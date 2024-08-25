Christmas Gifts for Your Team - Bern Welcome (2024)

Table of Contents
Gift Certificate for the Hammam & Spa Oktogon Bern MugMate Coffee Gift Card Retro Poster Museum Card Soap Set from bblubb Jumi Gift Box Gift Voucher for a Chocolate Tour Syrup from Sirupier de Berne Bernese Dialect Word Fan Personalised Gingerbread Find a venue for your office Christmas party References

Looking for gift ideas? Here’s our gift guide to help you find the perfect Bernese “Wiehnachtsgschänkli” (Christmas gift) for everyone on the team.

Christmas Gifts for Your Team - Bern Welcome (1)

Interior view of the Hammam and Spa Oktogon Bern

© Hammam und Spa Oktogon Bern

Gift Certificate for the Hammam & Spa Oktogon Bern

Even if we (usually) love our work, we sometimes need some moments of peace and quiet. If you want to gift your employees some relaxation, a gift certificate for the Hammam & Spa Oktogon Bern is the perfect choice. Upon entering the hammam, everyday stress is left at the doorstep and a journey to the Orient begins.

Deep cleanse for body and soul

Christmas Gifts for Your Team - Bern Welcome (2)

Noy Bar Caffé

© Bern Welcome

MugMate Coffee Gift Card

“The café next door to the office makes the world’s best cappuccino”, says the co-worker from finances. And the colleague upstairs needs his double espresso every morning to get his gears grinding. A MugMate gift card is what they need! Choose a coffee place, click on the desired coffee, pay – and you’ve got the ideal Christmas gift for coffee lovers.

Christmas Gifts for Your Team - Bern Welcome (3)

Plakate von Kaspar Allenbach

© Kaspar Allenbach

“Aareschwumm Bärn” (swimming in the Aare) and “Fyrabe” (after work): Kaspar Allenbach’s posters sound and look like the perfect Bernese summer. Surprise your employees with a poster by the local graphic artist and gift them a bit of the Bernese joie de vivre to bring a pop of colour and a lot of Bern love into their homes.

Christmas Gifts for Your Team - Bern Welcome (4)

Museum Card Winter

© Bern Welcome

Museum Card

Gift a piece of Bernese culture with the Museum Card, which grants free admission to all museums of the Bern Museums Association for either 24 or 48 hours. Included are the Zentrum Paul Klee, the Bern Historical Museum, the Franz Gertsch museum, and many more. What a treat for culture aficionados!

Culture galore

Christmas Gifts for Your Team - Bern Welcome (5)

Weihnachtskorb Seifen von bblubb

© bblubb

Soap Set from bblubb

At the bblubb soap factory, they create handmade Bernese soaps in all sorts of colours and shapes. The raw materials used in production are environmentally friendly and mainly sourced from Switzerland in a way that supports social causes. For a truly personal touch, these soaps make fantastic Christmas gifts. You can even choose the ingredients yourself – whether it’s a sea salt winter bath, a Bernese polar bear, a gingerbread person or body butter sticks, the options are endless. We call this a personalised employee gift.

Time to lather up

Christmas Gifts for Your Team - Bern Welcome (6)

Jumi Geschenkkiste

© Jumi

Jumi Gift Box

The Jack-of-all-trades of Christmas presents: a Jumi gift box. Jumi is a family-run cheese dairy that also breeds Omoso cattle on the hilly pastures near Bern. Their gift boxes are filled with their delicious home-made products as desired. The fondue gift box, for example, would be perfect for Christmas dinner. Other delicacies you can find in the boxes include Belper Knolle, fig and apple mustard, Omoso fennel sausage and many more.

Christmas Gifts for Your Team - Bern Welcome (7)

Chocolate tour

© Chocobern Tours

Gift Voucher for a Chocolate Tour

Seeing as we’re the chocolate capital, a “Schoggi” (chocolate) themed Christmas gift is pretty much a must. Unfortunately, we haven’t yet found any golden tickets to Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory – but we know something equally exciting: discover Bern’s sweet side on Chocobern’s guided city tour. The pretty vouchers make for the perfect gift for any chocoholic.

Where chocolate dreams come true

Christmas Gifts for Your Team - Bern Welcome (8)

Sirupier de Berne

© Anders Stoos

Syrup from Sirupier de Berne

How about a bit of “Wiehnachtsmärit” (Christmas market) to take home? The Café Chai by Sirupier de Berne channels the delicious, sweet Christmas smells we can’t get enough of during the holidays. And for those colleagues who are not into cinnamon and cloves: the “Elfen” syrup or the one with rhubarb conjure up dreams of springtime.

You can even customise the labels on request.

Christmas Gifts for Your Team - Bern Welcome (9)

Word subjects "ybürgereti usländer"

© BERN Welcome

Bernese Dialect Word Fan

“Achtung Glungge!” – no use, your colleague already stepped into the puddle that you just warned them about. We’ve found the perfect Christmas present to prevent communication difficulties such as these with non-Bernese people: the “Berndeutsch” (Bernese dialect) Word Fan may not turn your employees into locals, but dialect barriers will be a thing of the past. A great (and educational!) gift that will make people smile.

“Bärndütsch” for beginners

Christmas Gifts for Your Team - Bern Welcome (10)

Gingerbread Confiserie Eichenberger

© Confiserie Eichenberger

Personalised Gingerbread

Surprises with a personal touch are always a good idea – as is a sweet Bernese tradition. Combine the two and you’ve got the perfect Christmas present for your employees. At Konditorei Eichenberger, you can personalise traditional Bernese hazelnut gingerbread. Simply go online and choose a size, enter some text or an image, and the sweet treat is on its way to your colleagues.

Christmas Gifts for Your Team - Bern Welcome (11)

And where will you be exchanging gifts?

Find a venue for your office Christmas party

