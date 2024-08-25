Christmas Gifts for Your Team - Bern Welcome (2024)

At the bblubb soap factory, they create handmade Bernese soaps in all sorts of colours and shapes. The raw materials used in production are environmentally friendly and mainly sourced from Switzerland in a way that supports social causes. For a truly personal touch, these soaps make fantastic Christmas gifts. You can even choose the ingredients yourself – whether it’s a sea salt winter bath, a Bernese polar bear, a gingerbread person or body butter sticks, the options are endless. We call this a personalised employee gift.