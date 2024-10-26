Child protection Australia 2022–23, Supporting children (2024)

What types of carers are there?

Carers are people who have been assessed and approved by the relevant department or agency to provide care in their private households for children in funded and non-funded out-of-home care.

The main types of carers include:

  • foster carers who are not related to the child
  • relative/kinship carers who are related to or know the child
  • long-term guardianship carers who may or may not be related to the child
  • respite carers who provide short-term accommodation where the intention is for the child to return to their prior residence (out-of-home care or family home).

How many children were placed in unique carer households?

Reporting of the total number of unique carer households can give insight into the total number of children placed in the household, regardless of the placement type, as some carer households might be approved/authorised to provide more than one care type.

It also allows information about carer households that provide placements other than foster or relative/kinship care to be included in the count.

As at 30 June 2023 there were about 24,300 unique carer households with a placement. Of these:

  • more than half (59% or 14,300) had one child placed with them
  • about 39% (9,500) had 2–4 children placed with them
  • 1.9% (455) had 5 or more children placed with them.

Source: Supplementary data table S7.1

How many children were placed with foster or relative/kinship carers?

As at 30 June 2023 there were about 8,300 foster carer households with one or more children placed with them. Of these:

  • Just over half (52% or 4,300) had one child placed with them
  • about 46% (3,800) had 2–4 children placed with them
  • 3.0% (250) had 5 or more children placed with them.

Source: Supplementary data table S7.2

As at 30 June 2023 there were about 15,800 relative/kinship carer households with one or more children placed with them. Of these:

  • almost two-thirds (64% or 10,100) had one child placed with them
  • over one-third (35% or 5,500) had 2–4 children placed with them
  • 1.1% (175) had 5 or more children placed with them.

Source: Supplementary data table S7.3

The prevalence of households with multiple child placements might reflect that, in many jurisdictions, priority is given to placing siblings together.

How many children were new or repeat clients?

In 2022–23, 180,000 children aged under 18 years came into contact with the child protection system (see Data table 2.2). Of these, the majority (69% or 125,000) of children were repeat (which also includes continuing) clients (see Supplementary data table S2.2).

Repeat clients are children who have previously been in contact with the child protection system. These include children:

  • who have been the subject of an investigation
  • were discharged from any type of national care and protection order or funded out-of-home care placement (excluding respite placements lasting less than 7days)
  • whose earliest order and/or placement in the current reporting period is part of a preceding continuous episode of care.

Data on new and repeat clients provide some insight into the extent to which new clients, or those with prior involvement, come into contact with the child protection system, and whether this differs across the system components.

In 2022–23:

  • More than half (55% or 65,700) of the 121,000 children who were subjects of investigations for alleged child maltreatment notifications were repeat clients.
  • Most (96% or 68,400) of the 71,300 children on a care and protection order were repeat clients.
  • Most (95% or 53,100) of the 55,900 children placed in out-of-home care were repeat clients.

Source: Supplementary data table S2.2

Refer to the Appendices for more information on the child protection system.

How safe were children in care?

Sometimes children in out-of-home care can be the subject of further abuse, for example, by their carer or another person in the household or care facility.

In 2022–23, 1,200 children were subjects of substantiations of abuse in care (Source: Unpublished data from the AIHW Child Protection Collection).

More information on the safety and abuse of children in care will be included in the report over the coming months.

How were children supported to transition out of care?

To support children to find stable long-term care arrangements, child protection departments undertake permanency planning for children in out-of-home care.

Permanency outcomes include:

  • reunifying children with their families
  • placing children in a third-party care arrangement
  • placing children on long-term guardianship or custody orders
  • adoption.

In 2022–23, 8,100 children exited out-of-home care to a permanency outcome (Source: Unpublished data from the AIHW Child Protection Collection).

More information on children’s transition from out-of-home care will be included in the report over the coming months.

References

HREOC (Human Rights and Equal Opportunity Commission) (1997), Bringing them home: Report of the national Inquiry into the Separation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Children from Their Families, HREOC, accessed 22 February 2024.

Child protection Australia 2022–23, Supporting children (2024)

What are the six-six supporting outcomes of the National Framework for child protection in Australia?

The six supporting outcomes are Children live in safe and supportive families and communities; Children and families access adequate support to promote safety and intervene early; Risk factors for child abuse and neglect are addressed; Children who have been abused or neglected receive the support and care they need ...

What are the leading questions in child protection?

In the child protection context, a leading question is a question that directs the child towards an answer, rather than allowing them to independently introduce the topic.

What is the child protection strategy in Australia?

The Safe and Supported strategy aims to improve outcomes for vulnerable children and families by focusing its actions on supporting four priority groups across a number of sectors and life stages.

What are the facts about child protection in Australia?

In 2021-2022, it was recorded that 45,000 Australian children were unable to live with their parents due to abuse and neglect, and every day, there are over 1,200 reports of child abuse or neglect.

What is the framework for child protection in Australia?

Safe and Supported: the National Framework for Protecting Australia's Children 2021–2031 is Australia's framework to reduce child abuse and neglect and its intergenerational impacts.

What are the common goals of all child protection authorities in Australia?

Child protection functions to protect the fundamental rights of children which include safety, freedom from violence and a stable family environment (UN General Assembly 1989). The child protection system aims to protect children from maltreatment in family settings.

How to answer a child protection interview question?

Explanation: Your response should demonstrate knowledge of proper procedures, sensitivity, and the importance of maintaining confidentiality. Example Answer: "If a child were to disclose abuse to me, I would prioritise their safety and well-being. I would listen attentively, ensuring that they feel heard and supported.

What are the 4 R's of safeguarding?

So remember… Recognise it, Record it, Report it, Refer it.

What are the 5 protective factors questions?

Strengthening Protective Factors: Engaging Questions
  What are your dreams and/ or goals for your child, yourself, and your family?
  What worries and frustrations do you deal with during the day?
  Who or what supports you to meet your child's needs when you are stressed?
  When you are under stress, what is most helpful?

How are children protected in Australia?

In Australia, state and territory governments are responsible for statutory child protection. Relevant departments support vulnerable children who have been, or are at risk of being, abused, neglected or otherwise harmed, or whose parents are unable to provide adequate care or protection.

What is the Child Protection Convention Australia?

Aims of the Child Protection Convention

In particular, the convention helps countries to: determine which country can take measures to protect a child or the property of a child (that is, a person up to the age of eighteen years) determine which laws should be applied when taking measures to protect a child.

What is child safeguarding Australia?

Keeping children and young people safe from abuse and exploitation in organisations.

What is the child protection act in Australia?

The Child Protection Act 1999 (the Act) is the legal framework guiding the Department of Child Safety, Seniors and Disability Services in child protection.

Who has more rights over a child in Australia?

Australia's child custody laws are not biased towards the mother or the father; they are created around the welfare of the child or children.

What are the six supporting outcomes of the National Framework for child protection in Australia?

In terms of content, the National Framework contained six Supporting Outcomes (COAG, 2009a), namely:
  Children live in safe and supportive families and communities.
  Children and families access adequate support to promote safety and intervene early.
  Risk factors for child abuse and neglect are addressed.

What is the National Framework for Protecting Australia's Children 2009?

The National Framework for Protecting Australia's Children 2009-2020 is a long-term approach to ensure the safety and wellbeing of Australia's children and aims to deliver a substantial and sustained reduction in levels of child abuse and neglect over time.

What are the overriding principles of the child protection system in Australia?

The main principle of the Act is that the safety, wellbeing and best interests of a child, both through childhood and for the rest of the child's life, are paramount.

What are the five principles which underpin the children NI Order 1995?

The order rests on five principles: the child's welfare as the paramount consideration, parental responsibility, partnerships among families and the government, prevention, and protection.

What type of framework is the strengthening families protecting children framework for practice?

Strengthening families Protecting children Framework for practice. The framework for practice is a strengths-based, safety oriented approach that includes rigorous and balanced assessment and planning processes. It brings a focus to harm and worries and the building of safety and support networks to increase safety.

References

