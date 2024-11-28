Chicken Bacon Ranch Casserole - Low Carb, Keto, THM S (2024)

Jump to Recipe 4.99 from 238 votes

My keto Chicken Bacon Ranch Casserole is a hit with kids and adults. Quick, easy, and so comforting. This is cheesy, bacony, and filling. This low carb Bacon Ranch Chicken Casserole is one of my favorite chicken recipes ever with just 4 net carbs per serving.

Keto chicken bacon ranch casserole is a delicious and healthy low-carb meal for anyone looking to incorporate the popular keto diet into their meal routine. This recipe combines all of the classic flavors of a chicken bacon ranch sandwich, with the added bonus of being able to prepare it as a one-dish meal great for busy weeknight dinners.

This keto chicken casserole is packed with protein, healthy fats, and flavor that will satisfy the whole family and even the pickiest eaters. This keto bacon chicken ranch casserole is also gluten-free, grain-free, sugar-free, and Trim Healthy Mama friendly.

Free Guide! Feed a Family on a Low Carb Diet In this free 5-day email series learn all my tips for incorporating a low-carb lifestyle into the life of your family.

Ingredients

Cooked Chicken – I normally use chicken breasts or chicken tenderloins but chicken thighs work too.

Cheddar – We prefer cheddar cheese in this but you can sub in Monterey Jack cheese or mozzarella cheese.

Cooked Bacon – I normally just use packaged 100% bacon crumbles but freshly cooked crumbled bacon is even better if you don’t mind cooking some.

Broccoli Florets – Sometimes I use steamable bags of broccoli and sometimes I will lightly steam fresh broccoli. Either work fine.

Mayo, Cream Cheese, and Sour Cream – These three ingredients combined make the perfect creamy keto-friendly sauce for any casserole.

Dill, Parsley, Onion, Garlic, Salt, and Pepper – All the ranch flavor with none of the additives! You don’t need bottled ranch dressing or a ranch packet with this combo.

How To Make Keto Chicken Bacon Ranch Casserole

You’ll be thanking your lucky stars when you figure out how easy this keto chicken bacon ranch casserole really is! It’s a huge time saver, and it’s made with healthy and delicious ingredients. Let’s take a look at how to make this casserole dish.

First Step: Start by preheating the oven to 350 degrees F.

Second Step: Mix together the cream cheese, sour cream, mayo, and spices in a large bowl. Mix it thoroughly.

Third Step: Add the chicken, broccoli, ¾ of the cheese, and ¼ of the crumbled bacon to the cream cheese mixture.

Fourth Step: Dump the casserole into a 9×13 baking dish that’s sprayed with cooking spray. Add the rest of the cheese and bacon to the top.

Fifth Step: Bake the keto chicken bacon ranch casserole for 35 minutes, then serve hot! Enjoy!

Variations

As with many of my recipes, you can easily add your own spin with additional flavors and textures. I love tossing in whatever sounds good that day! Just be aware that the net carbs may change. If that is important for your keto diet make sure to run the new ingredients through a nutrition calculator. Here are a few ideas to try:

Turkey – If you have some cooked turkey from the holidays or just have some you want to use up, toss it in the casserole in place of the chicken. It’s so good, and it’s a great way to use up leftovers too.

Vegetables – Swap cauliflower florets in place of the broccoli. You could also use spinach, cauliflower rice, or any other non-starchy veggie you think would taste good in a ranch flavored low carb casserole.

Garlic – Mince some garlic and add it to the casserole. I feel like you can never have too much garlic for anything! Okay, maybe you can have too much, but adding some is always a plus.

Mozzarella Cheese – Either mix the cheddar cheese half and half with the mozzarella or go with mozzarella all the way. It’s a lovely way to change the flavors!

Parmesan – Sprinkle some freshly grated parmesan on top the last 5 minutes of baking. It will turn to a delightful golden brown color and tastes fantastic.

Green Onions – Add some finely chopped green onions to the top of the chicken bacon ranch casserole. It’s so good!

Common Questions

Where is the ranch?

My unique blend of spices is what gives this ranch flavor. You do not need a packet of ranch seasoning mix or bottled ranch dressing. These spices and herbs also work well to make homemade ranch dressing or dip! Just mix them with sour cream and mayo for a dip. For dressing thin it with a little almond milk or heavy cream.

What type of chicken should I use?

You can use whatever chicken you have on hand as long as it’s been cooked and cubed. Rotisserie chicken, boneless skinless chicken breasts, and boneless skinless chicken thighs are my favorites. They all go perfectly with the flavors and are easy to work with. You can use bone-in chicken, but you are going to remove the meat from the bones before adding it to the casserole.

Can I use leftover chicken in this keto casserole?

Yes. This keto chicken bacon ranch casserole is a great way to use up leftover chicken. Just make sure it isn’t dried out. The casserole won’t taste nearly as good if you start with dry chicken.

What sides go with chicken casserole?

This easy recipe has all you need for a complete meal but if you want to serve an additional vegetable alongside it I’d recommend our family favorite Caesar salad.

Other great choices are roasted asparagus, cauliflower rice, or roasted green beans.

Can I make chicken casseroles ahead of time?

Yes, this low carb chicken casserole is perfect for making ahead of time. You can actually prepare the casserole and put it in the fridge for up to two days prior to baking. This is amazing when you know you have some busy nights coming up.

One thing that is wonderful about this chicken bacon ranch casserole is that you can also make it to give to friends or family as a gift too. If you know someone who just had a new baby or some people moved into your neighborhood, this is a great option!

You can also bake the casserole ahead of time and save it in the fridge or freezer until you are ready to serve as well. If you love meal planning, this dish is an all-around winner!

After the chicken casserole has cooked, it will last 3-4 days in the fridge. Or if you opt to freeze it, it will last 2-3 months in the freezer. Just make sure no matter how you store it, you keep it airtight and cold.

How do I store leftovers?

You can either just cover the casserole dish with plastic wrap or aluminum foil once it has come down to room temperature or transfer the leftover portion to an airtight container. Then store in the refrigerator for up to 3-4 days. This tastes just as good the next day so it works well for meal prep for lunches.

How do I reheat a chicken casserole?

You can reheat the keto chicken bacon ranch casserole a couple of ways. First of all, if you just want one or two helpings warmed up, you can heat it on a microwave-safe plate for a minute or two. It heats up super fast, so it won’t take too long. Make sure to stir it and not warm it up too much, or the texture will be strange.

You can also preheat your oven to 325 degrees F. and place the casserole in the oven for 12-15 minutes until it’s hot all the way through. You may need to warm it a little longer if needed. Just check it every little bit, so it doesn’t overheat and dry out.

Anytime you need low carb chicken casserole recipes just come here. We eat SO much chicken I am constantly trying to find new and exciting ways to use it.

Like what you see?Follow me on Facebook! Love this recipe? Leave a comment & 5-star rating right here! Make sure you don’t miss new recipes bygetting email updates!

See Also Roasted Frozen Broccoli

Want to Save This Recipe? Enter your email below & we'll send it to your inbox. Plus get great new recipes from us every week! By submitting this form, you consent to receive emails from Joy Filled Eats Keto Chicken Bacon RanchCasserole Taryn This Keto Chicken Bacon RanchCasserole recipe is flavorful, creamy, & delicious with just 4 net carbs per serving! 4.99 from 238 votes Print Recipe Prep Time 10 minutes mins Cook Time 30 minutes mins Total Time 40 minutes mins Course Main Course Cuisine American Servings 8 Calories 516.2 Ingredients 1.5 lb cooked chicken cubed or shredded

1 lb fresh broccoli steamed and drained or frozen broccoli, thawed and drained

1 tbsp dried minced onion

1 tbsp dried parsley

1/2 tbsp garlic powder

1/2 tbsp dried dill weed or 1 tbsp fresh dill

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp pepper

1/4 cup + 2 tbsp bacon crumbles

8 oz cream cheese softened

4 oz sour cream

4 oz mayo

8 oz shredded cheddar Instructions Preheat oven to 350 if baking immediately. Or you can prep ahead and keep in the refrigerator for a day or two.

In a big bowl combine cream cheese, sour cream, mayo, and spices and mix thoroughly.



To the cream cheese mixture, you just made add the chicken, broccoli, 3/4 of the cheese, and the 1/4 cup bacon crumbles and mix well.

Dump into a 9x13 baking dish sprayed with cooking spray. Sprinkle remaining cheese and 2 tbsp bacon crumbles on top.

Bake until hot about 35 minutes. Video Notes Nutrition: This has 8 servings. A serving is 1/8th of the casserole. I just eye it up. There are 4 NET carbs per serving. Notes on Ranch: My unique blend of spices is what gives this plenty of ranch flavor. You do not need a packet of ranch mix or bottled ranch dressing. Substitutions: you can swap turkey for the chicken and any cheese you like. Don't eat pork? Use turkey bacon. Prep Time: if you are using pre-cooked chicken, bacon crumbles, and thawed frozen broccoli the prep time really is 10 minutes. If you are using all fresh ingredients it is closer to 30 minutes. To Reheat: you can bake this again at 325 until hot or heat portions in the microwave. To Freeze: I've frozen lunch-sized portions after baking and also prepped the casserole and frozen before baking - both options work! Make sure to check out the video of this recipe in the blog post! Nutrition Calories: 516.2Carbohydrates: 4.4gProtein: 36.4gFat: 38.7gSaturated Fat: 16.1gPolyunsaturated Fat: 8.3gMonounsaturated Fat: 10gTrans Fat: 0.04gCholesterol: 148.5mgSodium: 628.1mgPotassium: 335.1mgFiber: 0.3gSugar: 1.8gVitamin A: 788.4IUVitamin C: 0.7mgCalcium: 263.8mgIron: 1.2mg Love this recipe?Please leave a 5 star rating!

A few of my other favorite low carb chicken casserole recipes are:

Chicken Cordon Bleu Casserole

Mexican Chicken Casserole

Keto Green Chili Chicken Casserole

Jalapeno Popper Chicken Casserole

Chicken Divan Casserole

Originally Published April 6, 2016. Revised and Republished February 21, 2023.