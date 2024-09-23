Classic Cars For Sale - the Best Used Car Search (2024)

Table of Contents
AutoTempest Results Cars.com Results CarSoup Results Carvana Results eBay Results TrueCar Results Other Results Check for results from the site(s) below No sources Selected No Results found Compare Other Sites Saved Searches are disabled Help Looking to sell your car? Advice & Guides The AutoTempest Blog FAQs References

Classic Cars For Sale - the Best Used Car Search (1)

Classic Cars For Sale - the Best Used Car Search (2)

Get new listing alerts for this search You're getting new listing email alerts for this search.

Get an email alert when there are new listings to browse for this search. Email alerts will:

  • Be sent at most once daily.
  • Contain content that is relevant to your vehicle search.
  • Contain a link to this search page, where new listings will be highlighted.
  • Contain a one-click unsubscribe link.

Already getting alerts for this search, set them up using a different device, or cleared browser cookies recently? You'll still get alert emails containing one-click unsubscribe links.

Classic Cars For Sale - the Best Used Car Search (43)

When you click on links to vehicles on this site, contact sellers, or make a purchase, it can result in AutoTempest earning a commission. Affiliate programs and affiliations include, but are not limited to, the eBay Partner Network, Cars.com, Carvana, Lotlinx, and VAST.

AutoTempest Results

Classic Cars For Sale - the Best Used Car Search (44)

Classic Cars For Sale - the Best Used Car Search (45)

Getting results from AutoTempest for Any Make/Model 1940-1970...

Cars.com Results

Classic Cars For Sale - the Best Used Car Search (46)

Classic Cars For Sale - the Best Used Car Search (47)

Getting results from Cars.com for Any Make/Model 1940-1970...

CarSoup Results

Classic Cars For Sale - the Best Used Car Search (48)

Classic Cars For Sale - the Best Used Car Search (49)

Getting results from CarSoup for Any Make/Model 1940-1970...

Carvana Results

Classic Cars For Sale - the Best Used Car Search (50)

Shipping to some states may not be available from Carvana

Classic Cars For Sale - the Best Used Car Search (51)

Getting results from Carvana for Any Make/Model 1940-1970...

eBay Results

Classic Cars For Sale - the Best Used Car Search (52)

Classic Cars For Sale - the Best Used Car Search (53)

Getting results from eBay for Any Make/Model 1940-1970...

TrueCar Results

Classic Cars For Sale - the Best Used Car Search (54)

Classic Cars For Sale - the Best Used Car Search (55)

Getting results from TrueCar for Any Make/Model 1940-1970...

Other Results

Classic Cars For Sale - the Best Used Car Search (56)

Classic Cars For Sale - the Best Used Car Search (57)

Getting results from Other for Any Make/Model 1940-1970...

Check for results from the site(s) below

No results from our sources, but you can quickly compare other sites below. Why?

No sources Selected

Please choose some sources above to see results.

No Results found

Try enabling more sources, or try a new search.

Compare Other Sites

All Filters Supported

  • Make: Any Make
  • Model: Any Model
  • Zip/Postal: 66601
  • Distance: Anywhere
  • Min Year: 1940
  • Max Year: 1970

Open AutoTrader.com Results

All Filters Supported

  • Make: Any Make
  • Model: Any Model
  • Zip/Postal: 66601
  • Distance: Anywhere
  • Min Year: 1940
  • Max Year: 1970

Open CarGurus.com Results

Classic Cars For Sale - the Best Used Car Search (60)

All Filters Supported

  • Make: Any Make
  • Model: Any Model
  • Zip/Postal: M4B1B4
  • Distance: Anywhere
  • Localization: Include International Results
  • Min Year: 1940
  • Max Year: 1970
  • Sort By: Best Match

Open craigslist Results

Classic Cars For Sale - the Best Used Car Search (61)

Getting results from craigslist for Any Make/Model 1940-1970...

Classic Cars For Sale - the Best Used Car Search (62)

Unsupported Filters 3

  • Localization: Include International Results

    Facebook results are limited to US and Canada only

  • Min Price: $1,500

    A default minimum price was added to provide more accurate results. Set minimum price to 0 to override it.

  • These filters have been excluded because Facebook is less accurate when keywords are used with a large year range. Try a year range of 5 or less.

    Min Year, Max Year

Supported Filters 1

  • Zip/Postal: M4B1B4

There are some setup steps required for Facebook Marketplace links to work properly.

  1. For best results, open Facebook Marketplace and log in.

    If you have the Facebook app installed, long-press Facebook Marketplace and choose 'Open in Background' to have it open in your browser instead of the app. This preference will be remembered for subsequent Facebook links (this is required as we can't pass searches into the app).

  2. Set the search radius inside Facebook Marketplace to 500 miles (this will be remembered for future searches).

  3. After opening the results with the button below, set the search radius inside Facebook Marketplace to 500 miles

  4. When the above steps are completed, open results with the links below.

  1. For best results, open Facebook Marketplace and log in.

  2. Set the search radius inside Facebook Marketplace to 500 miles (this will be remembered for future searches).

  3. When the above steps are completed, use the 'Open All Facebook Results' button to open all results within your search distance or open results from individual regions with the links below.

Open Facebook Results

Classic Cars For Sale - the Best Used Car Search (63)

Getting results from Facebook for Any Make/Model 1940-1970...

All Filters Supported

  • Make: Any Make
  • Model: Any Model
  • Zip/Postal: M4B1B4
  • Distance: Anywhere
  • Min Year: 1940
  • Max Year: 1970

Open AutoTrader.ca Results

All Filters Supported

  • Make: Any Make
  • Model: Any Model
  • Zip/Postal: M4B1B4
  • Distance: Anywhere
  • Min Year: 1940
  • Max Year: 1970

Open CarGurus.ca Results

Classic Cars For Sale - the Best Used Car Search (66)

Unsupported Filters 1

  • Localization: Include International Results

Supported Filters 6

  • Make: Any Make
  • Model: Any Model
  • Zip/Postal: M4B1B4
  • Distance: Anywhere
  • Min Year: 1940
  • Max Year: 1970

AutoTempest is not affiliated with or endorsed by craigslist, Autotrader, CarGurus, Kijiji, or Facebook Marketplace.

Classic Cars For Sale - the Best Used Car Search (2024)

FAQs

What is the best website to buy classic cars? ›

ClassicCars.com has probably the most extensive choice of any of the sources referenced in US classic cars with 32,147 listings as of today. ClassicCars is one of the best online places to buy classic cars, vintage cars, collectors cars, and vintage muscle cars.

Read The Full Story
What is the most sought after classic vehicle? ›

Mercedes-Benz products are always on the list for top vintage cars, but it's the SL that is the most consistent. While the Mercedes-Benz SL Gullwing might be one of the most desirable vintage cars of all time, the later SL models from the '60s, '70s, and '80s are showing up at auctions in greater numbers.

Read On
What's the most sought after used car? ›

Most popular used cars by U.S. state

The Ford F-150 is still the most popular model in 34 U.S. states, an increase from 31 states last year. Small SUVs like the Chevrolet Equinox and Nissan Rogue, along with popular cars like the Honda Civic, Toyota Camry, and Toyota Corolla, have established dominance in a few states.

Read On
How old of a used car is the best deal? ›

If your goal is to save on a pre-owned vehicle, it's advisable to seek one that has already undergone most of its depreciation. This entails finding a car that is at least two years old, but ideally between three and four years old.

Know More
What is the best marketplace for vintage cars? ›

We found that some of the best places to sell your classic car online are AutoTrader, Hemmings and ClassicCars.com.

See More
What is the most popular website to buy used cars? ›

  • Our Top Picks.
  • CarGurus.
  • Autotrader.
  • CarsDirect.
  • Hemmings.
  • Autolist.
  • AutoTempest.
  • Cars & Bids.

Discover More
What classic car is making a comeback? ›

The MG marque has been revived with a series of SUVs and electric vehicles but the classic MG scene is still very much alive and kicking. The MGB model was offered as a convertible or coupe and also had a range topping MGB GT version which we'd suggest keeping an eye out for.

Read The Full Story
What is the most popular classic car of all time? ›

Top Ten Most Popular Classic Cars
  • 1957 Chevrolet Bel-Air.
  • 1931 Ford Model A.
  • 1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS.
  • 1957 Ford Thunderbird.
  • 1973 Ford Bronco.
  • 1969 Porsche 911T.
  • 1979 Dodge Charger R/T.
  • 1968 MG MGB.
Feb 17, 2023

View More
What is the best classic car to invest in? ›

EXPOSED – Top 10 Classic Car Investments in 2024
  • Jaguar XJS (1975-1996): ...
  • Porsche 944 (1982-1991): ...
  • BMW 2002 (1968-1976): ...
  • Chevrolet Corvette C3 (1968-1982): ...
  • Mercedes-Benz SL (R107, 1971-1989): ...
  • Alfa Romeo Spider (Duetto, 1966-1993): ...
  • Jaguar XK8 (1996-2006): ...
  • Datsun 280ZX (1978-1983):

Learn More Now
What is the best small car to buy second hand? ›

  1. Ford Fiesta (Mk7) - best used supermini. Ford pulled the plug on the Fiesta in 2023, ending more than four decades of new-car sales success. ...
  2. Volkswagen up! (Mk1) - best used city car. ...
  3. Hyundai i10 (Mk2) ...
  4. Vauxhall Corsa (Mk4) ...
  5. Renault Zoe (Mk1) ...
  6. Renault Twingo (Mk3) ...
  7. Toyota Yaris (Mk3) ...
  8. SEAT Ibiza (Mk5)

Learn More

What is the best car brand to buy second hand? ›

Toyota Camry. Toyota Camry stands out as the top of reliability and efficiency in the used car market. Making it a top choice for Australian buyers seeking a dependable sedan. You'll appreciate its proven track record for longevity, supported by robust build quality and durable components.

Discover More
What is the oldest second hand car you should buy? ›

Cars are usually reliable for up to five years if they've been looked after. But a well-maintained 10-year-old car could be a better investment than a newer model that hasn't been cared for as well. Budget is also a major factor. The older the model, the lower the cost.

Keep Reading
What is the best mileage to buy a used car? ›

There's no rule to how many miles on a used car is too much, but by attempting to stick to the 12,000 miles per year rule is a great place to start. Find out how old the car is, multiple the number of years by 12,000, and if the number on the odometer is significantly higher than that, some concern might be warranted.

Learn More Now
At what age do cars lose the most value? ›

Within the first year, many cars will lose up to 20% of their value. After that, they may lose about 15% more per year until the four-or five-year mark.

See More
Who pays the best price for old cars? ›

Our team found the best junk car buyers to be Peddle, Copart and local junk buying services. This gives you options to explore when considering this type of vehicle sale. We recommend taking your time with the sales process and comparing offers from multiple buyers before committing to one.

View Details
Is it wise to invest in classic cars? ›

Classic cars, in general, gain in value more than other types of collectibles, although cars are more high-maintenance and more complicated to store than stamps or comic books. The right classic cars can be valued into the several millions of dollars.

Discover More Details
What car buying website has the most cars? ›

AutoTrader: Best for comparing options

If you're looking for a site with extensive inventory, this is it — AutoTrader has millions of listings for you to search and filter. Plus, you can choose a car financing option and submit it directly on their site.

Discover More Details
What is the Gateway classic cars lawsuit? ›

According to the EEOC's lawsuit, Gateway's chief financial officer and chief operating officer (CFO/COO) subjected a female employee to unwelcome sexual conduct, advances and requests while she worked in Gateway's Indianapolis showroom.

Read The Full Story

References

Top Articles
Das R im Kreis ® und das Zeichen TM im Markenrecht - das müssen Sie über Schutzrechtsymbole wissen
Das R-Zeichen ("R" im Kreis, (R) Symbol) bedeutet eingetragenes Markenrecht
Obituaries Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Democrat And Chronicle Obituaries For This Week
Huniepop Jessie Questions And Answers
Klystron 9 Radar
Best Movie KGF: Chapter 2 Information And Review
How Do Hotels Get Star Ratings? A Comprehensive Breakdown
My Jb Hunt Workday
Craigslist Eugene Motorcycles
ZQ Natural Fibre | FAQs
San Francisco Horoscope
Class Valuation Llc Charge On Credit Card
Jean Claude Killy Net Worth
Marine Zone Forecast
The Shock of 9 Quid Ice Cream
Chatzos Lakewood Nj
Easiest Players To Trade For In Madden 22
How To Use Items In Prodigy 2023
2014 Hyundai Sonata Serpentine Belt Diagram
Sean Combs' Case Compared to R. Kelly, Jeffrey Epstein: 'Diddy Is Screwed'
19 Dollar Fortnite Card Copypasta
Aya Nakamura Birth Chart
Zio Suite Login
Correct Pay Customer Service Number
Voxtr Beard Accelerator Serum
The Inside Story on GQue, Colorado's Award-Winning Barbecue Spot
Imvu Emporium Name
7 On 7 Flag Football Misdirection Plays
Ups Carrier Locations Near Me
Victoria Sandrea Only
Duncan & Duncan Robotics Keycard
Edison 10K Watt Party System Manual
Restored Republic June 6 2023
Brett's Old Time Radio Show Episode 684, Tales of the Texas Rangers, Three Victims | Brett’s Old Time Radio Show
2.4 Lbs In Grams
Njdep Org Chart
Craigslist Boats For Sale Seattle
Jazmin Gillespie Height Weight
Old Ironsides Fakes Ph
Agriculture 4.0: How urban farming transform the future of food security in smart cities?
Carle Lawson Employee Self Service
Boot Barn Pay Credit Card
TheYNC.com: A Controversial Hub of Shock Content and Viral Videos – DS News
67-72 Chevy Truck Parts Craigslist
Violent Night Showtimes Near Cinemark Renaissance Marketplace And Xd
Crime Scene Photos West Memphis Three
Woo Pig Softball Tournament 2023
Shimano 105 Achterderailleur RD-5700 10 speed koop je bij Futurumshop.nl
Die späte Rache des Roy Keane – «Schizo» mäht Erling Haalands Vater brutal um
What Does Message Deleted By Admin Mean On Mercari
Staff Essentials Hartford Ct
Latest Posts
Registered Trademark Zeichen: Wann darf ich es verwenden?
R im Kreis ®, TM und C im Kreis © - was ist erlaubt?
Article information

Author: Arielle Torp

Last Updated:

Views: 6147

Rating: 4 / 5 (61 voted)

Reviews: 92% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Arielle Torp

Birthday: 1997-09-20

Address: 87313 Erdman Vista, North Dustinborough, WA 37563

Phone: +97216742823598

Job: Central Technology Officer

Hobby: Taekwondo, Macrame, Foreign language learning, Kite flying, Cooking, Skiing, Computer programming

Introduction: My name is Arielle Torp, I am a comfortable, kind, zealous, lovely, jolly, colorful, adventurous person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.