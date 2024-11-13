Child Development Lab at Illinois provides child care, guides careers | College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences (2024)

It was at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign that alumna Meagan Roloff discovered a calling that would lead to her dream career as Director of Member Services and Engagement with the National Association for Gifted Children. Roloff’s student research experience at the university’s Child Development Laboratory (CDL) changed not only the course of her academic path but also her life.

“My original goal was to become a classical musician, but that was a very competitive path, and to be perfectly honest, it led to a mental health crisis for me. I went home during my junior year and spent a lot of time thinking about everything I had studied up to this point, figuring out what truly made me feel good,” said Roloff, a Certified Association Executive (CAE) and Certified Child Life Specialist (CCLS). “I realized I was at my best when I was working with kids, something I had done even before college.”

Roloff decided to pursue a human development and family studies (HDFS) major and soon started conducting developmental assessments and assisting in the classroom at the CDL, part of HDFS and the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences (ACES) at Illinois.

The CDL supports teaching, research, outreach, and engagement activities, while also providing high-quality care and education to enrolled children (from birth through preschool) and their families. Academic units across campus bring classes to the CDL, where students witness child behavior in real-time from within its classrooms and observation booths. Many classes, independent study projects, and graduate and faculty studies also involve research with CDL kids.

As a part of day-to-day operations at the CDL, Roloff focused on developmental assessments, engaging one-on-one with kids to determine whether they were meeting standard milestones.

“I really jumped at the opportunity to work at the CDL. Those experiences helped me understand my studies more and helped me to build meaningful skills I’ve used in my career,” Roloff said. “The CDL is an invaluable resource, and it has a positive impact on so many levels. It’s wonderful for the faculty who are conducting research, but it is just as wonderful for those going out into the world with a foundation of what high-quality early childhood education programming looks like and spreading that to other places.”

After graduating in 2011, Roloff started her career as a certified child life specialist, working directly with pediatric patients and their families. She also spent time running children’s programming at a non-profit cancer support center.

“In that time, I realized that while I was a good child life specialist, my talents were more suited to doing big picture, behind-the-scenes work,” Roloff said. “When I was working in a hospital, seeing 10 to 12 patients a day, my work had a positive impact on those families, but by working in associations, my role really changed. By supporting this field of professionals and making their jobs easier by finding the resources, community, and education they need to operate, I am creating a much bigger impact for those I want to help.”

Roloff recently took on a new role as vocational director for HDFS on the ACES Alumni Board in January 2024. While staying connected to the college she loves, Roloff said that her experiences on the board have also helped her better understand just how human development and family studies fit into the College of ACES in the first place.

“Getting to know more about the programs that I participated in as a student, and learning how they fit together, I can see the bigger picture here at ACES. It’s exciting to get that new perspective on it,” Rollof said.

In her role on the board, Roloff serves as a resource for the HDFS department and for current students envisioning their future in the field.

“As for future HDFS students, I can’t recommend this field of study enough,” she said. “You learn a lot about yourself, your own family, and the systems that make you who you are. People become complex but beautiful puzzles.”

As an integral part of an HDFS education, CDL helps develop those beautiful puzzles — both in the children it cares for and the students who train there. Unfortunately, the building that houses the preschool classrooms for the CDL is no longer up to the task. A capital campaign is seeking donations to build a new, modern facility — which will be an expansion of the Early Childhood Development Facility built in 2003 — to do justice to the lasting impact of the CDL.

“By investing in the CDL, you’re investing in the future and in the betterment of society,” Roloff said. “It’s making sure the generation coming up behind us is starting off on a better foot than we did. I think that’s the goal, right?”

Contributions to the building project can be made online to the “Child Development Laboratory Fund.” Contact the Office of Advancement at 217-333-9355 or acesadvancement@illinois.edu to discuss naming opportunities and other giving opportunities to support the CDL’s mission.

Child Development Lab at Illinois provides child care, guides careers | College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences (2024)

FAQs

What is a child development laboratory? ›

The CDL provides education and childcare for children two to five years old through a wide range of age-appropriate activities that facilitate children's intellectual, social-emotional, and physical development.

Discover More Details
What are the four key areas of child development according to the child development theory? ›

Their motor, cognitive, social, and emotional skills begin to develop as soon as they're born. Like pieces of a puzzle, these four major areas come together to form a whole known as “global development.”

Tell Me More
What does the field of child development study? ›

The focus of the department is on the study of social-emotional development as the underlying foundation for all other areas of development including physical, cognitive, motor, and language.

Read On
What is child development and care? ›

Child development can be defined as the process by which a child changes over time. It covers the whole period from conception to an individual becoming a fully functioning adult. It's a journey from total dependence to full independence.

Discover More Details
What is child development examples? ›

gross motor skills, for example crawling, jumping or running. fine motor skills, such as writing and drawing. speech and language. cognitive and intellectual, such as counting or identifying shapes.

Discover More Details
What is a development lab? ›

A research and development lab, or R&D lab, is a laboratory type used in virtually every production industry. These labs have a heavy focus on prototyping and experimentation and exist to promote in-house innovation and inventing.

Know More
What are the 5 basic child developments? ›

While every child grows at their own pace, there are five main stages of childhood development that they'll go through: newborn, infant, toddler, preschool, and school-age.

Read On
What are the 4 C's of child development? ›

In an increasingly fast-paced world characterized by uncertainty, the best-equipped child will grow to be an adult well-grounded in their ability to collaborate, communicate, think critically and practice creativity.

Know More
Why is child development important? ›

Early childhood experiences from birth to age 8 affect the development of the brain's architecture, which provides the foundation for all future learning, behavior and health.

See Details
Why is child development a good major? ›

As a child development student, you'll learn both typical and atypical development so as to meet the needs of all types of children and family situations. Therefore, you'll be able to encourage children who are developing comfortably, aid those who are struggling, and help find the best environment for each child.

See Details

What are the benefits of studying child development? ›

Here is a list of those advantages.
  • Understanding Child Development. ...
  • Supporting Children's Individual Learning Needs. ...
  • Developing Strong Communication and Interpersonal Skills. ...
  • Learning Educational Theories and Practices. ...
  • Understanding the Latest Research and Advancements in ECE. ...
  • Discovering Lifelong Learning Opportunities.
Mar 11, 2024

View Details
What is the study of child development called? ›

The topic is sometimes grouped with infancy, adulthood, and aging under the category of developmental psychology. child psychology. Also called: child development. Key People: Jean Piaget G.

Learn More
What is child development responsibility? ›

Responsibility is something all children need to learn. By helping your child develop responsibility, you are helping her reach her full potential. Responsibility involves making decisions, being trusted, and learning to take credit for one's actions—whether good or bad.

Read More
What is 12 years old called? ›

Your son won't technically be a teenager for another year, but 12 is when the big transitions begin. That's why kids this age are called preteens or tweens. Their world is getting bigger on every level: physical, mental, emotional and social.

View Details
What are the most important years of child development? ›

The first five years are especially crucial for physical, intellectual, and social-emotional development. Keep your child's personality and age in mind when looking for child care experiences and activities.

Show Me More
What is a developmental lab? ›

A state-of-the-art facility for infant/child research on the development of language and cognition.

Get More Info
What is a child development test? ›

Developmental monitoring observes how your child grows and changes over time and whether your child meets the typical developmental milestones in playing, learning, speaking, behaving, and moving. Parents, grandparents, early childhood providers, and other caregivers can participate in developmental monitoring.

Get More Info
What happens during a developmental screening? ›

Developmental and behavioral screening tests look at how a child is developing. The screenings are made up of checklists and questionnaires for parents. They include questions about their child's language, movement, thinking, behavior, and emotions.

Get More Info
What is an example of a laboratory developed test? ›

(Any FDA-approved commercial test that is modified in any way by a lab is considered to be an LDT and is subject to the regulations applied to all LDTs.) Examples of some LDTs include: Chemistry tests, such as glucose or protein, performed on body fluids other than blood (e.g., pleural fluid or joint fluid)

Find Out More

References

Top Articles
The UPS Store | Ship & Print Here > 2025 Zumbehl Rd
The UPS Store | Ship & Print Here > 3737 New Town Blvd
How Does Sono Bello Work?
Latest Posts
Joel Kim Booster on ‘Fire Island’ & Embracing Queer Joy
The Latest Books, Reports, Videos, and Audiobooks - O'Reilly Media
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Carlyn Walter

Last Updated:

Views: 5470

Rating: 5 / 5 (50 voted)

Reviews: 81% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Carlyn Walter

Birthday: 1996-01-03

Address: Suite 452 40815 Denyse Extensions, Sengermouth, OR 42374

Phone: +8501809515404

Job: Manufacturing Technician

Hobby: Table tennis, Archery, Vacation, Metal detecting, Yo-yoing, Crocheting, Creative writing

Introduction: My name is Carlyn Walter, I am a lively, glamorous, healthy, clean, powerful, calm, combative person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.