Classic Cars For Sale - the Best Used Car Search (2024)

ClassicCars.com has probably the most extensive choice of any of the sources referenced in US classic cars with 32,147 listings as of today. ClassicCars is one of the best online places to buy classic cars, vintage cars, collectors cars, and vintage muscle cars.

Mercedes-Benz products are always on the list for top vintage cars, but it's the SL that is the most consistent. While the Mercedes-Benz SL Gullwing might be one of the most desirable vintage cars of all time, the later SL models from the '60s, '70s, and '80s are showing up at auctions in greater numbers.

Most popular used cars by U.S. state



The Ford F-150 is still the most popular model in 34 U.S. states, an increase from 31 states last year. Small SUVs like the Chevrolet Equinox and Nissan Rogue, along with popular cars like the Honda Civic, Toyota Camry, and Toyota Corolla, have established dominance in a few states.

If your goal is to save on a pre-owned vehicle, it's advisable to seek one that has already undergone most of its depreciation. This entails finding a car that is at least two years old, but ideally between three and four years old.

We found that some of the best places to sell your classic car online are AutoTrader, Hemmings and ClassicCars.com.

The MG marque has been revived with a series of SUVs and electric vehicles but the classic MG scene is still very much alive and kicking. The MGB model was offered as a convertible or coupe and also had a range topping MGB GT version which we'd suggest keeping an eye out for.

Top Ten Most Popular Classic Cars 1957 Chevrolet Bel-Air.

1931 Ford Model A.

1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS.

1957 Ford Thunderbird.

1973 Ford Bronco.

1969 Porsche 911T.

1979 Dodge Charger R/T.

1968 MG MGB. More items... Feb 17, 2023

EXPOSED – Top 10 Classic Car Investments in 2024 Jaguar XJS (1975-1996): ...

Porsche 944 (1982-1991): ...

BMW 2002 (1968-1976): ...

Chevrolet Corvette C3 (1968-1982): ...

Mercedes-Benz SL (R107, 1971-1989): ...

Alfa Romeo Spider (Duetto, 1966-1993): ...

Jaguar XK8 (1996-2006): ...

Datsun 280ZX (1978-1983): More items...

Ford Fiesta (Mk7) - best used supermini. Ford pulled the plug on the Fiesta in 2023, ending more than four decades of new-car sales success. ... Volkswagen up! (Mk1) - best used city car. ... Hyundai i10 (Mk2) ... Vauxhall Corsa (Mk4) ... Renault Zoe (Mk1) ... Renault Twingo (Mk3) ... Toyota Yaris (Mk3) ... SEAT Ibiza (Mk5)

Toyota Camry. Toyota Camry stands out as the top of reliability and efficiency in the used car market. Making it a top choice for Australian buyers seeking a dependable sedan. You'll appreciate its proven track record for longevity, supported by robust build quality and durable components.

Cars are usually reliable for up to five years if they've been looked after. But a well-maintained 10-year-old car could be a better investment than a newer model that hasn't been cared for as well. Budget is also a major factor. The older the model, the lower the cost.

There's no rule to how many miles on a used car is too much, but by attempting to stick to the 12,000 miles per year rule is a great place to start. Find out how old the car is, multiple the number of years by 12,000, and if the number on the odometer is significantly higher than that, some concern might be warranted.

Within the first year, many cars will lose up to 20% of their value. After that, they may lose about 15% more per year until the four-or five-year mark.

Our team found the best junk car buyers to be Peddle, Copart and local junk buying services. This gives you options to explore when considering this type of vehicle sale. We recommend taking your time with the sales process and comparing offers from multiple buyers before committing to one.

Classic cars, in general, gain in value more than other types of collectibles, although cars are more high-maintenance and more complicated to store than stamps or comic books. The right classic cars can be valued into the several millions of dollars.

