Chicken pesto pasta recipe | Jamie Oliver pasta recipes (2024)

6 of the best chilli recipes These Jamie Oliver chilli recipes are warming, packed with flavour, and great for batch-cooking!

5 beautiful Italian pasta recipes From carbonara to vongole, the best Italian pasta recipes are all about fresh ingredients and simple flavours.

What to do with leftover chicken From humble stews to chicken lasagne, and barbecue dim sum to noodle salads, these leftover chicken recipes will hit the spot.

18 brilliant vegetarian pasta recipes Try out some of Jamie Oliver's brilliant vegetarian pasta recipes. These tasty meat-free Italian dishes make veg the star of the show.

5 tomato bruschetta recipes The classic Italian bruschetta is a doddle to put together and makes a delicious starter or light lunch.

Best Italian bread recipes Not just for buttering (or dipping into olive oil), bread is a vital ingredient in all sorts of Italian soups, salads and even pasta dishes.

Viva Italia! 7 classic Italian recipes Here, we’ve chosen 7 classic Italian recipes that showcase seasonal ingredients, simple techniques, and the true spirit of Italy.

8 twists on a classic carbonara! These carbonara twists include brilliant ingredient hacks and nice tips to take the recipe in different directions. Get stuck in and make it your own!