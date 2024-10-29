Cioppino (Seafood Stew) (2024)

Cioppino –Flavorful Seafood Stew Cioppino Ingredients Instructions Notes Nutrition FAQs

Total Time: 2 hours hours

Cioppino is a delicious tomato-based stew with clams, mussels, crab, shrimp, squid, fish, and scallops. Full of flavor, this San Francisco seafood delight a real treat for Sunday dinner or a gathering with friends. Enjoy it with some crusty bread on the side.

Cioppino (Seafood Stew) (1)

Whenever I return from the hot and humid Japanese summer and adjust to the windy, cool fall days of San Francisco, I immediately crave a steamy bowl of seafood stew. My favorite is the local San Francisco dish calledCioppino.

Cioppino –Flavorful Seafood Stew

Cioppinois an Italian-American dish that originated in San Francisco. It is traditionally made from the catch of the day, including Dungeness crab, clams, mussels, shrimp, squid, scallops, and fish (read morehere). My family and friends enjoy seafood stew as well, so for dinner on cold days, it’s Cioppino or Bouillabaisse(one of my favorites!)

Cioppino (Seafood Stew) (2)

There are many Cioppino recipes, but I used one from the famous fish market in Moss Landing –Phil’s Fish Market & Eatery.While I was researching, I found this video –Throwdown with Bobby Flay at Phil’s Fish Market. You guessed it; they competed to see who can make the best Cioppino!

I slightly adapted their Cioppino recipe by reducing the serving size and changing some ingredients. I was afraid of including the whole Dungeness crab (I became allergic to crab in my early 20s…so sad!), so I only included a bit of crab meat.

Please don’t get intimidated by the long list of ingredients! The process is pretty simple and worth it in the end. I know you will enjoy this yummy Cioppino seafood stew. I need a big bowl right now… it’s so cold!

Cioppino (Seafood Stew) (3)


Cioppino (Seafood Stew) (4)

Cioppino

4.96 from 24 votes

Cioppino is a delicious tomato-based stew with clams, mussels, crab, shrimp, squid, fish, and scallops. Full of flavor, this San Francisco seafood delight a real treat for Sunday dinner or a gathering with friends. Enjoy it with some crusty bread on the side.

Prep Time: 30 minutes mins

Cook Time: 1 hour hr 30 minutes mins

Total Time: 2 hours hrs

Servings: 4

Ingredients

For the Cioppino

  • 1 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 Tbsp unsalted butter
  • 1 clove garlic (chopped)
  • ¼ cup white wine (4 Tbsp)
  • ½ lb little neck clams
  • ¼ lb mussels
  • 8 cups Cioppino Sauce (2 QT; recipe follows)
  • ¼ tsp Worcestershire sauce
  • lb dungeness crab (cooked, cleaned and cracked; to save time, you can use ¼ lb (113 g) cooked crab meat instead)
  • ¼ lb shrimp (shell-on if possible for more flavor)
  • ¼ lb squid tubes (cut into rings)
  • ½ lb firm-fleshed white fish fillets (I used Pacific cod cut in 2-inch (5-cm) cubes)
  • 2 oz bay scallops

For the Cioppino Sauce

  • 2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil
  • ½–1 onion (halved and thinly sliced)
  • 1 fennel bulb (halved, core removed, and thinly sliced)
  • 4 cloves garlic (chopped)
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 4 Tbsp parsley (chopped)
  • 2 Tbsp basil (chopped)
  • 2 sprigs fresh thyme
  • 1 can tomatoes (14.5 oz, 411 g; peeled, crushed by hand)
  • 1 can tomato sauce (15 oz, 425 g)
  • 2 cups clam juice (2 bottles; 8 oz, 237 ml each)
  • tsp Worcestershire sauce
  • ½ Tbsp brown sugar
  • freshly ground black pepper (to taste)
  • crushed red pepper (red pepper flakes) (to taste)
  • Diamond Crystal kosher salt (to taste)

Instructions

  • Gather all the ingredients. If you use clams and mussels, make sure to check if the shells are cracked or opened. Those that are just slightly open may still be fresh. To check, squeeze the shell shut. If they don’t stay closed, discard them. Follow my tutorial to learn how to degrit clams. I used a 1½-lb seafood medley from Costco that contains mussels, clams, shrimp, and bay scallops.

    Cioppino (Seafood Stew) (5)

To Make the Cioppino Sauce

  • Heat 2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add ½–1 onion (chopped) and 1 fennel bulb (thinly sliced). Sauté until translucent.

    Cioppino (Seafood Stew) (6)

  • Add 4 cloves garlic (chopped), 2 bay leaves, 4 Tbsp parsley (chopped), 2 Tbsp basil (chopped), and 2 sprigs fresh thyme. Cook, stirring, just to warm the garlic. Do not let it brown.

    Cioppino (Seafood Stew) (7)

  • Stir in 1 can tomatoes (crushed), 1 can tomato sauce, 2 cups clam juice, ⅛ tsp Worcestershire sauce, and ½ Tbsp brown sugar. Add freshly ground black pepper, crushed red pepper (red pepper flakes), and Diamond Crystal kosher salt to taste.

    Cioppino (Seafood Stew) (8)

  • Bring to a boil and skim off the fat, scum, and foam. Reduce the heat to medium low and simmer uncovered for about 45–60 minutes, stirring occasionally, until thickened.

    Cioppino (Seafood Stew) (9)

To Cook the Cioppino

  • Put 1 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil, 1 Tbsp unsalted butter, and 1 clove garlic (chopped) in a large pot over medium heat. Cook, stirring, until the garlic is fragrant but not browned.

    Cioppino (Seafood Stew) (10)

  • Add ¼ cup white wine and ½ lb little neck clams, and cover. Turn the heat up to medium high and steam until the clams start to open, about 3–5 minutes. Add ¼ lb mussels, cover, and steam until they just start to open, about 2 minutes.

    Cioppino (Seafood Stew) (11)

  • Now, stir in some of the Cioppino Sauce and ¼ tsp Worcestershire sauce. Bring to a simmer.

    Cioppino (Seafood Stew) (12)

  • Add 1½ lb dungeness crab (if using) and ¼ lb shrimp. Simmer for about 5 minutes.

    Cioppino (Seafood Stew) (13)

  • Add ½ lb firm-fleshed white fish fillets, ¼ lb squid tubes, 2 oz bay scallops, and the cooked crab meat (if using).

    Cioppino (Seafood Stew) (14)

  • Gently stir in the rest of the Cioppino Sauce (for a total of 8 cups Cioppino Sauce) and simmer until the seafood is just cooked through, about 5 minutes. Do not overcook.

    Cioppino (Seafood Stew) (15)

  • Serve in large bowls, shells included. Sprinkle with minced parsley. Serve with crusty French baguette. Enjoy!

    Cioppino (Seafood Stew) (16)

Notes

Nutrition

Nutrition Facts

Cioppino

Amount per Serving

Calories

409

% Daily Value*

Fat

16

g

25

%

Saturated Fat

4

g

25

%

Trans Fat

1

g

Polyunsaturated Fat

2

g

Cholesterol

154

mg

51

%

Sodium

1434

mg

62

%

Potassium

1519

mg

43

%

Carbohydrates

35

g

12

%

Fiber

6

g

25

%

Sugar

13

g

14

%

Protein

31

g

62

%

Vitamin A

2376

IU

48

%

Vitamin C

52

mg

63

%

Calcium

148

mg

15

%

Iron

4

mg

22

%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Author: Namiko Chen

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: American

Keyword: seafood

Cioppino (Seafood Stew) (17)

FAQs

What is cioppino made of? ›

What is Cioppino? Cioppino is an Italian-American seafood stew that originated in the Italian communities in San Francisco. Traditionally, it was made using whatever the catch of the day was, and lots of shellfish, including crab, shrimp, clams, and mussels, in a simple tomato based broth.

What's the difference between cioppino and bouillabaisse? ›

Q: What is the difference between bouillabaisse and cioppino? A: Actually there isn't much difference other than Cioppino is Italian with a tomato-based broth and bouillabaisse is French with a bit of saffron and chopped tomatoes added to a fish broth.

What is cioppino in Italian? ›

Cioppino (/tʃəˈpiːnoʊ/, Italian: [tʃopˈpiːno]; from Ligurian: cioppin [tʃuˈpiŋ]) is a fish stew originating in San Francisco, California, an Italian-American cuisine related to various fish soups in Italian cuisine. Cioppino. Type.

What is the difference between cioppino and gumbo? ›

Some Louisianians think seafood stews are basically a form of gumbo, but cioppino (chuh-pee-noh) is a tomato-based fish stew that relies on simple (and healthy!) ingredients for flavor. Plus, it's the ultimate guilt-free comfort food.

What pairs well with cioppino? ›

Cioppino is one of the best foods to pair with red wine because of it's tomato base. A zesty Zinfandel or a luscious Syrah would serve as a perfect partner, enhancing the rich flavors and spices of the stew.

Can you serve pasta with cioppino? ›

Serve the cioppino in bowls over the cooked fettuccine and garnish with the reserved fennel fronds, a wedge of lemon, and a piece of sourdough. Note: Clams and mussels often release grit and sand during the cooking process, especially if they are very fresh.

How do you eat seafood cioppino? ›

To fully enjoy this wonderful stew, serve it with garlic bread, focaccia, or a baguette to soak up the flavorful broth—and be sure to set out an extra bowl for shells and plenty of napkins.

What is a substitute for fish stock in cioppino? ›

Stock – Fish stock is classically what is used. This may be difficult to locate, so you can substitute with water, chicken stock, or a combination of these two with clam juice. Tomatoes – I used canned San Marzano tomatoes for this. You can use any canned tomatoes in this cioppino.

Is cioppino good the next day? ›

Remove the shells from the clams, mussels and shrimp and then store the sauce in an airtight container. You should eat or freeze the sauce within two days. Pairing Serve this dish with crisp white wines like Italian Pinot Grigio, Sauvignon Blanc or Verdejo. Any type of bubbles like Prosecco would be great as well.

What is another name for cioppino? ›

What is another word for cioppino?
fish stewbouillabaisse
buriddacacciucco
caldeiradacotriade
halaszlemaeuntang
moquecaukha
8 more rows

Does cioppino freeze well? ›

While you could certainly freeze it, it would be hard to reheat without overcooking the seafood. Instead, you could make the base in advance and freeze it. Then you could add fresh fish and seafood after you reheat it.

What is similar to cioppino? ›

The French gave us Bouillabaisse. A traditional fish stew that originated in the Mediterranean city of Marseille in Provence. Just like cioppino's origins, it was made by the local fishermen, utilizing the Mediterranean's bounty, such as, eel, rockfish, monkfish, urchins, mussels, crab and octopus.

What are the benefits of cioppino? ›

In addition to the healthful seafood, Cioppino With Fennel and Fresh Herbs has plenty of cooked tomatoes (a great source of the antioxidant lycopene), protein, potassium, iron and vitamins C and A.

