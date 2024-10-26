Child protection Australia 2022–23, Supporting children (2024)

What types of carers are there?

Carers are people who have been assessed and approved by the relevant department or agency to provide care in their private households for children in funded and non-funded out-of-home care.

The main types of carers include:

foster carers who are not related to the child

relative/kinship carers who are related to or know the child

long-term guardianship carers who may or may not be related to the child

respite carers who provide short-term accommodation where the intention is for the child to return to their prior residence (out-of-home care or family home).

How many children were placed in unique carer households?

Reporting of the total number of unique carer households can give insight into the total number of children placed in the household, regardless of the placement type, as some carer households might be approved/authorised to provide more than one care type.

It also allows information about carer households that provide placements other than foster or relative/kinship care to be included in the count.

As at 30 June 2023 there were about 24,300 unique carer households with a placement. Of these:

more than half (59% or 14,300) had one child placed with them

about 39% (9,500) had 2–4 children placed with them

1.9% (455) had 5 or more children placed with them.

Source: Supplementary data table S7.1

How many children were placed with foster or relative/kinship carers?

As at 30 June 2023 there were about 8,300 foster carer households with one or more children placed with them. Of these:

Just over half (52% or 4,300) had one child placed with them

about 46% (3,800) had 2–4 children placed with them

3.0% (250) had 5 or more children placed with them.

Source: Supplementary data table S7.2

As at 30 June 2023 there were about 15,800 relative/kinship carer households with one or more children placed with them. Of these:

almost two-thirds (64% or 10,100) had one child placed with them

over one-third (35% or 5,500) had 2–4 children placed with them

1.1% (175) had 5 or more children placed with them.

Source: Supplementary data table S7.3

The prevalence of households with multiple child placements might reflect that, in many jurisdictions, priority is given to placing siblings together.

How many children were new or repeat clients?

In 2022–23, 180,000 children aged under 18 years came into contact with the child protection system (see Data table 2.2). Of these, the majority (69% or 125,000) of children were repeat (which also includes continuing) clients (see Supplementary data table S2.2).

Repeat clients are children who have previously been in contact with the child protection system. These include children:

who have been the subject of an investigation

were discharged from any type of national care and protection order or funded out-of-home care placement (excluding respite placements lasting less than 7days)

whose earliest order and/or placement in the current reporting period is part of a preceding continuous episode of care.

Data on new and repeat clients provide some insight into the extent to which new clients, or those with prior involvement, come into contact with the child protection system, and whether this differs across the system components.

In 2022–23:

More than half (55% or 65,700) of the 121,000 children who were subjects of investigations for alleged child maltreatment notifications were repeat clients.

Most (96% or 68,400) of the 71,300 children on a care and protection order were repeat clients.

Most (95% or 53,100) of the 55,900 children placed in out-of-home care were repeat clients.

Source: Supplementary data table S2.2

Refer to the Appendices for more information on the child protection system.

How safe were children in care?

Sometimes children in out-of-home care can be the subject of further abuse, for example, by their carer or another person in the household or care facility.

In 2022–23, 1,200 children were subjects of substantiations of abuse in care (Source: Unpublished data from the AIHW Child Protection Collection).

More information on the safety and abuse of children in care will be included in the report over the coming months.

How were children supported to transition out of care?

To support children to find stable long-term care arrangements, child protection departments undertake permanency planning for children in out-of-home care.

Permanency outcomes include:

reunifying children with their families

placing children in a third-party care arrangement

placing children on long-term guardianship or custody orders

adoption.

In 2022–23, 8,100 children exited out-of-home care to a permanency outcome (Source: Unpublished data from the AIHW Child Protection Collection).

More information on children’s transition from out-of-home care will be included in the report over the coming months.

References

HREOC (Human Rights and Equal Opportunity Commission) (1997), Bringing them home: Report of the national Inquiry into the Separation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Children from Their Families, HREOC, accessed 22 February 2024.