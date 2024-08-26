Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall results: Shields beats rival on points to become a two-time undisputed middleweight champion | Sporting News (2024)

Claressa Shields praised Savannah Marshall but said she had avenged her defeat when the pair met as amateur boxers as the American become the undisputed middleweight world champion for a second time at London's O2 Arena.

The long-standing rivals had engaged in spiteful acrimony in the build-up to the second showdown of their careers following Marshall's victory in 2012 over the fighter who calls herself the "Greatest Woman of All Time."

"She's a tough competitor, a hard puncher, she has endurance," said Shields, suggesting to Sky Sports that the result of their previous bout should also have gone in her favour. "But I'm the better fighter 10 years later."

Shields won by a unanimous96-94, 97-93, 97-93 decision this time to defend her WBA, WBC, IBF, WBF and The Ring titles and collect Marshall'sWBO belt.

In the co-headline bout, Alycia Baumgardner became the unified super-featherweight champion with an all-action split decision victory over Mikaela Mayer.

The Americans had also been involved in a bitter feud in the weeks before an absorbing contest that ended with Baumgardner dismissing talk of a potential rematch.

Two judges scored the contest 96-95 in Baumgardner's favor, while the other declared the fight 97-93 for Mayer.

Historic night produces thrilling fights

The four co-headliners were the first female fighters to take star billing at the O2 Arena and were taking part in an all-female card that also featured wins for the likes of Olympic champion Lauren Price and rising British boxer Caroline Dubois.

Their time to shine came as part of a momentous year in women's sport in Britain that saw the country's footballers win Euro 2022 in front a a full Wembley Stadium. One of England's best-known players, Jill Scott, even accompanied Marshall on her ringwalk.

"It's not just a special moment for me, but it's a special moment for women's boxing," Shields said afterwards. "[It] has been around for so many years and so many greats came before us but here we are in front of 20,000 fans... and I think that's fight of the year. It's an unbelievable moment, right now."

Marshall, 31, had suggested during the build-up that she could end her career after the bout. "I don't know why she wants to retire," said Shields. "If that's what she wants to do, do it, but she's got a lot left, for sure."

Shields' own immediate future in the sport is uncertain because she is likely to turn her attention to her MMA career with the Professional Fighters League.

Now a three-time undisputed champion after also reigning at light-middleweight, Shields said there had only been a rematch clause if the result had been controversial – and the unanimous verdict was well-earned by the 27-year-old.

The pair had been involved in a predictably explosive build-up that had supercharged the hype around a scrap full of animosity, earning even more anticipation when it was postponed from September because of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Both fighters had an unbeaten 12-fight professional record but Shields came into the fight with five titles – a belt cabinet she had repeatedly reminded Marshall about alongside her successive Olympic gold medals in 2012 and 2016.

Marshall kept the pressure on Shields throughout the fight but it is hard to imagine her having much more joy against the superior speed, skill and elusiveness of the champion.

Shields seemed open to the idea of fighting Marshall again in the U.S. "If that's what the fans want, then that's what we're going to do," she said, thanking Marshall's team and the fans in London.

'That girl ain't getting no rematch'

Baumgardner began her enthralling victory over Mayer by grinning at her opponent and almost constantly verbally goading her fellow American.

By the closing rounds, though, it was Mayer who was doing the smiling as a gutsy performance by both women neared a difficult decision for the judges.

While Baumgardner bounced with joy and leapt into the arms of her team, Mayer produced a repeated thumbs-down gesture by the side of the ring in response to a result she clearly felt wronged by.

This was a fight that will leave many fans clamouring for the pair to meet again, with almost every round proving tough to call as both brawlers traded successfully.

"I worked my a-- off to get here," said Baumgardner, adding that Mayer "ain't getting no rematch" because her next target is to become undisputed champion with a win over WBA holder Hyun Mi Choi.

"I practiced this speech for what I was going to say. All my doubters, all my haters – I told you. I landed the cleaner shots, the harder shots. I landed a cut above her forehead. I dig deep."

The victor's remarks are undoubtedly a further reflection of the disdain the rivals share for one another and she will surely have the prospect of a part two put to her rather than the immediate pursuit of the elusive Hyun, who has not fought since December 2020.

Eleven months and two fights after winning her first world title, Baumgardner's rapid rise continues.

AND THE NEW 🏆 Alycia Baumgardner wins a split decision over Mikaela Mayer. 96-95, 96-95, and 93-97 👊 🎥: @trboxing pic.twitter.com/ZfqiDmKaSd October 15, 2022

The Sporting News provided live updates and highlights from Shields-Marshall and Mayer-Baumgardner.

(all times BST)

Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall live results, updates

Claressa Shields beats Savannah Marshall via unanimous decision

It's a96-94, 97-93, 97-93 victory for Shields! Thanks for joining us!

Round 10: Claressa Shields 10-9 Savannah Marshall

SN unofficial scorecard: 99-91 Shields

This is some end to a terrific fight. Both boxers are going for it by the end, whipping in shots and showing superb reserves of energy.

It's hard to see beyond a victory for Shields, who raises her arms as the bell goes and has undoubtedly been the neater of the two for much of the fight.

The fighters don't initially acknowledge each other at the end but share a show of respect moments later. We go to the scorecards!

Round 9: Claressa Shields 10-9 Savannah Marshall(89-82 Shields)

Huge credit to Marshall, who's still coming forward and trying to find the shot she needs to win this. That's far easier said than done against a stylist as brilliant as Shields.

The three-weight champion looks, as she has for much of the night, the more composed of the two. Shields holds Marshall off and slips in sly shots that lack a little of the slickness they carried early on.

Round 8: Claressa Shields 10-9 Savannah Marshall(79-73 Shields)

Given the tear-up nature of this fight, it's not much of a surprise to see a cut open up above Shields' left eye as the pair collide with heads and shoulders by the ropes again.

The pace finally slows a little during the eighth round. Shield slinks back and engages in some goading as she slips shots, ending a two-round run of relative success for Marshall.

Round 7: Claressa Shields 9-10 Savannah Marshall(69-64 Shields)

Marshall makes a right hand count as Shields continues to absorb pressure, looking a little marked up on her face.

Shields pushes back and forces Marshall towards the ropes but that's perhaps the best round of a second half to this fight that the WBO champion needs to win.

Round 6: Claressa Shields 10-9 Savannah Marshall(60-54 Shields)

Marshall will likely need a knockout to win here and she doesn't stop coming forward, trying to rough Shields up in a brave - and, some would probably argue, foolish - approach.

Shields holds up a glove towards the end of the round and dodges one of Marshall's punches with almost mocking ease. As the bell goes, the American whizzes two vicious shots into the air.

Round 5: Claressa Shields 10-9 Savannah Marshall(50-45 Shields)

Fury warns Marshall to stay out of danger but her energy will surely dwindle, making it all the harder to evade Shields' fierce bunches of punches.

Both fighters land with left hooks but Shields' comes in first and is much more effective.

Round 4: Claressa Shields 10-9 Savannah Marshall(40-36 Shields)

This must be particularly tiring for Marshall. Shields is again in a corner but leaves her adversary swiping at air more often than not.

Shields succeeds with an uppercut to the body. This is a gripping fight and the ability of the fighters to cope with the pace may decide their fate.

Round 3: Claressa Shields 10-9 Savannah Marshall(30-27 Shields)

For all the effort she is putting in to back Shields into a corner, Marshall is struggling to land anything when she gets close up.

Marshall bobs and weaves as she tries to evade Shields' sharp combinations, which are masterful to watch. She's looking pinpoint right now and is executing some painful body shots.

An entrance like no other ‼️ Claressa Shields opened up with Jadakiss' The Champ is Here.#ShieldsMarshall 🎥: @ESPNRingside pic.twitter.com/aknNdtlk3P October 15, 2022

Round 2:Claressa Shields 10-9 Savannah Marshall (20-18 Shields)

Peter Fury asks Marshall how she is feeling and she emerges for the second round in confident style, stalking Shields again.

The pattern of the first round repeats itself after that. Shields connects with a series of shots including one to the body.

Shields is facing the fire and biding her time before landing the neater shots and looking more skilled. Every time Marshall motors forward, you suspect Shields is being fueled to throw something even more sinister back.

Round 1:Claressa Shields 10-9 Savannah Marshall

The ring is finally cleared and the crowd are clearly behind Marshall, singing her name during the opening stages. It's an excellent first round as well with the bombs being brandished almost immediately.

It's Shields who makes much the brighter start after Marshall tries to walk her down though, landing early with a body shot and then teeing off at blistering speed, reddening the home fighter's face.

Marshall continues to be aggressive but she's putting herself at a considerable risk in doing so against Shields' accuracy and ferocity.

10.40 p.m.:Shields performs a dance routine with backing dancers as she emerges in a red, white and blue uniform. You may not be taken aback to discover this, but she appears to be brimming with confidence.

Marshall prowls around the room as an opera singer performs the UK national anthem. Then it's time for the American national anthem, which is performed by a singer in a cream suit. Shields stands still in her corner, then bounces around.

10.35 p.m.:Marshall emerges to the sound of Sweet Dreams (are Made of This) by the Eurythmics. England football legend Jill Scott - known for her own mildly combative display during the final of Euro 2022 - accompanies Marshall's ringwalk.

10.30 p.m.: Here we go then! Make sure you give our dedicated boxing Twitter page a follow, where we're providing plenty of insights tonight...

Rivals collide inside the O2 Arena to determine the undisputed middleweight champion. Here is your Tale of the Tape for Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall 👀#ShieldsMarshall pic.twitter.com/ryoSZRU8jy October 15, 2022

Alycia Baumgardner def. Mikaela Mayer to win junior-lightweight gold

10.25 p.m.: Here are the stats...

10.20 p.m.:"I worked my a-- off to get here," says Baumgardner, adding that she won't be getting involved in a rematch because she wants to become undisputed by winning Hyun Mi Choi's WBA title.

"I practiced this speech for what I was going to say. All my doubters, all my haters – I told you. I landed the cleaner shots, the harder shots. I landed a cut above her forehead. I dig deep."

Baumgardner beats Mayer (split decision)

Mayer is by the side of the ring producing thumbs-down gestures in a sign of her dismay at a razor-thin judging decision.

Emotion-filled Baumgardner leaps up in relief after inflicting a first career defeat on her opponent. The enemies sportingly hug.

Baumgardner is the unified super-featherweight champion!

Round 10: Baumgardner 10-9 Mayer

SN unofficial scorecard: 97-93 Baumgardner

It's a mark of how all-action and closely-contested this bout is that these bitter rivals tap gloves before the final round.

Both know they have to give it everything but neither can land a conclusive blow with the exertions of the scrap clearly taking their toll.

This has been a cracker. You could make an argument for either fighter deserving victory. We'll go for Baumgardner – just.

Round 9: Baumgardner 10-9 Mayer(87-84 Baumgardner)

Baumgardner connects with a check hook after taking a few stiff jabs off Mayer. The ring is covered in sweat.

Round 8: Baumgardner 10-9 Mayer(77-75 Baumgardner)

We could get a contentious decision if this goes the distance as these rounds continue to be tight.

The body language in itself has been entertaining: Mayer is the one doing the smiling now, while Baumgardner's early grin has gone as she goes for the left hooks.

Round 7: Baumgardner 10-9 Mayer(67-66 Baumgardner)

This is a fight that makes you wish these rounds were a minute longer than the two minutes they last. Mayer lands a vicious left hook and whips in shots with her right.

The blood is still flowing above her right eye.

Round 6: Baumgardner 9-10 Mayer(57-57)

There's marking and blood by Mayer's right eye. She's eating more shots than her corner would like but continuing to trade fire in this engrossing contest.

Baumgardner, who undoubtedly has knockout power, cracks through an uppercut but it's a nasty head clash that has caused the most damage to her opponent.

Round 5: Baumgardner 9-10 Mayer(48-47 Baumgardner)

This is a good round for Mayer, who recovers from a slip to send Baumgardner backwards with a couple of clubbing rights that land.

The jab is also working nicely for her. Baumgardner's pace is not what it was right now and she receives some robust advice from her corner about what she needs to do.

Round 4: Baumgardner 10-9 Mayer(39-37 Baumgardner)

Mayer finds success with a double jab and left hook, which is not enough to put Baumgardner off her stride noticeably.

The round ends with Mayer plodding towards Baumgardner in a corner in pursuit of a power shot. This is warming up enticingly.

Round 3: Baumgardner 9-10 Mayer(29-28 Baumgardner)

Better for Mayer, who's teeing off a bit more – perhaps in response to Baumgardner's almost incessant verbal goading.

There's a roar as the fighters collide in a corner. Mayer's jabs catch the eye and probably give her the round, although it's really close to call.

Round 2: Baumgardner 10-9 Mayer (20-18 Baumgardner)

This is promising for Baumgardner, who's working off the counter with success and appears to have caused a bit of damage to Mayer's nose.

Baumgardner appears to be continuing the trash-talk the pair were involved in during the build-up, sending a few words the way of her target alongside punches.

Round 1: Baumgardner 10-9 Mayer

The best shot of the round is probably a clean jab from Baumgardner, who comes out quicker andlands more.

Both fighters are coming forward and swinging big. We're in for a lively one, by the looks of it.

9.40 p.m.: No faulting Mikaela Mayer and Alycia Baumgardner's entrance outfits. It's hard to do justice to a description of Mayer's attire, which has shimmering shades of blue and silver and features shorts embroidered with her nickname, 'The Bomb', around the waist.

No disrespect to The Spice Girls - member Mel C has been part of the TV promotion tonight, pushing their slogan of "girl power" for the occasion - but their music might not immediately spring to mind as an intimidating ringwalk song.

That hasn't stoppedBaumgardner coming out to 'Spice up your Life', accompanied by dancers who are also in her favored color of red.

The pair have been involved in a thoroughly acrimonious build-up. They briefly touch gloves before they're given the first chance to inflict punishment on one another.

9.25 p.m.:We're now being treated to a performance by Tom Grennan. The singer appears to have paired black leather trousers with a baseball-ish red jacket in a decision that will perhaps not go down as one of the best combinations the excitable crowd will see tonight.

In case you're unfamiliar, Grennan has had a UK number one album and been a guest vocalist on hits by the likes of Chase and Status, Calvin Harris and - tenuous boxing link alert - KSI.

9.20 p.m.:Price earns her second professional victory and her first knockout win by breezing past Belik in a brutal blow-out!

"She was a tough girl – all these girls who come to fight are," says Price, who's joined by her trainer, the former Team GB head coach Rob McCracken, after closing the show during the fourth round.

"She needs to look at another career – not boxing," former cruiserweight world champion Johnny Nelson says of Belik after her third successive defeat. "I don't want to be harsh but she shouldn't be in there."

Price is backing Marshall tonight.

9.05 p.m.:Olympic champion Lauren Price is currently going toe-to-toe with Timea Belik, and the Welsh fighter has been on the front foot during the first two rounds against her Hungarian opponent.

Price is quite the all-round athlete: she captained Wales' football team at youth level and, before then, won a silver medal at the kickboxing World Championships as a 13-year-old.

8.50 p.m.: England legend Jill Scott is asked about the development of women's sport in England since Euro 2022.

"We need to keep the momentum going," she says, calling the 20,000-attendance for the fight "incredible". "It's such an honor to be part of it."

8.38 p.m.:Dubois knocks out Koleva for her fourth professional win! This was an entertaining slugfest in which the 21-year-old former Youth Olympic champion had already knocked down her game super-bantamweight opponent.

Dubois took a few shots herself but ultimately blew Koleva away with a nasty body shot that pummeled her victim towards the ropes, where she was sinking in the face of clubbing combinations before the referee rightly stepped in. Well played.

Meanwhile,Alycia Baumgardner is all smiles backstage.

8.30 p.m.:Former England footballer Jermain Defoe has just been interviewed on Sky Sports. "There's some bad blood there," he says of the fight between Shields and Marshall.

"There was no way I was missing this one. When you see how far women's boxing and women's sport in this country has come, it's amazing to see."

8.15 p.m.: Dubois and Koleva are next out! Dubois is going through her final preparations with trainer Shane McGuigan and wearing a blue gown, for the record.

8.05 p.m.:Karriss Artingstall has quite a story – the former army gunner won a bronze medal for Team GB at the 2020 Olympic Games.

The Macclesfield fighter has just produced a powerful performance, taking all six rounds against French opponent Marina Sakharov.

"I want a knockout but what are you going to do?" she asks, speaking to Sky Sports. "I'll just keep applying the pressure and see what happens.

"I walked out before any of the boxing started and I was like, 'wow'. This is what every young girl dreams of. I can't wait for the main event."

7.40 p.m.: Not long until the main card!

7.20 p.m.: North-east boxer April Hunter, who has Tyson Fury's uncle, Peter, in her corner, caps a dominant display with a deserved points win over Erica Alvarez.

7 p.m.: Shannon Ryan, who is managed by British former world champion Anthony Joshua and models herself on Floyd Mayweather, wins every round against Spaniard Buchra El Quaissi.

And look who's in the house!

6.40 p.m.: Two more early results for you: Texan Ginny Fuchs has won a points decision over Bournemouth boxer Gemma Ruegg.

Four-time British national boxing champion - who is also a triple Taekwondo titlist - extends her perfect career record to three victories by handing Belgian champion Joyce van Ee her first defeat, winning all four rounds.

👊 Ginny Fuchs wins every round against a very game Gemma Ruegg to take a 60-54 decision.#ShieldsMarshall | 15 Oct | 02 Arena, London I @skysportsboxing @hennessysports @SalitaProm pic.twitter.com/8TPW0mEEqb — BOXXER (@boxxer) October 15, 2022

6.20 p.m.: Caroline Dubois is in the house! The unbeaten home fighter faces Bulgarian Milena Koleva in a lightweight scrap later.

6 p.m.: Hello and welcome to The Sporting News' coverage of the second showdown between Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall!

There's been some action in the ring already, so let's get straight into it: 20-year-old German Sarah Liegmann has beaten British veteran Bec Connolly 59-55 on points in their featherweight clash.

👸 The Princess Sarah Liegmann gets a victory for Team Shields as she beats Bec Connolly.#ShieldsMarshall | 15 Oct | 02 Arena, London I @skysportsboxing @hennessysports @SalitaProm pic.twitter.com/7CclN5Ub7u — BOXXER (@boxxer) October 15, 2022

Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall fight card