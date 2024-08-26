Class 20 leads Bachmann Spring Announcements (2024)

Table of Contents
All-new Class 20 leadsBachmann Announcements Topics References

News

All-new Class 20 leads
Bachmann Announcements

Bachmann has unveiled its Spring 2021 range with news of an all-new BR Class 20/0diesel for 'OO' together withtooling revisions for its 'OO' gauge GWR 'Modified Hall' 4-6-0 and a list of new liveries on existing models across its 'OO' and 'N' gauge ranges.

Class 20 leads Bachmann Spring Announcements (1)

Bachmann Branchline

Leading the way for its 'OO' gauge Bachmann Branchline collection is a newly-tooled BR Class 20 Bo-Bo, following close on the heels of the soon-to-arrive all-new Class 20/3 (HM165) for 'OO'. Bachmann's new tooling suitewill enable detail differences between class members to be reflected accurately and the models will includecab interior and directional lighting for the first time. Digital Command Control (DCC) sound-fitted (SF suffix to catalogue number) Class 20/0 models will also be available.

Class 20 leads Bachmann Spring Announcements (2)

Above: A disc headcode blue Class 20 is on the list of brand-new Type 1s modelling 20057 (Cat No. 35-555/SF).

Class 20 leads Bachmann Spring Announcements (3)

Above: The third of the new Class 20s models 20227 in BR Railfreight grey with a red solebar (Cat No. 35-357/SF).

Initial releases include D8015 in as-built condition with disc headcodes, oval buffers, plain bogie equalising beamsand nose end ladders in BR green (Cat No. 35-351/SF), 20057 with disc headcodes, Oleo buffers and fluted bogie equalising beams in BR blue (35-355/SF) and 20227 with headcode boxes, cab-mounted high intensity headlights and fluted bogie equalising beams with weight reducing holes in BR Railfreight red stripe livery (35-357/SF).

Bachmann's 'OO' gauge GWR 'Modified Hall' has alsobeen revised for its latest releases, with a modified front endas a result of enhancements to the tooling suite. Two models will appear initially as 6990 Witherslack Hall in BR lined green with early emblem (31-785) and 6998 Burton Agnes Hall in BR lined green with late crests (31-786).

See Also
New Tooling Leads the Way in Bachmann’s Summer 2024 British Railway Announcements - BACHMANN EUROPE NEWSBACHMANN REVEALS NEW MODELS ACROSS THE SCALES FOR AUTUMN 2023 - BACHMANN EUROPE NEWSBachmann Autumn 2023 announcementsBritish Railway Announcements | Spring 2023 - BACHMANN EUROPE NEWS

Class 20 leads Bachmann Spring Announcements (4)

Above: The 'Modified Hall' is coming back with tooling updates to the front end as 6990 Witherslack Hall (Cat No. 31-785) and 6998 Burton Agnes Hall (31-786).

Class 20 leads Bachmann Spring Announcements (5)

Above: The Bachmann 'OO' gauge 'Jubilee' is being released as 45604 Ceylon in experimental British Railways lined green (Cat No. 31-191).

Further new 'OO' steam locomotives include two BR '4MT' 4-6-0s with BR2 tenders,aLMS 'Jubilee' 4-6-0 in British Railways experimental green and an additional GWR '94XX' 0-6-0PT in GWR green as 9405 with a weathered finish(see table below for full details).

Class 20 leads Bachmann Spring Announcements (6)

Above: 45060 Sherwood Forester is being added in BR blue with both DCC ready and sound fitted versions due for release.

New additions to Bachmann's 'OO' diesel range include a general releaseClass 45/045060 Sherwood Forester in BR blueand Class 66/0 66100 Armistice 100 1918-2018 in DB Cargo red. Both will appear in DCC ready and DCC sound-fitted formats. Additional sound-fitted versions of existing models have also been added including headbox fitted Class 24/1 Bo-Bos, Class 121 diesel railcars and the imminent Class 20/3 Bo-Bos (see table).

Class 20 leads Bachmann Spring Announcements (7)

Above: The 'OO' gauge Class 66 is being released as 66100 Armistice 100 1918-2018 in DB Cargo red with DCC ready and sound fitted (Cat No. 32-734C/SF).

Class 20 leads Bachmann Spring Announcements (8)

Above: The Class 24/1 is being re-released with factory fitted sound for 'OO' gauge.

New 'OO' gauge rolling stock includes Bachmann's popular 'Porthole' stock in BR blue and grey, with two Corridor Seconds (SK) and a Corridor Brake Second (BSK), a 27ton steel tipplerin NCB blue and a five-plank china clay wagon (see table).

See Also
Bachmann Summer 2023 Announcements

Class 20 leads Bachmann Spring Announcements (9)

Above: Through popular demand the Bachmann 'OO' gauge Porthole carriages are being released in BR blue and grey.

Graham Farish

Bachmann's Graham Farish 'N' gauge range will be bolstered with a new 'N' gauge Class 66/7 66783 The Flying Dustbin in GBRf Biffa red livery, while the rolling stock roster is boosted with a BR Mk 1 Restaurant Unclassified (RU) in BR maroon, 50ton 'Parrot' bogie bolster B in BR grey and a 16ton steel slope-sided mineral wagon in BR grey (see table for more information).

Class 20 leads Bachmann Spring Announcements (10)

Above: Expanding the range of 'N' gauge Class 66s from Graham Farish is 66783 The Flying Dustman in Biffa orange and red (Cat No. 371-399).

Class 20 leads Bachmann Spring Announcements (11)

Above: The new 'N' gauge 'Parrot' wagon is to be released in BR grey with optional bolster (Cat No. 373-352).

OO9

Bachmann's 'OO9' Baldwin 10-12-Ds will be offered in DCC sound-fitted form with fivemodels appearing this quarter in Railway Operating Division black, Ashover light railway black, Glyn Valley Tramway lined black, Snailbeach District Railways weathered black and SR Maunsell green, while a Welsh Highland Railway lined maroon example will appear DCC ready, too (see table below for more details).

Class 20 leads Bachmann Spring Announcements (12)

Above: Bachmann's popular 'OO9' Baldwin 4-6-0Ts are being offered with factory fitted sound in five colour schemes.

Scenecraft

Bachmann's 'OO' gauge Scenecraft range of cast resin buildings is enhanced with additional structures for its recently created Lucston and Wigmore collections. The Lucston buildings see a bank, pharmacy, signal box, yard crane, station building and footbridge added, while the Wigston examples include a new farmhouse and cattle grid. Other new 'OO' additions include a model of Goathland Garage and a North Eastern railway station, together with an oast house, field shelter, low-relief hotel, a pair of rail-built buffer stops and two braziers (see separate table).

Class 20 leads Bachmann Spring Announcements (13)

Above: Expanding the Lucston building collection is a new signalbox for 'OO' (Cat No. 44-0115).

Class 20 leads Bachmann Spring Announcements (14)

Above: A new oast house is being added to the Scenecraft building range for 'OO' (Cat No. 44-0146).

For 'N' gauge modellers, three new additions to the Scenecraft range include a pent roof garden shed, low relief factory and a low relief takeaway.

All of the newly announcedBachmann 'OO', 'N' and 'OO9' areexpected with retailers this Spring.

Visit www.bachmann.co.uk for more information.

BACHMANN SPRING ANNOUNCEMENTS FOR 'OO'
PRODUCTCAT NO.PRICE
GWR '94XX' 0-6-0PT, 9405 in GWR green (weathered)35-025A£144.95
GWR 'Modified Hall' 4-6-0, 6990 Witherslack Hall, BR lined green/early crests31-785£184.95
GWR 'Modified Hall' 4-6-0, 6998 Burton Agnes Hall, BR lined green/late crests31-786£184.95
LMS 'Jubilee' 4-6-0, 45604 Ceylon, Experimental British Railways green31-191£199.95
BR '4MT' 4-6-0, 75014 with BR2 tender, BR lined black/early crests31-117£209.95
BR '4MT' 4-6-0, 75029 with BR2 tender, BR lined green/late crests31-116A£209.95
Class 20/0 D8015, BR green with late crests35-351£179.95
Class 20/0 D8015, BR green with late crests (DCC sound fitted)35-351SF£279.95
Class 20/0 20057 BR blue35-355£179.95
Class 20/0 20057 BR blue (DCC sound fitted)35-355SF£279.95
Class 20/0 20227 BR Railfreight red-stripe35-357£179.95
Class 20/0 20227 BR Railfreight red-stripe (DCC sound fitted)35-357SF£279.95
Class 20/3 20306, DRS blue (DCC sound fitted)35-125SF£279.95
Class 20/3 20311, Harry Needle Railroad Company (DCC sound fitted)35-126SF£279.95
Class 20/3 20312, DRS Compass livery (DCC sound fitted)35-127SF£279.95
Class 24/1 D5135, BR green (DCC sound fitted)32-440SF£279.95
Class 24/1 D5149, BR green/small yellow warning panels (DCC sound fitted)32-441SF£279.95
Class 24/1 24137, BR blue (DCC sound fitted)32-442SF£279.95
Class 45/0 45060 Sherwood Forester, BR blue32-677B£159.95
Class 45/0 45060 Sherwood Forester, BR blue (DCC sound fitted)32-677BSF£279.95
Class 66/0 66100 Armistice 100 1918-2018 DB Cargo red32-734C£159.95
Class 66/0 66100 Armistice 100 1918-2018 DB Cargo red (DCC sound fitted)32-734CSF£259.95
Class 121 railcar, BR green with speed whiskers (DCC sound fitted)32-525SF£269.95
Class 121 railcar, BR blue and grey (DCC sound fitted)32-526SF£269.95
Class 121 railcar, BR Network SouthEast (DCC sound fitted)32-527SF£269.95
LMS 57ft 'Porthole' Corridor Second, BR blue and grey39-452£79.95
LMS 57ft 'Porthole' Corridor Second, BR blue and grey39-452A£79.95
LMS 57ft 'Porthole' Corridor Brake Second, BR blue and grey39-462£79.95
Five-plank china clay wagon with hood, weathered BR bauxite (TOPS)33-085B£22.95
BR 27ton steel tippler, NCB blue37-281£22.95

Note: New tooling shown in bold

BACHMANN SPRING ANNOUNCEMENTS FOR 'N'
Class 66/7 66783 The Flying Dustman, GBRf Biffa red371-399£149.95
BR Mk 1 Restaurant Unclassified, BR maroon374-121B£42.95
WD 50ton 'Parrot' Bogie Bolster B, BR grey (early)374-352£39.95
16ton steel slope-sided mineral wagon, riveted side door, BR grey (early)377-450C£18.95
BACHMANN SPRING ANNOUNCEMENTS FOR 'OO9'
Baldwin 10-12-D, 542 Railway Operating Division black (DCC sound fitted)391-025ASF£259.95
Baldwin 10-12-D, Bridget Ashover light railway black (DCC sound fitted)391-028SF£259.95
Baldwin 10-12-D, Glyn Valley Tramway lined black (DCC sound fitted)391-029SF£259.95
Baldwin 10-12-D, No. 4 Snailbeach Dist. Railways black (DCC sound fitted) W391-030SF£259.95
Baldwin 10-12-D, 590 Welsh Highland Railway lined maroon391-031£159.95
Baldwin 10-12-D, E763 Sid SR Maunsell green391-032SF£259.95
BACHMANN SCENECRAFT SPRING ANNOUNCEMENTS FOR 'OO'
Lucston signal box44-0115£49.95
Lucston yard crane44-0119£27.95
Lucston footbridge44-0120£43.95
Lucston station44-0125£54.95
Wigmore farmhouse44-0132£39.95
Wigmore cattle grid44-0138£25.95
Lucston bank44-0139£38.95
Lucston pharmacy44-0140£31.95
Oast House44-0146£69.95
North Eastern Railway station44-0155£54.95
Goathland garage44-0156£54.95
Field shelter44-0158£14.95
Low Relief Lindene Hotel44-0207£49.95
Rail Built buffer stops (x2)44-0506£5.95
Braziers (x2)44-0550£11.95
BACHMANN SCENECRAFT SPRING ANNOUNCEMENTS FOR 'N'
Low Relief factory42-277£29.95
Low Relief Balti Towers42-279£29.95
Pent roof garden shed42-544£11.95
  • Read the next news article

Topics

Read more about

  • HM166
  • OO gauge
  • N gauge
  • Bachmann
  • Steam locomotives
  • Diesel locomotives
  • Class 20
  • Bachmann New Releases
Class 20 leads Bachmann Spring Announcements (2024)

References

Top Articles
Love and Stardom: Stella Barey's Boyfriend Unveiled - Get the Inside Scoop
Stella barey Bio/Wiki, Family, Height, and Career
Mike Glickman Net Worth
Azeroth Pilot Reloaded - Addons - World of Warcraft
Study Tools | ESV.org
Bible Gateway passage: Genesis 2 - New International Version
Obituaries and Death Notices of St. Martin Parish Louisiana
Mary Lou Ford Obituary & Funeral | Kalamazoo formerly of Tec*mseh, MI | Betzler Life Story Funeral Homes
Obtaining the Elder Scroll | Elder Knowledge - The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Game Guide
Discerning the Transmundane - p. 2 - The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Game Guide
Where To Return Ups Package Near Me
Amatuer Facials Kayla
Latest Posts
Class Schedule Listing
Course Information | Purdue University Fort Wayne
Article information

Author: Pres. Lawanda Wiegand

Last Updated:

Views: 6004

Rating: 4 / 5 (51 voted)

Reviews: 90% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Pres. Lawanda Wiegand

Birthday: 1993-01-10

Address: Suite 391 6963 Ullrich Shore, Bellefort, WI 01350-7893

Phone: +6806610432415

Job: Dynamic Manufacturing Assistant

Hobby: amateur radio, Taekwondo, Wood carving, Parkour, Skateboarding, Running, Rafting

Introduction: My name is Pres. Lawanda Wiegand, I am a inquisitive, helpful, glamorous, cheerful, open, clever, innocent person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.