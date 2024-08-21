Cleveland Clinic hiring Pharmacy Technician - Inpatient in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States | LinkedIn (2024)

Join Cleveland Clinic Weston Hospital’s team of caregivers that remain on the leading edge of technology and education all while consistently providing patient-centered healthcare. As part of Cleveland Clinic’s Florida region, Weston Hospital is recognized as one of the top hospitals in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale metro area and Florida. Here, you will work alongside passionate and dedicated caregivers, receive endless support and appreciation, and build a rewarding career with one of the most respected healthcare organizations in the world.

We are looking for an Inpatient Pharmacy Technician to join our team of devoted caregivers. This role plays a vital link in moving medications throughout the facility to enhance patient care. While in this position, you will:

Support the pharmacist on duty in providing pharmacy services.

Package, prepare, and distribute medications while being responsible for inventory control.

Document and maintain pharmacy records.

The ideal future caregiver is someone who:

Has strong communication skills.

Can multitask in a stressful situation.

Works well in a close-knit, teambuilding environment.

Can make decisive judgement under minimal supervision.

Can provide empathy and compassion in a patient-centered environment.

This is an excellent opportunity for those who are flexible and would like to advance their career growth opportunities within Cleveland Clinic. You will be trained in every aspect of hospital pharmacy including technology, medication delivery, and sterile product preparation.

At Cleveland Clinic, we know what matters most. That's why we treat our caregivers as if they are our own family, and we are always creating ways to be there for you. Here, you'll find that we offer: resources to learn and grow, a fulfilling career for everyone, and comprehensive benefits that invest in your health, your physical and mental well-being and your future. When you join Cleveland Clinic, you'll be part of a supportive caregiver family that will be united in shared values and purpose to fulfill our promise of being the best place to receive care and the best place to work in healthcare.

Job Responsibilities:

Preparation – Accurate and timely preparation of medications which may include selection, labeling, repackaging, non-sterile compounding, and sterile compounding.

Distribution – Accurate and timely delivery of medications to the appropriate storage locations.

Inventory – Maintains accurate and appropriate inventories of medications and supplies. Accurately and timely completion of assigned inventory audits such as cycle counts and nursing unit inspections.

Regulatory compliance – Maintains a safe and clean work area by complying with procedures, rules, and regulations. Documents regulatory requirements such as temperature logs, scheduled activities, and training in an accurate and timely manner.

Communication and teamwork – Communicates with other caregivers and patients in an effective and positive manner. Demonstrates emotional control and intelligence in managing work relationships. Attends and actively participates in team huddles and meetings. Assist with pharmacy caregiver and student training. Shares responsibility for accomplishment of the team’s tasks and goals.

Technology – Appropriately uses information systems, technology, and automation to complete assigned tasks.

Other duties as assigned.

Education:

High School Diploma or GED.

Completion of a formal pharmacy technician training program preferred.

Certifications:

Certified Pharmacy Technician (CPhT) through the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB) is preferred at time of hire. CPhT through the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB) is required within 18 months

Licensed in Florida as a registered pharmacy technician.

Complexity of Work:

Ability to perform algebraic calculations necessary for the preparation of extemporaneous compounds.

Proficient in basic computer skills.

Work Experience:

Six month of hospital experience preferred.

Physical Requirements:

Typical physical demands include ability to perform the job while standing, walking, reaching, stretching and sitting for prolonged periods; manual dexterity sufficient to perform computer, dispensing, and compounding.

Personal Protective Equipment:

Follows standard precautions using personal protective equipment as required.

Salaries [which may be] shown on independent job search websites reflect various market averages and do not represent information obtained directly from The Cleveland Clinic. Because we value each individual candidate, we invite and encourage each candidate to discuss salary/hourly specifics during the application and hiring process.