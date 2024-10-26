Chinese Chicken Salad (Low Carb!!) (2024)

Why I Love This Asian Chicken Salad Ingredient Notes Tweaks, Subs, + Add-Ons How to Make Chinese Chicken Salad Storing Tips What Goes With Chinese Chicken Salad More Chicken Salad Recipes Chinese Chicken Salad Ingredients Instructions Fans Also Made These Healthy Recipes: Lindsey’s Tips Nutrition References

Indulge in the irresistible flavors of this Chinese chicken salad, featuring a delectable sweet and tangy dressing that can make any vegetable delicious! This vibrant salad makes for great dinners or meal prep, so you enjoy a delicious and convenient meal throughout your busy week.

Chinese Chicken Salad (Low Carb!!) (1)

Why I Love This Asian Chicken Salad

This Chinese chicken salad is practically perfect in every way, but here are a few reasons why you’ll want to add this into your meal rotation right away:

  1. Easy to make: just combine the ingredients, toss, and go.
  2. Perfect for prep: just stash the dressing and salad ingredients separately for lunch all week.
  3. Makes veggies taste GOOD.
  4. Beautiful: a salad dish I’m proud to serve to guests.

Ingredient Notes

This Asian chicken salad comes together with a handful of veggies and a few pantry staples to make the dressing. Here’s what to gather:

  • The dressing –A classic combination of umami flavors; ginger,garlic, soy sauce, rice vinegar, sesame oil, vegetable oil, and sugar. If you’re eating low carb or keto, sub in Swerve or Lakanto for the sugar.
  • The veggies –Cabbage, carrots, green onions, and cilantro are perfect for the nutrients and crunch.
  • The chicken –Feel free to use whatever type of cooked chicken you have here, I typically poach it, shredded rotisserie chicken salad is always a great option as well!
  • Everything else –We love slivered almonds to top this Chinese chicken salad. Crushed ramen and mandarin oranges are also delicious.

Tweaks, Subs, + Add-Ons

We absolutely love Asian chicken salad as is, but there are tons of ways to customize it to your preferences. Here are some ideas for you:

  1. Add more veggies, even if they aren’t classically in this salad. Get inspired by my chicken poke bowl and mix in sliced avocado. You can also try celery or cucumbers.
  2. Adjust the dressing to your taste, either by making it sweeter (level up the sugar) or spicey (add some sriracha).
  3. Make it low carb by subbing sugar for Swerve or Lakanto. You can also skip the shredded carrots.
Chinese Chicken Salad (Low Carb!!) (2)

How to Make Chinese Chicken Salad

After you’re done chopping your veggies, your work is almost done. Here’s how:

  1. Whisk the dressing ingredients together in a small bowl.
  2. Toss your salad ingredients together in a large bowl.
  3. Dress now or later depending on when it will be served, and enjoy!
Chinese Chicken Salad (Low Carb!!) (3)

Storing Tips

Store this Chinese chicken salad in an airtight container in the fridge with the dressing on the side to prevent your veggies from getting soggy.

What Goes With Chinese Chicken Salad

This salad is so filling and flavor-packed, we usually eat it as a main. But if you’d like to serve it as a side, here are a few dishes to compliment its flavors:

  1. High protein options like string bean chicken or Asian salmon.
  2. Grains or veggie subs like cauliflower fried rice.
  3. More veggie sides like sauteed bok choy or pan fried green beans.
Chinese Chicken Salad (Low Carb!!) (4)

Chinese Chicken Salad

Servings :6 Servings

Prep Time20 minutes mins

Total Time20 minutes mins

Ingredients

Salad

  • 4 Cups Napa Cabbage finely shredded
  • 1 Cup Red Cabbage finely shredded
  • 1 Cup Carrots shredded
  • 1/2 Cup Green Onions chopped
  • 1/2 Cup Fresh Cilantro chopped
  • 2-3 Cups Chicken shredded

Dressing

  • 3 Teaspoons Ginger grated
  • 3 Garlic Cloves minced
  • 3 Tablespoons Soy Sauce
  • 3 Tablespoons Rice Vinegar
  • 1 Tablespoon Sesame Oil
  • 4 Teaspoons avocado or vegetable oil
  • 2 Teaspoons Sugar or your fave sugar sub

Toppings

  • Sesame Seeds
  • 1 Cup Crispy noodles We use slivered almonds instead

Instructions

  • Add all dressing ingredients to a salad shaker or small bowl, shake/mix and set aside.

  • Add the salad ingredients to a large bowl and toss to combine.

  • Pour half the dressing over the salad, toss together, and taste. Add more dressing based on your preference.

  • Top with chopped cilantro, almonds, and sesame seeds, and enjoy!

Lindsey’s Tips

  1. Lakanto, Swerve, or Erythritol. I stick to Lakanto and Swerve which are a 1:1 swap with traditional sugar. If using a different brand of Erythritol, keep in mind it’s 70% as sweet as sugar, so you may need to add more to taste.
  2. Mild Tasting Oil. You want an oil with a high smoke point and mild flavor — think avocado, vegetable, safflower, sunflower, peanut. Skip EVOO, coconut, or sesame oil.
  3. For a more traditional version of this recipe, swap 1/2 cup of sliced almonds with 1/2 cup of crunchy noodles or ramen.
  4. To cut down on carbs skip the carrots (2g carbs per serving) and cut down on the almonds (currently, they add 5g carbs per serving).
  5. Nutritional information is for 1 serving if you divide this recipe into 6 servings:

Nutrition

Calories: 252kcalTotal Carbohydrates: 12gProtein: 11gFat: 19gSodium: 544mgFiber: 5gSugar: 4gNet Carbs: 7g

