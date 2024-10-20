Child Support FAQs | Louisiana Department of Children & Family Services (2024)

Louisiana Law gives parents rights in a paternity determination. Parents can be represented by an attorney. Parents have the right to DNA testing to prove whether the man is the biological father, and the right to a trial to determine paternity.

Child Support Enforcement has no authority in custody and visitation issues. After the alleged father signs an acknowledgment of paternity, he has the right to pursue visitation with the child and the right to petition the court for custody.

In any case, in which Child Support Enforcement is providing services, the child support order will require one or both of the parents to provide medical support for the child. Support Enforcement Services contacts the other parent to obtain information needed to determine the right amount of support to be paid and the availability of medical insurance. The court can then order the non-custodial parent to pay a certain amount of child support and order medical support from one or both parents.

If a child is not receiving any cash assistance, the parents may make their own arrangements for child support. Either parent may apply for help from Child Support Enforcement. Once an acknowledgment is signed, the father may be obligated to support the child.

What about support if the child is not receiving any government assistance?

In Medicaid cases, the State establishes and enforces medical support orders, but the custodial parent may choose whether or not to receive child support services.

If the child receives FITAP (Family Independence Temporary Assistance Program) or Medicaid, the mother is required to cooperate with Child Support Enforcement to name the father, give information to help find the father, and help determine legally who is the father of the child.

What about support if the child is receiving government assistance (FITAP or Medicaid)?

The parents may make private arrangements with the hospital or a paternity testing laboratory. If either parent receives help from Child Support Enforcement, the state pays for the test. The court may order the father to repay the cost of the paternity testing if paternity is established.

Yes. The parents can then make him the father by signing the acknowledgment of paternity.

If the paternity test shows that there is at least a 99.9% probability that a man is the biological father, can the man become the father without going to court?

The paternity test will show if a man is NOT the biological father of a child. Or the test can show that it is at least 99.9% certain, that a man is the biological father of the child.

The genetic, or DNA, test samples are collected and sent to a laboratory. The test compares many different details of the child's sample with similar details in the man's sample and the mother's sample.

If either parent is unsure who is the father, a paternity test should be requested to determine if the alleged father is the biological father of the child.

What should we do if we are not sure who is the father?

A person who signed an acknowledgment may ask the court to cancel the acknowledgment upon proof of fraud, duress, material mistake of fact or error, or that the person is not the biological parent of the child. An acknowledgment cannot be canceled without a court hearing.

An authentic act of acknowledgment may be canceled without cause under the following conditions (whichever comes first):

If the parents are not married to each other when the child is born, the man is not the legal father. Living with the mother or getting married later does not make him the father in the eyes of the law. The child's rights can be protected only by establishing paternity. Signing the acknowledgment is one way to establish paternity.

Why should parents sign the Acknowledgment of Paternity if they are living together and plan to get married?

The acknowledgment of paternity can be mailed to a parent anywhere to be signed. Both parents must sign in front of two witnesses and a notary public. The form should then be filed with the State Vital Records Registry.

Do the parents have to be in Louisiana to acknowledge paternity?

If the biological father is under age 18, the acknowledgment must be authorized by his legal tutor(s). If the minor father's parents are married the signature of the minor father's father alone will suffice. If the parents of the minor father are judicially separated, divorced, or were never married, the parent awarded custody may sign the authorization. If the parents have joint custody, both parents must sign. If one or both parents of the minor father are absent, the legal guardian may consent to the acknowledgment.

Can a minor acknowledge that he is the father of a child?

If the unmarried parents sign the acknowledgment at the hospital when the child is born, the child's last name on the birth certificate may be the last name of the father, if the mother agrees; or the child's last name may be a combination of the last name of the father and the mother's maiden name.

If the Acknowledgment of Paternity is signed, will the father's name be on the birth certificate?

Acknowledging paternity is a way to establish who is the biological father when the parents are not married to each other. The parents may sign an acknowledgment of paternity form at the hospital when the child is born. The acknowledgment may also be signed at a later date. The acknowledgment should then be filed with the State Vital Records Registry.

Paternity is established by signing an acknowledgment of paternity or by a court determining who is the biological father.

Child support enforcement services are administered from 12 Regional Offices which serve all 64 parishes. Offices of the District Attorney also provide child support services.

Yes. Child Support Enforcement works with all other states and U.S. territories and some foreign countries to help provide child support services.

Is help available if the other parent lives in a different state?

An annual collection fee of $35 will be charged to any case in which the Child Support Enforcement has successfully collected and distributed $550 to families who have never received assistance under FITAP.

Yes, to be eligible for FITAP (Family Independence Temporary Assistance Program) or Medicaid, a person must give information to help identify and locate the non-custodial parent, unless the FITAP or Medicaid agency determines good cause for not cooperating.

Do people who receive FITAP or Medicaid have to seek support from the non-custodial parent?

It shall be unlawful for any obligor to intentionally fail to pay a support obligation for any child who resides in the state of Louisiana, if such obligation has remained unpaid for a period longer than six months or is greater than two thousand five hundred dollars.

Usually the minimum support payment is $100 per month, but it can be less if the parent who pays is disabled or if you have split custody (each of you has primary care of at least one child).

Deadbeat parents who intentionally fail to pay support for any child who lives in Louisiana may face criminal charges if they haven't paid in more than six months or owe more than $2,000 in back support. The maximum penalty for a first offense is a $500 fine, six months in jail, or both.

In Louisiana, either parent can file a request from the Court to change child support.

In this case, a birth parent's rights can be deemed abandoned for things like no contact with the child for six months and non-payment of child support for six months (see Louisiana Children's Code Art. 1245).

In the absence of an agreement between the parents, joint custody is mandated in Louisiana. Only by showing with clear and convincing evidence that joint custody is not in the child's best interest will a court award custody to one parent over the other.

HB 337 Original 2023 Regular Session Carpenter Abstract: Eliminates the requirement of a minimum child support award. Present law (R.S. 9:315.14) prohibits a court from setting a child support award below $100 per month except in cases involving shared or split custody or a medically documented disability.

Louisiana's guidelines spell out what counts as income in the child support calculations. Generally, a parent's income does not include a new spouse's income. However, judges may consider a new spouse's income to the extent that it's used to directly reduce the parent's actual expenses.

Louisiana courts don't have a specific age when they must consider a child's preference. Each judge must determine, on a case-by-case basis, whether a child is mature enough to have a meaningful opinion.

(5) The penalty for failure to pay a legal child support obligation when the amount of the arrearage is more than fifteen thousand dollars and the obligation has been outstanding for at least one year shall be a fine of not more than twenty-five hundred dollars, or imprisonment with or without hard labor for not more ...

Unfortunately, unlike in many states, there are no debt compromise programs in Lousiana, so child support arrears cannot be totally forgiven in your state. If there has been a change in your financial situation, you can ask the court for a reduction of the arrears.

Louisiana Revised Statutes 9:315.40 through 315.48 give the Department of Children and Family Services the authority to require the suspension of licenses of payors who are 90 days delinquent in payment of child support and/or who have failed to provide medical support as required by an order of support.

It's important to understand that simply having another child does not automatically reduce your child support obligation. However, if your circumstances have changed, it is possible to seek a modification of the child support agreement.

Standard Age: Child support typically ends when the child reaches 18 years old, which is the age of majority in Louisiana. Extension to Age 19: If the child is still in high school when they turn 18, child support may continue until the child graduates from high school or turns 19, whichever comes first.

In Louisiana, fathers have legally protected rights to participate in the lives of their children whether you want them to or not. Unless the father is unfit, a mother can be ordered to permit him to visit and share custody of the child.

Court-Ordered Penalties: Not paying child support can result in a contempt charge. If found in contempt, the court may impose penalties. These may include fines, mandatory attendance in a court-ordered job training program, or jail time.

a father who neglects his responsibilities as a parent, especially one who does not pay child support: The deadbeat dad was forced to pay a lump sum of over $10,000 to settle the case.

(18) "Neglect" means the refusal or unreasonable failure of a parent or caretaker to supply the child with necessary food, clothing, shelter, care, treatment, or counseling for any injury, illness, or condition of the child, as a result of which the child's physical, mental, or emotional health, welfare, and safety is ...

If your child graduates after reaching age 18 but before reaching age 19, your support obligation ends on graduation day. Regardless of whether he or she is in school, once your child is 19 years old, your obligation to support him or her ends.