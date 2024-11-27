Chicken Avocado Caprese Salad (2024)

Jul 22, 2024 by Karina · This post may contain affiliate links

Balsamic Chicken Avocado Caprese Salad is a quick andeasy meal in a salad! Seared chicken, fresh mozzarella and tomato halves, creamy avocado slices and shredded basil leavesaredrizzled with an incrediblebalsamic dressing that doubles as a marinadeforthe ultimate salad!

Balsamic Chicken Avocado Caprese Salad… Now THIS was and still is a family favourite!

With so many Caprese recipes making their way onto Cafe Delites, like our Caprese Grilled Cheese and Grilled Chicken Cypress with Buffalo Mozzarella, this salad has been a long time coming. My list of recipes is getting so out of control, I’ve made the extremely difficult decision to STAHP adding to it, and actually start COOKING from it. Best. Decision. Ever. And I have a feeling this salad is going to be your next favourite. Because who doesn’t love Balsamic Chicken AND Caprese in the one sentence?

How To Make The Best Chicken Avocado Caprese Salad

Traditionally, Caprese salads do not contain any balsamic vinegar OR avocados or chicken, but today, however, that has changed to make way for this bowl of epic flavours.

Taking some inspiration from this Balsamic Glazed Caprese Chicken, you’re first going to marinade your chicken:

You only need to use 4 tablespoons of the balsamic marinade.

You’re going to reserve the remaining dressing to use later in the refrigerator! No, we don’t use the OLD marinade as a dressing. We use the FRESH UNTOUCHED marinade.

Then, you're going to sear said chicken until crispy on the edges and golden. For this salad I used boneless, skinlessthighs, BUT you can use breasts if you wish.

After that, the salad comes together so FAST. Throw all ingredients into a bowl and dress with the reserved dressing.

Juicy, golden balsamicchicken………fresh grape orcherry tomatoes……fresh baby mozzarella balls (or bocconcini).

Substitutions

You can use cherry tomatoes instead of grape tomatoes, or use chopped Roma tomatoes.

Fresh mozzarella balls are best in this. You can use any size if you can’t find mini.

Romaine, butter, ice berg or spinach are all fine to use as the base.

Say hello to your new favourite salad.

