Class 20 leads Bachmann Spring Announcements (2024)

All-new Class 20 leads

Bachmann Announcements

Bachmann has unveiled its Spring 2021 range with news of an all-new BR Class 20/0diesel for 'OO' together withtooling revisions for its 'OO' gauge GWR 'Modified Hall' 4-6-0 and a list of new liveries on existing models across its 'OO' and 'N' gauge ranges.

Bachmann Branchline

Leading the way for its 'OO' gauge Bachmann Branchline collection is a newly-tooled BR Class 20 Bo-Bo, following close on the heels of the soon-to-arrive all-new Class 20/3 (HM165) for 'OO'. Bachmann's new tooling suitewill enable detail differences between class members to be reflected accurately and the models will includecab interior and directional lighting for the first time. Digital Command Control (DCC) sound-fitted (SF suffix to catalogue number) Class 20/0 models will also be available.

Above: A disc headcode blue Class 20 is on the list of brand-new Type 1s modelling 20057 (Cat No. 35-555/SF).

Above: The third of the new Class 20s models 20227 in BR Railfreight grey with a red solebar (Cat No. 35-357/SF).

Initial releases include D8015 in as-built condition with disc headcodes, oval buffers, plain bogie equalising beamsand nose end ladders in BR green (Cat No. 35-351/SF), 20057 with disc headcodes, Oleo buffers and fluted bogie equalising beams in BR blue (35-355/SF) and 20227 with headcode boxes, cab-mounted high intensity headlights and fluted bogie equalising beams with weight reducing holes in BR Railfreight red stripe livery (35-357/SF).

Bachmann's 'OO' gauge GWR 'Modified Hall' has alsobeen revised for its latest releases, with a modified front endas a result of enhancements to the tooling suite. Two models will appear initially as 6990 Witherslack Hall in BR lined green with early emblem (31-785) and 6998 Burton Agnes Hall in BR lined green with late crests (31-786).

Above: The 'Modified Hall' is coming back with tooling updates to the front end as 6990 Witherslack Hall (Cat No. 31-785) and 6998 Burton Agnes Hall (31-786).

Above: The Bachmann 'OO' gauge 'Jubilee' is being released as 45604 Ceylon in experimental British Railways lined green (Cat No. 31-191).

Further new 'OO' steam locomotives include two BR '4MT' 4-6-0s with BR2 tenders,aLMS 'Jubilee' 4-6-0 in British Railways experimental green and an additional GWR '94XX' 0-6-0PT in GWR green as 9405 with a weathered finish(see table below for full details).

Above: 45060 Sherwood Forester is being added in BR blue with both DCC ready and sound fitted versions due for release.

New additions to Bachmann's 'OO' diesel range include a general releaseClass 45/045060 Sherwood Forester in BR blueand Class 66/0 66100 Armistice 100 1918-2018 in DB Cargo red. Both will appear in DCC ready and DCC sound-fitted formats. Additional sound-fitted versions of existing models have also been added including headbox fitted Class 24/1 Bo-Bos, Class 121 diesel railcars and the imminent Class 20/3 Bo-Bos (see table).

Above: The 'OO' gauge Class 66 is being released as 66100 Armistice 100 1918-2018 in DB Cargo red with DCC ready and sound fitted (Cat No. 32-734C/SF).

Above: The Class 24/1 is being re-released with factory fitted sound for 'OO' gauge.

New 'OO' gauge rolling stock includes Bachmann's popular 'Porthole' stock in BR blue and grey, with two Corridor Seconds (SK) and a Corridor Brake Second (BSK), a 27ton steel tipplerin NCB blue and a five-plank china clay wagon (see table).

Above: Through popular demand the Bachmann 'OO' gauge Porthole carriages are being released in BR blue and grey.

Graham Farish

Bachmann's Graham Farish 'N' gauge range will be bolstered with a new 'N' gauge Class 66/7 66783 The Flying Dustbin in GBRf Biffa red livery, while the rolling stock roster is boosted with a BR Mk 1 Restaurant Unclassified (RU) in BR maroon, 50ton 'Parrot' bogie bolster B in BR grey and a 16ton steel slope-sided mineral wagon in BR grey (see table for more information).

Above: Expanding the range of 'N' gauge Class 66s from Graham Farish is 66783 The Flying Dustman in Biffa orange and red (Cat No. 371-399).

Above: The new 'N' gauge 'Parrot' wagon is to be released in BR grey with optional bolster (Cat No. 373-352).

OO9

Bachmann's 'OO9' Baldwin 10-12-Ds will be offered in DCC sound-fitted form with fivemodels appearing this quarter in Railway Operating Division black, Ashover light railway black, Glyn Valley Tramway lined black, Snailbeach District Railways weathered black and SR Maunsell green, while a Welsh Highland Railway lined maroon example will appear DCC ready, too (see table below for more details).

Above: Bachmann's popular 'OO9' Baldwin 4-6-0Ts are being offered with factory fitted sound in five colour schemes.

Scenecraft

Bachmann's 'OO' gauge Scenecraft range of cast resin buildings is enhanced with additional structures for its recently created Lucston and Wigmore collections. The Lucston buildings see a bank, pharmacy, signal box, yard crane, station building and footbridge added, while the Wigston examples include a new farmhouse and cattle grid. Other new 'OO' additions include a model of Goathland Garage and a North Eastern railway station, together with an oast house, field shelter, low-relief hotel, a pair of rail-built buffer stops and two braziers (see separate table).

Above: Expanding the Lucston building collection is a new signalbox for 'OO' (Cat No. 44-0115).

Above: A new oast house is being added to the Scenecraft building range for 'OO' (Cat No. 44-0146).

For 'N' gauge modellers, three new additions to the Scenecraft range include a pent roof garden shed, low relief factory and a low relief takeaway.

All of the newly announcedBachmann 'OO', 'N' and 'OO9' areexpected with retailers this Spring.

Visit www.bachmann.co.uk for more information.

BACHMANN SPRING ANNOUNCEMENTS FOR 'OO' PRODUCT CAT NO. PRICE GWR '94XX' 0-6-0PT, 9405 in GWR green (weathered) 35-025A £144.95 GWR 'Modified Hall' 4-6-0, 6990 Witherslack Hall, BR lined green/early crests 31-785 £184.95 GWR 'Modified Hall' 4-6-0, 6998 Burton Agnes Hall, BR lined green/late crests 31-786 £184.95 LMS 'Jubilee' 4-6-0, 45604 Ceylon, Experimental British Railways green 31-191 £199.95 BR '4MT' 4-6-0, 75014 with BR2 tender, BR lined black/early crests 31-117 £209.95 BR '4MT' 4-6-0, 75029 with BR2 tender, BR lined green/late crests 31-116A £209.95 Class 20/0 D8015, BR green with late crests 35-351 £179.95 Class 20/0 D8015, BR green with late crests (DCC sound fitted) 35-351SF £279.95 Class 20/0 20057 BR blue 35-355 £179.95 Class 20/0 20057 BR blue (DCC sound fitted) 35-355SF £279.95 Class 20/0 20227 BR Railfreight red-stripe 35-357 £179.95 Class 20/0 20227 BR Railfreight red-stripe (DCC sound fitted) 35-357SF £279.95 Class 20/3 20306, DRS blue (DCC sound fitted) 35-125SF £279.95 Class 20/3 20311, Harry Needle Railroad Company (DCC sound fitted) 35-126SF £279.95 Class 20/3 20312, DRS Compass livery (DCC sound fitted) 35-127SF £279.95 Class 24/1 D5135, BR green (DCC sound fitted) 32-440SF £279.95 Class 24/1 D5149, BR green/small yellow warning panels (DCC sound fitted) 32-441SF £279.95 Class 24/1 24137, BR blue (DCC sound fitted) 32-442SF £279.95 Class 45/0 45060 Sherwood Forester, BR blue 32-677B £159.95 Class 45/0 45060 Sherwood Forester, BR blue (DCC sound fitted) 32-677BSF £279.95 Class 66/0 66100 Armistice 100 1918-2018 DB Cargo red 32-734C £159.95 Class 66/0 66100 Armistice 100 1918-2018 DB Cargo red (DCC sound fitted) 32-734CSF £259.95 Class 121 railcar, BR green with speed whiskers (DCC sound fitted) 32-525SF £269.95 Class 121 railcar, BR blue and grey (DCC sound fitted) 32-526SF £269.95 Class 121 railcar, BR Network SouthEast (DCC sound fitted) 32-527SF £269.95 LMS 57ft 'Porthole' Corridor Second, BR blue and grey 39-452 £79.95 LMS 57ft 'Porthole' Corridor Second, BR blue and grey 39-452A £79.95 LMS 57ft 'Porthole' Corridor Brake Second, BR blue and grey 39-462 £79.95 Five-plank china clay wagon with hood, weathered BR bauxite (TOPS) 33-085B £22.95 BR 27ton steel tippler, NCB blue 37-281 £22.95

BACHMANN SPRING ANNOUNCEMENTS FOR 'N' Class 66/7 66783 The Flying Dustman, GBRf Biffa red 371-399 £149.95 BR Mk 1 Restaurant Unclassified, BR maroon 374-121B £42.95 WD 50ton 'Parrot' Bogie Bolster B, BR grey (early) 374-352 £39.95 16ton steel slope-sided mineral wagon, riveted side door, BR grey (early) 377-450C £18.95

BACHMANN SPRING ANNOUNCEMENTS FOR 'OO9' Baldwin 10-12-D, 542 Railway Operating Division black (DCC sound fitted) 391-025ASF £259.95 Baldwin 10-12-D, Bridget Ashover light railway black (DCC sound fitted) 391-028SF £259.95 Baldwin 10-12-D, Glyn Valley Tramway lined black (DCC sound fitted) 391-029SF £259.95 Baldwin 10-12-D, No. 4 Snailbeach Dist. Railways black (DCC sound fitted) W 391-030SF £259.95 Baldwin 10-12-D, 590 Welsh Highland Railway lined maroon 391-031 £159.95 Baldwin 10-12-D, E763 Sid SR Maunsell green 391-032SF £259.95

BACHMANN SCENECRAFT SPRING ANNOUNCEMENTS FOR 'OO' Lucston signal box 44-0115 £49.95 Lucston yard crane 44-0119 £27.95 Lucston footbridge 44-0120 £43.95 Lucston station 44-0125 £54.95 Wigmore farmhouse 44-0132 £39.95 Wigmore cattle grid 44-0138 £25.95 Lucston bank 44-0139 £38.95 Lucston pharmacy 44-0140 £31.95 Oast House 44-0146 £69.95 North Eastern Railway station 44-0155 £54.95 Goathland garage 44-0156 £54.95 Field shelter 44-0158 £14.95 Low Relief Lindene Hotel 44-0207 £49.95 Rail Built buffer stops (x2) 44-0506 £5.95 Braziers (x2) 44-0550 £11.95