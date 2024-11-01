Clippers' Kawhi Leonard withdraws from Team USA men's basketball team weeks before Paris Olympics (2024)

The United States men's basketball team has undergone a change ahead of the Summer Olympics after the squad announced July 10 that Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has pulled out of the Games.

"Kawhi has been ramping up for the Olympics over the past several weeks and had a few strong practices in Las Vegas,” USA Basketball said in a statement posted on its Instagram page.

Clippers' Kawhi Leonard withdraws from Team USA men's basketball team weeks before Paris Olympics (1)

“He felt ready to compete. However, he respects that USA Basketball and the Clippers determined it’s in his best interest to spend the remainder of the summer preparing for the upcoming season rather than participating in the Olympic Games in Paris.”

Leonard was plagued by injuries this past season, missing multiple games in the regular season and playoffs. He will be replaced on Team USA by the Boston Celtics' Derrick White.

The roster for the United States men’s basketball team at the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris was officially revealed April 17 on TODAY.

The men’s team has a decorated history at the Olympics, and this year's squad is seeking to defend the gold medal that Team USA won at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

You could say the U.S. has a stranglehold on the gold: It has won 16 gold medals and has been the top team at each Games dating back to 2004, when Argentina stunned the U.S. in the semifinals en route to claiming the gold medal.

Clippers' Kawhi Leonard withdraws from Team USA men's basketball team weeks before Paris Olympics (2)

“These guys are up for the challenge. And they know what’s at stake," Team USA managing director Grant Hill told TODAY. "The objective is to win a gold medal."

“No one cares who’s the leading scorer, who has the most minutes," he said. "The goal is to win a gold. They know that. They want that and they’re fired up.”

Which players will be on the men's basketball roster for the 2024 Summer Olympics?

Here’s a look at who will represent the red, white and blue in Paris, along with which team they play for in the NBA.

  • LeBron James — Los Angeles Lakers
  • Stephen Curry — Golden State Warriors
  • Kevin Durant — Phoenix Suns
  • Joel Embiid — Philadelphia 76ers
  • Anthony Davis — Los Angeles Lakers
  • Devin Booker — Phoenix Suns
  • Anthony Edwards — Minnesota Timberwolves
  • Jayson Tatum — Boston Celtics
  • Bam Adebayo — Miami Heat
  • Tyrese Haliburton — Indiana Pacers
  • Jrue Holiday — Boston Celtics
  • Derrick White — Boston Celtics

James will be playing in his fourth Olympics. He won a bronze medal in 2004 and gold in 2008 and 2012.

Curry, meanwhile, has enjoyed a decorated career, but this will mark his first appearance in an Olympics.

Clippers' Kawhi Leonard withdraws from Team USA men's basketball team weeks before Paris Olympics (3)

Durant has the chance to make history when he takes the court in Paris. He’s one of two players, along with Carmelo Anthony, to win three gold medals in men’s basketball, and could be the first to win a fourth.

In an interview with TODAY.com, Hill explained that conversations with players in regards to assembling this Olympic roster began in late 2022.

“I don’t want to say it was easy,” he said with a laugh. “I think the experience was so invaluable for those who’ve been a part of it — so important, so special, so unique — that they wanted to do it again.”

In the case of Curry, a four-time NBA champion and a 10-time All-Star, Hill gave him motivation to sign up.

“I constantly reminded him that he’s done everything but play in the Olympics,” Hill said. “But he’s excited.”

Who will coach the team?

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, who has led his team to four NBA titles, will man the sidelines in Paris. He was an assistant on the 2021 team that won gold in Tokyo.

Clippers' Kawhi Leonard withdraws from Team USA men's basketball team weeks before Paris Olympics (4)

When does the team play?

Here’s a look at the team’s Olympic schedule as it currently stands:

  • July 28 — Serbia
  • July 31 — South Sudan
  • Aug. 3 — Puerto Rico

The basketball landscape has changed dramatically since the days of the original Dream Team at the 1992 Olympics, when Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and other legends routed their competition as the first USA team to feature active NBA players. The talent gap between the U.S. and other countries has narrowed since then, but Hill said this year's squad is ready for the challenge.

“Great teams want to be tested and want to go against the best, and the challenge ahead of us, it won’t be easy, even with all of the talent we have,” he said. “But these guys are competitors, these guys are winners. These guys want to go against the best, the Serbias, the Germanys, Spain, all these countries. I’m leaving some out — France, obviously, was the silver medalist in the ‘21 Olympic Games and is the host for this year’s Olympics.

“So, yes, it’s not going to be easy. It’s a different style of play. … But with all that said and done, our guys are eager and excited. And greatness pulls greatness out of you.”

How can I watch the team's games in the Olympics?

The Olympic matchups will be televised by NBC and streamed on Peacock.

Drew Weisholtz

Drew Weisholtz is a reporter for TODAY Digital, focusing on pop culture, nostalgia and trending stories. He has seen every episode of “Saved by the Bell” at least 50 times, longs to perfect the crane kick from “The Karate Kid” and performs stand-up comedy, while also cheering on the New York Yankees and New York Giants. A graduate of Rutgers University, he is the married father of two kids who believe he is ridiculous.

Shane Lou

contributed

.

Clippers' Kawhi Leonard withdraws from Team USA men's basketball team weeks before Paris Olympics. The United States men's basketball team has undergone a change ahead of the Summer Olympics after the squad announced July 10 that Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has pulled out of the Games.

USA Basketball removed Leonard – whose NBA season was disrupted at the end because of a knee problem – from its roster last week after a four-day, four-practice training camp and replaced him with the Boston Celtics' Derrick White.

In a statement released last Wednesday, USA Basketball implied that Leonard wasn't on the team in a move that was influenced by the Clippers and Team USA officials after seeing how the two-time Finals MVP was moving and playing during USA Basketball's camp in Las Vegas last week.

So, in consultation with Team USA and the Clippers, Leonard has withdrawn from the Paris Olympics so the forward can concentrate on getting his knee healthy for the 2024-25 NBA season.

Leonard said he'd been rehabbing the knee over the past two months and wasn't sure whether he'd be able to play until two weeks ago, when he showed improvement. "I took the time, and I was able to turn around over the last two weeks," Leonard said Sunday. "So I'm out here now and, yeah, I'm having a good time."

Why is Kawhi Leonard not playing for Team USA? Clippers star replaced for 2024 Olympics due to knee injury.

The 12-player roster includes LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Kawhi Leonard*, Devin Booker, Jrue Holiday, Anthony Davis, Anthony Edwards, Bam Adebayo, Derrick White and Tyrese Haliburton.

Even though President Siebert turned him down, Leonard does get called back and offered a different job as co-lead on a photo entanglement project. Leonard is happy and Penny is very proud of him.

Leonard is going to Switzerland to observe the Large Hadron Collider at the CERN Laboratory and taking Penny as his “Plus One”. Sheldon is beyond ecstatic, so much so that he didn't bother questioning why Leonard would get such an honor.

LeBron James, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant headline a star-studded roster for Paris. All 12 nations competing in men's 5x5 basketball at the 2024 Paris Olympics count at least one active NBA player on the roster.

Derrick White to replace Kawhi Leonard on Team USA's basketball squad for Paris 2024. USA basketball has announced that Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard will no longer be participating at Paris 2024. He will be replaced on Team USA by reigning NBA Champion Boston Celtics guard Derrick White.

Kevin Durant powered the U.S. men's basketball team in Olympic opener against Serbia. NPR is in Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Leonard was asked to leave Team USA on Wednesday because of renewed concerns about the surgically repaired right knee that has kept him out of most meaningful competitions during his last four seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers.

During the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Simon Biles withdrew from multiple events to prioritize her mental health and safety.

Leonard was part of the "Four Kings", a group of boxers who all fought each other throughout the 1980s, consisting of Leonard, Roberto Durán, Thomas Hearns, and Marvin Hagler. As an amateur, Leonard won a light welterweight gold medal at the 1976 Summer Olympics.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Derrick White was named to the U.S. men's basketball team for the Paris Olympics on Wednesday as a replacement for Kawhi Leonard.

