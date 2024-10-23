Cheesy Sausage Zucchini Rice Skillet (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Cheesy Sausage Zucchini Rice Skillet is filled with plump pieces of kielbasa sausage, buttery rice and nutrient rich zucchini, all made in just one skillet!

Cheesy Sausage Zucchini Rice Skillet is my newest one skillet dinner recipe and you’re going to love the little trick I use to make this an extra creamy dish.

I’m so excited guys! Guess what, guess what, guess what?!?!

I’ve partnered with Land O’Lakes for the year and I could not be happier! This recipe is the first one to kick off our partnership, and what better way to do it than with a super easy dinner idea, which is perfect for back to school season!?

A couple months back I flew back to Minnesota to visit the Land O’Lakes test kitchens and meet some of their dairy farmers.

I even got to milk a cow you guys. Epic.

I learned so much about the amazing company and their love and dedication to their farmers and making sure they deliver the very best product to consumers.

One of the newer products we taste tested was this spreadable Land O Lakes®Butter with Olive Oil and Sea Salt. I was blown away at how delicious this product is and it features just 3 ingredients! Sweet Cream, Olive Oil, and Salt!

I’ve been using this on my toast, bagels, corn on the cob and here’s my favorite way to use it : as a recipe starter!

Since this product contains olive oil, it’s perfect for starting out your recipes in the skillet, as the olive oil will reduce the chances of burning.

This recipe starts off with 2 tablespoons of butter, then you brown your sausage and toast your rice before adding in the chicken broth.

Once the rice is nice and tender, you’ll toss in some shredded zucchini, shredded cheddar cheese and some shredded mozzarella cheese.

Give it a good stir and you’re ready for my next awesome trick…

That’s right!

Add another couple tablespoons of that delicious Land O Lakes® Butter with Olive Oil and Sea Salt and give it a good stir.

The butter makes the rice super creamy, almost like a risotto, without all the fuss!

This whole dinner comes together in less than 25 minutes, and is completely delicious – that’s what I call a weeknight win!

Plus I love that I get to sneak in some zucchini, so it’s a full meal in one bowl!

Next time you’re at the store make sure to grab a tub of Land O Lakes® Butter with Olive Oil and Sea Salt and give it a try. You’re going to fall in love with it, I promise.

Then go ahead and make this Cheesy Sausage Zucchini Rice Skillet for dinner. You’re welcome!

Make sure you don’t miss a thing! Follow I Wash You Dry here:

FACEBOOK|PINTEREST |TWITTER|INSTAGRAM|BLOGLOVIN

Print Recipe Pin Recipe Rate this Recipe 4.83 from 29 votes Cheesy Sausage Zucchini Rice Skillet is filled with plump pieces of kielbasa sausage, buttery rice and nutrient rich zucchini, all made in just one skillet! See Also Veggie Loaded Rotisserie Chicken Casserole Prep Time5 minutes mins Cook Time20 minutes mins Total Time25 minutes mins Course: Dinner Cuisine: American Servings: 6 Calories: 509 kcal Author: Shawn Ingredients 4 tablespoons Land O Lakes® Butter with Olive Oil and Sea Salt , divided

, 1 lb. Kielbasa sausage , cut into bite size pieces

, 1/2 cup diced onion

1 teaspoon garlic salt

1 cup long grain white rice

2 1/2 cups chicken broth

1 medium zucchini , shredded

, ½ cup shredded mozzarella cheese

½ cup shredded mild cheddar cheese

salt and pepper US Customary - Metric Instructions Melt 2 tablespoons of Land O Lakes® Butter with Olive Oil and Sea Salt in a large skillet over medium heat. Add in the sausage and cook until lightly browned. Add in the onion and garlic salt and cook until onion is tender, about 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in the rice and cook, until lightly toasted, about 1 minute.

Pour in the chicken broth and stir, breaking up any browned bits on the bottom of the pan. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low, cover and cook for 15 minutes, or until liquid is absorbed.

Fluff rice and add in the zucchini and both cheeses. Stir until cheese is melted into rice, then add the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter and stir until melted. Serve immediately. Video Notes *Recipe updated 8/13/2024 to reflect a reduced amount of cheese. Originally called for 1 cup of each, now just 1/2 cup of each. Nutrition Serving: 6g | Calories: 509kcal | Carbohydrates: 29g | Protein: 18g | Fat: 35g | Saturated Fat: 16g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 3g | Monounsaturated Fat: 14g | Trans Fat: 0.3g | Cholesterol: 92mg | Sodium: 1598mg | Potassium: 354mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 2g | Vitamin A: 458IU | Vitamin C: 8mg | Calcium: 146mg | Iron: 2mg Keywords: Cheese, rice, sausage, Skillet, stovetop, zucchini DID YOU MAKE THIS RECIPE?don't forget to share a picture and mention @iwashyoudry on Instagram or tag #iwashyoudry!

Disclaimer: This post is in partnership with Land O’Lakes. All thoughts and opinions are 100% my own. Thank you for supporting the brands that help make I Wash You Dry possible.

PIN THIS IMAGE TO SAVE THE RECIPE!