Cheesy Sausage Zucchini Rice Skillet (2024)

Cheesy Sausage Zucchini Rice Skillet is filled with plump pieces of kielbasa sausage, buttery rice and nutrient rich zucchini, all made in just one skillet!

Cheesy Sausage Zucchini Rice Skillet (1)Cheesy Sausage Zucchini Rice Skillet (2)Cheesy Sausage Zucchini Rice Skillet is my newest one skillet dinner recipe and you’re going to love the little trick I use to make this an extra creamy dish.

I’m so excited guys! Guess what, guess what, guess what?!?!

I’ve partnered with Land O’Lakes for the year and I could not be happier! This recipe is the first one to kick off our partnership, and what better way to do it than with a super easy dinner idea, which is perfect for back to school season!?

Cheesy Sausage Zucchini Rice Skillet (3)

A couple months back I flew back to Minnesota to visit the Land O’Lakes test kitchens and meet some of their dairy farmers.

I even got to milk a cow you guys. Epic.

I learned so much about the amazing company and their love and dedication to their farmers and making sure they deliver the very best product to consumers.

Cheesy Sausage Zucchini Rice Skillet (4)

One of the newer products we taste tested was this spreadable Land O Lakes®Butter with Olive Oil and Sea Salt. I was blown away at how delicious this product is and it features just 3 ingredients! Sweet Cream, Olive Oil, and Salt!

I’ve been using this on my toast, bagels, corn on the cob and here’s my favorite way to use it : as a recipe starter!

Cheesy Sausage Zucchini Rice Skillet (5)

Since this product contains olive oil, it’s perfect for starting out your recipes in the skillet, as the olive oil will reduce the chances of burning.

This recipe starts off with 2 tablespoons of butter, then you brown your sausage and toast your rice before adding in the chicken broth.

Cheesy Sausage Zucchini Rice Skillet (6)

Once the rice is nice and tender, you’ll toss in some shredded zucchini, shredded cheddar cheese and some shredded mozzarella cheese.

Give it a good stir and you’re ready for my next awesome trick…

Cheesy Sausage Zucchini Rice Skillet (7)

That’s right!

Add another couple tablespoons of that delicious Land O Lakes® Butter with Olive Oil and Sea Salt and give it a good stir.

The butter makes the rice super creamy, almost like a risotto, without all the fuss!

Cheesy Sausage Zucchini Rice Skillet (8)

This whole dinner comes together in less than 25 minutes, and is completely delicious – that’s what I call a weeknight win!

Plus I love that I get to sneak in some zucchini, so it’s a full meal in one bowl!

Cheesy Sausage Zucchini Rice Skillet (9)

Next time you’re at the store make sure to grab a tub of Land O Lakes® Butter with Olive Oil and Sea Salt and give it a try. You’re going to fall in love with it, I promise.

Then go ahead and make this Cheesy Sausage Zucchini Rice Skillet for dinner. You’re welcome!

Cheesy Sausage Zucchini Rice Skillet (10)

4.83 from 29 votes

Cheesy Sausage Zucchini Rice Skillet is filled with plump pieces of kielbasa sausage, buttery rice and nutrient rich zucchini, all made in just one skillet!

Prep Time5 minutes mins

Cook Time20 minutes mins

Total Time25 minutes mins

Course: Dinner

Cuisine: American

Servings: 6

Calories: 509 kcal

Author: Shawn

Ingredients

  • 4 tablespoons Land O Lakes® Butter with Olive Oil and Sea Salt, divided
  • 1 lb. Kielbasa sausage, cut into bite size pieces
  • 1/2 cup diced onion
  • 1 teaspoon garlic salt
  • 1 cup long grain white rice
  • 2 1/2 cups chicken broth
  • 1 medium zucchini, shredded
  • ½ cup shredded mozzarella cheese
  • ½ cup shredded mild cheddar cheese
  • salt and pepper

Instructions

  • Melt 2 tablespoons of Land O Lakes® Butter with Olive Oil and Sea Salt in a large skillet over medium heat. Add in the sausage and cook until lightly browned. Add in the onion and garlic salt and cook until onion is tender, about 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in the rice and cook, until lightly toasted, about 1 minute.

  • Pour in the chicken broth and stir, breaking up any browned bits on the bottom of the pan. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low, cover and cook for 15 minutes, or until liquid is absorbed.

  • Fluff rice and add in the zucchini and both cheeses. Stir until cheese is melted into rice, then add the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter and stir until melted. Serve immediately.

Video

Notes

*Recipe updated 8/13/2024 to reflect a reduced amount of cheese. Originally called for 1 cup of each, now just 1/2 cup of each.

Nutrition

Serving: 6g | Calories: 509kcal | Carbohydrates: 29g | Protein: 18g | Fat: 35g | Saturated Fat: 16g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 3g | Monounsaturated Fat: 14g | Trans Fat: 0.3g | Cholesterol: 92mg | Sodium: 1598mg | Potassium: 354mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 2g | Vitamin A: 458IU | Vitamin C: 8mg | Calcium: 146mg | Iron: 2mg

Keywords: Cheese, rice, sausage, Skillet, stovetop, zucchini

Disclaimer: This post is in partnership with Land O’Lakes. All thoughts and opinions are 100% my own. Thank you for supporting the brands that help make I Wash You Dry possible.

Cheesy Sausage Zucchini Rice Skillet (11)

