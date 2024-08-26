chicagolandbodyrubs.com Reviews | scam or legit check (2024)

Table of Contents
What is your feeling about chicagolandbodyrubs.com? Consumer reviews about chicagolandbodyrubs.com Webshop Review Facts about chicagolandbodyrubs.com

    chicagolandbodyrubs.com ReviewsVisit the site

    is chicagolandbodyrubs.com safe or a scam?

    This website seems to be unavailable (error 503). Old data is being shown.

    Warning

    This website hasn't been scanned in more than 30 days ago. Press the button to get a real time update.

    What is your feeling about chicagolandbodyrubs.com?

    Why does chicagolandbodyrubs.com have an average to good trust score?

    We think chicagolandbodyrubs.com is legit and safe for consumers to access.

    Scamadviser is an automated algorithm to check if a website is legit and safe (or not). The review of chicagolandbodyrubs.com has been based on an analysis of 40 facts found online in public sources. Sources we use are if the website is listed on phishing and spam sites, if it serves malware, the country the company is based, the reviews found on other sites, and many other facts.

    The website looks safe to use. However as the analysis of the website is done automatically, we always recommend you do your own checking as well to make sure the website is safe to use.

    Positive highlights

    Online shopping features were detected (use our shopping scam checklist)

    We found a valid SSL certificate

    The site has been set-up several years ago

    DNSFilter labels this site as safe

    This website is considered safe by Maltiverse

    Negative highlights

    The Tranco rank (how much traffic) is rather low

    We did not find reviews on popular review sites

    This website has been classified as suspicious by IPQS.

    SHOW DETAILED ANALYSIS

    Consumer reviews about chicagolandbodyrubs.com

    No reviews have been left for chicagolandbodyrubs.com on ScamAdviser.com

    Total reviews: 0Average score: 0 starsLearn more

    Advertorials

    Entire Review chicagolandbodyrubs.com

    Webshop Review

    The Tranco ranking of this website is low. This can be considered low in relation to other websites from the website's country. If you think this website should be very popular, please invest additional time in researching the company as this is suspicious. For a smaller or starting website a low ranking can be considered normal.

    The domain name of this website has been registered several years ago. In general, the older the website the more trustworthy it becomes. However, scammers sometimes buy existing websites and start doing their evil thing, so please make sure you check for other scammy attributes as well.

    Technical Review

    We identified an SSL certificate meaning that the data shared between your browser and the website is encrypted and cannot be read by others. SSL certificates are always used by legit and safe websites. Unfortunately scammers increasingly also use SSL certificates so it is no guarantee that you are visiting a reliable website.

    Facts about chicagolandbodyrubs.com

    Key facts

    Alexa rank

    6389818

    Domain age

    4 years from now

    WHOIS data

    hidden

    Website data

    Website

    chicagolandbodyrubs.com

    Redirecting from website

    chicagolandbodyrubs.com

    Title

    CLM – The Only Place To Go For Bodyrubs in Chicago

    Domain age

    4 years from now

    Website Speed

    Average

    SSL certificate valid

    valid

    SSL type

    Low - Domain Validated Certificates (DV SSL)

    SSL issuer

    Let's Encrypt

    WHOIS registration date

    2020-03-04

    WHOIS last update date

    2024-04-18

    WHOIS renew date

    2025-03-04

    Tags

    Industry - Shopping, Language - English

    Server

    ISP

    IPFFM - INTERNET PROVIDER FRANKFURT GMBH

    Country

    US

    Registrar

    Name

    Wix.com Ltd.

    IANA ID

    3817

    Register website

    http://www.wix.com

    E-mail

    domain-abuse@wix.com

    Phone

    +14154291173

    Server name

    IP

    77.37.60.45


    Request HTTP status

    200


    Target

    ns3.wixdns.net.

    IP

    216.239.38.100

    Country

    US


    Target

    ns2.wixdns.net.

    IP

    216.239.36.100

    Country

    US


    Related domains

    Click here to find out which domains are on the same server as chicagolandbodyrubs.com

    About this report

    The chicagolandbodyrubs.com review has been searched 140 times.
    First analyzed: 2020-11-23 02:46:54.Last updated: 2024-05-02 17:26:30

    Related blogs

    Chinese Scammer Reveals His Secrets

    Hangetg.com Review: Airforce Shoes at Factory Prices—Deal or Deception?

    Is Netsheep.shop Safe or a Scam?

    Sam Ash Music Bids Farewell, But Beware of Scammers!

    Easy-Earn.homes Review: Safe or Scam?

    Popular Stories

    How to Recognize a Scam Website

    As the influence of the internet rises, so does the prevalence of online scams. There are fraudsters making all kinds of claims to trap victims online - from fake investment opportunities to online stores - and the internet allows them to operate from any part of the world with anonymity. The ability to spot online scams is an important skill to have as the virtual world is increasingly becoming a part of every facet of our lives. The below tips will help you identify the signs which can indicate that a website could be a scam.Common Sense: Too Good To Be TrueWhen looking for goods online, a great deal can be very enticing. A Gucci bag or a new iPhone for half the price? Who wouldn’t want to grab such a deal? Scammers know this too and try to take advantage of the fact.If an online deal looks too good to be true, think twice and double-check things. The easiest way to do this is to simply check out the same product at competing websites (that you trust). If the difference in prices is huge, it might be better to double-check the rest of the website.Check Out the Social Media LinksSocial media is a core part of ecommerce businesses these days and consumers often expect online shops to have a social media presence. Scammers know this and often insert logos of social media sites on their websites. Scratching beneath the surface often reveals this fu

    How Do I Get Money Back From a Scammer?

    So the worst has come to pass - you realise you parted with your money too fast, and the site you used was a scam - what now? Well first of all, don’t despair!!If you think you have been scammed, the first port of call when having an issue is to simply ask for a refund. This is the first and easiest step to determine whether you are dealing with a genuine company or scammers. Sadly, getting your money back from a scammer is not as simple as just asking.If you are indeed dealing with scammers, the procedure (and chance) of getting your money back varies depending on the payment method you used.PayPalDebit card/Credit cardBank transferWire transferGoogle PayBitcoinPayPalIf you used PayPal, you have a strong chance of getting your money back if you were scammed. On their website, you can file a dispute within 180 calendar days of your purchase.Conditions to file a dispute:The simplest situation is that you ordered from an online store and it has not arrived. In this case this is what PayPal states: "If your order never shows up and the seller can't provide proof of shipment or delivery, you'll get a full refund. It's that simple."The scammer has sent you a completely different item. For example, you ordered a PlayStation 4, but instead received only a Playstation controller.The condition of the item was misrepresented on the product page. This could be the

    Website Alerts

    How Evs and Precious Metals are Used to Scam People

    VirilTonic24.com Review: Is it a Scam?

    Is Trochage.com Safe or a Scam?

    Help & Info

    Scam Trends

    Are You Vulnerable to Fake Credit Scams?

    Outsmarting Bank Impersonation Scams

    Cupid or Conman? Can Your Online Lover Really Teach You to Invest?

    chicagolandbodyrubs.com Reviews | scam or legit check (2024)

