Chicken pesto pasta recipe | Jamie Oliver pasta recipes (2024)

With garlic & rosemary chicken

15 mins
Not Too Tricky
serves 4

Everybody loves super-quick pasta pesto – adding chicken and green beans makes it a great weeknight supper.

Jamie's 15-Minute Meals

By Jamie Oliver

Ingredients

CHICKEN

2 x 200g skinless free-range chicken breasts

1 teaspoon fennel seeds

2 sprigs of fresh rosemary

2 tablespoons rapeseed oil

4–5 cloves of garlic

1–2 fresh red chillies

8 ripe cherry tomatoes

PASTA & PESTO

250g green beans

1 big bunch of fresh basil

50g blanched almonds

50g Parmesan cheese, plus extra to serve

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 lemon

1 clove of garlic

300g fresh lasagne sheets

200g baby spinach

Method

Ingredients out • Kettle boiled • Large frying pan, high heat • Large lidded casserole pan, high heat • Food processor (bowl blade)

  1. On a large sheet of greaseproof paper, toss the chicken with sea salt, black pepper, fennel seeds and the rosemary leaves. Fold over the paper, then bash and flatten the chicken to 1.5cm thick with a rolling pin.
  2. Put the chicken into the frying pan with the rapeseed oil, the bashed unpeeled garlic cloves and halved chillies, turning after about 3 or 4 minutes, until golden and cooked through.
  3. Line the beans up and cut off the stalks, put into the casserole pan, cover with boiling salted water and cook for 6 minutes with the lid on.
  4. Pick a few basil leaves for garnish, then rip off the stalks and put the rest of the bunch into the processor with the almonds, Parmesan, extra virgin olive oil and lemon juice.
  5. Squash in the unpeeled garlic through a garlic crusher. Blitz until smooth, adding a ladle or two of cooking water from the beans to loosen, then season to taste.
  6. Slice the lasagne sheets up into random handkerchief shapes and add to the beans to cook for a couple of minutes. Halve or quarter the tomatoes, add to the chicken and give the pan a shake.
  7. Stir the spinach into the pasta pan, then drain, reserving a cupful of the starchy cooking water. Return the pasta, beans and spinach to the pan, pour in the pesto from the processor and stir together, loosening with splashes of cooking water until silky.
  8. Slice the chicken breasts in half and serve with the tomatoes and chilli spooned over the top. Finely grate a little extra Parmesan over the pasta, then sprinkle everything with basil leaves.

PastaItalian-styleChickenPestoSpinachMains15 minute meals

