chicagolandbodyrubs.com Reviews | scam or legit check (2024)

chicagolandbodyrubs.com Reviews
is chicagolandbodyrubs.com safe or a scam?
This website seems to be unavailable (error 503). Old data is being shown.
This website seems to be unavailable (error 503). Old data is being shown.
Warning
This website hasn't been scanned in more than 30 days ago. Press the button to get a real time update.
Why does chicagolandbodyrubs.com have an average to good trust score?
We think chicagolandbodyrubs.com is legit and safe for consumers to access.
Scamadviser is an automated algorithm to check if a website is legit and safe (or not). The review of chicagolandbodyrubs.com has been based on an analysis of 40 facts found online in public sources. Sources we use are if the website is listed on phishing and spam sites, if it serves malware, the country the company is based, the reviews found on other sites, and many other facts.
The website looks safe to use. However as the analysis of the website is done automatically, we always recommend you do your own checking as well to make sure the website is safe to use.
Positive highlights
Online shopping features were detected (use our shopping scam checklist)
We found a valid SSL certificate
The site has been set-up several years ago
DNSFilter labels this site as safe
This website is considered safe by Maltiverse
Negative highlights
The Tranco rank (how much traffic) is rather low
We did not find reviews on popular review sites
This website has been classified as suspicious by IPQS.
Consumer reviews about chicagolandbodyrubs.com
Be the first one to review
No reviews have been left for chicagolandbodyrubs.com on ScamAdviser.com
Total reviews: 0Average score: 0 starsLearn more
Entire Review chicagolandbodyrubs.com
Webshop Review
The Tranco ranking of this website is low. This can be considered low in relation to other websites from the website's country. If you think this website should be very popular, please invest additional time in researching the company as this is suspicious. For a smaller or starting website a low ranking can be considered normal.
The domain name of this website has been registered several years ago. In general, the older the website the more trustworthy it becomes. However, scammers sometimes buy existing websites and start doing their evil thing, so please make sure you check for other scammy attributes as well.
Technical Review
We identified an SSL certificate meaning that the data shared between your browser and the website is encrypted and cannot be read by others. SSL certificates are always used by legit and safe websites. Unfortunately scammers increasingly also use SSL certificates so it is no guarantee that you are visiting a reliable website.
Facts about chicagolandbodyrubs.com
Key facts
Alexa rank
6389818
Domain age
4 years from now
WHOIS data
hidden
Website data
Website
chicagolandbodyrubs.com
Redirecting from website
chicagolandbodyrubs.com
Title
CLM – The Only Place To Go For Bodyrubs in Chicago
Domain age
4 years from now
Website Speed
Average
SSL certificate valid
valid
SSL type
Low - Domain Validated Certificates (DV SSL)
SSL issuer
Let's Encrypt
WHOIS registration date
2020-03-04
WHOIS last update date
2024-04-18
WHOIS renew date
2025-03-04
Tags
Industry - Shopping, Language - English
Server
ISP
IPFFM - INTERNET PROVIDER FRANKFURT GMBH
Country
US
Registrar
Name
Wix.com Ltd.
IANA ID
3817
Register website
http://www.wix.com
domain-abuse@wix.com
Phone
+14154291173
Server name
IP
77.37.60.45
Request HTTP status
200
Target
ns3.wixdns.net.
IP
216.239.38.100
Country
US
Target
ns2.wixdns.net.
IP
216.239.36.100
Country
US
Related domains
Click here to find out which domains are on the same server as chicagolandbodyrubs.com
About this report
The chicagolandbodyrubs.com review has been searched 140 times.
First analyzed: 2020-11-23 02:46:54.Last updated: 2024-05-02 17:26:30
As the influence of the internet rises, so does the prevalence of online scams. There are fraudsters making all kinds of claims to trap victims online - from fake investment opportunities to online stores - and the internet allows them to operate from any part of the world with anonymity. The ability to spot online scams is an important skill to have as the virtual world is increasingly becoming a part of every facet of our lives. The below tips will help you identify the signs which can indicate that a website could be a scam.
