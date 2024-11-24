Chicken Rice Casserole (2024)

Chicken Rice Casserole makes for a crowd-pleasing dinner that comes together in under 5 minutes of prep time.
Made with only 4 ingredients, this dish has juicy chicken breasts and tender rice in a deliciously creamy sauce. This is a casserole that meal packs a lot of flavor in a filling one dish dinner and a meal that everyone will love!
Enjoy!
There is nothing like Chicken RiceCasserole for dinner. This dish is deliciously easy, creamy and totally satisfying and you’ll never believe it needs just 4 ingredients!
This is a special dish because the recipe comes from my BFF, Penny andshe’s been making this for years. It’s her go-to, must have, favorite easy weeknight meal that I just had to try.
I have to admit, when I first made it I knew it would be tasty but… I had NO idea what I was in for and it’d definitely become a regular in our rotation!
This easy dish comes together in under 5 minutes, it’s one of the quickest dinner preps on mywhole site (along withOne Pot Pizza Tortellini Bake).
This dish is belly warming and comforting while being simple and easy to make,it’s like serving a nice warm hug from your Mom!
The chicken comes out incredibly tender and juicy, the rice is perfectly cooked in a rich and creamy sauce and the whole thing is loaded with flavor!
This easy Chicken Rice Casserole takes about an hourto bake (depending on your oven, you may need a few extra minutes but for me it’s about an hour), but that is one of the things that make it kind of the perfect dish.
We’ve made this just as written over and over but I’ve also added a little bit of onion to the bottom of the pan or a couple of handfuls of fresh mushrooms.
With very little minimal prep time, you can slide this casserole into the oven and relax, or maybe help with homework without feeling the usual dinner time rush!
5 minutes of work, and then perhaps a glass of wine or read your book for an hour? I feel like that’s a good idea for ALL weeknights!
I use homemade onion soup mix in this recipe, but you can use the kind in the envelope if you haven’t had a chance to mix up a batch yet. The flavor will be amazing either way!
My friend Penny also said she sometimes replaces the onion soup mix with a packet of gravy mix depending on what she has on hand!
If you are lucky enough to have leftovers, this makes for a delicious lunch the following day.
4 Ingredient Chicken & Rice Casserole
4 Ingredient Chicken & Rice Casserole
Prep Time 5 minutes minutes
Cook Time 1 hour hour 15 minutes minutes
Total Time 1 hour hour 20 minutes minutes
Servings 4 servings
Author Holly Nilsson
Equipment
Ingredients
- 4 boneless skinless chicken breasts
- 1 cup long grain white rice uncooked
- 1 ½ cups water
- 1 oz onion soup mix 1 package or use homemade
- 10 ounces condensed cream of mushroom soup condensed
Instructions
Preheat oven to 325°F.
Spray 9×13 pan with cooking spray. Add chicken breasts and season with salt & pepper.
Pour uncooked rice over chicken. Sprinkle with onion soup mix.
Combine mushrooms soup and 1 ½ cups of water. Pour over chicken.
Cover and bake 1 hour 15 minutes or until rice is tender.
Notes
My casserole is always ready in 1hr 15 minutes however depending on your own variables, it can require up to an additional 25 minutes.
Nutrition Information
Calories: 470 | Carbohydrates: 40g | Protein: 54g | Fat: 7g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Cholesterol: 148mg | Sodium: 791mg | Potassium: 978mg | Vitamin A: 70IU | Vitamin C: 2.7mg | Calcium: 30mg | Iron: 1.7mg
Nutrition information provided is an estimate and will vary based on cooking methods and brands of ingredients used.
Course Casserole, Main Course
Cuisine American
Categories:
Casseroles, Chicken, Reader Favorites
