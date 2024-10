Citrulline malate sundheds fordele | Skal du tage det? - MYPROTEIN™ (2024)

For et par år siden testede en forskergruppe dette ved hjælp af en højintensiv cykelprotokol, efter at deltagerne havde indtaget enten CM eller placebo i de foregående 7 dage. I dette tilfælde øgede CM den tilbagelagte distance på en given tid, forbedrede kapaciteten for oxidativt stofskifte og sænkede det arterielle blodtryk.11Så hvis dit mål er at forbedre udholdenhedspræstationen, kan et tilskud af citrulline malat være et forsøg værd.

Grundlæggende vil det at sørge for, at din krop har en tilstrækkelig mængde malat, holde TCA-cyklussen i gang og sikre, at dine muskler har nok brugbar energi til at holde dig i gang.

Nu tænker du måske "hvorfor supplerer vi ikke bare med arginin eller NO?". Tja, citrullin har en længere halveringstid end arginin og NO, hvilket betyder, at det cirkulerer i længere tid, når det først er i vores system og er faktisk mere effektivt til at øge niveauet af arginin end selve arginintilskuddet.3Tænk på citrullinetilskud som et springbræt til at øge din krops NO-produktion.

Based on current research, a recommended dose is 3–6 grams per day of L-citrulline or approximately 8 grams per day of citrulline malate. The dose varies depending on form because 1.75 grams of citrulline malate provides 1 gram of L-citrulline. The remaining 0.75 grams are malate.

As a nitric oxide (NO) enhancer, citrulline malate (CM) has recently been touted as a potential ergogenic aid to both resistance and high-intensity exercise performance, as well as the recovery of muscular performance.

You can also find powdered citrulline supplements, which you mix with water or blend into a smoothie. In general, the recommended dose ranges between 3 and 6 grams per day of L-citrulline or 8 grams of citrulline malate.

The bottom line is that there is no reliable timeframe for how long it takes l-citrulline to work for ED since it doesn't work like typical erectile dysfunction medications. The best you can do is take it for a month and see if it works.

L-citrulline doses exceeding the recommended amount can also detrimentally affect the kidneys. This supplement can overload the kidneys' creatine production, which can lead to kidney dysfunction. Taking an L-citrulline dose that is too large can result in low blood pressure.

L-Citrulline – Another amino acid naturally produced by the body, l-citrulline is converted to l-arginine by the kidneys. While boosting testosterone levels may be one of its effects, l-citrulline does improve blood flow and levels of nitric oxide, both of which will help with erectile dysfunction.

L-citrulline supplements may ease symptoms of mild-to-moderate erectile dysfunction (ED). Scientists say L-citrulline does not work as well as ED drugs such as Viagra. However, it appears to be a safe option.

When taken by mouth: L-citrulline is possibly safe when used for up to 2 months. It's usually well-tolerated. Some people might experience stomach discomfort or heartburn.

There's some research that citrulline malate may be beneficial for muscular endurance and strength performance. But overall evidence is mixed on its effectiveness, and more research is needed.

One source recommends an L-citrulline dosage of 2,000 milligrams three times a day, or 1.76 grams of citrulline malate for every 1 gram of citrulline you might take for circulatory health. However, there isn't much research to support this dosage.

In animal models, oral administration of L-citrulline has shown beneficial effects on the liver and lipid profile, reducing liver damage and dyslipidemia and increasing insulin sensitivity [21,22,23,24].

Citrulline increases brown fat activity, which increases caloric expenditure and promotes fat burning. Brown fat is a highly thermogenic tissue that dissipates energy as heat instead of storing it as fat.

Some of the most popular ones currently on the market include Nutricost L-citrulline, BulkSupplements L-citrulline, and NOW Sports L-citrulline. These supplements are known to enhance blood flow, fight off fatigue, and enhance stamina during workouts.

While the research isn't finalized, early studies show that L-citrulline may be more effective than its counterpart. This amino acid produces more nitrous oxide, which increases the benefits throughout the body. This doesn't necessarily mean you should stop L-arginine altogether.

Citrulline decreased R–R interval 9 % (p < 0.05) at rest and increased heart rate (p < 0.05) in addition to significantly decreasing pulse transit duration (6 %; p < 0.05).

When taken by mouth: L-citrulline is possibly safe when used for up to 2 months. It's usually well-tolerated. Some people might experience stomach discomfort or heartburn. Pregnancy and breast-feeding: There isn't enough reliable information to know if L-citrulline is safe to use when pregnant or breast-feeding.

To supplement L-citrulline to enhance sports performance, take 6,000 – 8,000 mg of citrulline malate about an hour before exercise. On days that you don't exercise, it can be broken up into smaller doses.

WHEN SHOULD I TAKE IT? Citrulline Malate is best taken on an empty stomach for optimal absorption. On exercise days we would recommend taking one serving first thing in the morning and another serving 30-40 minutes prior to exercise.

It may only be a modest increase, but Citrulline Malate has been found to increase muscle strength. It boils down to this: Citrulline Malate may just indirectly influence muscle growth long term, and it definitely helps with performance and muscle soreness.