard-Converse LSU CB
Starling Thomas V UAB CB
Nic Jones Ball State CB
Eric Scott Jr. Southern Miss CB
Cameron Brown Ohio State CB
Jaylin Williams Indiana CB
Myles Brooks Louisiana Tech CB
Terell Smith Minnesota CB
Trey Dean III Florida S
Jordan Howden Minnesota S
Christian Izien Rutgers S
Christian Young Arizona S
Jake Moody Michigan K
Michael Turk Oklahoma P
Chris Stoll Penn State LS
Scott Matlock Boises State DT
Terry Hampton Arkansas DT

